Queen Elizabeth attended Philip’s memorial service, escorted by Prince Andrew

There was so much concern in advance of Prince Philip’s memorial service today. Concern for Queen Elizabeth II and whether she would be able to attend, given she only recently recovered from Covid and given her now well-documented mobility issues over the past six months. The Queen’s courtiers seemed especially worried that the Queen would be photographed in a wheelchair. It’s said that the Queen herself never wants to be photographed in a wheelchair either, and that was the biggest concern for her attendance at Westminster Abbey today. At the end of the day, she was not photographed in a wheelchair. She appeared at the Abbey, walking with her favorite son by her side:
Prince Andrew accompanies the Queen for Prince Philip's memorial service. Given how carefully planned these events are, it looks like a very deliberate choice by the Monarch.
Not only did Andrew walk down the Abbey with QEII, he apparently traveled with her from Windsor to the Abbey. Which, logistically, makes sense because they were both traveling from Windsor and he probably wanted a ride. Plus, Andrew didn’t pose for photos outside the Abbey – he was likely behind-the-scenes with the Queen, using the back entrance. That being said, the optics are pretty bad. Awful, even. I don’t think anyone begrudged Andrew’s presence at his father’s memorial service, but for the Queen to continue to attempt to “rehabilitate” Andrew in full view of cameras is so tone-deaf. I can’t wait for Virginia Giuffre to speak out. She didn’t have to sign an NDA as part of Andrew’s settlement. So she will have something to say, I’m sure.
As those gathered—including royals from around the world, representatives from hundreds of charities and family members from Prince Philip's side—sing the hymn "He Who Would Valiant Be", the Queen (escorted by son Prince Andrew) takes her seat in Westminster Abbey.
The Queen is currently in the car, about half way into the one-hour drive from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey. Prince Andrew is by her side.
📷: Peter Macdiarmid/LNP pic.twitter.com/UwSSaOZpSe
So basically Andrew is back but Meghan and Harry can’t come ? I don’t want to hear again that this woman isn’t pulling all the strings.
This! bitch!……..got brits paying her nonce/paying her chits/diamonds on her neck/diamonds on her wrists/while brit kids are forlorn…/thats so cold/thats so cold…../she’s got brits all so twisted & gaslighted, oh……
(Credit to Silk Sonic)
Yeah, the “senile / sweet grandma” and “elder abuse” spin needs to end. The queen has shown us many times who she is. Believe her.
I get that Philip is Andrew’s father. Fine, seat him in the back. Parading him down the aisle and seating him the front row is a huge FU to sexual assault victims the world over.
As if Petty Betty actually gives two shits about assault victims.
This is so gross. She could have been escorted by Anne, and nothing about this horribly precious moment, that they shamed Harry for not attending, would have been anything other than relatable. The world knows Anne was his favorite, but sure, give the pedophile a position of power.
I guess that’s the only way they could get her to walk to the service.
Gross, Betty. That’s all I got to say.
I think he is now going to be her unofficial Consort.
Whatever the Queen of Belize wants, the Queen of Belize gets!!!
Also the ongoing narrative that her using a wheelchair is without dignity or a sign of weakness.
The message to millions of disabled people or those caring for their ageing relatives is they are somehow less than, weaker
Better that than on the arm of a man who chose to be friends with a convicted paedophile and bought his way out of allegations of sexual violence rather than face the Court
This 100%.
Gross indeed. What also bugs me, is that Andrew let her negotiate the last ten feet by herself, which included that red rug. Rugs are tripping hazards! Geez Louise, people, have some sense!
THEY.WILL.NEVER.CHANGE…and this will be their downfall. The arrogance and entitlement starts from the top and flows down.
Prince Andrews rehabilitation begins..
Nope. They never will. The institution is imploding and they will try to “keep calm and carry on” while it burns to the ground. And when it all inevitably and irretrievably blows up in their face, they will spend decades saying they never saw it coming. While the rest of the world laughs.
Absolutely. They have no incentive to change as long as the UK press and government fully protect them..
Polo is correct. After the Cat 5 Keen Tour (sorry to the OP who coined it and if I botched it because that was priceless!) that just ended (what 2 days ago) these optics are “this”.
