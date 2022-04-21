Princess Anne & Duchess Kate will do an event together next week, lmao

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, really doesn’t mess with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge either way. I think she’s probably completely ambivalent about Will and Kate entirely. Even when the family is all together for an event, Anne barely pays attention to them. There are barely even any photos where Anne is in the same frame as William or Kate. To be fair, I think Anne is like that with most of her family, although there are photos of Anne being friendly with Meghan and Harry circa 2018-19. Anne is also quite close to Charles. But the Keens? Not so much. So imagine this, Anne and Kate doing an event together, just the two of them.
The Princess Royal and the Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit two midwife organisations next week together, in a rare joint public engagement. The Princess Royal, 71, is the Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) while the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, is the Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ (RCOG). In 2018, The Duchess became the patron of the RCOG and the Princess Royal has been patron of the RCM for 20 years, with both their roles previously held by the Queen Mother.
The duo will visit the RCM and RCOG’s London headquarters for what will be their first ever joint engagement as a duo. The pair have only ever carried out public engagements as part of a family group. They will hear about how the two organisations are working together to ensure women are receiving the best and safest care possible.
The Princess Royal and The Duchess of Cambridge are part of the ‘New Firm’ established by the Queen. It includes The Princess Royal, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex who will work together more closely in-person and virtually. The ‘New Firm’ was established after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals.
This is scheduled for next Wednesday. I’m really looking forward to this. I can’t wait to see Anne’s face when Kate starts gawping at midwives and OB/GYNs. What will Anne do when Kate flaps her jazz hands and does her patented open-mouth freeze-pose? It will be so good, people.
I also wonder if this is an implicit acknowledgement that Kate is a 40-year-old woman who needs a f–king babysitter. The Firm does not trust Kate to do appearances on her own, right? It also feels like an acknowledgement that “the Cambridge Show” is a big snooze too.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Stenurten Forest Kindergarten. The Duchess was there to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Prince William, Duke of Cambridg, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10, 2018 in London, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Princess Anne, Princess Royal during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she slides down a slide during a visit at the LEGO Foundation PlayLab in Copenhagen, Denmark February 22, 2022.
Anne, Princess Royal attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.
Ballerup, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) pictured during a visit to Forest Kindergarten in Ballerup, on the second day of her 2-day visit to Denmark.
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits the team leading the Playful Learning Programme, a partnership between the six university colleges in Denmark and the LEGO Foundation with a vision to enhance children’s creative and experimental approach to learning.
Her Royal Highness will be given an overview of the program before joining a group of students taking part in activities as part of their learning.
The PlayLab is a creative learning environment for students who are training to be early years professionals. The idea of playful learning is based on the concept that children who play develop the essential skills which will help them navigate through adult life, including problem-solving, negotiating, adapting, and thinking strategically.
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Stenurten Forest Kindergarten. The Duchess was there to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development.
I agree Kaiser, they don’t trust her to do these sorts of visits on her own. She’s unable to connect with those infront of her because she’s too busy trying to find where the camera is.
Your last sentence took me right back to her little photoshoot at Prince Philips funeral. Hugely inappropriate. I can only imagine what Anne thinks of her.
That’s exactly my takeaway as well. They don’t trust her to do these events, and they want her to see how a “real” royal works. (“real” meaning – one who actually does her job)
I can only imagine Kate’s expression when she tries to leave after a half hour and Anne is like, no, we’re here for 2 more hours, then I have 5 more events after that.
Anne spent seven hours at one event on her recent Commonwealth trip. She visited every single exhibit. If you look at the Court Circular Anne does a lot of low-key non-glamorous visits. She travels up and down the country supporting the Worshipful Company of Fishmongers for example.
Oh I know. That’s my point. Kate likes to skedaddle and get out of events as fast as she can, Anne does not. So we’re going to see one of three things – Kate leaving before Anne (which would look very bad for Kate), Anne and Kate leaving at the same time when Kate wants to leave (which I don’t think Anne will, I think she’ll leave when she’s ready to) or Anne and Kate leave when Anne wants to leave, which will be hilarious bc I don’t think Kate will be able to handle it.
