Queen Elizabeth ‘insisted’ that Prince Andrew be the one to help her at the Abbey

As we discussed, Prince Andrew escorted Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip’s thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Andrew traveled with his mother too – they traveled by car from Windsor to the Abbey, where they both used the back entrance with no photographers set up. There are no photos of the Queen exiting the car, but plenty of photos of the Queen walking to her seat inside the Abbey, with her hand on Andrew’s arm for support. He delivered her to the front row where she dropped his arm and walked on her own (with a cane) to her seat.
The optics are still terrible. This was Andrew’s first public appearance since settling out-of-court with Virginia Giuffre for what was reportedly around $12 million. Again, if Andrew wanted to attend his late father’s memorial service, so be it. Place him in the back and don’t give him any kind of position of honor. Instead, he led his mother in and was seated front row, alongside Prince Edward. As it turns out, the Queen “insisted” that it happen this way:
After much speculation, Queen Elizabeth was in attendance for her beloved late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday morning. In an unexpected move, she arrived on the arm of her son Prince Andrew. The Queen traveled by car from Windsor accompanied by her disgraced second son — six weeks after he settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.
“It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son,” says royal commentator Robert Jobson. “As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen’s Consort, many people will now accept the Queen’s word and judgment.”
Jobson, the author of Prince Philip’s Century, says there was disquiet among senior members of the family, “but she insisted.”
“It does make some sense that he accompany her because he doesn’t have a partner. A settlement has been paid but he’s guilty of nothing in the eyes of the law,” he adds. “She has faith in Andrew. Even if he disappears from public life, he’s been able to pay tribute to his father, who after all, was very proud of his service in the Royal Navy, where he fought in the Falkland Islands conflict.”
Her appearance on Tuesday marks the first time the monarch has been at a public event outside of a royal residence since mid-October, when she visited Cardiff, Wales.
Special arrangements were made for the Queen’s arrival on Tuesday. Instead of entering through the main door of Westminster Abbey — which would have meant walking the length of the aisle — she came through a side door with one arm on Andrew and the other on a walking cane.
[From People]
“There was disquiet among senior members of the family, ‘but she insisted.’” Y’all know the disquiet was Prince Charles most of all. I doubt Prince Edward said much of anything. Maybe Anne said something. William can’t say sh-t because he’s still in trouble over his messy Flop Tour. So, Charles tried to tell his mother that this looks horrible and she was like “I do what I want” and here we are. She’s always been like this.
The Daily Express also had a story where “sources” claim that “Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge are among those who are understood to have voiced concerns when the idea was first raised by Andrew.” The plan shifted weeks ago to have Andrew walk into the Abbey with his daughters and their husbands, but then it shifted back to “Andrew walking the Queen into the Abbey.” So… Andrew was the one who first suggested it and then the Queen thought it was a great idea and she insisted on it. And Baldemort and Charles were spitting mad.
The Guardian compiled some reactions from Lisa Bloom (lawyer to several Epstein victims), sexual abuse activists and royal commentators, all of whom were appalled. All of whom believe that Andrew is breaking his promise to leave public life. All of whom believe that the Queen is trying to help Andrew rehabilitate his image, and that Andrew believes he can come back.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Andy better hope she holds on. The moment she goes, he will be booted so fast, his head will spin.
I’m glad people are beginning see the true Betty 😁
You know the insistence From every journalist or Royal commentator that the UK and CW tolerates the monarchy (for now) because we have respect for Queen Elizabeth?
I don’t respect her. I don’t respect her at all.
Of course she’s trying to rehabilitate his image to bring him back to the forefront of that trash family. She wants to be sure he’s “ok” before she passes away. What a ridiculous woman. To spit in the faces of the his victims. But of course she turned her back on Harry and his family and allowed them to be abused right in front of her face. Pathetic old goat.
“Guilty of nothing in the eyes of the law,” is pretty meaningless since he is guilty in the eyes of the entire f’n world.
I keep seeing these responses like she’s doing this deliberately, which I get because the royals are a family of Voldemorts, but considering her age, her health’s rapid decline, and the shear amount of inappropriateness I think we’re overlooking to the obvious conclusion she did this because she’s simply not with it cognitively anymore.
If Betty mentally thinks it’s many years ago at times, she just might have completely forgotten Andrew’s illegal activities and the saga relating to them. In that case she would insist he accompany her.