No, absolutely…. THEY WILL NEVER CHANGE.
Exactly. You’ve got two members (both of whom are the future future monarchs) come off a very bad tour PR wise to the point they had to release a statement about this so you’d think the palace would want to be careful about optics. Instead they let the man who paid his accuser millions in settlement money after she sued him for raping her as a teenager, escort the monarch.
I get this is his father’s memorial and he’s her fave but they could have gotten Charles or even William for this.
She didn’t need an heir for this! Anne would have been the obvious choice, to anyone other than this incredibly toxic family.
I know a lot of people are baying for the Queen to be seen in a wheelchair but its a very personal choice. I dont get the fascination,she doesnt owe anyone that image. Whether its for vanity or power reasons so be it.
The problem is how ableist she and her courtiers have been about using a wheelchair.
The other problem is that she thinks it’s unacceptable for her to be seen in a wheelchair but acceptable to be seen with her paedophile son.
Word, The Hench. She is unable to recognize anything that would make her remotely sympathetic, to anyone on Earth.
I think everyone considers some personal decisions neutral (I prefer monochromatic dressing) and some unacceptable (I prefer white men for my senior staff). When we ask why someone would be opposed to using mobility aids – it makes you look weak? Not in control? Elderly? Less elegant and commanding? Many of us consider those answers to be abelist and unacceptable from a monarch.
Very well said!
+++1 @sophiejara
Yes for some it can still be a choice for others it’s not and as a disabled I actually find empathy for her if she feels a certain way about it. She was able to rely on a healthy body for most of her life now she is slowly loosing mobility, must be terrifing for her. I can understand her being weary of using a wheelchair especially how her mum acted when using one. I think people dont understand there isa certain process to loosing mobility and it is common for a person that still has mobility to not want to use a wheelchair with that said Its mostly the media speculating about the wheelchair.
Can you imagine the optics if Harry *had* gone to this thing, with Andrew being allowed to escort the Queen? Yikes!
I imagine they’ll blame harry for this too. “Queen forced to walk with disgraced andrew because harry didn’t attend service”
Yes I can imagine that there will still be rubbish headlines against Harry forcing the poor Queen to walk beside him…blackmailing the Queen before his book releases…asking for more money for another bathroom…
They are delusional if they still believe Harry needs this family for money.
What an ugly mess. Andrew is protected for the rest of his life..won’t matter once the Queen dies because she’ll have put safe guards in place. Wouldn’t be surprised if she left all her money to him. Smh
Just a reminder people..don’t help the British media spread their negative propaganda about Harry and Meghan in regards to this funeral on social media. There’s not much talk about it. Keep it that way.
And just like that this isn’t about Philip anymore. What an own goal
I guess it would be weird for Andrew to not attend his own father’s memorial but to be front and center like that with the Queen? Oh my god. I am actually shocked by this.
+1. She wanted/needed an escort, I get it, but have Charles do it and have Andrew come in through the side. To have him march down, front and center like everything is as it was, is just so gross.
Yes, the Queen, in her oblivion, believes if she shows her maternal and “moral” support for Paedrew, he will be accepted back into society. Still, I can’t begrudge his attendance at this service honoring his father, as a general principle. If he’s on the BP balcony for the Jubbly events, that’s another thing entirely. This rapist should be in prison, if the RF can’t contain him to basic house arrest, they’re as corrupt as he is.
ETA – I know, I know. That last comment was rhetorical. They’ve proven on a weekly basis that they are AT LEAST as corrupt as Andrew.
The fact that people were defending the Queen walking in with Andrew is baffling. She could have walked in with Charles and Camilla could have walked in herself or with someone else. This looked bad.
It’s just staggering to see so many in the British media like Paul Waugh who feel unable to condemn TQ’s overindulgence of A in no uncertain terms.
I’m honestly shocked it wasn’t William. K wrangling the kids + W escorting granny would have smoothed a heap of their bad press as well trying to get the public to second guess the tour “well, if the queen thinks they’re ok maybe the whole thing wasn’t that bad”
Now they’re just giving the impression of “well, if the queen thinks it’s ok” about rape! Like, they’re so fucking bad at this.
