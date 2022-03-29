Prince William believes ‘the days of ‘never complain, never explain’ are over’

Prince William is still reeling from his Caribbean Flop Tour. The poor sausage had never been made to feel unwelcome and unwanted. He has operated his whole life as angry little despot, eager for power, eager to do things “his way” and his way alone. The Flop Tour was a massive wake-up call. So now William’s Kensington Palace clowns are saturating the British media with stories about how William is going to make some BIG changes when he’s in charge. Dude can’t even organize a Jubbly tour of three countries, and now he thinks he can be the change he wants to see in his empire. Some highlights from this fascinating Daily Mail story:
No more “never complain, never explain”: After monitoring the reaction to the week-long trip, Prince William sat down with top aides determined to say his piece. ‘The prince believes that for him, the days of ‘never complain’ are over,’ said one source. ‘He definitely won’t be speaking out regularly but believes if the monarchy has something to say, then it should say it. He’s not being critical of the Queen, far from it. He admires her absolutely and has learnt so much from her. But he is looking ahead to how things will be in 40 years’ time. He wants the monarchy to continue to be a unifying force, to bridge the gap. He listens to people, he really does, and has got a very clear vision for the future. He’s very alive to what is modern and relevant and is very thoughtful. He wants to take his grandmother’s success and build on it, his way.’
The Land Rover moment: One source made the point that William had privately expressed concern about how the Land Rover moment would be received several weeks before the tour. But he went along with it so as not to offend the Jamaica Defence Force, which owns the vehicle and is proud of its history.
William knows about the criticism: The source added that William was aware of the ‘commentary’ around the trip, including from the BBC. ‘William doesn’t follow social media but was aware of the commentary. He hadn’t read the BBC piece, for example, until he was shown it. But he won’t publicly ignore it. He believes Her Majesty’s approach was right for the time, but he needs to be more reactionary and agile,’ they said.
William issued his angry, petulant statement without BP or CH: The Daily Mail understands that William did not discuss what he intended to say with either the Queen or Charles first. Neither did his aides seek permission from their royal households, although they did alert them via WhatsApp in advance of his statement being released.
William worries about his credibility: ‘He has been doing a lot of thinking and soul searching in recent months about the way he wants to move forwards. He is actually a very thoughtful man and incredibly astute about public perception and the media,’ one insider said. ‘He is very concerned about looking credible. Every time he considers doing something new, such as Earthshot [the prince’s environmentalism prize], he asks ‘Is this credible? Am I going to be credible?’
There are additional reports that William has been in “crisis talks” with staff since returning to the UK, and that he plans to have fewer staff than his father when William becomes PoW and king. Which… big deal? Charles has bloated staff numbers already. The thing is, so does William. The difference between father and son is that Charles is a better manager of staff. Kensington Palace is a complete clownshow and that’s partially down to William and Kate being fundamentally bad managers.
As for the whole “we’re ending ‘never complain, never explain’” – it’s hilarious. It’s hilarious because William and Kate ended it already! They’re always complaining and explaining, they just do it for petty, immature sh-t. The problem with the Flop Tour wasn’t that William didn’t feel like he could use his voice. The problem with the Flop Tour is that he and Kate are colonialist idiots who are unable to handle criticism.
Ahhhhh…No more “never complain, never explain” now that Bill is ready to whine but when Harry called out the racist rota for harassing his wife to the point of suicide HE was “complaining.” What a horrible human William is and an even worse brother.
Exactly 💯
The fact that the press is being briefed this hard means that william had full control over every aspect of that tour and he royally screwed up and now he’s angry.
@chloe it reeks of desperation doesn’t it! It was just about every publication in the UK with the same language. They weren’t expecting the negativity at all and are doing some major damage control. Haven’t seen it like this since the Oprah interview really.
But James O’Brien was talking about it on his radio show. He was in essence calling out the invisible contract and dissecting why the tour went so wrong. A lot of the callers pointing out the racism not only from the palace but the Uk press amongst a list of other things that led to protests.
People see it. They just might not be as vocal as the haters.
Yeah, he planned for this to be his great tour and it backfired big time. Is “thoughtful” the new word for incandescent with rage”?
We all knew he was going to through someone under the bus for this mess, but he, who is “very much not a racist”, are now blaming the Jamaica Defence Force for the Land Rover incident! Seriously? You want us to belive that? Way to show how “a great statesman” works.
