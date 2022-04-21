Eamonn Holmes slams the Sussexes, says that they should be thrown off balcony

Back in 2020, the Sussexit led to chaotic and dangerous messaging from the British media. They could not make up their minds if Harry needed to dump Meghan and run back to them, or if he needed to stay in America where he would inevitably fail, and they could all mock him and never allow him to come crawling back. Still, back in those days, there was at least a thin veneer of consistency in their contempt. The messaging these days has been all over the place. Yes, they still hate him. But they want him to come back to visit, but they’ll think he’s terrible if he visits, and his security is a big joke to them even as they radicalize Sussex haters to attack him. And on and on. Salt Island is still reeling from the Sussexes’ surprise visit to Windsor Castle last week, and they haven’t even started processing all of the sh-t that’s gone down during the Invictus Games. Speaking of:
Eamonn Holmes has slammed Prince Harry for the ‘sneaky nature’ in which he visited the Queen during his secret trip to the UK last week. The presenter, 62, spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on his GB News breakfast show on Wednesday morning where he added that family tensions between Harry and his wife Meghan and the rest of the royals ‘haven’t gone away’.
The pair visited the Queen for supposed ‘olive branch’ talks at Windsor Castle last week and met with Charles for just 15 minutes before flying out to Holland for the Invictus Games, marking the couple’s first public appearance in Europe together in two years.
Eamonn said of the former senior royals: ‘People hear that Harry is going to write a book in which he’s going to slag off his dad and his step-mum as well, so it all hasn’t gone away. And also the sneaky nature with which they got into the country last week and they go and see the Queen whilst his brother is away on a skiing trip.
He continued: ‘The funny thing is, I noticed Harry during an interview at the Invictus Games Harry was so like his father. He doesn’t want to be like his father, but he sits there and he says ‘I think what is happening here, it’s extraordinary, extraordinary.’ He keeps using the word extraordinary, which is a favourite word of Prince Charles, when he talks about things. He is more like his father than he would probably like to be.’
[From The Daily Mail]
So… it was “sneaky” for Harry to quietly visit his grandmother? Was it also sneaky for Prince Charles and the courtiers to leak endlessly about the visit after the fact, all while complaining loudly that Harry might leak something? And I guess it simply hasn’t occurred to anyone in the UK that Harry made a conscious choice to visit Windsor when he knew the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be on vacation? I mean, it’s always a good bet that the Lazy Duo will be “taking time off” or “on vacation” on any given day, but I definitely feel like Harry did it on purpose. As for Harry’s memoir… “People hear that Harry is going to write a book in which he’s going to slag off his dad and his step-mum…” People have heard that from CHARLES. Chuck is the one spreading the message around!!
After I wrote this up, I saw this Scobie tweet – this same guy being quoted, Eamonn Holmes, said that the Sussexes should be thrown off the Buckingham Palace balcony. So… that’s what we’re dealing with at this point. Just openly discussing how Harry and Meghan should be murdered.
I hope people are reporting him to Ofcom.
They are. The Met should be investigating this cretin, too. This isn’t metaphorical, it’s an outright suggestion of assault/battery/homicide.
Ofcom is next to useless and won’t do a thing. He’s just stupidly proven Harry’s point and thankfully Harry does not give a rat’s ass about the British Media. He is done with the media, his dad and brother and they know it. They are hurt he visited his grandma without them getting the money shot and they are VERY upset the Invictus games have been a great success. The vitriol will reach its peak crescendo in June around the time of the jubbly but Harry is unafraid of them. Bring it on I say.
Harry being unafraid of them doesn’t justify him making death threats on national tv. Eamonn should be sacked and be put on the street begging for pennies. That is the fate he deserves.
Have you SEEN the Daily Mail’s site today?? FILLED WITH HATE-STORIES! The Salties are BESIDE themselves with H&M’s HUUUUGE SUCCESS. Let them eat sh*t…let these idiot spew out all the filth they want: it means ZERO.
Totally manic articles, just gross.
This is what the British press has become.
