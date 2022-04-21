Prince Charles ‘has reached the end of his tether’ with ‘arrogant’ Prince Harry

I don’t even know what to say at this point. The British media is a total farce. And it surprises me every time! Like, I know they’re going to freak out every time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do anything, but it still shocks me to see the shambolic coverage over the most mild f–king things. Harry could say “water is wet” and there would be banner headlines slamming Harry’s “breathtaking arrogance” for suggesting that he knows anything about water, and Charles is deeply hurt and reeling from the suggestion that something might be wet, and William has a rage headache from thinking about how disrespectful Harry has been to water. That’s where we are now. Some highlights from the Daily Mail’s big story about Harry’s Today Show interview:
Charles is so upset: Robert Jobson, who co-wrote the book Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, claimed the Prince of Wales had only agreed to the meeting on the condition that ‘nothing would be said of him whatsoever’ on American TV. The royal correspondent told GB News: ‘Prince Charles has reached the end of his tether, they haven’t been in contact and had they have started blurting about that meeting, that would have been the end of it.’ He said Harry turned up late for the meeting, adding: ‘All families have problems, but you don’t go blurting off to your next door neighbour as soon as you’ve had a meeting. Prince Charles thought if these conversations are out in public then I’m not putting up with it and he’s drinking at the last chance saloon.’
Buckingham Palace is reeling: The comments came as royal staff said Harry’s self-delusion knew ‘no bounds’ and insisted the Queen ‘just doesn’t deserve this’ as she celebrates turning 96 today. Buckingham Palace was left reeling after the prince said in the US TV appearance that his ‘special’ relationship with his grandmother meant she told him things she would keep from others.
Even Boris Johnson got involved: His remarks about the Queen prompted an unprecedented intervention from Downing Street, which dismissed Harry’s suggestion that the Queen needed extra protection. Asked whether the Prime Minister was confident in the arrangements for ensuring the Queen’s welfare, Boris Johnson’s spokesman replied: ‘Yes.’
Harry’s “arrogance”: One well-placed royal source told the Daily Mail of the sense of shock at his ‘breathtaking arrogance’ and made clear that many felt Harry’s delusion knew ‘no bounds’. ‘It is the Queen’s birthday and despite a difficult year people are working full steam ahead on making her Platinum Jubilee an event to remember that properly honours such a remarkable woman. She just doesn’t deserve this,’ they said. ‘I have no idea what intention he may or may not have had in saying this, but Harry needs to start thinking before he opens his mouth.’
[From The Daily Mail]
So Charles is mad and “at the end of his tether” because Harry could have said something about him but completely avoided the subject entirely? What is that complaint, I don’t even know. And it’s pretty rich for Charles to leak the fact that he’s super-upset that Harry “blurted off” about their meeting, considering Charles was the one running around to Richard Kay, Robert Jobson and everyone else as soon as he saw Harry! The Sussex spokesperson didn’t even include Charles in the statement about Harry’s visit with the Queen! So is Charles just mad that Harry *could have* said something about him but Harry carefully avoided it?
As for the stuff about Buckingham Palace aides reeling and all of the sh-t about “breathtaking arrogance”… well, hit dogs will holler. They are really mad at the suggestion that THEY are not the right people around the Queen. You know, the same people who gave her Covid, kept the Queen secretly hospitalized and keep setting up all of these events for the Queen and then canceling at the last minute.
He was late for the fictional meeting? Sure Jan.
No amount of temper tantrums are going to change Harry’s behavior.
British “journalism” is a laughingstock. This is why no one pays any attention to them; they’re just one absurd take after the next.
What a lot of fools.
The meeting was fictional.
LOL about Harry talking about to it on American TV, now he was late and tampon didn’t even know he was in the Country, everyday no neck is going to add another lie.
Tampon knows if he piss Harry off, he will clean it up, like he did with the shady Arab and help purchasing their home.
As despicable as Andrew is, he never leaks to the press AGAINST his daughters and does not often use them as human shields. Prince Charles ought to be thoroughly ashamed of himself and will certainly not be awarded father of the year anytime soon. Diana was right. He is not fit to be king.