Yes @ Couch potato, Bill the “great statesman” is now blaming the JDF. The reluctant host country’s Defence Force made him do it because of how much they love the Jeep and colonialism. It’s the new version of “Meghan made Kate Cry”.
The reluctant host country asked them to do all these things and because the Cambridges are such selfless people, they went along with it. LOLZ forever. And oddly enough, it was crickets from the BM about all of this until after the fact and the global ridicule. Logic dictates that no one in Jamaica asked for any of this. Seriously. You don’t tell someone the night before you’re quitting them only to have them the next day to celebrate a coloniast ride in a Jeep? The plane ride home was filled with conversations with the BM members on how to deflect. The BM is outright admitting at this point how much Harry & Meghan(especially Meghan) were thrown under the bus and used as scapegoats & for stories. If they were willing to lie to protect others…… D*mn, they are willing to lie about the Jamaican Defense Force to cover their a$$.
Will & Kate do not do things to accommodate other people. If either of them would have been genuinely uncomfortable not doing it..they would not have. The fact that their d*mbass idea blew up in their face-as well as it should have & did-is completely on them. Will is in retaliation mode for PM Holness’s willingness and forthrightness, on camera, saying ‘photo ops’ and bye, Felicia.
If Will is ready to explain now, maybe he should publicly address his affair rumors? To correct the record and all. He willingly chose to call his mother paranoid on video and implied other things regarding Bashir & the interview?
LOL @Kelsey, the desperation smells like Teen Spirit. As a parent (ours is way past the teen stage) and someone who remembers their own teen years…it’s easy to recognize the lies & mistruths.
I lol’d hard when Palmer? wrote about Will “acceeding” to the JDF. Palmer is working hard to get back in their good graces after “mishearing” Will and wars in Europe. It’s actually quite sad. Palmer actually seems to be one of the few that has an ounce of integrity. Too bad he is willing to sell his soul to the devilish institution for clicks like the others. Being royal adjacent must be such a high priced postion to lie.
I’m actually surprised that neither Harry nor Meghan was mentioned in the Fail’s article.
It’s early yet, give them time. They’ll get to it, wait and see.
Aaah! Moving the goalposts, changing the rules when it suits them. Meghan was told to keep quiet and maintain a stiff upper lip, and never complain. Double standards all the way
‘never complain,never explain ‘ has never existed. It was always behind their invisible contract and palace sources,directly from the horses mouth.
Agreed!!
So it’s more like “Never get caught complaining or explaining”.
No, it’s more like “we only complain and explain when we think it is important to complain or explain, but we are idiots, who have no grasp on reality, so blame Harry for every single thing.”
So William says he will have fewer staff when he becomes king, but he doesn’t say the obvious, that he needs DIVERSITY.
There’s nothing new about what he said. Will and Kate always intended to work less and they’ve been pretending since 2011 that it’s about trying to be more deeply involved with their causes. But it’s all going to turn out like the Early Years Center where they pretend there’s more substance than there really is.
William and the royal rota are going to get a very rude awakening when william is king and in full control and he fails to match up to the expectations the public have of him (thanks to all the embiggening from his rota friends).
William doesn’t need as much staff as Charles because he only does a fraction of what his father does.
The problem is the royalist base doesn’t want them to be modern, they like w and k to be ‘seen and not heard’ (basically kate’s life mantra lol) just like the Queen. If he starts speaking out they’ll accuse him of going ‘woke’ or being too opinionated like Charles. He can’t win, so maybe should just abdicate 🙂
What a joke, he has been complaining, and explaining the whole time, just anonymous mouthpieces. he’ll. To come out front, because his royal experts are boring and repetitive as hell.
However what new can he offer that he hasn’t had others to say and do for him.
It was the JDF’s fault! How mature. How thoughtful. Leaking this tidbit is not taking responsibility at all. How gross. These people are terrible. The RF and the BM that fawn over them.
@Jais that was immediately what I peeped! There they go complaining (and blaming) again. The whole this is funny and really sad.
I’m sure it was the JDF that also said, please dress up like Grampa and Granny so we can relish our colonial past.
Ha! Liked how you changed it to complain and blame. Their version of explain is to pass the blame to the staff and the foreign office. Then, if all else fails, pass the blame to the POC.
