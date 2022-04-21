Queen Elizabeth posed with two fancy ponies for her 96th birthday portrait

Today is Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday. She is spending the day in Sandringham, having traveled there by helicopter on Wednesday. She is expected to spend the day privately, and it is not known if anyone in her family will come visit with her or call her or send her a birthday gift. One week ago, her (favorite) grandson Prince Harry came by Windsor Castle to see her (and he brought Meghan too). Harry made it sound like they had an entirely pleasant visit, and Harry and Meghan’s visit only came to light after they left England and were on their way to the Netherlands. In recent days, Harry has given several interviews, and the entirety of the British media is apparently all up in arms over his Today interview, where he said outright that he visited his grandmother because “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.” Thus, the cover of today’s Daily Mail. How dare the “Duke of Delusion” be entirely positive about his visit with his beloved grandmother and want to ensure that she has the right people around her!
As for that photo of the Queen standing in between two horses, that is her “birthday portrait.” The Queen favors birthday portraits with her horses. Judging by her coat alone, I kind of wonder if the photo was taken in February, when the Queen was up and around (walking with a cane) in Sandringham. But they say the photo was taken “last month.” When she was still recovering from Covid? I mean… this photo doesn’t look 100% authentic. Yikes.
The Queen is also getting her very own Queen Barbie for the first time in her reign. Which is weird, right? Mattel makes Barbies for all notable women, but this is their first QEII Barbie?
And here are some birthday wishes from the Cambridges:
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.
Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle when she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries.
Embargoed to 2230 Thursday March 24
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives to view a display of artefacts from British craftwork company, Halcyon Days, to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022. . The Queen viewed a selection of hand-decorated archive enamelware and fine bone china, including their earliest designs from the 1950s.
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Wheelchair Rugby during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.

Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
The green coat in the pony pic looks like the same coat from the bizarre disheveled pic with the walking stick.
That is because it is the same coat
Word.
I mean…this is what I expect from the royal family and the rr. Bullshit and lies, while you prop a really old woman on anything around, so she can stand.
Maybe just let her be, this gigantic lie isn’t working for anyone but the rr.
She’s also wearing the same pearl earrings and black shoes. I think it was taken that day, the last time she was out walking around and stabbed that cake. Those are magnolia blossoms on the tree and those are one of the first trees to blossom in the spring.
Why does she look so dour? You’d think they could persuade her to smile just a tiny bit for a “birthday portrait,” especially in the presence of such majestic ponies!
It appears to me that she is smiling – perhaps into the sun, but she doesn’t look dour to me.
She’s probably in pain.
It’s my grandfather’s 99th birthday today and he is a WW2 vet, an immigrant, and the hardest working person I know – I prefer to celebrate his amazing achievements, which he worked himself to the bone for, and were not given to him because of who he was born to.
Buon Compleanno Nonno!
Happy Birthday to your Nonno!
Happy Birthday to your Nonno xx
Completely agree!
Happy Birthday to your Grandpa!
Happy birthday to him! Hope he has a wonderful day!
Love how the DM overshadows the queens birthday with the layout of the page claiming Harry overshadows the queen’s bday.
Happy Birthday to your Nonno and hope he has a wonderful day!
Buon Compleanno Nonno! What an amazing milestone in a life full of achievements!
Happy birthday to your Nonno, I hope he has a lovely day.
Happy birthday to a man who sounds like he has led a truly fascinating life, I hope he’s having a wonderful day.
Thank you so much for turning this one into something amazing!
Buon Compleanno Nonno!
And some people are up in arms because Harry wants to make sure she is protected? This photo is odd.
I laughed when i saw it and not necessarily in a good way
My first thought was this photo reminds of the photos that come out of Russia of Putin proving his masculinity. I don’t get it either. She’s 96 and she would rather take a picture with horses and spend the day alone instead of with her family. The same family that said she would never be alone after Phillip’s death. I’m guessing she’s probably spending her special day with Andrew. I don’t think she cares much for Charles and William. Look at their photo tributes. I can understand Charle’s throwback but where are the up- to- date photos. Seriously when was the last time she took a photo with the Cambridge children?