I didn’t know *skedaddle*… I see Prince Edward every year at my charity and it’s exactly what he does.
Thank you for your very good comments.
@ Becks1, I imagine the fallout will be very traumatic for CopyKeen. She is being paired with a woman that takes tremendous pride and care in all of her duties. CopyKeen doesn’t have a chance in hell surviving this day with Anne as she neither comes prepared nor does she have any true interest in learning what is expected of her future duties as FFCQ. I believe that Anne will not hold back from being truthful and unapologetic towards CopyKeen. CopyKeens refusal to attempt any unprompted effort on her part to initiate proactive action are not lost on Anne, or anyone else within the Firm. Anne is simply a conduit of hoping that CopyKeen will learn and emulate what transpires during this joint effort.
That was my first immediate thought as well–wow, they really don’t trust Kate and she requires a babysitter at all times.
It’s the fact they’re running out of babysitters that makes me scream. Anne, really? I don’t think I’ve ever seen the two even speak to each other, let alone do a full royal engagement. They can no longer hide their panic for Kate’s incompetence.
I wonder if Anne resents Kate’s laziness and incompetence? Anne is 71, she shouldn’t have to do extra because Kate needs a baby sitter/is lazy. Or, is resentful of William, who can choose not to appear with his wife and instead dump her off onto others.
As a side note, we know Kate smoked in the past, and I suspect she still smokes now (Dog knows, I would need some sort of outlet if married to William). Could THAT be why Kate cannot handle long events, and maybe even her manic expressions? Obviously, I’m just speculating, but smoking withdrawal could make her manic and forces her to leave early to take a drag in private, where she can’t be seen/photographed smoking. I also wondered in the past if she gets hopped up on caffeine (or something else) before events so she doesn’t get photographed yawing? That could also contribute to manic behavior. Again, just guessing here.
Oh come ON! I know Anne can be testy but what has she done to deserve this?!? She does her 400 appearances a year in her 10 year old clothes and leaves everyone alone! PS the open-mouthed pic of Kate in the red blazer made me laugh so hard I scared my cat.
10 year old clothes and 50 year old hair.
Yes! She found hair she liked and that is the hair she has had and had and had!!!
Poor Anne! I can’t help but feel sympathy for her as she has done nothing to deserve this punishment. She is certainly one that I wouldn’t want to tangle with as she appears to be one that will take you out behind the shed and have no qualms doing so.
As for this pairing, I must admit I am giddy with excitement as I can see Anne giving CopyKeen the riot act without missing a beat OR be apologetic for it. CopyKeen is about to have her ass handed to her and hasn’t one clue whatsoever!! Oh to be a fly on the wall as this goes down!!
Lol, I look forward to hearing about it.
I will be looking forward to watching Anne’s face.
Same. I’m expecting lots of withering looks at Kate’s unprofessional foolishness.
Now the are realising this slow walking and keeness to learn for a decade is a joke. A 40 year old needing a chaperone!
William the Work-shy now has more time free from Keeny than ever.
The photos will be priceless.
Anne will out rank Kate on this visit so that will be interesting to watch otherwise…..I got nothing
Oh right! Does she have to curtsy ? I would love to see a chart or something of who must churtsy/bow to whom and whenever whom isnt present. I find it grossly fascinating. Like did Meg EVER curtsy to Kate !?
Technically, she should curtsy when she first meets Anne, but if they arrive together it will be a non-issue.
It’s all about rank and blood. If Kate’s not with William, she is supposed to curtsy to EVERYONE (Anne, Beatrice, Eugenie, etc, they all outrank her) but we never ever see that. The only times she only has to curtsy to Camilla or the Queen are if william is with her, because her rank comes from him.
@Becks Huh! So if William isnt there she doesnt have to curtsy to the Queen !?
I think Becks was saying that the only people she still has to curtesy to when with William are the Camilla, Charles, and the queen. When she’s with William she outranks all the other ones that aren’t the queen, Charles and Camilla. When she’s not with him, everyone outranks her.
Kate isn’t a blood royal and only has her rank through William’s presence so Anne, Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise all outrank her. Camilla does as well.