The day is hard enough for the Queen without foisting the Burger King on her for better optics. The FFK most likely inquired as to whether he could escort her today in order to look like he had Betty’s approval for his Caribbean flop tour as he is that desperate.
Not that I think much of any of them but it would have been a slam dunk if they’d had William escort her, especially after the major screw up of the tour. All this going on, yet they still bitch about Harry not being there. It makes no sense. These people have a rigid warped world view that will never change because no is is forcing them to, and they don’t want to. it’s as simple as that.
I honestly get the feeling that Betty’s attitude is just “après moi, le déluge” at this point. That’s why she doesn’t care about the optics.
Great Louis IV reference. We all know what happened next.
WORD.
Miranda, you have to be correct. HRH does not care at this point about optics.
Vive la révolution
I suspect that the queen doesn’t care about the optics because she knows she will never be blamed or held accountable for anything. Even Andrew wasn’t raked over the coals about his rape case, so the queen knew she would be ok.
We’ve just seen Andrew in his new role, endorsed by Charles and William – consort to the Queen.
What I wouldn’t give to have been a fly on the wall during these Andrew negotiations:
“I’m paying for Andrew’s settlement.”
“Only if you have to put out a statement that Camilla gets to be called Queen Consort.”
“Fine. Andrew is walking me down the aisle at your father’s memorial service.”
“Then he can’t come to the Jubilee.”
“Deal.”
“Good.”
I think Charles “allowed” Andrew to be at the Jubilee.
Andrew is objectively awful, but I’m not sure how else this would have worked. He should be at his father’s memorial, he lives next door to his mother, he has to walk down the aisle anyway to get to his seat – might as well escort his mother, too. I don’t see this as rehabilitation right now, but we’ll see if he starts showing up at the fun events.
They have more than one car. They could have travelled separately and Charles could have escorted the Queen, making a symbolic statement as he is the heir. Andrew could have been placed in the least good seat of the whole family whatever that was.
The Queen, they say, puts duty above all else. Well, she is the Head of the Church of England and has CHOSEN Andrew, accused of raping a trafficked minor, who paid off said minor to travel with her to Philip’s funeral and walk into church with her. It’s not even that he is her eldest child. This family is purely thrash.
Exactly. Why are people using the “she’s an old lady and his mother” angle? Weren’t we all told that she’s the head of state and places the institution above everything else?
I don’t know, I see the Queen as kind of Schrodinger’s cat or maybe those drawings of a witch or a vase, depending on how you look at it. Yes, she’s the Head of the Church of England and duty and blah, blah – and then no, because she’s basically got one foot in the grave. She’s supported Andrew through his worst excesses, she’s still supporting him, financially and as a mother, and he’s giving her support, too – if only so he can a roof over his head. I’m not saying it’s right or that I approve, just that, at age 96, TQ isn’t going to change a lifetime of behavior now.
He could have come with his mother, but his sitting front and center was really appalling . Someone else (Edward) could have escorted her down the aisle.) What bothers me is Harry is being scapegoated through it all and the “campaign” to “Reinstate” Andrew is starting.
The Daily Fail had pictures of the extended royal family and the drew a big red X over the picture of Harry and Meghan. I felt punched by the shock of such an action when I saw that. How is that appropriate for a professional publication? It is apallling. It is the act of a vindictive person.
It’s not a “professional” publication, which is to say that no one considers these writers to be anything but hacks.
Eh. The Daily Fail is mad. They were hoping and instigating that H&M would show up to the Oscars on Sunday. They didn’t. They probably already knew Harry wasn’t coming to this. If they had gone to the Oscars but not to this, that would have fed into the narrative they’ve been trying to set that H&M are “Hollywood.” That H&M didn’t go to either leaves the Fail with NO narrative except this now petty one.
They are a tabloid that’s promoted as professional in the UK. In reality they are more like the enquirer in the US. Just trash and I wish less people would click, share or engage with anything from them. But they are the #1 selling publication in the Uk next is the Sun. It’s awful.
@morgan yes Harry released a statement weeks ago that he wasn’t coming. They didn’t get an opportunity with the Oscar’s so they’ll for sure now try to be extra dramatic with this memorial as the Sussex stories/leaks are non existent now.
