Thomas Markle’s sad little scripts are so British, he desperately needs new writers

I’ve shared this before and it’s not a crazy conspiracy or anything, but I absolutely believe that a British tabloid journalist or British tabloid has completely co-opted Thomas Markle. I believe he’s being paid to perform and he’s being given scripts written by someone who writes a lot like Piers Morgan. That’s my pet theory. Toxic Tom’s words and criticisms of his daughter and her husband always seem very “British.” Toxic Tom’s criticisms never sound like an American man being “disappointed” in his American daughter. It’s always about “how dare Meghan disrespect the Queen” and “what will British people think about Harry and Meghan.” Whoever is writing Thomas’s scripts has a perspective problem, that’s all I’m saying. It reminds me of Martin McDonagh’s script for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – do you really think Americans talk like that? So, anyway, Toxic Tom has a sad YouTube channel and he makes sad little performances of the scripts he’s given:
Thomas Markle has blasted his daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry for their “unforgivable” decision not to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service. The retired lighting director – who hasn’t seen his daughter since before her 2018 wedding and has never met her husband – branded the couple’s failure to fly to the UK to attend a service in celebration of the life of the prince’s late grandfather last week a “slap in the face for the Queen”.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Thomas fumed: “Attending and giving respect and giving God’s grace to Prince Philip for a lifetime of service was very important to the Queen, and for them to not show up was a slap in the face to the Queen. It was unforgivable. The British people won’t forgive them for that, and they shouldn’t. I don’t know what the reason was, but there’s no excuse at all. It’s a slap in the face for the Queen and the British people.”
Who cares? I’m honestly asking. After all of these “slaps in the face for the Queen,” you’d think that people would just… get over it? Thomas included. If you genuinely believe Harry and Meghan were incredibly rude for not flying 12 hours to London for a 40-minute memorial service, then okay, stop demanding that “rude” people show up to your sad little Jubbly Taco Tuesday events. Again, I wonder who is writing this sh-t for Thomas and I wonder if they believe they’re getting their money’s worth out of it.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of 60 Minutes Australia, WENN.
Lifetime of ‘service’? I really loathe how the royals have tried to co-opt that word to justify their grift.
And he’s totally parroting someone else’s (someone British) words.
Thank you! Service where??
All the places they are patrons of would benefit more from just getting the cash that goes to support the RF.
Is visiting a place and waving at people from a car a form of service that I’m unclear on?
Don’t forget the ribbon-cutting! You’re totally forgetting the ribbon-cutting. How “rude” of you. My God, if royals don’t get dressed and get driven some place to cut ribbons, how will they get cut? They’re not going to cut themselves, you know.
Debbie you are so right! How silly of me!
More like a lifetime of grifting. Luckily the RF could never read the room so I’m predicting a backlash of epic proportions soon. Thomas has sadly backed the wrong horse. No matter how much some people hate his daughter, they don’t like or trust him for betraying her for a family that eats its own.
Lifetime of service sounds like QE works as a maid. Phillip too. Hilarious.
Am British. Don’t know a single person in my life who even thought about who attended the memorial service, let alone felt a “slap in the face” from Harry and meghan for staying with their bebes in California.
I have plenty of friends who follow celebrity gossip and seriously this did not even remotely come up in conversation. I truly don’t know who buys into this hysterical royal reporting and anti-H&M propaganda.
You must not run with the dwindling Piers Morgan/Golden Girls portion of the population! 😉
The golden girls were not the bitter old wt hags who are filled with hate, if the world was filled with the golden girls it would be a much better place.
Also British. I’ve absolutely ‘forgiven’ them. There are, after all, many MANY more important things happening in the world at the moment, and if British people are ruminating about anything, it’s the cost of living crisis. And memorial services aren’t even a regular thing here anyway. Unless they’re an aristocracy thing that I’m not familiar with because I’m too common!
Lol same, I’m just a simple plebe in the Midlands.
