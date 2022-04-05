Prince Andrew’s dumb Falklands War Instagram post ‘blind-sided’ aides

The story about Prince Andrew scamming hundreds of thousands of pounds for his daughters was already a huge headline on Saturday. And then someone – who?? – thought it would be a brilliant idea for Andrew to post a lengthy statement about the Falkland War online. The statement was posted on his ex-wife’s Instagram account. Andrew doesn’t have any official social media, and Fergie claimed she asked him for this self-serving piece.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has shared a series of Instagram posts written by Prince Andrew reflecting on the 40th anniversary of him leaving to serve in the Falkland War with the Royal Navy. After seeing active combat, he writes, Andrew “returned a changed man”. pic.twitter.com/YuaB9dDT4O — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 2, 2022

It should be noted that when Fergie originally posted it, Andrew signed off using his HRH and ducal title. Then it was changed to no HRH. And then it was deleted entirely several hours later. It’s crazy that Andrew and Fergie thought it would be a good idea to do that while they were both part of a major weekend story about their constant grifting. Not to mention all of the sh-tty press Andrew got last week following his appearance at Prince Philip’s memorial. Well, now Buckingham Palace is in ass-covering mode and aides ran to the Daily Mail to claim that they were blind-sided by the whole mess:

Prince Andrew’s aides were ‘blindsided’ by his now-deleted Falklands War statement that was signed off as ‘HRH’ despite Buckingham Palace saying the disgraced duke would no longer use the title. The duke, 62, wrote more than 700 words about his experience in the Falklands in posts on his ex-wife’s Instagram account on Saturday – before they were hurriedly taken down. Andrew flew missions as a Sea King helicopter pilot during the conflict and recalled being shot at. But Buckingham Palace and the duke’s aides were unaware he had published the posts, it is now claimed. The musings were initially signed off as ‘written by HRH The Duke of York’, despite the Queen having stripped Andrew of his honorary military titles in January following the dramatic fallout from his civil sex case. At the time, a royal source said Andrew, who was born a HRH, would no longer use it in any official capacity. The ‘HRH’ was removed from the posts, before the reflection was deleted in its entirety two hours later.

[From The Daily Mail]

First of all, how does Andrew still have “aides”? He doesn’t work, he was forced to quit all of his patronages and he “gave up” his HRH. Why do people still technically work for him? Why does he still have any kind of “office”? As for these people being blind-sided… how many times are palace aides going to claim they have no knowledge of what Andrew is up to? It’s beyond clear that Andrew is still in the fold and that he and the Queen see each other all the time and she’s all about his rehabilitation. I bet the Queen wasn’t blind-sided by the Instagram post.