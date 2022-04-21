Piers Morgan & Donald Trump got into a sweaty fascist fight, apparently

Piers Morgan is “back.” He has a new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will air on TalkTV, which is part of the News Corp. propaganda arm (meaning, the Murdochs). I’ve seen Piers desperately trying to get attention in recent days/weeks by claiming that the Duchess of Sussex had personally gotten him fired (she did not) and that he will be Meghan’s worst nightmare (she doesn’t care). But Piers did get one big “get” for his first show: an interview with another bloated fascist, Donald Trump. Trump apparently threw a sweaty, orange tantrum when Piers got in his face:
Was this interview conducted in a sauna? Why are they both so sweaty and discolored? Anyway, Piers wants to hype this new show, which is why he’s giving exclusive interviews about what happened behind-the-scenes of this interview. He told Lorraine: “I was supposed to have 20 minutes with him, we had a very heated argument before we even got on air. Somebody close to Nigel Farage, who works for a competitor, sent Mr. Trump a 3-page dossier of all the criticism I have made of him during the pandemic and after the election.” A world in which Nigel Farage, Piers Morgan and Donald Trump are all fighting… we should just stand back and let this play out, honestly.
Apparently Trump disagrees with Piers about whether he was mad about the interview. Trump had his own footage (??) which he released and don’t ask me to talk about this any further. I don’t care.
I like how Trump just says ‘I don’t think you’re real..’ when confronted by Piers on his lies. He has a built-in defense system of ‘this isn’t even happening right now’ when his fragile ego is confronted. Pathetic for any human being, let alone a former POTUS. @DonaldJTrumpJr
Screencaps from Piers’s video.
All I see is pig sweat, oil, and huge pores. I could smell this mess through the screen. I am shuddering.
I’m dying – hilarious! I was going to skip watching it but now I have to based on your description.
@Trina, magnificent analysis! LOL! Looking at Trump’s picture is causing me PTSD!
If there’s a middle ground between Jabba the Hutt and Pizza the Hutt this is it!
Giant pupils. Just sayin’.
Those are huge pupils considering the lighting would be strong for filming. Would Adderall do this?
Funny that you reference pig (while the reason is obvious) because he looks like a frankfurter that has been left on the grill too long and is so bloated, its skin is about to split. *shudders*
And I’m being nice here.
I’m laughing and grossed out at the same time.
In that close-up of the two of them, all I saw were giant Easter hams just taken out of the oven. Giant steaming gammons. And Trump’s makeup artist HAS to be trolling him at this point. I mean, WHAT did they put on his face? It reminded me of when I went mad on my mom’s Egyptian Earth in the 80’s.
LMAO at this whole comment.
His makeup artist must hate him. That’s the only explanation I have. And he’s so vain, how does he not look at himself and realize that he looks like a fcking clown? You can’t tell me he seriously looks in the mirror and goes, “Looks good.” Not that he’s known for his taste or high standards, mind you, but still…
I had actually heard that Drumpf does his own makeup and hair, hence the over abundance of Cheeto dust on his face. As for Piss Morgan, there isn’t enough makeup in the world to cover his ugly, heartless face. Their egos are too grandiose to actually accept the fact that these two “men” are irrelevant for anyone to be interested in what either of them have to say. As for Cheeto-lini, the only words I wish to hear coming from his mouth is the shrieking he will make when he is found guilty of his crimes regarding his attempts of circumventing the law to overturn the presidential election, that he lost by a landslide!!
Don’t forget the adult diapers.
It was Gammon interviewing Gammon.
Trump, Morgan, Firage is my dream circular firing squad.
Bwahahaha! This is amazing.
This is the nadir of something. Has to be. There’s no way this isn’t rock-bottom for something or someone.
It’s so amateurish on both their parts. The production value, the announcer, the idiotic graphics, the bickering right off the bat. It’s embarrassing on so many levels. This should not be applauded or even watched. These two buffoons represent the worst their respective countries have to offer, and we should be ashamed of ourselves for giving them breath.
On a completely unrelated track, no relation whatsoever, if you could go back in time, would you kill baby Hitler?
I know that the correct answer is “no,” but in all honesty, in a situation where I know his rise to power is inevitable? Yes. Without hesitation and with only a little remorse.
However, I’m non-white and Jewish, so I’m biased.
It’s easy to say you (not you specifically Viva) would. But to actually kill a baby would be nearly impossible. If you imagined all of the little children Hitler eventually killed…maybe I could do it, but I feel like I would kill myself afterwards. I feel like for me it would be morally indefensible not to do it, but I don’t think I could live with it afterwards. A true moral no-win situation.
I’m white and Jewish, though I converted. My husband is Jewish and my kids were raised Jewish. We are modestly observant, do the major holidays, that sort of thing. But honestly, I’m not Ukrainian but at this point I’d say I could probably kill Baby Putin too.
I would kill Baby Hitler and I could live with myself afterwards too. I could compartmentalize that. When the question becomes “there’s a 99% chance it’s Baby Hitler” then it gets a lot more complicated. But if KNEW it was him? Yes, I could.
Can’t Piers afford to hire a make up artist? I don’t get why they are so sweaty.
Is it my imagination, or has Cheeto Pendejo gained weight since he left the White House? With the red face and added rolls around the neck, he’s a massive stroke waiting to happen.
From your mouth…
He said something a while back about how he was struggling to lose weight. I think his doctor may have finally put his foot down and told him he can’t take diet pills or Addies anymore at his age, so he’s gaining weight and isn’t as high-energy anymore
Dee, when was he high-energy? LOL I always viewed him as very out of shape, dangerously so (although that never paid off for me). Always with the heavy breathing, leaning, dragging. I don’t think this dude was ever in shape. And he’s always been medically obese. Sure, maybe he’s gotten fatter, but he’s always been medically obese from picture I’ve seen.