All we hear about her motives are coming from couturiers who would be motivated to cover the cognitive decline issue. We certainly haven’t heard from her own mouth she’s wholeheartedly loves and believes her Andrew. Even Queen’s statements aren’t made by her, people draft that stuff for her. Why are we taking the well known viper couturiers words as truth here? That seems completely illogical to me. They’re the last people I’d believe on anything TBH.
This also jives as to why she still talks to Harry and Harry vice versa despite the rest of the firm basically declaring him persona non grata- Betty’s mentally living in the 2000s due to dementia and has no clue what’s happened recently. She hasn’t cut off contact with Harry, no he her, because she has no idea what’s gone down with him. She might even think he’s still just off in the military or something.
She has had a few in-person and video-link engagements where it wouldn’t be possible to hide dementia.
So disgusting that Andrew did that to show he’s still in the Queen’s good graces. Reading the comments on DM, they were very supportive of Andrew! I had to stop reading them, they made me sick! Of course it said the comments were moderated! How can people support him but put down Harry! Wth?!
I find the Queen so confusing. One moment we are hearing she doesn’t know what to do and the strings are all being pulled by those around her and the next we are hearing that she calls the shots on things like this, which are terrible.
I’ve seen people on here say this is the real Queen and I can see why. Yet there are others who say she can’t be so bad because Harry & Meghan still adore her and refuse to say anything against her.
Which is it? I really don’t know.
Also for Andrew, how unsurprisingly and incredibly selfish of him. If there was any hope that this wouldn’t tarnish her legacy, he is doing all he can to destroy it and save his own skin.
I don’t think any of us really know who is the real Queen. I think many people see what they want to see – both on here as outsiders and as insiders (like Harry and Meghan.)
My guess is that she can support Andrew because she either doesn’t believe he did what he was accused of, or quite frankly she doesn’t know, or maybe she doesn’t believe because she’s just told a fraction of the story. So in her mind its “this person is suing Andrew bc he’s rich” and she thinks of andrew as the victim. I wonder how much of that is generational (the concept of consent is obviously considered more nuanced today, and we also actually discuss things like sex trafficking) and how much is just her being the ostrich-mother she always has been.
I also think that likewise she was unaware of a lot of what harry and meghan were going through, so it was easy for her to NOT protect them because she didn’t think they needed protection, if that makes sense?
I don’t know. Families are complicated and the Queen is complicated and all we know for sure is that she seems to fully support Andrew, and that harry and meghan love her and think enough of her to name their daughter after her. There’s a lot of gray in between those things.
There’s a lot we don’t know and possibly won’t know either for years or never. I also think she chooses to pay more attention to Andrew compared to H&M. But like @Becks1 mentioned, H&M named their daughter after her and they know more about the situation than anyone else here (even if they’re choosing what to see).
I also think that people make allowances for family members in that they may know the person and have had special experiences with them. Perhaps that’s why most people preface their comments by saying that they have no problems with Andrew attending the memorial for his father and being in the audience. It’s his prominent seating and accompanying the queen there that seems to disregard the accusations against him.
As for saying that Andrew was not guilty in the eyes of the law, those people should re-read Andrew’s written remarks about sexual abuse victims at the settlement of his case. I guess he just woke up and spontaneously wanted to shed some light on their plight, then give money to their causes and Virginia – right in the middle of the lawsuit, which immediately ended afterward. Oh, that Andrew, such a madcap person.
I wonder if they regretted naming Lili after her when the media went on and on about “taking something away” from the Queen and “not asking permission” and the Queen said nothing. Then with her coming to PA’s financial assistance for a lawsuit but she didn’t offer help to them.
