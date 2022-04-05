Prince Andrew’s dumb Falklands War Instagram post ‘blind-sided’ aides

The story about Prince Andrew scamming hundreds of thousands of pounds for his daughters was already a huge headline on Saturday. And then someone – who?? – thought it would be a brilliant idea for Andrew to post a lengthy statement about the Falkland War online. The statement was posted on his ex-wife’s Instagram account. Andrew doesn’t have any official social media, and Fergie claimed she asked him for this self-serving piece.
It should be noted that when Fergie originally posted it, Andrew signed off using his HRH and ducal title. Then it was changed to no HRH. And then it was deleted entirely several hours later. It’s crazy that Andrew and Fergie thought it would be a good idea to do that while they were both part of a major weekend story about their constant grifting. Not to mention all of the sh-tty press Andrew got last week following his appearance at Prince Philip’s memorial. Well, now Buckingham Palace is in ass-covering mode and aides ran to the Daily Mail to claim that they were blind-sided by the whole mess:
Prince Andrew’s aides were ‘blindsided’ by his now-deleted Falklands War statement that was signed off as ‘HRH’ despite Buckingham Palace saying the disgraced duke would no longer use the title. The duke, 62, wrote more than 700 words about his experience in the Falklands in posts on his ex-wife’s Instagram account on Saturday – before they were hurriedly taken down.
Andrew flew missions as a Sea King helicopter pilot during the conflict and recalled being shot at. But Buckingham Palace and the duke’s aides were unaware he had published the posts, it is now claimed.
The musings were initially signed off as ‘written by HRH The Duke of York’, despite the Queen having stripped Andrew of his honorary military titles in January following the dramatic fallout from his civil sex case.
At the time, a royal source said Andrew, who was born a HRH, would no longer use it in any official capacity.
The ‘HRH’ was removed from the posts, before the reflection was deleted in its entirety two hours later.
First of all, how does Andrew still have “aides”? He doesn’t work, he was forced to quit all of his patronages and he “gave up” his HRH. Why do people still technically work for him? Why does he still have any kind of “office”? As for these people being blind-sided… how many times are palace aides going to claim they have no knowledge of what Andrew is up to? It’s beyond clear that Andrew is still in the fold and that he and the Queen see each other all the time and she’s all about his rehabilitation. I bet the Queen wasn’t blind-sided by the Instagram post.
Tell me you don’t think allegations of rape and a 12m pound pay-off are a big deal, without telling me you don’t think allegations of rape and a 12m point pay-off are a big deal.
I’m picturing him writing this… and thinking it’s going to be received well, somehow. Like, do even the racists like him?? I don’t think so!
This.
Also, if he ever stopped using HRH in private I’ll eat my hat. They may not refer to him that way in public, but he still uses it no question.
The upper class in England is weirdly focused on the Falkland Islands War. I had a drunk friend ask why the US didn’t do more to support them. I was flabbergasted bc their need to hold a bunch on islands basically in Argentine waters is insane and the skirmish lasted 10 weeks total.
(Meanwhile South America in the 80s had something “other” stuff to deal with that wasn’t British colonialism and the US probably should not have gotten involved in that.)
Yeah, pretty sure we were messing around in El Salvador, Nicaragua, Grenada, Panama to be concerned with Argentina.
RIGHT he thinks it the whole inconvenience is over with now that he paid up with mommy’s money and gave up his title (on paper only, clearly.)
Tell me you’ve never faced a consequence in your life and also you’re a 70’s year old white man with immense wealth and connections. He really thinks it should be over and done with, and he doesn’t/won’t ever understand why it’s not.
This child requires constant supervision. Probably more than his 95 year old mother.
he really is the escaped toddler from the playpen.
Ain’t that the truth 😂
They bought him.. they get what they deserve. As far as I’m concerned he represents Royalty 100% and is the poster child for why it needs to be abolished.
Yep, he needs to keep up the good work bringing attention to himself and the fact that he represents royalty.