I’m really curious to see how this plays out because Anne usually doesn’t tolerate flaky buffoons.
Yes @amytoo! thank. I worded my last sentence weird. Kate always has to curtsy to the Queen, whether she’s with William or not. And I wasn’t even thinking of the men, LOL.
No. They are both HRH. They do not bow and curtsey to each other. In fact the untitled royals do not bow or curtsey to their titled relatives. They all acknowledge the monarch and the monarch’s spouse with a bow/curtsey. Anne will take precedence in any formal greetings or introductions.
However, it was noticeable at the recent ANZAC service that William bowed and Kate curtsied to Camilla. They didn’t appear to do this to Charles which probably means they had already met him that morning. It also means that Charles is effectively Regent.
@anotherlily – it changed in 2005. I don’t know about in public (meaning I don’t think we will ever see Kate curtsy to Anne in public) but the story at the time was that Anne pitched a fit about having to curtsy to Camilla so the Queen either clarified the rules or changed the rules.
The Queen changed the order of precedence for ladies relating to some kinds of occasions when husbands were not present. Before that a married-in royal woman had her husband’s status whether or not he was present.
It affected the order in which they entered and left and things like seating arrangements. Sophie Wessex was affected most by the change. She had taken 2nd place after the Queen when both Charles and Andrew were divorced. The new order put Sophie into 5th place behind Anne, Princess Alexandra and Camilla. Andrew’s daughters have never been included.
The formal language in which these rules are written may refer to bowing and curtseying but it does not apply literally. Everyone of HRH rank is equal in status and they bow or curtsey only to those of the rank of Majesty. (which makes William’s bow and Kate’s curtsey to Camilla at the ANZAC service significant.)
Before an earlier ANZAC service in 2019 news reports had announced that Kate would be the senior royal representing the Queen. Meghan was 9 months pregnant and near her due date and Harry was not expected to be at the service. However he did attend and walked in with Kate. He then stepped in front and took the lead in greeting the clergy. Prince Richard Duke of Gloucester was already there. Kate’s face fell when Harry was escorted by the senior cleric at the head of the procession and Kate had to follow behind with Prince Richard. She looked even more put out when Prince Richard took the second ranking seat beside Harry leaving Kate in 3rd place.
Kate does not have Meghan’s ability to smile serenely whatever happens. Her feelings were clear and she was far from happy.
It will be interesting to see how things work with Anne.
Anne and Alexandra fprced the issue back in 1981, when they refused to curtsy to Diana if Charles wasn’t present. QEII changed the Order of Precedence for them. Same thing when Fergie married in. And Sophie. And Camilla. etc. etc. etc.
I wonder whose idea this was? I doubt these two have a single thing in common and I doubt Anne has any respect for Kate. I wonder if they’re hoping some of Anne’s work ethic will rub off on the grinning fool?
Maybe Anne is looking to hand off some of her patronages (she is 71 after all).
Anne is respected in the UK.
They’ll probably trying to have some of that rub off on her.
Saying that, the Cambridges now have an uphill battle gaining respect.
It would have been so much easier if they had been working more from the start (or let’s say 2013-2014 at least)
Based on hunch and just how poorly she’s generally received, I agree with previous commenters who say they’re using Anne to teach 40-year-old Kate the ropes. Since she and Bully will now be expected to do many separate events, Keen will need to bring more to the table than glue-gun smiles and guffaws.
My only compliant is that they should’ve done this 10 years ago. But they did have Harry then so Keen could afford to cruise. What I wouldn’t give to hear Anne’s unfiltered, post-event review…
Maybe senior royals will buddy up with Buttons as part of mentoring scheme so she after , checks notes, 10 years can continue listening and learning from adults? After all Basher has taught her everything he knows already!?
How I wish the senior royals had taken part in Meghan’s 40×40 initiative and mentored Kate on how to do the easiest job in the world. Wouldn’t that have been something? This will be interesting to watch. Wonder what would happen if Kate cut Anne off and insisted on walking in front of her?