I’m not a Brit … who is this Eammon Holmes person? It’s so hard to keep track of all the trolls in the RR.
ETC: Eamonn, not Eammon, LMAO
well he’s about my parents age I think, so mid-70s (should give you some indication that he’s a fan of TQ). He’s opinionated, but most of his career (television presenting) hasn’t been especially offensive (he and his wife used to present a morning show, usual fluff, cooking segments, news segments, interviews with people “I slept with my brother but I didn’t know” type sensationalist nonsense) which they were recently “let go” from. Since he joined GB news (Dan Wootten also employed by them) he’s been performatively objectionable. He’s trying to keep himself relevant and on side with his employers.
He’s 62 according to the article.
He’s only 62, not mid seventies, lol. He is also know for asking a rape victim live on air, if she now takes taxis everywhere after her experience. So yeah he is a hateful, sexist, racist bag of gammon. He also claims Meghan is uppity, so yeah stellar person all round.
This is from a write up on The Irish Independent on his comments.
Aged just 18 Ms Cant was attacked as she dropped a friend home after a night out in Wiltshire. She was walking the few metres to her own house when she was dragged into a car and raped by Jonathan Haynes, a soldier who had carried out sex attacks on two other teenagers.
Holmes (51) introduced the interview by saying: “She was on her way home from a night out with her friends and walking home – didn’t take a taxi. It’s that old thing, I always say.
“Why were you tempted to walk home?” At the end of the interview, he said: “I hope you take taxis now everywhere you go, coming home at night.”
He then asked his wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford: “How many times do I tell people who I know to take taxis?”
Eamonn isn’t a royal reporter, just a general broadcaster. And while he’s recently de-camped to GBNews, which isn’t that well watched I think, he’s had a very long and successful career doing mainly breakfast TV and morning shows and is very well known in the UK. I hadn’t thought he was particularly objectionable (until this, obviously), certainly not in the Piers Morgan category.
Eamonn is a northern Irish tv presenter who in recent years has become increasingly more…well..right wing. He’s been around since I was a kid, i remember him as cuddly daytime tv presenter not suggest someone be murdered for visiting his granny.
Just for starters – he’s the one who called Meghan “uppity” on his show (that he has since been fired from).
@Zapp Brannigan: Does this “man” own a taxi concession or something? What’s with the fixation?
Eammon Holmes’s is a ‘has been’ news presenter, the high point of his career was when he was a the lead presenter on the Sky news morning show, and he graduated slipped down to cheaper news stations and has now found a home on GB News with fellow ‘has beens’ such as Nigel Farage, and Wootton, which tells you everything. GBNews,is a cheap new and very very right wing TV station set up to spout right wing ‘free speech’ and to promote anti immigration propaganda and white British values.
Eammon Holmes’s needs to be reported for that comment which is yet another example of inciting violence against the Sussexes.
The hate campaign by the media in Britain against them is terrifying, the world is watching The Invictus Games and seeing the unhinged rabid hate in real time. It is beyond time for the govt and royals to put a stop to this, openly calling for anyones death is unacceptable and should always be taken very seriously.
Interesting tweet by Peter Hunt; he flat out says the vitriolic anti H&M reactions of people who agree with Holmes’ statement supports the Sussexes’ case for requiring armed Met Police bodyguards, and access to the latest intelligence, if they’re in the UK.
Katie I know nothing Nichols was also on that same show I assume the same day or maybe the day after when he said it because she was the one that was discussing Harry book like if she has a clue. She also said Harry lives in Lala land . Her insults Just points out how stupid she is
The saddest thing is you know Willyboy would be all for this.
Right? And this guys is supposed to be Harry’s blood brother. Disgusting
Wrongly smearing your own in public only for a few fleeting minutes of popularity. When they die, they’re not going to be taking their popularity with them, that reputation that they’ve “built” on the backs of their brother and sis-in-law’s pain will be the lasting “legacy” and, as history has taught us, the truth always has a way of showing itself
Seems like the drama and anti Sussex rhetoric really ramped back up as soon as the lazy duo got back from their French vacation. Willy probably had the tabloid news editors on speed dial ranting away.
