Thomas Markle’s sad little scripts are so British, he desperately needs new writers

I’ve shared this before and it’s not a crazy conspiracy or anything, but I absolutely believe that a British tabloid journalist or British tabloid has completely co-opted Thomas Markle. I believe he’s being paid to perform and he’s being given scripts written by someone who writes a lot like Piers Morgan. That’s my pet theory. Toxic Tom’s words and criticisms of his daughter and her husband always seem very “British.” Toxic Tom’s criticisms never sound like an American man being “disappointed” in his American daughter. It’s always about “how dare Meghan disrespect the Queen” and “what will British people think about Harry and Meghan.” Whoever is writing Thomas’s scripts has a perspective problem, that’s all I’m saying. It reminds me of Martin McDonagh’s script for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – do you really think Americans talk like that? So, anyway, Toxic Tom has a sad YouTube channel and he makes sad little performances of the scripts he’s given:

Thomas Markle has blasted his daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry for their “unforgivable” decision not to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service. The retired lighting director – who hasn’t seen his daughter since before her 2018 wedding and has never met her husband – branded the couple’s failure to fly to the UK to attend a service in celebration of the life of the prince’s late grandfather last week a “slap in the face for the Queen”. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Thomas fumed: “Attending and giving respect and giving God’s grace to Prince Philip for a lifetime of service was very important to the Queen, and for them to not show up was a slap in the face to the Queen. It was unforgivable. The British people won’t forgive them for that, and they shouldn’t. I don’t know what the reason was, but there’s no excuse at all. It’s a slap in the face for the Queen and the British people.”

[From Yahoo]

Who cares? I’m honestly asking. After all of these “slaps in the face for the Queen,” you’d think that people would just… get over it? Thomas included. If you genuinely believe Harry and Meghan were incredibly rude for not flying 12 hours to London for a 40-minute memorial service, then okay, stop demanding that “rude” people show up to your sad little Jubbly Taco Tuesday events. Again, I wonder who is writing this sh-t for Thomas and I wonder if they believe they’re getting their money’s worth out of it.