I literally only know one person (late 40’s, former army, tory voter) who has nasty things to say about meghan. But she also says bad things about vegetarians, trans people, the covid vaccine, etc. So…
And one girl i worked with years ago before they were married didn’t like her either because…. I think she thought she was too American? Otherwise all my friends think they are a cute couple and more interesting than will and Kate.
All this to say, none of us give a f*&% about what Thomas Markle says. I cannot imagine caring about what that douchebag says. He’s rotten.
British here and I agree I don’t know anyone who caresd about that fashion parade/ memorial to be honest. We did care about Eastenders not being shown after a whole day of tributes to PP that thousands of us complained to the BBC. The tabloids will certainly be the undoing of the RF.
Well, you Brits may not care but rest assured, Thomas Markle cares on your behalf. He cares about a queen he’ll never meet, he cares about Prince Philip, though he’s long dead. In fact, Thomas seems to care about everyone but his daughter and grandchildren.
Actually, I’m peeved at websites like Yahoo News which refer to a continuous, one-sided harassment of an American woman as “blasting,” like it’s a school yard spat.
The queen couldn’t pick Thomas Markle out of a crowd, so for him to assume he knows anything about her is absurd.
So true! He honestly thinks his words are worth something. He is about to be chewed up and spat out soon.
Imagine being so empty inside that you spend your life criticizing a member of your own family because they’ve stepped away from royal life; and deprived you of a very indirect connection to that life. I think that Thomas and his 2 non-Meghan children are ridiculous excuses for human beings.
I tend to agree. He’s being fed lines or given a general idea of why will sell in the UK. He’s an American. He DGAF about the Queen. It’s all just a stick to beat M with for having the nerve to cut him off.
I seriously cackled at “Jubbly Taco Tuesday”, because it does seem like it will come to something like that. Eventually Tom’s script is going to have him saying “if Harry and Meghan don’t return for National Free Crumpets Day, they might as well be rubbing corgi shit in the Queen’s face!”
Change that to corgi poo, and I’ll agree.
I wonder if Toxic secretly yearned to be on camera during his years as a lighting director and now he’s fulfilling his fantasy with his own “show”? Or maybe its just the grift, who knows. Anyway, lol at the British people never forgiving Harry and Meghan for not coming to the memorial. Especially when the month before the ” people” said the Sussexes shouldn’t come at all. Plus news flash Toxic you should get out more, Harry and Meghan haven’t lived in the UK for over two years and I doubt anyone over there besides the rota are checking for them. That’s who’s really upset the Sussexes didn’t come.
I also think tubby believes he is the true star of the Markle clan and the world is hanging on his every utterance. It is sad to think that for those brief few days in May 2018 he really was at the centre of press interest and for that feeling of power and control and cash he betrayed his own daughter. He continues to tapdance and fart for cash trashing H and M but he is just shouting in the wind. He has nothing of interest to say and has Sammy to bitch with so I say he made a very poor decision in 2018 for the sake of limelight and a few bucks. Hat a sad man!
I think that some enterprising psychiatrist could write a great book about this dynamic which surrounds Meghan and the White Markles. But what baffles me is that Thomas has worked in the entertainment industry so, in theory, he should be used to dealing with famous people. Why has he become such a demented lump over his daughter marrying a prince? Why hasn’t he gotten used to it yet? That’s insane.
Would someone from the UK say this: “giving God’s grace to Prince Philip”. Not a phrase I’ve ever heard in the US. Only God can give “HIS grace” not someone else a year after a person’s death. IF TQ had wanted the at the memorial she could have worked out the best time and security for it. She managed to work things out for PA.
It’s not a phrase I can imagine ANYONE using non-facetiously. If I ever heard someone using that phrase, I don’t know if I could stop myself from punching them in the face. It’s pompous and flowery to the point of caricature. Piers Morgan really outdid himself on that one.
Prince Phillip will be the first to laugh at that phrase. I suspect he’d rather have the devil’s gracelessness.
Bad Dad’s script writer must think the Queen can give out God’s grace like she gives out OBEs.
