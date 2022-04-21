Eamonn Holmes slams the Sussexes, says that they should be thrown off balcony

Back in 2020, the Sussexit led to chaotic and dangerous messaging from the British media. They could not make up their minds if Harry needed to dump Meghan and run back to them, or if he needed to stay in America where he would inevitably fail, and they could all mock him and never allow him to come crawling back. Still, back in those days, there was at least a thin veneer of consistency in their contempt. The messaging these days has been all over the place. Yes, they still hate him. But they want him to come back to visit, but they’ll think he’s terrible if he visits, and his security is a big joke to them even as they radicalize Sussex haters to attack him. And on and on. Salt Island is still reeling from the Sussexes’ surprise visit to Windsor Castle last week, and they haven’t even started processing all of the sh-t that’s gone down during the Invictus Games. Speaking of:

Eamonn Holmes has slammed Prince Harry for the ‘sneaky nature’ in which he visited the Queen during his secret trip to the UK last week. The presenter, 62, spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on his GB News breakfast show on Wednesday morning where he added that family tensions between Harry and his wife Meghan and the rest of the royals ‘haven’t gone away’. The pair visited the Queen for supposed ‘olive branch’ talks at Windsor Castle last week and met with Charles for just 15 minutes before flying out to Holland for the Invictus Games, marking the couple’s first public appearance in Europe together in two years. Eamonn said of the former senior royals: ‘People hear that Harry is going to write a book in which he’s going to slag off his dad and his step-mum as well, so it all hasn’t gone away. And also the sneaky nature with which they got into the country last week and they go and see the Queen whilst his brother is away on a skiing trip. He continued: ‘The funny thing is, I noticed Harry during an interview at the Invictus Games Harry was so like his father. He doesn’t want to be like his father, but he sits there and he says ‘I think what is happening here, it’s extraordinary, extraordinary.’ He keeps using the word extraordinary, which is a favourite word of Prince Charles, when he talks about things. He is more like his father than he would probably like to be.’

[From The Daily Mail]

So… it was “sneaky” for Harry to quietly visit his grandmother? Was it also sneaky for Prince Charles and the courtiers to leak endlessly about the visit after the fact, all while complaining loudly that Harry might leak something? And I guess it simply hasn’t occurred to anyone in the UK that Harry made a conscious choice to visit Windsor when he knew the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be on vacation? I mean, it’s always a good bet that the Lazy Duo will be “taking time off” or “on vacation” on any given day, but I definitely feel like Harry did it on purpose. As for Harry’s memoir… “People hear that Harry is going to write a book in which he’s going to slag off his dad and his step-mum…” People have heard that from CHARLES. Chuck is the one spreading the message around!!

After I wrote this up, I saw this Scobie tweet – this same guy being quoted, Eamonn Holmes, said that the Sussexes should be thrown off the Buckingham Palace balcony. So… that’s what we’re dealing with at this point. Just openly discussing how Harry and Meghan should be murdered.

“Why wouldn't they just throw him over the balcony and her with him.” — @EamonnHolmes Everyone is entitled to an opinion, especially on an interview made for public consumption. But you know what isn't acceptable? Vile "commentary" that only serves to incite violence and hate. pic.twitter.com/CuNIeoWkBg — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 20, 2022