Actually, Andrew does use his daughters as human shields. They were literally his alibi for the rape charge.
Queen Bess, that you?
Andrew also involved his daughters in his grifting schemes (mystery money being donated through them).
Oh, thank goodness that Charles has finally reached the end of his tether. Maybe now he’ll shut up?
We can only hope.
Prince Harry is not even thinking about them. I can’t wait till he’s back in safety w/ Meghan and the Kids, here in SoCal. They really are, well liked here in California. Despite what the BP tries to say.
[H&M w/kids are “The RoadRunner” — BP, BM and RF are “Wiley Coyote”]
Do you actually believe all of this? The media and the awful RR make a lot of money from royal stories and hype everything.
Also if you read anything with a reference to GBNews, just know that this is a cheap new and very very right wing TV station set up to spout right wing ‘free speech’ and to promote anti immigration propaganda and white British values.
Wootton is one of the presenters which should tell you everything.
Don’t they have something better to do than complain all day? They lead such pointless lives.
Leaking that he was late for the meeting? Seems like a self-own that your son just really doesn’t want to see you.
Late to an impromptu meeting? That C&C finagled after getting a heads up at the chapel that H&M were at the Castle meeting the Queen? Not only did Harry not want or schedule such a meeting but has not uttered one word that confirms it even happened. This trumped up outrage is something, isn’t it?
He may not have been late at all if the meeting never took place.
So, even though Harry said nothing, Chaz is mad because he *might have* said something. Somehow I get the feeling old Charlie wasn’t even AT the meeting lol. And THAT is what he’s peeved about.
Right now, if Lizzie is at her “I have not f***s to give point”, why not tell the tabs to go to bloody hell? Give a pirate interview and put the rest of the family in their “place”?
Lol hell, I sure would at this point .
She could call Oprah…
This supposed meeting with his father is just like the Meghan made Kate cry story. There are SO many different versions of the story and none of them are true. I would bet everything I have that no meeting with Charles took place.
If harry had met with is father he would have said so when he was asked if he missed him.
Hoda: “do you miss your father and brother”
Harry: “I actually saw my father just last week when i went to visit the queen”
…. And then move on to the next question.
Harry clearly never met with him.
@Ginger, ITA. Since the moment it was revealed to the world that the Sussexes stopped by to visit the Queen, there have been about fifty different versions from various sources about what actually happened so we’re never going to know for sure exactly who saw who and for how long. Unless for some reason Harry specifically explains it someday, in the context of his second memoir or something like that. But there is no point in even trying to figure out what actually happened, because everyone is just claiming whatever suits their personal agendas and it’s beyond convoluted.
Personally I don’t even care that much one way or another if Harry saw his father for less than 15 minutes or not? But the BM seems super invested in this story, so here we are, still discussing it a week later.
Has there been even ONE article in the British press focusing solely on the IG and the athletes without bringing BRF drama into it? These people, honestly.
I’m so confused, the meeting with Charles was on the condition Harry wouldn’t say anything about it on American tv, and indeed on American tv, Harry basically said, “no comment about my dad” which complies with the condition so why is Charles upset? My head hurts.
Make it make sense! lol
I think this is just Charles trying to cover that he never saw Harry and preserve his outrage which apparently is more important than anything else to him.
If he’s reached “the end of his tether” why was he so desperate to host them in his home. Stupid man
…or welcome them back as part-time royals. It’s clearly a case that the rota can’t keep up with their own lies and outrage cycles anymore.
These people are unhinged.
So someone who believes that he was appointed to rule over others and should be bowed down to is accusing someone else of arrogance?
Where were the ‘breathtaking arrogance’ comments when TQ allowed Pedrew to escort her down the aisle at Phillip’s service? Or comments that Elegant Bill and Mutton Buttons’ ‘delusions know no bounds’ when they insisted on their Colonial cosplay in the Land Rover the day after getting fired by Jamaica’s PM?
The only one leaking about the details of the fictional meeting between Harry and Charles is Charles. Does Jobson not spend a moment thinking about how ridiculous he sounds?