Maybe I’m misunderstanding, always thought that God’s grace meant receiving favor we do not deserve. That there isn’t anything we’ve done or could do to earn it and it’s something given to pursue good deeds, not given because we’ve done them. If that makes sense. Bit rusty on these things.
Did TM bring up the other favorite line of the BM? The “last straw”.
I agree he’s being fed a script from someone. He’s clearly been given talking points, this hits all the “high notes” that the British press has been pushing – lifetime of service, slap in the face, they will never be forgiven.
His slip on Australian TV last year about having Jason Knauff’s number never got enough play, including here. The original video clip was deleted right-quick, which is wild, the hosts apologized for Thomas’s words. Kaiser had an article that I stupidly saved to read later, but it was deleted before I could get to it (whyyy, tell us Kaiser). Omid tweeted about it, but without too much comment. Felt like a glitch in the matrix honestly… but it happened. I know it did.
Oh it definitely happened, you didn’t imagine it. I saw the video on YouTube before it was taken down. He also named someone at TMZ and ANL too. I don’t know if Murdoch is the common denominator with those two or not but I believe that’s why they give him these scripts to read. They are afraid of what he might say. He’s a bomb that is going to blow this whole thing to bits, whether intentionally or not.
I never heard it in UK either….
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the Queen – who’s the head of the Church of England – extended some Christlike compassion to H&M.
Probably that female Daily Mail contributor that claims to see Thomas as a father figure. I remember that British ENews reporter Melanie Bromley that did the Royals coverage talking about how she knew the reporter and the reporter kept claiming a special surrogate father/daughter relationship with Thomas and how he was misunderstood. So Samantha may not have been the only one pretending to suddenly be a caring daughter in exchange for cash.
Wow, not attending a 40-minute memorial when you live on the other side of the planet is unforgivable. But I suppose if you’re a rapist who attends a memorial, then that is forgivable.
Oh, come on. I realised half way through that I was hearing it in my head in a British accent. Does he even understand what he is parroting let alone believe it. I seriously doubt he could have picked the queen out of a line up before Megan met Harry, but now we are all supposed to buy the story that she is his sole concern. Sure Jan.
I’m an American in the UK, and seriously, no one cares about the memorial. Heck, no one cared about the funeral (except to complain that it cut off access to all BBCs regular programming!) The only news surrounding the event that I saw was around Andrew daring to show his disgusting face/escort Mummy.
I’ve been here for 7 years and I can’t say I’ve started to say things like ‘giving God’s grace to Prince Philip for a lifetime of service’ or a ‘slap in the face to the Queen.’ Agree that it just sounds so manufactured.
The ONLY people who say that are the ratchet royal rota reporters who are constantly attacking Harry and Meghan.
File under “Givens.”
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and Thomas Markle is a daughter-trasher.
Interesting that he claims zero knowledge of the reason they didn’t go, namely lack of security. Normally a father would care about that. But not this POS.
Did anyone bother to ask Thomas why HE didn’t go to Meghan’s wedding? Did the interviewer not spot the irony in Thomas, of all people, berating someone for not attending an event in England? And they shouldn’t accept the stent story (which became an alleged heart attack) either. I remember that medical stay didn’t come about until days later when his lies were revealed, and he started looking foolish in the press.
A picture was out showing him eating fast food soon after the “hospitalization.”
If we are to believe the British media the queen must have blisters on her cheeks from the number of slap Harry has delivered by not giving in to media demands.
At least they avoid the most obvious language markers that his words are written by Brits, such “in hospital”.
“Attending and giving respect and giving God’s grace to Prince Philip for a lifetime of service was very important to the Queen, and for them to not show up was a slap in the face to the Queen.”
Yeah, this is 100% a British (non) journalist script. No American talks like this, especially when most of us does not view the queen in that high regard!
The RRs are so desperate for ANY Sussex content at this point, because they have absolutely nothing!
There’s nobody in Northern England who would say that so it must have been written by a nutter journo in London.
As if the Queen would give him the time of day.