I think it’s also very manipulative of the Queen to have Andrew escort her when all of the other European royalty were there. It’s like she roped them into being complicit in his image rehabilitation and silent acceptance of, not just his presence, but his extra special “mommy’s favorite boy,” super important and respectable escort to the queen persona by having them all sit there silently and reverently while he walked her up the aisle and then sat right up front in a highly visible seat as if he were the second most important person in the room, on par with a queen’s consort. Especially since everyone else walked up the aisle in married couple formation so that people of equal rank and title were walking side by side: Heir with Future Consort, Duke with Duchess, Prince with Princess, King with Queen, etc. Entering last, as the queen, knowing that everyone will be looking at you reverentially and with respect and admiration for your strength in old age, and with celebration for your Jubbly year, and with love and wistfulness that this could be the last time they see you, and then choosing Andrew to accompany you, forces these people—and not just any people, these were some of the most exalted and royal people in Europe—to look upon Andrew with that same reverence, respect, admiration, etc. It’s not like anyone is going to be able to turn their head away is scorn or protest if he’s escorting the monarch, the elderly Queen of England, the widow of the person the memorial service is being held for. This was probably one of their last chances to look at her and feel their feelings for her and show her their respect by being in attendance, and she marred it for everyone by including her rape settlement paying pedophile son! This was also probably one of the last times that her family and the public would see her walk down the Abbey, or even show herself publicly outside of her home at all, and now the memories and the photos are tainted by Andrew.
It just seems so manipulative to be like “if you want to participate in Philip’s memorial fully, and if you want to see me and show your love and respect for me one last time before I die, you have to also accept and forgive and allow Andrew.”
That’s such a salient point, Amy Too, she forced all those in attendance to have an unwilling tacit approval of her disgraced son. A disgusting display of her blindness and unwillingness to see the bad optics. Dragging other royal houses into the House of Petty’s dirty laundry was such a bad look. And she probably threatened no Andrew walking with her, no attendance from her.
@AmyToo that is SUCH a good point! ITA. It was gross. Betty is gross.
To me, this only confirms that the Queen is far from being a lovable grandmother but is in fact a stone cold, selfish b***h. The arrogance and the highhandedness is astonishing. This is such a slap in the face to the public because it was so completely unnecessary. The media like to tell us that the Queen is always aware of the optics so she knows exactly what she was saying by this.
Gross. This entire family is disgusting. I don’t give damn about the queen. I don’t give a damn about the monarchy. They should fuck off into obscurity.
I’m so glad all the front pages were about Andrew and the Queen. They really wanted to make it about Harry but that manufactured “fake outrage” is losing its sting. Granted we already did that story weeks ago but even then it was pretty muted?
They are truly showing the world who they really are and finally more and more people are seeing it.
Wow i truely didnt know you can request such things as ‘he/she must leave public life or disappear’ as awful as Andrew is ,how can anyone dictate what an individual must do after you agreed on a settlement!?
I think that’s the powers that be surrounding the royals, trying to save the royals from themselves. They know the British public hate Andrew and plenty of people want the monarchy abolished anyway, so they don’t want this to add fuel to that fire.
@Noki – I think Charles was the one who dictated (or tried to dictate) that Andrew must “leave public life” in exchange for QEII and/or whomever paying the settlement to Virginia.
Of course it was Chaz, @ BayTampaBay! He is 70 and is still carrying around his perceived “awful” treatment as a son. Chaz has had everything handed to him on gold spoons with inlaid precious gems, but he is still “devastated” over the manner in which his parents treated him!!!
The Queen Mother coddled Charles so he was her favorite. Charles could do no wrong for the QM.
If Bulliam had a working brain cell, he’d sit this one out and let Andrew (and the Queen) draw attention AWAY from the Keen Cat 5 Caribbean Disaster. Khate’s no doubt frustrated that the front pages are all about this latest PR f*uck-up and not her Look-At-Me fashion moment. These coconuts are ALL so bad at this, just when I think it can’t get worse, it does. 🙄😆
Of course she insisted, she probably refused to go unless this happened. What a gross move by Betty.
Yeah, this kind of thing won’t happen when King Chuck is on the throne.
So help me out here y’all
*checks notes*
“A settlement has been paid, but he’s guilty of nothing in the eyes of the law”
I always thought if a settlement is made, then that’s an admission of guilt. Am I missing something here????
It was a civil suit and the fact that it was settled outside a trial means no guilt or innocence was ever attached to the resolution of the case (and why getting it settled before on the record depositions took place). I cannot remember a case where settling a civil case out of court was used as evidence in a criminal prosecution. The court of public opinion is another thing.
Maybe we’re still seeing the fallout from Queen’s Camilla announcement.
“Hands off Andrew I’ll handle that situation how I please” was the
compromise made.
Actually, a settlement means that guilt doesn’t come into it. There was no trial.
As people have said, Andrew specifically settled WITHOUT any admission of guilt. Therefore, legally, the outcome of the civil suit has nothing to do with establishing guilt or innocence.