And look at Jobson playing in opposite land again. It’s the Cambridges who have been busted recently as being consistently late. Keen was late all the time in Denmark, they were late on the Flop Tour, and they pulled up and ran into the church after Charles and Camilla for Philip’s memorial.
Charles is so fed up with Harry’s “leaking” and we know this because….Charles ran to Jobson and leaked it? Do these people even hear themselves?
Also LMAO at the “unprecedented intervention” from Boris Johnson – sounds like his spokesperson got a question and gave a one word answer.
What was so brilliant about Harry’s comment is that no one knows who he was talking about – the family? Angela Kelly et al? Her security? her medical team? So everyone is going to be pointing fingers at each other and I think the next week or so is going to be messy in the press, lol.
@Becks after reading this comment, I pictured that Spider Man meme and laughed and laughed. It’s going to be a circular firing squad over there for a while, played out in the press for our enjoyment.
I don’t understand this story at all. What is Harry supposed to have done now? Did Charles lie about meeting with Harry and Meg when they visited the Queen? What is happening?
Also, Richard Kay had a story that Charles wouldn’t let Harry meet the Queen until he berated Harry for everything he has done. This doesn’t make sense because there is no way Harry would be late to meet the Queen. Harry respects her too much. Again, no meeting with Charles took place.
Well someone is lying. The original story went that Charles and Harry met prior to Harry meeting the Queen. The meeting was cordial and halfway through they were joined by the Duchess of Cornwall. So at what point was Harry berated? These fools like to throw out fairy tales to sew the seeds of confusion.
Wouldn’t say anything about meeting with Charles or meeting the Queen?
If it was the Queen, well, they were spotted, they were asked and they confirmed.
And why would they be so insistent that it be kept a secret? To continue the false story that Harry is breaking the poor Queen’s heart. To continue the implication that Harry has no real connection to the Queen?
They’re just pissed that their false PR narrative was blown to smithereens and that Harry outsmarted them all.
Harry said on the Oprah intvw that this is what the britshidtmedia is afraid of: losing control of the narrative.
Harry, how dare you not talk about your father when he wants you to talk about him even though he is doing all the talking to the rr about you not talking about him but yet you still shouldn’t talk about him because well because, HARRY YOU NEED TO TALK ABOUT YOUR FATHER. LOL. God these people are exhausting. No wonder Harry has peaced out from them
And they REALLY want Harry to not only talk about Charles but to say something bad about Charles so he can play the victim and we can have endless coverage of Harry’s “betrayal” of his father.
Another reason Harry calls the US home. The coverage over his interview over here has been fine. No one is freaking out. In fact, the morning shows were showing how awful the UK coverage is.
We don’t talk about Chucky no, no.
We don’t talk about Chuckeeyyy….
I expected the faux outrage; after all the media need the clickbait pieces. One thing no one seems to have considered is whether the Queen has staff who are trained in caring for elderly people with mobility issues. My son worked in a care home and his training was extensive in how to assist helping individuals getting up from a chair; assisting them getting out of bed, bathing etc. Is it possible Harry is concerned the staff caring for his grandmother are not adequately trained in this area? Working with injured veterans gives Harry an insight into the care necessary to ensure a safe environment is maintained.
I took it to mean more in the vein that are people looking out for HER, “Granny” and not “THE QUEEN” (ie: the position). Are they making decisions that are best for “Granny” and not “THE FIRM” first and foremost. We have all heard about “The Men in Grey” from Diana AND Freeloader throughout their years. And even Harry has alluded to them many times.
We do know they are more committed to the *institution* than the people in it.
Harry must be so relieved that Eugenie is so close by. Obviously she has a family (including a baby who undoubtedly keeps her busy) and a life, but I think we can assume, based on her current relationship with the Sussexes, that she’s a very good person who will stealthily do the right thing and I’d like to believe she’s keeping an eye on the Queen, especially considering how fraught everything is right now. I think Harry gets his info about how the Queen is doing directly from Eugenie, so hopefully he can rest a little easier knowing that she would alert him if she thought their grandmother was being mistreated in any way.
Also, I know that we don’t know *for sure* that Eugenie slipped the Queen a burner phone, but I love that story so much that I’m choosing to believe it’s true and go with it!