This sounds like the frothy prose Camilla Tominey or Angela Levin would use. He’s being used like a doormat to parrot their indignation that a bi-racial American divorcee actress bagged the best royal and they’re having success after success while the rest of the royal family continues to show the world how useless and toxic they really are.
This man is a parent of nightmares.
This guy didn’t know who the Queen and her family were until 5 years ago. No doubt his videos are just a slew of British press and palace talking points. Yes, I said Palace as well.
He used to call the royal family a cult and now he sings their praises. He is definitely being fed a script. What a sad, pathetic man
He claimed they all “owed” him too, so I guess they must have paid up big time. He is the in-law the royals deserve, not Meghan. She’s way too good for them.
There is a reason the US respected media do not run his stories. They know this mess is scripted. They know the Markles are bottomfeeders looking for a social and financial come up. Scammy’s lawsuit was only covered by the gossip press. That’s why Oprah turned him down.
This guy reminds me of the drunken nutter on the bus spouting nonsense. He slags off his daughter and SIL nonstop and then pathetically asks why they have gone NC as he is such a great dad?! She was disgusted with the enormity of his continuous betrayal since 2018 and made the right decision then to go NC. She wants to protect privacy of herself, husband and two children whilst Toxic continues to act like a sports commentator about his daughter’s life choices. Nobody apart from Sammy are interested in what this sad sack has to say but he will keep on saying it if there’s a drink in it for him!
Good comparison. He’s an active mouthpiece in these Hunger Games that gleefully reports on anything handed to him that will slag his daughter and negate every single choice she makes. He’s such a vile disgusting thing.
What a puppet he is.
Wait..A YouTube channel????
Alright I will take one for the team and check. I got all my cleaning done today.
Hold on y’all
ETA:
Don’t bother. All I can find is him blathering to other people.
Now I gotta go bleach my brain
Am I the only one who thinks that the brf and bm have overplayed their hand? I think they over saturated the market with this lower life form. I don’t know that anyone is paying attention to him anymore. I’m not even sure if the derangers give him time. I suspect that he said he didn’t know why H&M didn’t go to the memorial because they didn’t want him telling the truth but didn’t want him to lie and give out a false story. Harry’s attorney has already made it clear why trips to the UK are off the table because of the security issue. We all know this worm would turn on his benefactors in a minute if he got a letter from an attorney about lying. Can you imagine everything he could tell? Such a loser.
The DM promotes this man and the bots go on about what a “great father” he is. Absurd.
When an interviewer asked him what it was that he wanted, he didn’t say his daughter, I believe he only said he wanted access to his grandchildren. ( So he can take their pictures and use sole distributing rights to make lots of money) He doesn’t give a flying fig about the Queen and paying respects to anyone but the bank acct of thoma s markle. I call b.s. on every scripted word that comes out of his mouth.
I hope Meghan’s lawyer will use the YT mess in the lawsuit. I won’t be surprised if they have proof that TT faked the heart attack and colluded with the BM to stop the wedding. Bad Dad will spill under oath when confronted with evidence. And TT will rat out every RR he worked with, and he will give up Jason Knauff. That’s why he has a partner for the podcast; the sidekick’s job is to make sure Bad Dad doesn’t say anything to implicate the wrong people.
Missing the memorial was unforgivable.. to the man who missed walking his daughter down the aisle because he was embarrassed about his pap pics scam being exposed.
Yeah he’s blatantly a tabloid press asset just repeating their lines. Does he not have anybody in his life to tell him how awful & pathetic he looks trolling his own daughter? Imagine being in your 70s & this is how you choose to spend your time.
He would not listen to Harry and Meghan’s calls and they had tickets sent to him to go to the wedding and arranged a limo for him. This man Needs to be ignored.
So the media is paying him to say awful things about his own child. An unnatural parent who gets paid to ramble on and trash Harry for not going to a memorial service.
The Markle slams tell more about the media that promotes the slander than anything about Meghan. If anything the abuse elevates her because despite the family trash, Doria raised a jewel(Meghan) and I am in awe of her classiness in ignoring foul family members.