Nowadays I admit I’m Team Popcorn While Andrew Takes Down The House Of Windsor Through Sheer Stupidity – it’s a slow motion disaster, and I’m here for it. The end is inevitable by now, and between Andrew, Charles, and the Cambridges they’ve sped it up considerably.
And on the aides topic, he probably isn’t capable of booking a table at a restaurant without telling someone to do it. They have aides like we have apps and mobile phones.
Team Popcorn as well and I don’t even LIKE popcorn.
I’m having seltzer water with my popcorn since I don’t drink soda anymore. Andrew Takes Down The House Of Windsor Through Sheer Stupidity is, in part, the new Downton Abbey sponsored by Andrews Liver Salts
I am restocking my pantry! Hey, Yorks, you are my new favorite royals. Please do some more dumb sh*t, lol!
All I can think of is this probably caused a lot of headaches for the courtiers, and I will admit, that makes me happy.
Pervy and his wife are dumber than a box of hair if they thought this would go over well. (My apologies to boxes of hair.)
(My apologies to boxes of hair.)
This tickled me!
This is like watching PR done by kindergarten kids. I can almost hear the Sarah and Andrew thought processes.Sarah: Wait, there’s a terrible story out about our grifting. I know, let’s try and deflect the story by talking about what a war hero you are, using the 40th anniversary of the Falklands as an excuse then people forget all about your gifting only think about how brave and wonderful you are as a pilot.
Andrew: great idea, I’ll put some really in-depth musings like “war is a failure to keep peace “
🙄
I especially like how he made the 40th anniversary of the war about himself. Typical Windsor.
They need to ship these two off to one of the queen’s private properties and turn off the wifi.
The royal family is getting what they deserve now. They wanted to cover up his exploding sh*t diaper without actually cleaning it up. Well now he’s added more sh*t to the pile. Good for them.
I just…I can’t…what…? How the f–k does a person manage to go through life with their head wedged so firmly up their own ass that they think that the public looks kindly on sex offenders and wants to hear their thoughts on virtually any subject? I’m not entirely convinced that anyone besides the Mummy gave a shit about Paedrew BEFORE we knew his proclivities. We keep hearing the word “rehabilitation”, but I think you need some sort of fall from grace before you can make a comeback, and from what I gather (though granted, I’m fairly new to royal watching), his public image seems to have always been that of a spoiled, useless, perverted, grifting brat.
This!! Everyday,All day!
The Queen did NOT remove all his honorary military titles. He still has the unearned Vice Admiral title.
Yep. So in addition to keeping security he can also still wear a uniform at events, unlike Harry. But they still want to talk about how Harry “owes” them? These people suck so bad.
Sarah Ferguson amuses me. They are so problematic but so resilient, they just keep thinking that there’s a way they can be brought back and get back on their feet after all. They match well. so clueless.
Resilient the way cockroaches are, I guess 🤷🏻♀️
@ Izzy where is the “like” button??
But would we say he’s “bossy”? I mean, he’s just a pedo scam artist, which is perfectly legit and royal, as opposed to a woman who works.
On top of how unbelievably bad this is, how obvious it is that he’s using his past military and war experience to try to deflect from two major scandals that he’s the center of… didn’t many of the people who served with him, dislike him? Like, A LOT?
Really, the people who served with him disliked him as well? Do we know any specific reasons why, or was it just his general sense of entitlement that put people off?
I actually am not sure how much it was meant to be a distraction from the money stories, and how much it was Sarah and Andrew genuinely think people would want to hear his thoughts and he should totally let her post them on IG like that. I can see them being so clueless and so in their own worlds that they would just assume it would be a huge hit. the fact that he signed off HRH tells me that they really are just that out of touch and entitled.
They forgot Rule #4 – Don’t get high on your own supply. They are so arrogant and stuck on themselves that they believe their own publicity (propaganda). Think of Andrew’s train-wreck interview, and the Keens’ Colossal Colonial Flop Tour. They truly believe the public adores them and will go along with any nonsense they put out for public consumption…
The lack of awareness is truly mind-boggling.
hahahahha yes to rule #4. Totally. he drank his own kool aide.