Not only Bitter Brother. Also Thug in Law Tindall who stated he wants to punch Harry in the face. Forget being out in public and needing security. He needs a full team of special ops guards for family gatherings.
No wonder he has to sneak in to see his grandma.
@Sue E. Generis: I get your main point, but Harry didn’t “sneak in” to see his grandmother. All he did was make an “unannounced” visit. The BM uses these derogatory words intentionally in order to make H & M’s actions seem wrong or illegal. It only empowers the BM (and does H & M a disservice) to keep echoing the BM’s terrible language.
Wow, and now they are outright resorting to violence. JUST WOW. And people wonder why H&M are done with it all. Maybe Liz can stop posing with with ponies and make a few calls to put people in place, maybe Chuck can do it or maybe Wills. So many people that could help but none do, all within the family. Yeah. All of them are slime.
That’s what makes it hard to believe the Queen really cares about PH. She could make a public statement that she supports him and enjoyed spending time with him.
They are the ones that put statements out for her so I don’t think it would happen.
That’s because The Queen isn’t making statements, The Firm makes the statements. The woman is 96. I doubt seriously they tell her anything and keep everything away from her. IMO, Harry and Eugenie arranged this visit with The Queen. I’m sure money exchange hands between them and trusted “servants” to keep it all quiet. The Firm is moving The Queen from place to place to maintain control of their message which is a 96-year-old has the awareness of 21-year-old and is making all of the decisions. I still believe The Queen is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. She has good days and bad days you never know which one it will be. While the RR are worried about Harry being on the balcony they should worry if The Queen will be on the balcony. There is a good chance that she may not.
TQ has much less power and control than you imagine and that is decreasing much faster now she is in her 90s.
This is what I wonder – at some point, the family has to say “enough.”
@Eurydice, that’s correct – at some point we (normal people with a heart) would say the FAMILY has to say enough. Their silence is their approval.
I’m so disgusted by this “family”. The silence and inaction by some. The hate, lies, and actions of others. There is NOTHING Harry ever did to warrant this. I hope William The Terrible is never crowned king.
Both Charles and William keep silent because they have many secrets which the media are keeping quiet about for now. If they decide to criticise the press then the media will stop protecting them, hiding their secrets from the public and cease to prop up the monarchy.
What an awful thing to say. One doesn’t wish those type of things to our enemies. Hope karma ispaying attention…
These people are disgusting…. I really hope the Sussex don’t go or participate in that mess. So much hatred for people that are just living their best lives is incomprehensible.
This is absolutely disgusting!! I really hope people will be reporting this.
There’s a link in another royal story today on CB so you can make an official complaint. I did!
Where is this link please.
I get what they’re doing.
They desperately want him to want to come back, only to be shunned and punished and “taken down a peg.”
I’ve said this a few times, but this whole thing, monarchy and the media business around it, depends on people viewing monarchy as above and separate from the rest of us.
Harry being SO successful and SO loved after leaving the monarchy shoots a hole in that whole worldview, and that’s a problem for everyone involved with and making money from the monarchy.
I think you hit the nail on the head. It’s also why Meghan was so vilified once she was getting so much attention. She’s an outsider, she shouldn’t be so popular. And Harry and Meghan together were superstars and that was not allowed because they are “below” Price Charles and the Cambridges. Now it’s even worse because they are even more popular and very successful and pulling focus from the Royals and that is just unacceptable to The Firm and the media. They have to try and make them pay for their success.
The IG games have been very successful and are clearly beloved by all involved, even the BM couldn’t hate on it. Luckily for them, the interview provided them an outlet for their hate. It must have been pent-up from jealousy all week. If it wasn’t the interview though they would have found something else.
💯 can’t hate on a veterans event so they had to wait for something else.
Well in the comments there were still dreadful comments even some “upset” over Meghan introducing Harry. This sort of thing should have been nipped in the bud years ago.
This makes me feel so tired for M and H.