Yes. A settlement may *seem* like an admission of guilt, but its usually a cost-benefit analysis in terms of the costs of going to trial and the potential outcome (i.e. the benefit), for both sides. Many settlement agreements will include specific language that they are NOT admissions of guilt.
As usual, y’all have clarified things for me.
Thanks everyone!!!!
OFC she did! She doesn’t and never has believed her favourite boy has ever put a foot wrong. She was always going to try to elevate Andrew. She could have asked Charles, Edward, or William, but she was never gonna do that.
What gets me us that Jobson is explicitly linking Andrew with Camilla being named QC:
“As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen’s Consort, many people will now accept the Queen’s word and judgment.”
We all knew it, of course, but it’s refreshing to see someone say the quiet part out loud.
You should follow Peter Hunt on Twitter and hear him ripping them a new one. And the comments!! It’s a thing of glory! 😊
That’s the part I particularly dislike because even when the BM indicates that they know what’s going on, they present vile contracts (If Camilla’s in, Andrew’s in) in such a neutral way, as if to say, “Bygones!” I mean, there was more consternation and false outrage over H & M’s not disclosing Archie’s godparents (so that the BM could investigate and harass them for fun and profit).
She might as well have just given every single sexual abuse survivor and British subject the finger while walking down the isle of a church, if that isn’t true evil I do not know what is.
This is the British Monarchy, a thousand years of not giving a f**k about anyone but themselves.
She makes it harder and harder to view her with any sort of respect when she couldn’t be bothered to make even half that effort for H&M, and made statements such as “recollections may vary” against them.
She loves Andrew; she doesn’t love Harry. I don’t know what it is – that she loves Andrew so much, or that Harry is Charles and Diana’s child, both of whom were troublesome to her – or maybe her tiny, wrinkled raisin heart doesn’t have room in it for too many feelings.
He is her favorite son. Always has been, always will be. He was the son that bonded her and Phillip back together after some of his many affairs. She was hands off with Charles and Anne (who was reportedly Phillip’s favorite). Andrew was her do over as a mother. I am unsure why she doesn’t dote on Edward, he being her last child and all. Maybe he was a whoops. Nonetheless, Andrew will always be her favorite son. Full stop. Period. He can do no wrong in her eyes.
I vote for that “raisin” thing you mentioned. Regardless of how her own family feels about her, I will always despise her and her golden piano.
I think Edward was planned. Princess Margaret had her children in the early sixties and QE II thought (according to a few biographies) her last two children would have Margaret’s children to grow up with.
Jobson saying “many people will now accept the Queen’s word and judgment” is, in the words of Harry, bonkers. You misguided peasants with your opinions about the Pedo Prince! The Queen has spoken and you will now proceed to cheer and bow and throw petals at his feet.
I don’t think Beatrice was sobbing in the Abbey because of Philip but because her dad is such a disgraceful disgusting pedo who won’t take no for an answer and slink away. The mess is getting to her.
I think Jobson linking these two things is shady – Hey everyone, remember how Charles got the queen to write a letter stating that it remains her “dearest wish” that Camilla be known as Queen consort? And at the exact same time, Andrew magically got his millions to settle the lawsuit? Oh, no reason, just reminding you of these totally not related events that happened at the same time. Not that it’s a quid pro quo! Laters!
There were various cases of the public not”accepting the Queen’s word and judgment.” the Most famous, her staying in Scotland after Diana died and the public publicly complaining until she gave returned and gave that speech.
It’s like she wants to burn the House of Windsor to the ground. Also Andrew settled the lawsuit before a guilty judgment could be made.
Regardless of what I might think about Andrew, he is the second son of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and The Queen is his mother. This event was a memorial service for his late father. I think it is natural that he would be there, and as he is the only one of Philip’s children that does not have a spouse, he was free to escort his very elderly mother to her seat. Makes sense to me; I think he was the obvious choice to do it. It’s over now, and he can fade back into obscurity.
I could not disagree more. Escorting the queen at this public service–the private service was a year ago, and Andrew was there for that–is in opposition to Elizabeth’s duty to put service before personal desires. It declares to the world that QE II does not really care about the people.
Nah, this wasn’t done because it was practical. You think Andrew would’ve escorted his mother if they hadn’t reached that settlement?