I am actually laughing out loud at this in my empty home office. What… how… what does any of this MEAN. I don’t understand!!! They’re unhinged.
But the crack is, nobody mentioned Chulls 😂😂😂😂
Harry shows no deference to any of those people and that’s what they really hate. Also, Harry is much more of a grown up than me cause I would not give a single f about that happens to that old lady. my relationship with them ALL would be space.
This is Charles trying to save face about the fact that Harry didn’t mention seeing him. People have commented about how Harry avoided the subject so Jobbo is trying to make Charles look tough by implying he made some threat to Harry if he discussed the meeting. My thinking is that Charles desperately hoped Harry would at least mention seeing him or that he looked well or something, but to be dismissed entirely had to sting. This is the second time he’s paid Charles and Camilla dust, first by the no congrats for the QC gig and now for this meeting. Harry is giving them the Tom/Samantha Markle treatment and they can’t cope with it.
And Harry should keep putting Charles in the non-mentionables box until Charles tells “them” to drop the bullying investigation and protects Harry and his family when they visit the UK.
Unhinged.
Honestly the fairest thing Harry said was when he wonders if his grandma has the right people around her. It’s been a mess for going on a year. 95yo getting Covid, mobility issues, canceled events but the cherry on top was allowing ANDREW to be front and center a few weeks ago. I realize she may have made her own decision on that but the fact that everyone with any sense knows that would offer horrible press should have led to him being marginalized no matter what. I feel like that statement could apply to so much which is why it’s pretty great (and also fair).
botsycs, let’s not forget that Philip got covid, also, and I think that’s what he ultimately died of. I was appalled that a person his age had been exposed and couldn’t understand how it happened. Then I hear that TQ had covid…a 95-year-old. If I were her granddaughter, I would be wondering who was protecting her, too. What’s wrong with these people that both of these elderly people were exposed to covid? If the brf and bm want to get outraged, that’s where I would be going in articles. The fact that EVERYONE is ignoring that is telling in my opinion. I guess distract, distract, distract is the name of the game.
Well, that one blew right by me. I didn’t know Phillip got covid, too. Or if I knew, I forgot. Two elderlies like that getting a severe, potentially fatal virus sure makes it seem like those around them dropped a seriously large ball in that area. No wonder Harry wanted a welfare visit with GanGan.
I’m actually surprised that more attention wasn’t paid to Harry’s comment about Her Maj telling him things she doesn’t tell anyone else. I would think that statement would step all over some royal toes. It implies a degree of closeness in a family where everyone is always jockeying for position, and everyone needs to feel like they’re the best-loved person. They have to be losing their damn minds, wondering what she tells him and him only, and about whom. And why she only tells Harry, the one who “deserted the Firm/family.” I can’t imagine they, especially Chuck and Bill, would let that comment go unchallenged. Every day they remind me how glad I am that Harry, Meg, Archie, and Lili are free from that abysmal situation.
I concur with the assertions of the writer of this piece.
Most importantly, why does the father and brother think they need the tabloid press to maintain the illusion of their prominence?
They offered the sacrificial lamb – Harry, to their consternation he had ideas, a vision and enthusiasm to public service that made enough of the general public to respond with positivity.
He refused to be a servant to the (75%) unelected, non domiciled owners of the media where one is only allowed to be successful unless it benefitted them. The threat of the attack from their curated customers is real, but is it sustainable?
Of not, it is alleged that 90% of its readers are bored with the Fail’s coverage of Harry and Meghan, but it persists.
Harry gave interviews to real journalists, and spoke his truth without the use of “aides”, “friends”, “royal sources” nor “courtiers”. He did so expecting some of the usual.
Not this.
A pile on is an understatement.
First he was heartbroken, now Charles has gone to the familiar passive aggression.
Since when it is brave to show your authentic self and not hide in an exercise of public relations?
Line 20 should read “Of note” instead of “of not”.
Clarification four of the billionaire media owners are non domiciled in the UK. They do not pay personal income taxes there.
I cannot wait for them to be LITERALLY SHOCKED that they do not attend the jubilee after spending days berating them for leaving the house and saying next to nothing besides confirming his family still lives after spending months berating them for not leaving the house or doing enough for the people after spending years berating them for doing things for people.
