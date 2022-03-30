Dios mio, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child

Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins on October 21 last year. Alec was devastated and he canceled his future projects and made a big deal about how he would probably never work again or never want to work again. That only lasted a few months, of course. Now he’s back to work on back-to-back projects. But I knew, deep down in my soul, that his esposa Hilaria Baldwin would find some way to have another bebe. It was as predictable as can be, that Hilaria would need to get the attention back on her. Well, adivina qué.

The Baldwin bunch is growing! Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh baby together, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team,” Hilaria and Alec tell PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.” “Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!” they added. Hilaria, 38, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post Tuesday, where she posted a video of herself and Alec, 63, playing with their six children: daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 18 months.

[From People]

Si, the youngest child is Maria Lucia Victoria, the longed-for second daughter for Hilaria, the one who arrived via carrier or surrogate. But Hilaria hasn’t been, how you say, embarazada since Eduardo in 2020. She loves being embarazada. She loves having a bebe in the house. Having Eduardo and Maria Lucia wasn’t enough. I wonder if she’ll try for an eighth if this one turns out to be a boy as well. As for Alec… dios mio, at least he’s barely around?