Exactly. The Queen’s lady in waiting was in a boot and she was escorted by a man in military dress that appeared to just be part of the service. Additionally, Charles could have done it and Camilla would have lived. Choosing Andrew was a deliberate act.
The Queen could have her son there. But to put him out front and center after all the announcements he would be living a ‘private’ life and would stop doing royal work and so on was just not acceptable. IMO.
The initial response was to honour Prince Philip wishes as to how he chose to be remembered.
The funeral service would have been the memorial, it would have avoided the now chafing after the fact.
She is 95 years old, at what time would her behaviour not be scrutinized and judged? That and the disgraceful death watch from the media?
It is claimed that he has been the one of the few constant visitor recently due to the close proximity of their residences.
He has no job to support himself and no royal “work” now so what else does he have to do?
The Guardian also said that Charles and William were openly disapproving at the memorial and wouldn’t look at Andrew. I wonder why we’re constantly surprised that the RF is so awful; we should be used to it by now.
This is gross
Of course she insisted on it.
This part is delusional –
“As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen’s Consort, many people will now accept the Queen’s word and judgment.”
I don’t think that’s going to happen here. People accepted the statement about Queen Consort bc I think most people figured that was going to happen anyway and it doesn’t matter that much whether she’s Princess Consort or Queen Consort, she’s still the wife of the king.
This……is very different.
@Becks1 – I never understood all the hullabaloo over Camilla’s title. Queen Victoria wrote a letter (which has been published in many royal biographies) to the King of Prussia discussing morganatic marriage. Queen Victoria flat out told Mr. Prussia Person that morganatic marriage did not exist in the UK and that if the King of England married a charwoman or a fishwife, she would be Queen of England (not The Queen).
I understand why Camilla did not use the Wales title and used the Cornwall title instead but no matter what title Camilla uses, Camilla will be Queen (not The Queen) of the UK when Charles ascends the Throne.
Agreed. Coming on the heels of the Cambridge Disaster Tour, featuring your pedo son at a public memorial is another screaming mistake that again shows how out of touch and out of step the monarchy is with the world today.
This might very well have been her final public appearance. Way to go looking after your legacy, Liz!
I hope Harry is under no illusions that his grandmother ever loved him because it is quite clear no one in his family ever cared for him, from the start they’ve treated him like a burden. Imagine how many narratives would have been changed if the queen showed a semblance of support towards him or Meghan, if she had asked them to ride with her in the height of the press abuse, If she had publicly denounced the racism Meghan / Archie and LiLi faced instead she told her press buddies she didn’t clear the name. Prince Harry might face years of press / public abuse for his decision to leave but it was the best thing he could ever have done, raising his children away from this mess and making enough money so his family will never have to rely on others.
I don’t believe anybody in the family had a problem with Andrew escorting the Queen. He’s going to become her regular escort to events and there’s nothing that Charles or William can do about it. If she refuses to use a wheelchair then Andrew helping her is probably her preferable option. The Palace doesn’t want her in a wheelchair either so they will have to accept Andrew’s involvement.
You make a very good point.
This +♾. Those people don’t care about the victims that Peado slime has hurt and abused and they never cared.
They only care about themselves and their money.
The only reason they hate Harry is that he’s gone, they can’t milk him any longer.
Charles wanted his tampon to be confirmed as a QC when the old hag passes away and this is now done so he really doesn’t care what happens next.
This whole family is rotten to the core and we can only be glad that Harry has managed to escape them. It only confirms that he’s a genuine person and wants nothing to do with them.
They’re gonna try and blame Harry for everything that’s why I think he should roast them all in his memoir. I don’t usually read such books but I’m going to read his and Britney’s and Virginia’s if she has one.
The fish rots from the head. She enables all the dysfunctional dynamics in that family. She just gets away with playing the frail old grandmothet.
Ditto!
Good gawd Betty, your favorite son has been accused of heinous crimes & you paid a huge settlement to make said crimes go away. Couldn’t you find another scandal ridden relative to escort you down the aisle instead? This took attention away from your beloved husband’s memory. Nobody’s talking about Philip, just your nasty son and your bad judgement.
The question is, how much does the queen really know.
She was raised in an age where Andrews actions would at worst have lead to raised eyebrows, especcially if she was only told that he hat an affair with a young woman who who would have been of age in UK but not in US and now tries to cash in on that.
