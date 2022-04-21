Princess Anne & Duchess Kate will do an event together next week, lmao

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, really doesn’t mess with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge either way. I think she’s probably completely ambivalent about Will and Kate entirely. Even when the family is all together for an event, Anne barely pays attention to them. There are barely even any photos where Anne is in the same frame as William or Kate. To be fair, I think Anne is like that with most of her family, although there are photos of Anne being friendly with Meghan and Harry circa 2018-19. Anne is also quite close to Charles. But the Keens? Not so much. So imagine this, Anne and Kate doing an event together, just the two of them.

The Princess Royal and the Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit two midwife organisations next week together, in a rare joint public engagement. The Princess Royal, 71, is the Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) while the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, is the Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ (RCOG). In 2018, The Duchess became the patron of the RCOG and the Princess Royal has been patron of the RCM for 20 years, with both their roles previously held by the Queen Mother. The duo will visit the RCM and RCOG’s London headquarters for what will be their first ever joint engagement as a duo. The pair have only ever carried out public engagements as part of a family group. They will hear about how the two organisations are working together to ensure women are receiving the best and safest care possible. The Princess Royal and The Duchess of Cambridge are part of the ‘New Firm’ established by the Queen. It includes The Princess Royal, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex who will work together more closely in-person and virtually. The ‘New Firm’ was established after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

This is scheduled for next Wednesday. I’m really looking forward to this. I can’t wait to see Anne’s face when Kate starts gawping at midwives and OB/GYNs. What will Anne do when Kate flaps her jazz hands and does her patented open-mouth freeze-pose? It will be so good, people.

I also wonder if this is an implicit acknowledgement that Kate is a 40-year-old woman who needs a f–king babysitter. The Firm does not trust Kate to do appearances on her own, right? It also feels like an acknowledgement that “the Cambridge Show” is a big snooze too.