@Jais. Truth.
I’m hoping the JDF calls them out.
Who is JDF?
@BothSidesNow: I believe the “JDF” was referred to in the article above as the Jamaica Defence Force, those soldiers were pictured as “background figures” or props in the white lace colonial photo. The soldiers whose lives, apparently, wouldn’t have been worth living if W & K hadn’t used them to show off. In other words, these soldiers made them do it, and poor William was powerless to refuse. We all know what a soft heart he has.
Is William stupid enough to think anyone will believe this? The JDF really needs to go on Oprah and call them out! LOL!
@Bay, it stands for Jamaica Defence Force
That was both insulting to the JDDF but also kind of funny. It was one of the worst moments of the tour so OF COURSE William has to have someone running to the press to swear that he was really opposed to it, weeks ago he knew it would look bad, he’s just so astute and media savvy and CREDIBLE you all, he totes knew how bad it would look and he was opposed to it. He only did it to make the JDF happy.
@ Becks1, it is extremely insulting to ALL of Jamaica to lay this blame on them. I hope that they pull out their receipts and shown everyone the truth!!
Please, Jamaica show us the truth!!! Though we already know what it is!!
Baldimort is the epitome of tone deaf and incompetent!!
Right?!?!? They don’t care about that Jeep. They don’t care about you. You haven’t even done a tour of the country since you were a wee babe and NOW you want to show your respect? These clowns.
We ALL know that Baldimort couldn’t WAIT to stand tall in his uniform with his his shiny medals, standing next to the Cluless, in all his glory with his 25 strands of hair blowing in the wind, for them ALL to applaud them BOTH!!
What utter lies this piece is!! Baldimort doesn’t care about anyone but himself!! But we are to believe otherwise?
Try again!!
William and Kate were all in favour of the jeep drive by. Hell Kate even had a special dress made to copy the one the Queen wore in 1953 and William was in full (white) regalia just like Phillip. This was carefully coordinated. Neither of them even attempted to tone it down. They were into it! They thought it was a terrific idea. Now that it has backfired, they are blaming the Jamaicans.
Sigh—their lives would be pretty much plain sailing if they’d just hire some competent staff and then do as they’re told, but that will never happen. This guy will accomplish one significant thing in his life—the end of the monarchy in Britain—“Of masters, the British are by far the best, but the question, dear friends, is why have a master at all.”
@ELQ – So you’re saying you have high hopes for Bill, then.
LMAO!! The entire write up reads like a comedy sketch, “ he listens, he really does” bwahahaha! It’s really bad when you have to try to convince people that you listen to them when the whole point of this piece is that William won’t listen and will do what he wants. I’ll be laughing about this all day, thanks Kaiser!
That was my very favorite part!
“He listens to people, he really does.”
COME ON. Even his fervent supporters know he is the equivalent of the un-popped popcorn none of us eat at a movie.
Rotflao- these fools had a fit when Meghan and Harry went to Oprah to explain Sussexit. But of course Will gets to whine about how everything that goes wrong is someone else’s fault.
And ” He listens to people, he really does, and has got a very clear vision for the future. He’s very alive to what is modern and relevant and is very thoughtful.” is the funniest thing I’ve read today. Those types aren’t always so rageful, Will. Try again.
Second funniest thing I’ve read today: “William had privately expressed concern about how the Land Rover moment would be received several weeks before the tour. But he went along with it so as not to offend the Jamaica Defence Force, which owns the vehicle and is proud of its history.”– this is so palpably untrue as to be farcical. We know the Cambridges insisted on this for the photo op. If Will was concerned, he and Kate would’ve ditched the Evita style cosplay.
Please someone tell the Jamaica Defense Force that this clown is trying to blame them for his “I’m a colonialist dictator” jeep ride. It would be a thing of beauty if Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness caught wind of this & verbally slapped this trick again for his lies.
I swear, this weasel will always look for a scapegoat or for someone to blame. Hoping the Jamaican Defense Force publicly pushes back on this.
It would be the epitome of karma if the JDF dropped e-mail receipts in which THEY are the ones suggesting that it would be best to avoid the tinpot dictator look.
I guess William figured that Jamaica is a lost republican cause anyway, so why not burn that bridge completely.