I think she is too old to unverstanden the whole Problem of human trafficking that is the real crime.
And if this is the case, she should retire. Than she is far too old to be head of state.
My grandmother had the option, that “good” girls don`t get raped since they don’t go out alone. And she could not understand the concept of rape in a relationship since she considered it part of a marriage. But she was not in a position of power (and died 15 years ago) . She was the same generation as the queen.
This is an example where Chuck should have flat out said, ‘No, I will walk you in’.
So Charles doesn’t have the level of power we think (or he wants us to think) he has. Otherwise he could have shut Andrew down or probably wanted to. Or he does but Andrew is one of the few things the queen will not budge on no matter what and so Charles could not do anything.
Or he does have the power to stop stuff like this but honestly doesn’t care enough to do it, but then wants press noise to be made on his behalf about how he’s so disgusted by Andrew and thought it was a bad idea.
Bingo, that’s the one! The “royal” way is to go ahead and do whatever the hell you damn well want, then later have some face-saving story printed about how you “are understood to have voiced” some vague dissent but OOPS, if only you had some power. Oh well, see you at the Jubbly Andrew. We all know yours is the only arm that can comfortably fit around the queen’s 95-year-old elbow.
Disgusting! This family is rotten to the core. She knew damn well what this looks like. They honestly do not believe what Andrew did was wrong. They honestly do not believe trafficking is wrong. They honestly believe these are just servant girls who went and got themselves into trouble. They don’t care. They are fucked. And we need to abolish them and deprogram their children.
Lets say it in ‘proper English’: sickening 😏
When is Virginia’s book coming out? Bc you know she saw this and is just adding more details about Andrew. Good.
This is a clear case of a mother who not will to see her son for the disgusting sexually perverted deviant that he is. The fact that he is manipulating the shit out of his own elderly mother for his own gains is despicable. Sadly, in doing this, they both diverted the focus of the day away from honoring and memorializing Prince Philip (her beloved husband). Instead, they turned the attention directly towards the obvious dysfunction going on in this family.
Disgusting but not surprising. I swear Betty would walk over a dead body if it was to defend her precious teddy-bear lover son Pedrew.
How the hell doesn’t she understand how this make them look, especially when the UK monarchy is going down the drain?
Prince Andrew is exactly what the royal family deserves. He might as well serve as the face of the family. He may be the worst of the bunch, but his first place in the race to the bottom is by no means a “distant” first. The Windsors are awful people.
Someone mentioned other royalty and guests being dragged down by the scandal. Surely, when RSVPing to this farce, that must have come to mind. Ye rolls the dice and ye takes your chances.
Perhaps this ends with people using her age to excuse her behavior. She has always been a self-serving, tone-deaf elitist. She provided Philip with a comfortable lifestyle, but the beautiful woman with personality and pizazz kept him smiling. Suppose she found nothing wrong with coercing her 31-year old son into a loveless marriage with a 19-year old for the sole purpose of creating heirs. Why would she care about Virginia or other victims?
I don’t think The Queen “coerced” Charles into marrying Diana. Camilla actually hosted Charles and Diana at the home she shared with APB and “approved” of Diana. Charles himself wanted legitimate heirs and two other women had turned him down before he dated Diana. HM was told about Camilla some years before and ignored this. She did not think of Diana who fell for Charles and what his relationship with Camilla would mean for Diana.The Queen tended to have a hands off attitude. She was not proactive in helping Harry and Meghan and sat back and did nothing. When things got out of control only then did she react. She finally paid millions to pay off Virginia’s lawsuit to shield Andrew.. Diana was the one who should have been looked out for IMO not her first son. She did not even bother to have prayers read for Diana the morning she died, which caused some pain for her grandsons.
There are so many things to say about this andit’s all bad. The European Royals were undoubtedly blindsided by this. What can they do? Well, I doubt anyone will be seeing Betty again, and I’m sure they’re all relieved by that. I can’t get past the fact that it was disrespectful to them. I think this is the brf believing that they are superior to those other countries’ royals. It certainly explains why the ffq-c was late to appointments in Denmark including to meet the Queen. “They can wait, I’M the important one.” Betty believes that she can decree that PA is back in as a working royal, but that doesn’t mean people will agree with her. This shows a very interesting view of how she perceives her subjects. Sorry, Betty, but you don’t get to tell someone what to think and feel. Those days are long past. I don’t think that she doesn’t care about optics, I think she believes that she’s so loved that she could frame the Randy Andy issue any way she wants and that would be that. I guess now we know that she’s delusional.