They are worse than a tabloid. An average tabloid talks about red carpet dresses, who is dating who, what’s the latest celeb diet or hairstyle. They are a very dangerous propaganda tool peddling lies and disinformation for the royals and Tories, masquerading as a harmless tabloid practising their warped version of freedom of speech to the point of affecting others’ mental health (see the overall campaign against Meghan and the phone hacking).
That’s exactly what the DF is now. A Tory distraction. If people are incensed over two people who were told they had to leave not flying back every minute, they aren’t paying attention to the cost of living increases, energy bills tripling, public services being stripped of funding, privatised and then bankrupted through bad management by their best mates… it’s very “look over here” so no one sees the tories pillaging the country to the ground to boost their personal fortunes.
American tabloids have been ramping that stuff up for some time now. and pandering to the magats.
An X? Like a target list? 😳
That was my thought as well. Chilling. Especially with Harry’s concerns over security. An X isn’t the same as a target but it’s where my mind went as soon as I read that.
If Harry and Meghan had turned up the Fail would have criticised them and said all kinds of terrible things. The Fail is obsessed with them.
So, no X over Andrew but an X over Harry and Meghan? Hm, there seems a country with its priorities straight.
There’s no coming back from the mess they’ve made and continue to make.
No there isn’t but the entire Royal Family think otherwise!!! The ALL think that this will blow over, just like the Caribbean Offensive Tour!! They can write all the puff pieces they want but it DOESN’T negate the truth!!
An elderly woman being supported by her favorite son at memorial to dead husband and father is understandable. However as this is also TQ is sends out a clear signal that Andrew at her side is non negotiable and they don’t give a fig for public opinion. The tabs will return to kicking H and M for not attending and doing their duty again. I only wish we could vote them out to let them know that it isn’t only the Commonwealth who want rid of this family of freeloaders!
The worst part is that Andrew’s protection by the Queen is accompanied by slamming of Meghan and Harry.
Anne was Philip’s favorite. She is the understandable choice, Andrew is a pedophile.
What a reckless old woman. I knew she overlooked her trash son’s abuse of a minor girl but didn’t expect the public support would be THIS for him. Trash, the lot of them.
Oh she’s definitely signaling her continued support of Andrew. Its gross but are we surprised?
I finally figured out how Kate reminds me of. You all know that movie Scrooged, with Bill Murray – when the ghost of christmas future takes Bill to see Karen Allen and she’s supposed to be some sort of rich-bitch-widow type and she has that big black hat etc. That’s who Kate looks like to me, even though the dresses are different.
And also when you look at the royals in attendance, Kate stands out. That’s what she wanted. It wasn’t enough that the funeral was about her. This has to be as well.
She probably knew that she wasn’t going to be sitting in the front row with the queen so she wore a noticeable hat that was different from the rest.
She’s serving 1990 Ascot with the dress and hat. As for the enormous grin straight to the camera when they entered, I am beginning to believe she’s got a stash of some sort of mother’s little helper somewhere. She looked anything but somber…I think Mama indulged a little too heavily on whatever gets her out of the house…or she has some sort of syndrome that requires to her dress like a fashion plate and play to the camera at funerals/memorial services. Do we think we’ll see her in bright red and dripping in diamonds at HM’s funeral, complete with personal photographer? This is seriously ghoulish and bizarre.
OMG, yes! We watch Scrooged at Christmas every year! All she needs is to powder her face more and wear some matte red lipstick, and she’s there!
The outfit from Scrooged would be more in style, lol.
Becks1, in the picture taken inside the church showing the family, Chuck is the person who stands out. I believe that he’s the only person wearing a lighter color. He upstaged Keenless!!! I find it hilarious.
You know what? I hope they keep trying to push Andy to the forefront and keep trying to rehabilitate his image so there’s no doubt what this family is about.
Same. I also hope Egg keeps opening his big mouth while blaming everyone including the corgis, and KKKate keeps mumbling and talking in circles, while laughing at her inside joke. Surely these 3 create amazing ROI for your taxpayer money!
You make a very valid point. Keep bringing Andrew to everything, Betty, it’s going to work out for your family when you are dead.