Them saying he’s alive to what’s modern and relevant (lol) and then next saying he doesn’t look at social media and had to be shown the BBC piece…what exactly is he alive to? Social media *is* modern and relevant. Exclusively reading the daily fail and listening to your yes men isn’t gonna make you modern or relevant, William.
Even if it were true that the JDF is proud of that jeep, there was no need for W&K to ride in it. They could have had a kind of receiving line and then walked over to admire the jeep – Kate would have said “wow” and that would have been the end of it.
@Rapunzel: No, no, no. The soldiers insisted. Really! And William and Kate just happened to pack along a white dress similar to the queen’s old dress, and William also happened to pack a white uniform like Philips’s to wear on that day. Coincidence! Pure coincidence.
who on earth wrote this? W&K are like a couple of cardboard cutouts-or the paper dolls with changeable costumes-but this piece reads like it was intended to portray him as exactly the vapid, gormless tw*t that he appears to be.
“He listens to people, he really does.” So try hard. If there’s still a throne for him, his reign will be a disaster at least in PR if not leading to more referendums re: republics. As an American (with no skin in this game) I can’t wait.
OH REALLY?
Too bad Meghan was FORBIDDEN to do so.
Cry me a freaking river.
RIGHT???
so we all know that the cambridges run to the press and complain all the time (see; Tatler article; see: William shutting down the Rose Hanbury stories) so the only thing notable here is that they are admitting that’s what the MO will be going forward and it of course provides a direct contrast to Harry and Meghan and how they were told to deal with the press (or not deal with it.)
One of the RR, I can’t remember at this point, I think in the spectator, actually complained that William was behaving like Harry. As in, complaining and explaining and calling out the unfair media, wanting to control it. Technically, that’s not wrong, except for the huge difference that Harry was calling out the media for being racist whereas William is calling out the media for calling him a racist.
And there it is – He’s throwing the JDF under the bus. It’s hard to believe that after firing them, the Jamaican PM would promote this ‘ode’ to the queen. I really hope the Jamaican PM speaks out in defense of his Delta Force.
The thing is Never Complain, Never Explain would work better for William. He had a bad press cycle but it’s not like he can get fired from his job and he will have endless chances to get it right.
What happened at the Oscars took the attention off of him. He just needed to wait a few days, then strategically leak about changes he was making that reflected the criticism he received. Instead he threw his toys out of the pram and blamed everyone else because apparently he hadn’t been allowed to do it his way.
I guess someone forced him to go sailing and scuba diving.
Is the left side of kates face drooping, it appears off in the picture wearing the green prom dress?. Nerve damage?. Mild stroke?. Something is off, is that why she grins so much to try and hide a problem?. Just asking.
There’s a parody video on YT that calls it chirality: the ability to show two emotions at the same time. That picture of Kate in the green dress cracks me up now.
That chirality video was GENIUS!! I’m going to be looking for it from now on in every Kate picture. Especially when she’s around black and brown people.
Where can I find this?
I’ve noticed that in a few photos lately. May be related to her injections or could be Bell’s palsy which can be brought on by stress.
It’s botox and fillers gone wrong because she too often gets it done. Also, Botox can cause Bell’s palsy.
I’m loving the self-reminder that the leader of Jamaica broke up with the monarchy on camera. He knows the way that these people have been known to manipulate the press in their own favor and clearly and closely watched Harry and Meghan’s pivot to take control of the narrative before it became misrepresented by these shameless people. Jamaican leadership knows who these people are and how they operate and it’s clear that the world is onto them now and they’ve been left holding expired methods and strategy so their only choice is to begin designing their style anew. The good thing is that these people are short-sighted idiots, so anything they do of their own design will show just how worthless they really are. It’s all very life-giving. 😆 🍿
Yeah, this story is a smokescreen. Nothing’s going to change and with all the leaks that have been given to press over the years, nobody in the Royal Family ever truly followed that dictate of never complain/explain.
I love that that article in The Fail says he needs to be more reactionary. Does this mean something different in the UK than it does in the US? Because sitting here in the US, I look at that tour and everything about it was reactionary in the extreme.
Maybe they meant proactive. He is really defensive/whiny in the press all the time but does very little to prevent criticism of himself in the first place.