Ah well, more paper to be shredded for the cat litter box.
“BLINDSIDED”
abolish the monarchy.
I think the article was pre written expecting Harry to say something about charles and now that he didn’t they tried to edit it but none of it makes any sense.
He’s mad because H didn’t run out and publicly praise his father and pull the plug in the vat of shitty waters he’s been swimming in since foreverago. Harry came. Harry saw. Harry left. Boo-f@cking-hoo.
I wonder if all of the Queen’s motility troubles happened because she fell off a horse. A high one at that. Charles hopped right on up on top of it though. Couldn’t wait.
What would be funny, and I definitely think is possible, would be if Harry in his memoir talks about Charles being one of his role models for his life of service. The BM, and Charles himself, would have no idea what to do what that! The spotlight on W&K, with their constant laziness and ineptness, has now pretty much devalued any idea that the RF is or was ever at all capable of working in any meaningful way. W&K have been the most visible face of the monarchy the last few years because the rest of the family gets no coverage. But Charles as POW in particular has some solid accomplishments; he started the Prince’s Trust as young man himself. It’s quite possible Harry got some early inspiration, and guidance, from his father, while his interests and passions aligned more with Diana.
PC would have been his role model in environmental matters most likely.
@WindyRiver, it would also be hilarious if Camilla is not mentioned even once in Harry’s book. Like, at the most, “after my father remarried…,” or something like that, but that’s all.
I wouldn’t go so far as to say it would actually humble any of these idiots to be proven wrong since they’re constantly proven wrong but continue to sling shit on a daily basis anyway, but it would be very funny, considering how positive they seem to be that Camilla (??) will be a central focus of this book.
(BTW, I’m still completely baffled as to how that idea even gained any steam in the first place. WTF? You’d think that Charles, William, the courtiers, and *maybe* Kate to some extent — depending on how much he even discusses how his wife was treated by his family in this book at all— would be most fearful of their portrayal in the memoir, but Camilla? She’s basically a footnote in Harry’s entire life.)
It doesn’t matter if Harry talks about the rf or not–if he does, it’s “aha!” and if he doesn’t, it’s “aha, we scared him out of it!”
What a lot of grifters.
I firmly believe that the “Harry had to meet with Charles before being allowed to see the queen” spin was put out by Prince Tampon’s camp to make him appear more influential than he is.
Do I believe that is how the meeting went down? Maybe an 8% chance. However, if it IS true, wouldn’t that make Charles one of the folks the queen would need protection from?
I’ve been team Harry & Megan all along, but I was shocked at his statement. It directly inferred he doubts the Queen is being protected, which is a pretty stunning public indictment of his father and brother, so I understand the hullabaloo. I remember years ago when reading about the Royals was fun, especially Megan’s train trip with the Queen! How hopeful things were, how wrong it all has gone, and how depressing this family is!
@Nikki
“I remember years ago when reading about the Royals was fun, especially Megan’s train trip with the Queen! How hopeful things were, how wrong it all has gone, and how depressing this family is!”
This is merely a confession that the nasty rot underneath has now been exposed and the fun and fairytale myth has been revealed for what it is: Not. Real.
But these REAL folks, living in palaces, on the welfare of often poor people while continuing to hoard the ever-increasing wealth stolen by their ancestors from mostly black and brown folks across the world, while they set themselves up as lords and masters and queens over all they survey, are being seen for the very ordinary, very flawed, very intellectually challenged folks that theyve always been.
Yes, I know.l…its always sad when innocence is lost. But hey, Grimm’s and Hans and all the classic fairy tales are still there for all our reading pleasure.
I love this comment.
Her name is Meghan not Megan. Also there was massive hate for MEGHAN after that trip with the Queen also.
Yes, sorry; 2nd day home w/Covid cough/cold/headache and am NOT up to snuff!; I wouldn’t normally misspell her name. But here on Celebitchy, I think we were all so delighted then at the seeming embrace of Meghan into the Queen’s welcome. I was sure wrong, wrong, wrong!
