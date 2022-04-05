Paula Patton showed off her fried-chicken family recipe and it was so, so bad

People were really trashing Paula Patton yesterday! Paula decided to make a little video where she showed off her “family recipe” for fried chicken and it was a whole mess. First off, too many people were saying “oh, Paula’s mother is white, that’s why her fried chicken recipe sucks.” No – plenty of white folks know how to make good fried chicken. Especially Southern white folks! I feel like not enough people understand that this mess is likely a regional thing and not a racial thing! Trust me when I say that Paula’s fried chicken recipe has likely offended plenty of home-cooks and chefs of all races (Asians too, because OMG).

Paula Patton just ruined my day. pic.twitter.com/TNXvB5VPIj — I Drink Wine 🇯🇲🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@_zing_bae) April 4, 2022

First off, never crowd your pan of fried chicken like that. You shouldn’t have 10 pieces of chicken in a frying pan, ever. Just the “cleaning chicken by running it under some cold water quickly” thing has divided Twitter. I clean chicken with water too, but then you have to marinate it, and then if you cook it properly, it’s fine. Others disagree or have different methods. But I think we can all agree that you should never EVER just put raw, unseasoned chicken into a bag of basic flour and then throw it into the frying pan. Y’all not marinating that? Y’all not letting the chicken soak in buttermilk? You’re not even going to put salt, pepper, garlic powder and maybe a little cayenne on it before the flour?? WTF?? And no, you don’t season the chicken AS YOU’RE FRYING IT. No one should do that! You’re seasoning the grease and all of that seasoning will BURN in the grease.

Paula Patton really thought that insurrectionist fried chicken was about to be slapping. Hate to see it. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 4, 2022

Miss Paula Patton put on her good apron and fried that chicken like that? pic.twitter.com/h68eADP3Ng — ADD YOUR NAME (@alexactivated) April 4, 2022