Sarah Ferguson is receiving food, clothing and shelter free from someone. Andrew can’t afford her. He is jobless. Her employment history is suspect and sketchy so she is not bringing a paycheck into the mix. Why is this grifter being enabled to freeload and how many people are allowing this to happen? Prince Philip had her number and even he allowed the living ” arrangement ” to continue. What does she know and is this how her lips are being kept sealed?
I think it is a matter of….”Keep your friends close but keep those who can do major damage to you even closer”.
Andrew actually wrote that his wartime experience made him “put aside childish things.”
The guy who literally had sex with a trafficked child.
I’m so angry, I think my head is going to explode.
The sheer audacity of that man.
Apparently he didn’t put aside his Teddy Bear stuffy collection. Prince Charles must be getting ready to throttle him and his insufferable ex-wife.
“Put aside childish things” says the perv who has a collection of 50 teddy bears on his bed and staff to keep them in perfect order.
I can picture Andrew now:
*stomp stomp stomp*
“MUMMY! Charles was mean and made me take my lovely post down! It was all about how I was the bravest and most special diddyums and how I deserve all my shiny medals! And then everyone could see that I am a special boy who should be bowed to when I dress up and ride my pony. Make them love me, Mummy! MAKE THEM love meeeee!”
*collapses on the royal carpet, kicking and wailing, while the corgis look on in bemusement*
@Jaded, didn’t see your comment before l posted. Great minds…..!
I’m sure he didn’t sweat it.
😂
Thank you for saying this. It’s perfect.
Chuck needs to step up his game & put a leash on Andy, before he & Fergie book their own colonial tour of the Caribbean. The queen, it seems, wants Andy by her side at her few public engagements & Andy is taking advantage.
I mean, can you imagine a tour with these two? Every caribbean country with past ties with the UK would likely rush towards republicanism.
Andy is not going down without a fight.
He does keep trying, doesn’t he? I guess he enjoys the constant smack downs.
I think the royalists and press are realising how dumb it is to compare Andrew with Harry. Andrew has shown himself to be out of control and self-serving.
Poor Queenie must be doing the rope-a-dope around the palace dodging hits from her trifling offspring.
That golf cart would definitely come into good use! I can just see the scenario: no sooner does any one of her family who she wants to avoid walks into the room, she can go zipping out another door.
700 words and nothing about his sweat glands???
As always, f*ck him. Also, Las Malvinas son Argentinas.
Argentina would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, thank you.
I must say I’m not at all surprised that Andrew and Fergie did this. Didn’t some British journalist write last week that after the queen consented to his accompanying her to church for Philip’s memorial service, Andrew’s presence at royal functions or his public presence was basically sanctioned by her and should be accepted without question? Like the queen’s statement about Camilla’s new title ended all disputes about referring to her as “queen” in the future? Andrew is just taking advantage of a perceived thaw in the air, and Fergie is his enabler, as usual. So, look for him at the Jubbly.
Remember when Fergie was the biggest embarassment to the RF?
Why? to remind people of his ‘glory days’ or?
” . . . recalled being shot at”
I guess recollections differ? He did evacuations. Although I’m sure that was scary, at the time he did not say he was shot at.
Of course he still has aides! Don’t be unreasonable now, who’s gonna arrange his collection of teddy bears otherwise?
I’m just shocked that he chose this point in time (thinking about Ukraine) to reminisce his war memories. Every war is pointless… but he’s clinging to that time maybe because it’s the only thing he’s accomplished in his life
This, exactly. It’s his one big (positive) accomplishment for which he was praised, and he will cling onto that sucker until the day he dies. He was probably sitting in his room, smugly thinking how all will be forgiven and forgotten if he only reminded everyone what a “hero” he was that one time. Gross.