So I think we can assume Andrew will be there at the Jubilee, grinning like a Cheshire cat front and centre on the Buck House balcony. And the ink has barely had time to dry on that multi-million £ settlement, generously funded by his mum and brother.
These people just don’t have a clue, do they.
I actually think this is already one of the worst years I can remember for the BRF – it’s up there with 1997, and the Windsor Castle fire/Charles & Diana’s separation. What with Andrew, Charles’ cash-for-honours scandal, and the disastrous Caribbean tour, things are looking very bleak for them IMO. Even the British press has started to turn.
It very well may turn out to be worse than 1997. It’s possible that it already has? They have disastrous fckups on pretty much a weekly basis now. Big ones, like Andrew and Charles’s pay-for-play scandal. W&K’s tour was historically awful, and then they start off the new week by putting Andrew front and center? It really seems as if they’re out of fcks and are just going to do whatever they want, regardless of how disgusting it is or how bad it looks to the public. They simply do not care.
I cannot stand this delusional woman. At the end of the day, this is so she is, a selfish, tone deaf sack of traditionalist poo who cares more about what she wants, and some bygone idealized version of a monarchist stiff upper lip and her favorite son’s feelings than anything else.
And what a slap in the face to her three other children, that she’d rather walk holding onto her pedophile son than any of the rest of them, their spouses, or children.
And now ‘Prince Andrew’ is trending on UK twitter…this was not a smart move by the Queen.
People defending Andrew escorting the Queen have lost it. And also arguing that Virginia was lying and just wanted money. So it’s great that for two weeks in a row we have seen how not just the UK media, but a lot of UK commentary online are…problematic.
OMG. Unreal.
The head of the church of England folks, supporting a rapist in full view of the world. It would have been more symbolic to have Charles escort her, her oldest son and next in line but no, it has to be the rapist.
Right or hell, Camilla, William, or Kate.
Andrew’s ass should have been seated somewhere just outside of prominent view, permitted to attend and little more.
Instead…
Please not Kate. Princess Anne would be the logical choice IMO or Edward.
Agreed, Tessa. They need to fire all of the courtiers. This is elementary school levels of obvious.
You know what? I’m loving all of this. The monarchy (purposely not using caps) is clearly anachronistic and harmful to the world. They’ve been on a nonstop path toward public self destruction and I say—keep going. Keep showing themselves to be irrelevant, malignant and solipsistic; it’ll speed up the rate at which anyone expected them to go out in flames.
I’m not shocked, I called it. It is the nature of the beast that doesn’t care what the serfs think. They are the rulers, just bow, and keep paying your taxes is the bottom line. Full stop.
She sees using a wheelchair but not the rapist on her arm as a hideous disability??
WTF RF
I guess I’m not that shocked that Andrew is there, front and center, because the invisible contract plan for today is to blast Harry for not being there. Harry is the shield that will provide cover for the Queen’s continuing support for the Pedo Prince.
But, why am I more surprised that Fergie didn’t wrangle an invitation? That must be where they really draw the line.
I think that this was a set up. The DM and others would be slamming Harry right and left, he again the scapegoat this time for Andrew. The Queen seems so coldhearted.
See I don’t care/mind Andrew is here. I mean I’d prefer never seeing his face again but it’s his father’s memorial service so it’s whatever to me. But having him escort the monarch is just not great optics to me. He can pay his respects to his father while not putting him front and centre.
If Chuck was running the show like he was suppose to, this would have never happened.
What did he think was going to happen when he literally put his mother to pasture after getting what he wanted from her.
For a family that calls themselves The Firm, you would think that pushing out the current CEO takes a certain finesse.
Charles or William probably weren’t asked to walk her in since they have the motive to drop her. Andrew would make sure she stayed upright or throw himself on the ground to cushion her fall, because he can’t risk Mummy breaking a hip.
How long will it take for a head of state’s Covid infection to be traced back to this superspreader event?
Nobody was wearing a mask. APparently.
Obviously this family is just trash no matter how you dress them up. If they embrace the man who is no longer legally allowed to deny he raped a trafficked minor and put him front and center after that racist obscene tour in the Caribbean they have no plans to ever change.