To me, his statement was a Rorschach test. It can mean different things based on who hears it. Anyway, i think he is fully aware of everything he says “becoming a thing”.
@Nikki: Unfortunately, you fell for myth of the magical Royal Family. It was always terrible, of no value and irredeemable.
I think you are so right.
Harry did not ‘name’ his father and brother. And he avoided talking about them when questioned by Hoda.
this is pot-stirring, nothing more, since the tabs can’t publish photos of bare t*ts anymore.
problem is, this is what Harry is talking about when he says he can’t do a public visit without security.
Funny how this blows up every other story they’ve put out in the last month: Charles inviting M&H and the kids to stay at his place, H&M coming back “half in” when Charles is king, etc etc.
I’m having second thoughts on Andrew walking his mother to her sit. My father for the last few months of his life had dementia, at times he was present and at times he was not. In the moment at the memorial Elizabeth Regina probably knew who Andrew was and if someone else was to approach her to walk her up the aisle she may have had a negative reaction.
The firm made elaborate plans for her funeral but does not appear to have made plans for her aging. A regency and at what point and what set of circumstances would bring about such action should have been a matter of discussion for the last 20 years.
In my culture, the majority of the time, the care of an aging parent falls on the daughter or a niece. I have to wonder what role Anne is playing in the care of her mother, not the care of the Queen but that of her mother.
We were told after Phillip died that there will always be a family member with her in public appearances, that happened maybe for a month, since then we have seen the Queen alone in public appearances. Where are the family members who pledged to be by her side?
As many here have noted Harry’s concern is not about the physical protection of The Queen, but the care and protection of a frail 96 year old woman. All the outrage being reported in the media and coming from the palaces tells me there is reason for concern. The response should have been to inform the world of the wonderful loving staff looking after her and the medical staff available to her at moment notice. Maybe even release on a fairly regular bases pictures of the queen with family members.
The family should not place her in the care of others and not be actively present and overseeing her care.
I’ll add the same aides who made the Queen pose in the cold with two huge horses when she has mobility issues. Charles can GTFOH with his outrage. He’s getting everything he deserves. He’s a terrible father and his only concern was getting Camilla to be Queen Consort.
We’re not talking enough about how bananas that photo of TQ is. What is serene about trotting out a senior citizen, who looks tiny and sort of lost, to stand with two large horses?
And that headline … they really are trying to put Harry in danger.
I just realized there’s another Suze on here; I apologize to the original Suze!
I think that is a special breed of horse that they are trying to keep from going extinct. They are breeding them at Hampton Court.
@Nivz, that’s a great comparison! It absolutely was a Rorschach test, and it’s been proven by how we’ve seen it play out in real time over the past couple of days as everyone has a completely different explanation for/reaction to it.
@Nikki, every. single. day. at least one person on here types “Megan” instead of “Meghan” and I don’t remember anyone ever being corrected over it because we all know who you mean, ffs. IMO it reflects poorly on a fellow commenter going out of their way to correct you —even though they know exactly who you’re talking about— not on you for accidentally leaving one letter out of her name. Which was probably an autocorrect issue anyway. 🙄
And ITA that royal-watching used to be a lot more fun, and now, more often than not, it’s just upsetting. I fell for their BS just like you did, but now we’ve seen the reality behind the curtain. At least the Sussexes are doing well, though, so they’re still fun to follow (:
ETA: this was supposed to be a reply to @Nikki a few posts up; no idea why it ended up here as a standalone comment!
Sounds like all those little grey men who surround the Queen are up to their usual tricks. If Charles had any gumption, he’d clean house of those gatekeepers.
I mean. I don’t really believe this news alert. I don’t think Chaz feels this way. I think it’s easier for the tabloids to lie like a rug. 🤷🏾♀️😌
If this is true, Charles is too self righteous for his own good.
Let it be known that on this day Harry had a meeting with Defence Ministers from 20 countries.
Was wondering when someone would pick up on Harry’s claim to being his grandmother’s closest confidant. Whether he meant it to be, or not, that was another shot across the bow—as was his assertion (implying) that he is in a position to ensure that the Queen has the right people around her. Rough stuff for the RF.