So she over ruled Charles and William and insisted that Andrew accompanied her and be front and center. But she could not do the same thing for Harry and Meghan and let William run the show. Shameful.
I’m swinging between two minds about this situation and have been doing it for awhile. At nearly 96, is the queen still of sound mind, coldly calculating and still dictating her terms, or is she in the throes of dementia and it’s the courtiers who want to steer the agenda that she’s still large and in charge? If it’s the latter, it’s just terrible optics with Andrew on top of the embiggening tour and the courtiers should have just left her comfortably on her couch at home. I know from dealing with my own mom with dementia that once she got an idea stuck in her head about something she was adamant about it, even though it was not the best thing for her and we couldn’t reason her out of it. Maybe it was the same way with the queen. Whether it was her desire to attend the memorial or the couriers, she may have just obsessed about Andrew escorting her, dug in her heels and everything else be damned. At that age she just wouldn’t care, she just wants things her own way. However, for the sake of damage control, she should have just stayed home if Andrew was accompanying her in church no matter what her reaction. It’s really hard to understand the situation.
And Harry and Meghan continue to be used as scapegoats. Some in the media ignore that Harry and Meghan were not at the Academy Awards show and act like they were and go on about the “Poor Queen.” It is such a farce. Anything to distract from Andrew.
It would have been better if the “memorial” was canceled. There was the funeral last year. It just caused a lot of controversy and was very revealing about the Queen’s true nature.
I’m a bit skeptical that everyone was blind sided by Andrew being the guest of honor. Rota Rob Jobson tweeted that everyone knew about it in advance. Now that it’s being heavily criticized, all of a sudden it’s the Queens insistence, and Chuck and Will were uncomfortable. BS. They wanted to soft launch Andrew back into public life. The Queen gets what she wants but seriously doubt this was some last minute switch up. They rarely do things last minute or have flexibility. They just plow ahead and expect everyone to fall in line.
“It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son, … many people will now accept the Queen’s word and judgment.”
This is what struck me the most. What kind of fantasy land do they all live in? Because the queen believes him then people will ignore gobs of evidence to the contrary and take the queens word? We don’t rely on state-controlled town criers to get our news anymore.
To be honest, I don’t think the monarchy has many years left. And I don’t find it hard to believe. The queen isn’t that educated honestly, and her views have kind of always been very tailored to yes people I believe. It definitely seems like a toxic environment to be in. I’d be surprised between the Queen’s gaffe yesterday and the Prince’s recent tour – I don’t think they’re going to be able to garner the public support they want.
And honestly – what is even the point? Why are we paying for these people to have rich, exhorbiant lives when they really do not do all that much? Use that money to house people or something, I mean really.
I kinda agree with de above comments , the Queen’s coutiers wouldn’t allow access to Harry and de Queen for a confirmed dinner date ‘reference in de interview ‘ even though she insisted on it while, even suggesting for them to stay de night, it was her coutiers that stopped that access, so nop not buying g this story !
I have to admit I don’t see this as wrong. This is her son at his father’s memorial. She wanted him there and why wouldn’t she?? He’s his father’s son, her child, and she never agreed to hiding him. I can separate the issues here so I see nothing wrong in Andrew appearing, supporting his mother.
Glad I’m not the only one to see it this way.
I also see it as making good use of Andrew, putting him to work helping his mother when she obviously needs help; he’s almost like a carer but better than a carer for the task because he is her son. It’s a service he is uniquely placed to perform.
Gewels and Margaret, I don’t believe that anyone would say he should not have been there. This was not a family event, however, this was a Firm event. Randy Andy should have not drawn attention to himself and set off to the side after entering as unobtrusively as possible. The European Royals were in attendance and I think it was disrespectful for him to be front and center just for that alone. There are (trafficked) sexual assault victims who now know what Betty thinks of them–they don’t matter. The world now knows what TQ thinks of them, too. If she wanted to do this, she should have had a private, family memorial. This was a FIRM event, and she should have used much, much better judgment than this. She can’t continue to skate on her belief that people will believe what she commands. Perhaps that worked once upon a time, but it doesn’t any longer. She did irreparable damage IMO to herself and the Firm.