I do think that’s what they meant, but find it amusing that they chose that particular word given how these two behaved on the tour. At least in the US, reactionary means politically right wing and backward looking. It’s the perfect word for the behavior they already exhibit!
I thought the exact same thing. I don’t think it’s a poor choice of words, and I don’t think it means anything different in Britain. I think it means the same thing, and it was a calculated word choice, and it intends to signal something to their desired audience.
It’s always “he’ll do x when he’s King” but he can do things now? Starting with a staff overhaul and to stop hiring from the Tories and/or aristocracy who are out of touch with what “regular” white people are thinking let alone POC.
He’s very concerned with ‘looking’ credible.
Bill, dear, to look credible you have to BE credible. We can see through your performative BS.
Don’t you believe it when they talk about needing a new palace? Surely that’s understandable if they need more separation. Too bad if that doesn’t comport with your “me big environmentalist.”
Translation: None of this mess was my fault! I just did what I was told! Well, NEVER AGAIN! From now on I’m going to do it MY way! Just as soon as I figure out what my way is….ugh…I need a vacation…can someone get Rose in the phone!? If she’s not available, anyone of my side hoes will do. Just not the Russian one. Apparently MI6 got a polo stick up their bum about her…how unfortunate, she was such a good listener.”
Notice how William also took great care not to criticize the queen. He even went so far as to say how much he admired her, he learned a lot from her, and that what she did in her day was fine. Gee, what a way to disengage from the past and be forward thinking.
I can envision William complaining a lot as king.
“Every time he considers doing something new, such as Earthshot [the prince’s environmentalism prize], he asks ‘Is this credible? Am I going to be credible?’” Nothing like admitting that it’s all about you in a piece that’s about defending you.
Welp the very methods they used to harass and attack Harry and Meghan are coming back to haunt them now.
The flop Tour was being written about days ago extensively. The world has moved on now so outside of the Uk no one’s paying attention to his explanation.
He’s cemented as a royal racist and it’s gonna take a lot more than this to change that.
I keep saying until they do right by Harry and Meghan his explanations won’t matter.
Williams backed himself into a corner. Some people are calling him woke for barely admitting slavery was horrible. He is a right winger and his base of support is the right wing flag staggers. But that’s not the crowd they want. If he gets more vocal they’ll turn on him especially if he’s talking about the environment or things they consider political which is everything. Oh well.
I don’t think they realized fully how William was viewed and maybe now it’s starting to click. It must sting to know so many people think your brother is superior. Again oh well.
Sounds right coming from the guy who wanted to give a point by point rebuttal to the Oprah interview and had to be held back from doing so. It’s going to get good because every time the Burger King opens his mouth he inserts his foot and gets dragged.
It didn’t take long for him to blame the dictator cosplay jeep ride on the Jamaicans, did it?
Also, Charles has so many initiatives going on–next in line, The Prince’s Trust, Highgrove/Duchy Organics, Dumfries House. Of course he needs staff to run that. Burger King does nothing that needs the amount of staff he already has; staff we already know are not used to working.
It is better that he doesn’t speak, never change the never complain, never explain mantra- isn’t he always putting his foot in his mouth?
It’s funny that he thinks the land rover alone was the problem and not the fact that between his uniform and the puffy sleeve princess of throwback at his side, he looked like a dictator on tour. Very strong Imelda Marcos vibes with some Idi Amin/Qadaffi thrown in for good measure.
Bhwana seems more of a shouter than a listener and when quiet he is sulking rather than listening? Peeps notice how he tunes out Barbie when she tries to hog HIS limelight and pull focus from his self proclaimed thoughtful and modernizer king 2b! I loved his statement on serving and not telling people what to think because he has been helping himself for years and his Invisible Contract ensures we are all bashed over heads with nonsense about his royal magic. No he’s not keeping all the goodies for himself while we worry about the rising cost of living. Yes he is scuba diving for the good of his people not because it was fun! I envy Jamaica getting to sack these clowns whereas other British are supposed to feel uplifted by the example they set!!
This is Bill’s solution to being a modern monarch? Complaining and explaining? Will he do his complaining & explaining on twitter like Donald trump used to do? What a genius. /s
Oh yes please don’t stop explaining yourself into a tizzy, we all love it when you open your mouth to create the next Twitter hashtag. Carry on Wills! Reveal your true self Everytime you whine and yelp.