As for Katie Scarlett’s clothes spending sprees, if I was choosing between food and heat as the millions of subjects in Britain are I would start voting republican. It is absolutely heartless and so out of touch with the real world. They are relics that are a heavy burden on society and a horrible example of human beings for anyone to emulate or admire. Being the head of the Church of England is a joke, pretty sure this family made a deal with the devil centuries ago.
Bravo! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Spot on comment!
The UK has become a joke. Look at this family of grifters. The rapist is front and center. How can anyone support the queen when she clings to PA. I’m flabbergasted.
LMAO, she thought the wheelchair would be “bad optics” but this was A-Okay?!
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Anyone still supporting this nonsense institution in the slightest needs their head examined.
💯
Prince Andrew- friend of pedophile, partaker in sex with sex trafficked minors.
THIS is literally the hill the queen is going to die on. How she does not care about sex trafficking and rape and the safety of minors. That is her dying legacy.
Also, she’s killed the monarchy (which, in her defense, had outlived relevance before her reign started).
How is it that Princess Ann and Timothy Lawrence got the kitchen chairs for this event and everyone around them got the nice chairs?
Because this is a family of idiots. That is the only logical conclusion, they made Philip’s favorite child look like an 18th century bastard, while a pedophile escorts the queen.
Escorting the Queen down the aisle ,would have been a perfect deflection for William to deploy. Kate , the dotting Mother, walking with the children by herself. He, the next rightful King.
Charles is the next “rightful” king.
Not in Will’s bald head. 🙂
For a family that is SO CONCERNED about optics, this really says everything, doesn’t it? Too bad the Queen won’t be around when the monarchy finally implodes.
Ok…this is so bad that I think the queen has dementia. It would explain a lot. She doesn’t remember what Andrew did, the settlement, or anything. It’s Groundhog Day with her where she probably forgets nearly everything…esp recent stuff. The big things like Philip’s gone probably registers. But she doesn’t remember a lot of other stuff (rape is obviously low on her memory importance scale) and insists that the only single son escort her, and they’re all too afraid to tell her why not, because she’ll probably pitch a fit. So they let this happen, because she’s cuckoo frankly, and they’re covering up
I think you are underestimating how awful this woman is. She had him escort her as she sees nothing wrong with what he did and that he teenage victim was “some hussy” out for money and fame.
Exactly. She doesn’t have dementia, she just does not care about her son’s actions.
She could have spoken up for Harry and Meghan. But she favors Andrew.
No one:
QEII:
Rapist = good
Wheelchair = bad
I don’t buy that Andrew had to come with her because he was in Windsor because Eugenie and Jack also live in Windsor and they didn’t ride with them did they?
It seemed so odd to me that there was so much open discussion in the press about the Queen’s health and how the palace was going to need to pull all this crap to avoid her being seen in a wheelchair but obviously the palace put these stories out there so they could say “the queen is so frail so andrew had to step in like a good son”. They wanted to use this to rehabilitate him and also give her an excuse for rehabilitating him. Ugh. Needless to say I don’t think this will go like they want in part because they didnt have Harry there as a distraction. He probably saw it coming from a mile away too.
Yeah, it’s cute to imagine that Betty is concerned about ride sharing, instead of being completely out of touch with reality.
I lost all respect for this old bat when she orchestrated the pile on against Harry and Meghan for the name Lilibet. Trust me, she aint innocent in all of this, the Monarchy is her LIFE and I am sure she harbors a lot of resentment for Harry walking away. I saw that moment as her way of sticking it to them.
I don’t know if it’s anything so strong as resentment. From my far away vantage point, it looks like Elizabeth cares for only 3 things – the monarchy, Andrew and her dogs (maybe Phillip, too, at some point) – and that’s it. If something is inconvenient, she just ignores it until it goes away or is resolved in some disastrous fashion. The H&M situation was causing irritation, so the easy path was to let them be forced out by others.
I was brought up to think the RF are basically a bunch of farmers, so I’ve never had any particular respect for TQ. I think she’s just an average intelligence in an extraordinary situation, like most of the rest of her family.
Hey, that’s insulting to farmers. Farmers are useful, hard-working people.
I think my parents’ point was that the aristocracy aren’t exalted, that their income was accumulated from the land (and, granted, other people’s land).
WOW !!! And we thought Baldy was an embarrassment on the world stage !