I have read his obesity is a major health concern and also may play a factor in not running in 2024. He may also use it as an excuse to not run – to save face. Whatever the case maybe, I pray he does not run. We have too many other crazies to keep an eye on – like the one in FL.
I don’t think he will run in 2024. He will make up some health reason. However DeSantis will and he will most likely win. And I am terrified.
@Louisa, please don’t even say that out loud – do not put it out there. I could see Donnie backing DeSantis but only if Desantis helps him in some under the table kinda deal. I wish the masses would wake up and see what is going on. I hear “them” talk in certain circles and all I can think is: My God, they walk among us and they are leading us to destruction. I cannot relive 2020-2021 over again politically. I just don’t think I have it in me.
Devils advocate here: we should hope he does run, for 2 reasons:
1. To pull focus, energy and money from Ron Desantis. Florida gal here, and let me tell you (I’ve said it here before), this dude is a disgusting, evil maniac. Example A: read about his new surgeon general appointment. And desantis is revered in FL and beyond, unbeatable and it’s terrifying. I could go on… we need to pay close attention.
2. Anything that has the potential to run trump down and deteriorate his health is not necessarily a bad thing. Wow. That was mean, but…. The truth hurts
He is probably still on steroids from COVID.
The close up bloated Donald made me even more nauseated ( mild symptoms from second booster shot).
Who is less honest-Trump or Morgan? What a decision to have to make.
Two individuals who have an ego they need to keep feeding. Piers needs to get over himself. And I am so tired of the Dons wearing red, white and blue. We aren’t fools Donnie, we see through the visual propaganda.
And I refuse to call these two men. Real men don’t beat up on women – physically or verbally. They two are mules.
Don’t insult mules lol, these two are disgusting piles of rotting human excrement
I was going to say they are asses, but in my parents’ homeland a mule is a bigger insult. But you are right @OLala – too bad they can’t be flushed down the toilet.
So gross. How people think these men are something I will never understand.
Same. They get worse and worse and I keep looking around thinking this has to be it right? This has to be the point where people wake up and think, wtf am I doing with my life worshipping this sweaty, foul, evil, and utterly ridiculous being? But it never happens.
Propaganda. They say the “quiet part” out loud. They project a “strong man” persona and in turn their insecure fan base latch onto them.
We see it for what it is: absurd, preposterous, a grift. But to the socially maladjusted, racist and misogynistic, it’s a beacon of hope and truth.
They find their grievances and world view validated through the words of autocrats.
So staff put these two in a room together, slammed the door, ran for cover, and kablowie! No laugh track needed. Give those people a raise.
Both are just vile. I seriously hope no one will be watching his new show.
It’s all probably for show. They probably all have an agreement to publicly fight to try and rake in the rating. All trash the lot of them.
I think you could be right ninja.
@Ninja, yes I too think you are correct. Feeding their own egos. They must have deep seated mommy issues or something else (but I am too much of lady to write it – teehee). Oooooo, now I am sick.
I’m in total agreement. This is just for show. Both of these bloated toads believe they are supreme to everyone else, and rules/laws don’t apply to them. This “act” by Piss and Drumpf is just an attempt to garner views/attention.
I think it could be a put-on, since Trump was big into that fake wrestling nonsense. But there’s a chance he just thought they’d bond over beating up on “that woman” (Meghan of course), and got a surprise. I don’t know, but they are both filthy pigs so I don’t care either. Even if it’s real, Morgan doesn’t win any points with me. Or I’m sure with anyone here.
The Times owned by Murdoch have been hyping this show like crazy. They had a magazine article on him this Saturday with a front cover tagline Meghan, Trump and me!! What a moron and yes he’ll be interviewing bad dad for another duet anytime soon!!
Piers Morgan blocked me on Twitter for calling him a chode.
Well, that’s the first time I’ve seen that mouth in motion in over a year, so thanks for that image. I shouldn’t have clicked.
So this is where Andrew’s sweat glands went!
I 100% believe that this is a set up. The outrage is purely for ratings and attention.
Agree!! This was staged for ratings by 2 irrelevant fat, sweaty blowhards who can’t get publicity any other way.
You’re probably right. That makes it even more pathetic. I couldn’t imagine living like that. So embarrassing.
Edit: And then they talk about fake news and convince their viewers that it’s the MSM that’s lying to them.
45 belongs behind bars! He needs to go away !!!! Shit stain on our history
I once volunteered at the YMCA day program for kids. The main room was right across from the men’s steam room and the smells and sounds that came out of there were really gross. I think this must have been quite similar. Gross.
TFG looks filthy. You couldn’t pay me to get in the zip code as that thing.
Two horrible people trying to out-horrible each other.
And the flop sweat. The orange menace is not well. He’s not going to make it to 2024.
We can only hope.
Uncensored, lmao! As if he had been in the first place. What a snowflake.
This is further proof that people like this eventually eat their own. They’re too stubborn and myopic to even think about entertaining another perspective, and the minute one emerges, they just haul off and go all in on each other. There can be no real friendship or fealty between them. They pride themselves on their rugged individualism, and then cry when no one will side with them. F ’em.
Two fools acting as such. Meanwhile, mid-terms are coming up and it is time to get serious. We can not survive another Trump Kushner redux. We won’t. It is absolutely horrifying that the charges against Trump Org are being dropped (Alvin Bragg, what???) voter rights and districts are being altered, that the Jan. 6 proceedings are not being televised, that Jared Kushner just got another 2 billion from his horrid acts, major changes are being made about women having rights over our own body, and the list goes on, etc. etc. it is sickening. Please everyone do what you all can to get out the vote for mid-terms coming up. xo