I don’t think the British monarchy will be around in anything resembling its current form “in 40 years,” no matter what William believes. The idea that cutting down staff numbers and claiming to be “listening” is going to be enough to modernize the monarchy is delusional. Yes, there are hardcore monarchists, but fewer every year. The Queen is currently holding a very unstable coalition together and I think things are likely to change dramatically after her death.
“He is very concerned about looking credible.”
I love to hunt for the kernels of truth that pop up in British tabloid articles & this is one. Most of the article is straining to emphasize how thoughtful & forward thinking William is (he’s neither), but I absolutely believe William cares about being *seen* as credible. He doesn’t care about doing the work to be credible–it’s all about appearance.
I was going to say just this. It’s the most telling part of the piece and so self-centered. Not “how will this project help people and is this project meeting its goals”, but “do I look credible.”
I agree @Lizzie Bathory. I can believe William is thoughtful and forward thinking and listening and worried about his credibility and the optics. But. All the thinking is about himself, his reputation, his resentment of H&M, his one sided competition with them, his power struggle with his father, him him him. I hope charles is the last king, what a coup that would be!!
Hey, caring only about appearances is Kate’s main concern in life as well. What a well-matched couple…🤣🤣😈
If William is actually worrying about credibility, Kate should start packing.
‘He has been doing a lot of thinking and soul searching in recent months about the way he wants to move forwards. He is actually a very thoughtful man and incredibly astute about public perception and the media,’ Please help me catch my breath here, I cannot stop laughing at this statement!!
“He’s very alive to what is modern and relevant and is very thoughtful” wtaf is this supposed to convey??
If that were truly the case–all that soul searching & deep thinking for the last few months–then the Cat 5 Keen Show wouldn’t have turned out the way it did. He’s neither introspective nor reflective, and he’s incapable of learning from his mistakes.
Whoa boy, King Angry Bill is going to be fun! Its going to be one long red-faced tantrum. We’ll be turned into his nursemaids, rolling our eyes, patting his head, “Ok Billy boy, okay…”
What William doesn’t understand is the deference and kid gloves way he is treated. The why of it, or that it happens at all. He thinks everyone is so mean! And so unfair! He doesn’t understand that there is an invisible contract. His Grandmother earned her respect through ‘N.C.N.E.’. But you rip that up, and its gloves off.
He has lived his life through threatening people, leveraging their desire for him (Kate) to be King (Charles, the Queen). But the British public are apathetic at best. Give them tantrums “I AM credible! Like me or else!!” and its a big shrug from the punters in Peterborough. He’ll see he has no power, no pull.
And the more he opens his mouth, the more the Royal mystique will ebb away.
After seeing her cosplay Imelda Marcos / Evita Peron, I can say she has NO sense of public perception. No instincts for egalitarianism. She will be no help at all in modernising the Monarchy. Her thrill is in the supposed superiority of her, her husband and her children.
They have to walk such a tightrope, and I’m not sure they are up to it. Royalty is all about superiority. Otherwise, why are they there? Why are they even (In existence)? Why do we pay this white Lady to wear Jewels her (husband’s) family stole, and thank her for the privilege of watching her do it? They are merely the descendants of the most brutal and the most cruel. Hurrah!
The only thing they have in their favor is that British people tend to be ok with the status quo. They live in fear of a President, and are accustomed to bad or mad Kings. They just suck it up. Kind of like we do when we get a President we don’t like ,”Oh, well, its only 8 years” shrug.
And so we may look forward to the new era of “always complain, overexplain”
I assume he’s starting that now and not planning to wait 40 years to start when he’s king. (Best start now before it’s all abolished and he never gets a chance to clench his angry little fists again)
Imagine if what he’s been doing up to now is “never complaining”, I’m excited for an angry rebuttal anytime he does something the rest of the world notes is in poor taste. When he isn’t tasking Wootton to write love letters to mask his puppetry, I expect we’re going to find out exactly how true everyone’s suspicions of his petulant, irate character are.
The way he released his statement..doesn’t that BLINDSIDE the Queen and Charles??? It’s funny how he’s trying to adopt Harry’s approach, but it’s done in such an inept way.
I doubt William has “adopted Harry’s approach.” I’m not even sure what you mean by that.