All the hate and drama from the RF and BM.
Hopefully their people/lawyer are taking notes and leaving M and H blissfully playing and snuggling with their kids
The Queen knew ahead of time about the visit. It was planned in advance and timed around IG, so it had nothing to do with where PW was. What made a grandson visiting a grandmother something that should be publicized? I don’t notify the press to visit a relative. Am I sneaky? And, imagine that somebody you grew up with has influenced your speech patterns. How extraordinary.
It amazes and amuses me the things they will never mention about Will but will quickly put on Harry. Harry has become a man like his father because he uses the word extraordinary but William who is thin skinned, leaks to the media, and engages in extramarital affairs with members of the ton is not like father but is like his grandmother?
Why do so many Brits LOOK like that? What is going on over there? England was on bucket list of places to visit for so many years, I even have family there. But now? F**k no. I don’t know how Meghan did it for the time she was there, especially being targeted the way she was. That island is disgusting.
I was going to say it’s the press, not the people, but the people don’t seem to have a problem with what is being printed. Not one member of the RF or the British govt. saw a problem with what was said? They couldn’t make the writing on the wall any clearer. If they don’t do something about this Harry and family should never set foot in England again. It’s just not safe. His family incites the press against them after yanking his security.
This isn’t current, but I’d hope that the female MPs who signed the letter of support for them years ago continue to be concerned.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a29624675/meghan-markle-female-mps-letter-support/
I was reading a Twitter thread last week about the BM’s unhinged reaction to the Invictus Games. Someone had a clip of some podcast or something where an English lady called in to say that she was appalled at how Prince Harry, a man who had served his country for years, was still being insulted even while he was trying to do something of service to other veterans. The lady sounded very emotional, like she almost wanted to cry about the situation.
The host of the program, a middle-aged white male, let her speak then said that there was “no reason” for anyone to feel bad for any of these royals, they were in high positions, and had money and means. (He lumped them all in one group). I don’t know what else he said, as I just couldn’t listen anymore to his indifference and scornful reaction to her. From his tone, I got the impression that he considered himself to be a republican. To me, he just seemed callous, and indifferent to human suffering, and unaware that money didn’t keep people from being bitter, sad, unhappy or feeling hurt. I also didn’t think that he addressed his caller’s message, he seemed more intent on pushing his own agenda.
I heard that one too @debbie. And the host really did seem patronizing and callous. He sees all wealthy high born people lumped together and told this woman she didn’t need to cry over Harry. The woman was really emotional and really understood how Harry had been treated and this man verbally patted her on the head. It was gross.
And they wonder why the Sussexes demand armed security. It is cretins like that. Full stop.
Throw the Queen’s grandson and his wife off the balcony with the Queen right there watching? And this kind of comment is not disrespecting the Queen on her birthday?
Stuff like this comes out and yet they still want to make fun of Harry for wanting security/protection for his family? You can’t have it both ways!
Exactly.
In some ways, this is simply giving voice to what many of the rota rats and commentators are already saying – he’s just not clever enough to disguise his malice.
I hope that H & M’s lawyers are keeping track of these remarks and will use them to make the case against these newspapers or in their court case for security.
So, it was sneaky that H&M visited TQ, but it wasn’t sneaky that TQ had a visit with H&M. That’s the kind of logic that isn’t.
I always ask myself if i didnt read this site how rational would my feelings towards H & M be, the comments i read elsewhere are truely unhinged. The BM have absolutely brainwashed the majority. Its Sad !
You can’t say that it is the majority though based on social media comments or comments in the tabloids because of the manipulation. I would bet the majority of people in the UK hover between disgusted with the media and bored with the whole thing.
Agree. I’m always perplexed when people say/use majority. There really is no evidence to support that. The paid for polls are not reflective of the truth. It’s a false narrative. The BM rr’s/tabloids are not indicators of the overall public’s opinions in the UK and globally. They wouldn’t have to twist facts and lie so much to make Harry and Meghan look bad if that were true.
