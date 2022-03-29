Queen Elizabeth attended Philip’s memorial service, escorted by Prince Andrew

There was so much concern in advance of Prince Philip’s memorial service today. Concern for Queen Elizabeth II and whether she would be able to attend, given she only recently recovered from Covid and given her now well-documented mobility issues over the past six months. The Queen’s courtiers seemed especially worried that the Queen would be photographed in a wheelchair. It’s said that the Queen herself never wants to be photographed in a wheelchair either, and that was the biggest concern for her attendance at Westminster Abbey today. At the end of the day, she was not photographed in a wheelchair. She appeared at the Abbey, walking with her favorite son by her side:

Prince Andrew accompanies the Queen for Prince Philip's memorial service. Given how carefully planned these events are, it looks like a very deliberate choice by the Monarch. pic.twitter.com/aZ0M8F8pDb — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 29, 2022

Not only did Andrew walk down the Abbey with QEII, he apparently traveled with her from Windsor to the Abbey. Which, logistically, makes sense because they were both traveling from Windsor and he probably wanted a ride. Plus, Andrew didn’t pose for photos outside the Abbey – he was likely behind-the-scenes with the Queen, using the back entrance. That being said, the optics are pretty bad. Awful, even. I don’t think anyone begrudged Andrew’s presence at his father’s memorial service, but for the Queen to continue to attempt to “rehabilitate” Andrew in full view of cameras is so tone-deaf. I can’t wait for Virginia Giuffre to speak out. She didn’t have to sign an NDA as part of Andrew’s settlement. So she will have something to say, I’m sure.

As those gathered—including royals from around the world, representatives from hundreds of charities and family members from Prince Philip’s side—sing the hymn “He Who Would Valiant Be”, the Queen (escorted by son Prince Andrew) takes her seat in Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/BjrPsED0Fu — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 29, 2022

The Queen is currently in the car, about half way into the one-hour drive from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey. Prince Andrew is by her side. 📷: Peter Macdiarmid/LNP pic.twitter.com/UwSSaOZpSe — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 29, 2022