Optics be damned – QE is an Idgit !
What is messy messy Liz tryna tell us, while she’s shrinking?
This woman for all her years has no wisdom. The Commonwealth Con: a shell game run on the Brits to dazzle them with the Brigadoon, emphasis on brigand, halcyon days of Empire – minus the genocide and brutality – lest the public be reminded that these, thick as two plank grifters, are on the dole. Which, irony will have it, makes them as thick as thieves. Thick planked thieves.
This 90+ old woman has been the head of this scheme for 70 years. Her son settled and paid money to a woman, he said, he never met. She does what has always done, and gets away with it because she can. She has propped, propagated, and promulgated greater and lesser crimes and misdemeanours, one of which she had escort her down the church aisle. They are shameless.
And the victim shaming goes on by the stans.
It did not surprise me that’s HM’s mindset. She could at least had spoken up for Harry and Meghan
about not attending. But so many bots are defending this saying how “great” a mother she is. This is just gross.
I think HM used this as a ploy to get Andrew to “escort her”. Edward would have been a better choice IMO. So much better.
And of course Andrew will get a Jubilee medal.
The Queen has firmly signaled that there is a difference between the ” firm” and the ” family “. She has kept Andrew close as part of her family,and has made it clear that his behavior has no bearing on her support of him. Why can she not do this for Harry? Not only has there been no public offer of support, but it seems she has deliberately twisted the knife by removing his military honors, his patronage and has put his HRH on ice. No wonder that Harry did not show up for this. He finally sees through this whole shit show. The visiting royals saw it, as well. Now they know.
I thought ge would be present but I never imagined that he would ve her escort and take center stage so to speak.
Goes to show, Charles may have some silent Regent authority, but I’m sure he’s not pleased.
Poor Edward can’t get any public love and support from his mom. Yes she’s the Queen but I can’t imagine what her other kids think of this.
Well maybe it will bring Andrew’s activities and settlement back to the light.
Absolutely unbelievable!
I just can’t. There is no one in this family that is able to read a room, other than Harry.
I truly believe this event was set up after the Oscars to put pressure on the Sussexes-didn’t work because they attended neither-Phillip died in April of last year-why not have it in April the month of his death-Skanky people-Harry could smell it a mile away-Harry really can read the room before he jumps into a situation that maybe a trap to embarrass or harm him-All the british shitstain media can go suck bricks-they got the royal family they want and still not happy-go figure.
This is a sad thing to see. The memorial was supposed to be about the Queen’s great love, Prince Philip.
Whelp. Guess it was all about Andrew. Once again.
Basically, the message to the world is: Having sex with trafficked girl is all good with the British monarchy. As long as you can buy and bury scandal, you can buy justice and respectability.
All the royals, especially Camilla, Anne, and Sophie, love to highlight their work with human trafficking, including women and children who have been sex trafficked. You have to wonder what the charities think when these royals popped in for photo ops waiting to be curtseyed and thanked for their ground breaking crusade with sex trafficked victims.
Andrew isn’t going to go away. This is a man child who hasn’t learn anything and isn’t about to take responsibility for anything. He’s a child who wants his toys and privileges back. Andrew isn’t a one off aberrance in this family. Which is why, for the Windsors, this memorial was one big welcome back Andrew bash.
This gnawing and gnashing of teeth on some british media is too stupid to read-they must have 2 year olds writing crazy bullshit-Harry paid he respects at the funeral and a video last year-he already told the royal family three weeks ago that they were not attending-he is not a working royal anymore -he did those things last year and was not a working royal-he came as a family member-these better get to understand Harry and Meghan-when they come to the UK people won’t know about it-I feel the Sussexes will come when no events are planned so the media will not focus on them-they will come visit the Queen and any other family members and friends-they are not coming to give the media bullshitters pics and interviews while they are in the UK-but if that security problem is not worked out-don’t know when they will come for a visit-in the Netherlands his security will be able to protect him and his family the way in which Harry feels safe-they worked out it without a lot of shitting on themselves-why can’t the UK-since they keep saying how much the queen wants to see Harry and his family-Harry will not put himself nor his family in unsafe situations to please the lapdog media turds of the UK. Peace out folks.