I also noticed how there is such propaganda that those who go on negatively about Harry and Meghan preface their comments like “we all agree” or “all of us” and so on. So obvious. ANd the classic “most of us” think.
A private visit is not a secret visit FFS. Just because the press didn’t know about doesn’t mean it was “secret.” they flew commercial, its not like they wore disguises the whole time or something.
the dig about William not being there says so much, right? The press is ticked this visit happened while W&K were away and they knew nothing about it bc then the press didn’t know about it.
Yup, it shows what the BM are really upset about – they didn’t know! It happened right under their noses!
The Sussexes aren’t beholden to them anymore, and apparently at least some of the Queen’s staff aren’t either. That must be a terrifying thought. No wonder they are desperate to reassert control.
@Becks: The press knows that if William was in the UK at the time of Harry and Meghan’s visit, he would have leaked it to the press.
@Becks, so does this mean that all of Kate’s “private” visits/meetings are “sneaky?” It’s all so stupid.
This is sick and unprofessional. I see on Twitter the Of com complaints are going in. IF this clown apologizes on air or on SM it’s because too many complaints and the idiot was threatened with termination if he doesn’t.
I doubt he will apologize or be terminated (don’t know who he is an employee of). GB News? will probably gave him extra $$$ for saying that. They like having vomitous gelatinous masses of bile on their shows. Holmes never backed down from his uppity comment and played possum with it’s meaning.
It really burns these folks that H&M escaped (yes, ESCAPED) and are doing better. They don’t control the narrative and they don’t control their movements either. If I were Meghan I wouldn’t begrudge Harry visiting, but I wouldn’t go back, even with proper security. These folks are unhinged.
“People hear”…sounds like he has the same pretend information sources as Trump. That’s a hard 62 years. I would have guessed him much older – looks like he got the face he deserves. If he said this about TQ, he would be sitting in an interrogation room right now…
This is why H&M refuse to engage in a public appearance without proper security. These people are NUTS. Driven insane with hate. and WHY?
He married a biracial lady with a brain. Never in a million years did anyone in that family or media see that coming. They had his path set for him and every expectation that he would follow it.
Everyone knew how it was supposed to go, Harry the hard working, slightly slow but well meaning, bit of a drinker, (nudge, nudge, wink, wink) who would eventually just be sidelined for the heir’s children. That was his job.
That is an utterly disgusting thing to say and should be reported. Also, this really has reached farce level. They can’t handle Harry saying anything and his noncommittal answers on the Jubbly and his dad and brother is driving them crazy. They don’t know what to do with themselves and now they’re using violent rhetoric.
These guys are nuts! They are completely unhinged about Meghan and Harry. They seriously need to get a life and admit to themselves that the Sussexes are smarter than any of them and are living their best life.
Ah yes. Lynching.
Who in the world *has* to tell their brother they’re planning to visit grandma? William isn’t Harry’s overlord or boss.
He’s one of the worst- though that list seems to get longer each week.
It IS worth complaining- I wrote directly to ITV Head of HR& Diversity to complain when he called Meghan uppity and sent a copy to all my friends so they could also complain. Eventually, ITV issued a formal apology and he and his wife no longer work there.
The complaints were dropping fast and furious on Twitter last night, straight to and/or tagging Met Police. The other thing about this loser is that he has his OBE. No one could ever doubt which side he comes down on, but it’s the viciousness of the words that appalled me. Dan Wooten was about as vicious, but at least he wasn’t outright condoning murder. These people have lost their damn minds.
And the threats of physical violence and inciting others to violence is exactly why they need heightened security. A big thank you to Mr Holmes for putting this out there for all the world to see. Now the world knows what you are.
Harry father doesn’t put out a statement condemning this but Harry is supposed to be the one that needs to apologize and make nice with his family? Nah f that shit.