So they have been patrons of these organizations for 20 years and 4 years but need to visit to learn about them? Why do these organizations need patrons anyway? What’s the point? If somebody has need of their services I’m sure they can search online or call and find out what they need to know. This is just spending money for no real purpose except making the RF look as if they serve a purpose. And shouldn’t that list have been written differently? When M’s name is ever listed before H’s the “protocol police” are all over it. Shouldn’t PW have been listed first in the new firm? And where are C&C’s names in that list? Have they been booted? Lovely how they also overlook the Queen’s cousins who still do royal “work”.
Anne isn’t known to suffer fools so this will be interesting. She’s also notoriously direct, rude, and will put keen in her place. The learning is for keen. Anne is a doer. Lolol I can’t wait for her to go off on keen.
I expect pictures with open- mouthed grins and eyes focused on Anne that are wide with terror. All while wearing Three shades of white and a of one of her SIL’s purses at once.
KFG, it wasn’t that long ago that C&C drug Keenless along with them for something. Now it’s with Anne. I suspect that they are hoping to teach her how these engagements are done. I can’t help but anticipate Anne’s reaction when she realizes that Keenless is incapable of doing better. Wow, this will be fun.
I’m excited to see what happens if Kate does the thing she always does and arrives 30 minutes late. Will Anne just start without her if they’re driving separately? If they’re meant to drive together will Anne just leave on time and make Kate find her own ride? Anne seems like punctuality is of the upmost importance to her. Kate is late to everything including meeting actual monarchs and Princesses in Europe.
Please, please, please let Cannot be late! The pics of Anne would be hilarious!
I used to think that having a monarch be the Head of State might be useful, good for shaking hands and giving dinners without all the politics and upheaval involved with elected officials. But the Cambridges have absolutely changed my mind. These freeloaders are so useless that I’d cheer on republicans abolishing the monarchy.
“ They will hear about how the two organisations are working together to ensure women are receiving the best and safest care possible.”
They (especially Catherine) are always “hearing” and “listening” and “learning” but never DOING!
I’m so sick of these people’s nonsense. Aren’t patrons supposed to be helping?
Heaven forfend. Duchess Get-Ready-To-Get-Ready-To-Get-Ready? Listening and learning = lip service with her every single time.
@ Amy too, Anne will starton time. She’s a princess royal, she won’t wait. She’ll then verbally destroy keen for attempting to make her wait. Lolol
Yes! Harry is the best royal at DOING.
I love how the Queen and Anne continue to wear the bright read lipstick.
I commented on the RoRo FB page that I thought this looked like Kate being babysat. That opinion did not go over well. I still think the Palace doesn’t trust Kate after the Caribbean tour to go out in public alone. Poor Anne.
What’s the roro Facebook page, so I can go have a laugh
Imagine being a grown ass woman and needing a nanny to accompany you on engagements. At the big age of 40.
The future of the crown looks dim and dull.
I’ll give my unpopular opinion that I don’t think this will be a disaster for Kate the way her patronage PR visits usually are, just because I believe she is genuinely comfortable with midwives and ob/gyns, having experienced difficult pregnancies. I remember that one video of her at an event for this patronage a few years ago where she spotted the midwife who helped deliver Charlotte on the receiving line and was really happy to see her and stepped out to give her a hug and chat a bit. It sticks in my mind because it’s one of the only really genuinely nice moments I think I’ve ever seen from Kate at one of these events.
I agree but at a certain point one expects Kate to actually relay that emotion about her difficult pregnancies and how she found solace and support in these institutions. Sophie almost died giving birth to Louise, lost blood, was separated from her premature infant who was rushed to a separate hospital. When she did a similar event she spoke about that and choked up and displayed emotion like a real human being. Until Kate speaks about mental health and difficult pregnancies as something that happened to her and not something that happens to other people, she won’t have a similar effect.
That illustrates what a lot of people here have been saying–Kate’s not interested in anyone or anything unless it directly affects/affected her.
And yet she continued to lie and abuse her pregnant sister in law. No points from me.
I think Anne is a good example of how Kate and Wills would be treated if they weren’t Future Future. No one would bother with them. Another Andrew and Fergie.
