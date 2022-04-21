Prince Charles ‘has reached the end of his tether’ with ‘arrogant’ Prince Harry

I don’t even know what to say at this point. The British media is a total farce. And it surprises me every time! Like, I know they’re going to freak out every time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do anything, but it still shocks me to see the shambolic coverage over the most mild f–king things. Harry could say “water is wet” and there would be banner headlines slamming Harry’s “breathtaking arrogance” for suggesting that he knows anything about water, and Charles is deeply hurt and reeling from the suggestion that something might be wet, and William has a rage headache from thinking about how disrespectful Harry has been to water. That’s where we are now. Some highlights from the Daily Mail’s big story about Harry’s Today Show interview:

Charles is so upset: Robert Jobson, who co-wrote the book Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, claimed the Prince of Wales had only agreed to the meeting on the condition that ‘nothing would be said of him whatsoever’ on American TV. The royal correspondent told GB News: ‘Prince Charles has reached the end of his tether, they haven’t been in contact and had they have started blurting about that meeting, that would have been the end of it.’ He said Harry turned up late for the meeting, adding: ‘All families have problems, but you don’t go blurting off to your next door neighbour as soon as you’ve had a meeting. Prince Charles thought if these conversations are out in public then I’m not putting up with it and he’s drinking at the last chance saloon.’ Buckingham Palace is reeling: The comments came as royal staff said Harry’s self-delusion knew ‘no bounds’ and insisted the Queen ‘just doesn’t deserve this’ as she celebrates turning 96 today. Buckingham Palace was left reeling after the prince said in the US TV appearance that his ‘special’ relationship with his grandmother meant she told him things she would keep from others. Even Boris Johnson got involved: His remarks about the Queen prompted an unprecedented intervention from Downing Street, which dismissed Harry’s suggestion that the Queen needed extra protection. Asked whether the Prime Minister was confident in the arrangements for ensuring the Queen’s welfare, Boris Johnson’s spokesman replied: ‘Yes.’ Harry’s “arrogance”: One well-placed royal source told the Daily Mail of the sense of shock at his ‘breathtaking arrogance’ and made clear that many felt Harry’s delusion knew ‘no bounds’. ‘It is the Queen’s birthday and despite a difficult year people are working full steam ahead on making her Platinum Jubilee an event to remember that properly honours such a remarkable woman. She just doesn’t deserve this,’ they said. ‘I have no idea what intention he may or may not have had in saying this, but Harry needs to start thinking before he opens his mouth.’

So Charles is mad and “at the end of his tether” because Harry could have said something about him but completely avoided the subject entirely? What is that complaint, I don’t even know. And it’s pretty rich for Charles to leak the fact that he’s super-upset that Harry “blurted off” about their meeting, considering Charles was the one running around to Richard Kay, Robert Jobson and everyone else as soon as he saw Harry! The Sussex spokesperson didn’t even include Charles in the statement about Harry’s visit with the Queen! So is Charles just mad that Harry *could have* said something about him but Harry carefully avoided it?

As for the stuff about Buckingham Palace aides reeling and all of the sh-t about “breathtaking arrogance”… well, hit dogs will holler. They are really mad at the suggestion that THEY are not the right people around the Queen. You know, the same people who gave her Covid, kept the Queen secretly hospitalized and keep setting up all of these events for the Queen and then canceling at the last minute.