I’ll write a response for Harry and Meghan (hey Sussexes, if you’re watching, you can totally use this!!):
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the Queen’s Jubilee, nor will they bring their children. They look forward to seeing the Queen celebrated on this monumental achievement from their home in Montecito, California. They do not want to see that celebration marred by calls to toss them from the balcony. Tossing the Duke and Duchess from the balcony would not be in keeping with the prestige of the event, so those wishes must remain unfulfilled. It is their hope that the royal reporters remain cognizant of the importance of the event, and refrain from calling for violence that the Queen would not condone. The Duke and Duchess have been the grateful beneficiaries of the Queen’s magnanimous hospitality, and do not believe that she wishes to see them pushed to their deaths from her home. The fact that royal reporters are calling for the Duke and Duchess to be killed during the celebration of the Queen’s reign suggests that said reporters may not understand the purpose of said events. It is their hope that the royal reporters remain mindful of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and refrain from calling for the event to be connected with the murder of the Queen’s beloved grandson and his wife.
Love this!
Pure gold!
Perfection and I can’t stop laughing
To add to this disgusting comment I think it’s interesting that it seems to have been overlooked that in one of the first articles after Harry’s visit with his grandmother the author (I don’t know who) cited a source close to Charles saying that Charles hopes that the same thing that happened to Princess Diana doesn’t happen to Harry. Ok, I know these are lies written BUT that to me is another veiled threat of violence. More disgusting to me because it’s about Harry’s mom and the fact that people still below the RF were behind her death. (I’m not saying I believe that just that it’s out there)
These people will not be happy until Harry and his true famy (Meghan and the kids) are dead. I can’t imagine the torture his kids will go through the hen they are older. All of this hurts my heart.
Well, thanks Eamonn Holmes for making it extremely clear why Harry and Meghan don’t feel comfortable living in or even visiting the UK, lol! I know it wasn’t his intention but he made Harry’s point beautifully. *chef’s kiss*
This is why Harry is justified in requesting police protection if he visits the UK. The media is just stirring up hate towards Harry and Meghan.
And it is very creepy when the “bots” on comments section say Harry and Meghan “do not need protection”.
Do the British people realize how people like Holmes make them appear in the eyes of the rest of the world? His comments sound like actual crimes to me (inciting violence), although admittedly I am not a lawyer. This is like the unhinged things Trump supporters would say.
Also, I HAVE to comment on this: “the sneaky nature with which they got into the country last week and they go and see the Queen whilst his brother is away on a skiing trip” — so it’s Harry’s fault that William was away on YET ANOTHER vacation? The Invictus Games were scheduled far in advance, so it must have been WILLIAM’s decision to be out of the country during the time frame when Harry was expected to visit.
And the DM of course never comments as to Kate and William vacationing right after a tour where they had a “vacation” going scuba diving and some down time.
Right. The sneaky nature comment struck me. I know he means that how they were able to do this without the BMs/courtiers/leakers knowledge. It reads like the Sussexes rowed a boat in during the middle of the night and entered a secret tunnel opening or parcahuted onto Windsor grounds and climbed up a drain pipe. How ’bout the sneaky nature of the multitude of Cambridges vacations? The Sussexes came and vistited Grandma, who also happens to be Queen, without the BM knowing. The Sussexes are representing Invictus.
This comment by Eamonn is really scary.
Prince Harry met with 20 Defence Ministers on this day.
These journalist for the UK media evidently did not finish journalism school at the top of their game-to walk into traps of ignorance about an interview Harry gave shows nobody does their homework-instead of gnashing of teeth why not look at Harry’s comments and fact find what he said was true-I think Harry feels the people who work for the queen are taking advantage and putting out statements without conferring with the queen-they try to lie and make things up to fit a particular situation without talking it over with the queen-this is what Harry was alluding to-they have had zoom talks with the queen he has learned she did not know about certain things in the press that was suppose to have come from her-all of the UK media just made Harry’s point about security with the vile and violent things being said about his interview-the threats have been on online which noone is sure who wrote them-Chef’s Kiss-anybody reading this garbage will think-no wonder they don’t want to return because they would need armed security to be able to move around areas outside Windsor-all these threats will be apart of Harry’s lawsuit-the media tabloids allowing this hateful rhetoric are guilty as sin-God please keep the Sussex family in your heart and hands.