I must admit, I’m still wondering why they don’t ever utilise the York sisters. It’s not a great sign when the youngest of the star players are 40
IIRC Beatrice was quite eager to join the family firm and was tailoring her schooling and experiences for that goal. But her contributions were less desirable to Charles who still had a working Harry at that point. Don’t know Eugenie’s stance.
If anyone is to be the patron of an association of midwives it should be Mike Tyndall since he had to supervise the delivery of Zara’s baby all on his own.
He only had to take charge until the midwives got there. (One of the midwives was Zara’s long-time friend Dolly Maude. ) He seems a capable man. Can’t imagine William coping with an imminent birth in the bathroom.
This will be comedy gold — Anne will show up totally prepared in a no-nonsense suit and sensible shoes, while Keen will show up all sausage extensions, buttons and skin tight coat dress with 4 inch Manolos. She’ll say something utterly dimwitted and Anne will glare daggers at her.
Will Anne release a behind the scenes video of herself laughing at Kate like the one that was released of her, Macron, and Trudeau laughing at Trump?
I’d pay to see that!!
It’s really bad when you need a 70 year old to hold your Hand and show you how too when you were supposed to have been way into this already
Oh yes, the possibilities for hilarious photos are high. Imagine Anne’s usual unimpressed looks contrasted with Keen’s … keeness.
Oh wow. They really are grasping at straws.
LMAO fo sho
If I were Kate, I’d be digging out a rewear stat so I can get a “thrifty royals” headline. You KNOW Anne will not be rocking up in a brand new bespoke coatdress. Let’s see how well Kate reads the room!
In addition to chaperoning the FFQ, maybe Anne’s presence will also tone down the manic grinning and hand waving. I don’t think Anne will actually roll her eyes at Kate in public, but she might want to.
I wonder if accompanying Kate to an event is one of the items on a tiresome chore wheel within the royal family, or if Anne lost a bet.
This must be the Palace’s latest strategy to get more publicity for Anne and to cover up Kate’s inadequacies.
The slide photos are so very embarrassing.
I’d like to see what Mumbles will say about Early Years in front of Anne who is patron of Save the Children. Or maybe she won’t say anything and just go down more slides.
Speaking of… guess who brought the kids out for a bit of good ol’ PR!
Seems like the Queen had some thoughts on how to improve Kate’s appearances after the Flop Tour and she decided that Anne was the answer. And, how does one say No to Her Majesty’s great ideas? I would like to have seen the look on Keen’s face when she heard she had to accompany Anne.
Anne being Kate’s nanny for an engagement. How embarrassing.
Charlotte has always wanted to be a midwife.
🤣
Lol!
Anne shows up prepared and knows about the organization she visits so this will be interesting. Kate has always been a dim light weight so it’s going to be more obvious when she’s next to someone like Anne.
It really does look like a babysitting event though. Kate is 40 and has been in the family 11 years. There should be no need for this.
Anne is going to eat her for lunch. And she doesn’t care what Bill or Ma Middleton think one bit.
If anything, annoying FFQueen in law Carole would be a bonus for Anne…
I remember her “rags to riches” comment at their wedding. I don’t think Anne is fond of Kate. At all.
I wonder if the point of this event is for Anne to give Charles feedback as to Kate’s performance and if she’s reliable.
When Kate did that event with Charles and Camilla, I noticed she did rein in her facial expressions and over the top gestures. She wasn’t mugging for the camera as much. Expect her to do the same with Anne but it will still be delicious to watch. Anne looks no nonsense pretty much all the time so the juxtaposition of them next to each other will be fascinating.
Anne has not aged particularly well, poor thing. But a decent hairstyle and some eyebrows would be a big improvement.
I’d love to see her have a professional makeover. She has a trim figure and surely among her 10 year old wardrobe there are a few classic pieces that could be assembled into a somewhat updated look.
She (katherine} looked stoned cold. I believe they are either giving her molly or adderall ( much like trump), just to keep her up for these events. The only ones she ever cares about are sailing and tennis. Everything else is performative. Has she done anything signifigant in 10 years on Job, other than show off her bum?