I saw his statement as a way of saying he’s going to correct media portrayals or misunderstandings, and thinking it’s a smart strategy because Harry’s quick defense has been effective. Except Harry isn’t correcting self-inflicted blunders.
Yeah, we def haven’t heard how this statement blindsided the queen or how the Cambridges’ PR disaster tour has hurt the queen right when she was about to celebrate Philips memorial. How dare!!! So inconsiderate of them.
They basically are supposed to be working for the people. Government officials aren’t allowed to get away with “never explain”; the royals as representatives shouldn’t be allowed to either.
Will might be on to something here. Hiring fewer staff will free up funds to pay a better wage per job. Better wages should attract the more talented employees. More talented employees will produce better work. Sometimes its worth it to put your own toothpaste on the brush.
Hiring fewer staff will just free up extra funds for themselves, not remaining staff. That’s just not how they think!
Yes, the stupid policy is okay for him to abandon but how dare his brother ever abandon and express his feelings on television or how dare his sister-in-law talk about wanting to commit suicide. That’s just terrible
The thing is, they’ve (William, Kate, Chas. and Camilla, etc.) have ALWAYS run to the British press – right down to complaining about wiglets and Botox injections. The BM has always had their backs, so this article of W. whining is nothing new.
William’s “progressive statement” to change the Firm in reaction to the failed tour reminds me of the royals’ “progressive statement” last year after the Oprah interview (racism claim). The palace announced the hire of a diversity tsar to make the Firm more inclusive. We never heard of that again.
These statements look like standard excuses to save their royal reputation after a shocking blow.
She sure nailed antebellum south, which I guess is what they were going for on their nostalgia tour?
I don’t need to say anything. This is everything:
” Dude can’t even organize a Jubbly tour of three countries, and now he thinks he can be the change he wants to see in his empire”
Baldy, sweetie, when has “never complain, never explain” actually ever been a thing, even for the Queen? The Queen has complained a great deal over the years, she just went out of her ways to be discreet about it to hide her shady dealings behind closed doors. But not opening your mouth to shout about how sh-tty you are doesn’t mean you were never sh-tty. Pedo Andy is proof of just how much the Queen has complained and explained over the years to get her way.
Also, why do we need to be told this when everyone has known that William will go out of his way to shut down and stifle free speech and criticism for his own personal gain? Was this not made clear when he threatened to sue the Tatler and got parts of that article removed? Or when he tried to bully the BBC into not airing that documentary? We’ve known for a while now that William can and will complain and explain, all the live long day, because it suits him to do so.
And look at the absolute vendetta he still holds against the BBC. The BBC is constantly being singled out here, among all the other criticism that has been made of him over the last few days. Why? Why the BBC alone? (That’s a rhetorical question, everyone knows why, it’s because William is a slimy Tory supporter who likely has jumped on their bandwagon to defund the BBC bc of it’s supposed “left-wing bias”.) Not a good look for the unelected, glorified welfare recipient to be taking repeated swings against the publicly funded public broadcaster of your own country.
Also, how interesting that a “source” had to make it clear that William did object to the Land Rover, but he felt compelled to go through with it because something something Jamaica Defense Forces. How absolutely disgusting and loathsome of this bald weasel to throw the Jamaica Defense Forces under the bus when he knows for a fact that he could make his concerns about the optics known, and it would have been adequately attended to, and likely appreciated by the host country. F-CK you, William. This is one of those moments when he could have very well demonstrated that famed “maturity” Richard Kay went on and on about, built rapport with the country he’s visiting, demonstrated how “aware” he is of the times, and scored an easy win. But no, his desire to be viewed as a petty colonial dictator, complete with a uniform, unearned medals, and a trophy wife, won out. Go f-ck yourself.
And the stuff about William and being “aware” of the commentary made against him. So let me get this straight. William is “aware” of what’s being said, but he’s not on social media. But he’s “aware” of the BBC piece…but only AFTER he was shown it by a staffer. So he’s not aware, and he doesn’t care to be aware, until someone forcibly has to make him aware of the commentary. Got it. What a roundabout way to establish this one fact, when just saying, “William is a ignorant buffoon who doesn’t read the papers or keep up with the news” would have been shorter, and sufficed.
Finally, he should be worried about his credibility, bc he has none. Period. Earthshot didn’t help him that much either. Sucks to suck, Baldy.