Maybe that photo is the last time the Cambridge kids saw their greatgrands, so 2-3 years ago?
I dated the photo in the last month due to the magnolia behind her (ours have almost finished now). I have nothing to say on the content, because I don’t really care. Happy Birthday wealthy old person I have never met.
My absolute fear is getting kicked by a huge pony. She is so tiny next to them,she must be some kind of horse whisperer thus making her fearlesss.
Or those horses are so tranqued up, the bigger threat is that they fall over onto her rather than kick her.
She is quite an expert when it comes to ponies and horses and ponies, she gave the Wessex children pony riding lessons when she was in her 80s.
Love that she still is around her beloved Fell ponies in any capacity. Pretty sure she’s maintained a breeding program for them through the years and they’re a rare breed of UK native ponies. Working draft type ponies, like mini draft horses that live on air instead of huge amounts of food.
Most lifelong horsepeople look a little dour, its the lifetime of injuries accumulated from falls and such lol. You don’t stay involved through your life if they don’t bring joy to your heart
I thought they were the huge draft horses, just realized they only look huge because she’s tiny, lol. They are pretty.
I guess now we know what Khates next set of portraits will be.
I know the Queen loves her horses but she was put in a very dangerous position. She’s barely mobile as it is and they put her in between two hulking horses that she’s forced to hold on to. One move by either of those horses would have knocked her frail self over.
Right? I kept thinking “what if one or both of those ponies had reared or bolted? Would the men in Grey standing out of frame be able to reach her in time?” This is what Harry was talking about, people who care more about keeping up an outdated image going than about the actual person.
Honestly, she doesn’t give a cr@p. If she goes under pony feet, it would be a quick happy end with the creatures she loves best. I’m shocked she’s not saying screw it and demanding to be hoisted into her sheepskin covered saddle regardless
Looking at the burgeoning blossoms on the trees behind her, I doubt the pic was taken last month. And the ponies could be acting as her balance stabilizers.
There’s something unearthly and ominous about that photo.
Death rides a pale horse.
Also why does Queen Barbie look like Nicole Kidman in The Hours?
I thought she looked like Helen Mirren in The Queen.
I thought she looks more like Helen Mirren. Like their manufacturers in China used a picture of Helen Mirren to create their prototype.
So apropos for China to give us Helen Mirren as QEII Barbie considering it was also China who gave us the ‘Jubbly’.
I thought the Barbie’s face looked like Lady Mae from the Selfridges’s show.
Queen Barbie? I…yuck.
Barbie has been problematic since day one. And this solidifies it.
The neck is eerie. Do not like
Two things:
1. I love that green cloak/ jacket and would totally wear it. We see QE in bright “Easter egg” colours so often, so it’s a nice change.
2. The Queen could have posted a photo of herself with the heirs, or with her grandchildren, but she was like “Nah. It’s my birthday. I want a photo with the ones I love most!!!”
Apparently she’s had the same photos with her horses done for her 90th bday and the gold and diamond jubblies. It is an interesting question as to why this has been her choice on these occasions.
I also love that coat, and it definitely looks good on her, probably because it’s not the typical AK style.
They could have posed her standing between Charles and William and still accurately captioned the picture, “The Queen with two horses’ asses. “
You have no idea how much TQ loves horses. I think riding was the main thing that gave her a sense of ‘freedom’ that she really never has.
Not going to lie, I’d take a birthday photo with pretty ponies, too.
But in all seriousness, this brings up another failing of the RF. I’m sure many children and seniors in tough circumstances would love that, too. Why can’t the RF start or support programs that bring horses or other animals to care homes or schools or hospitals. It would be easy for them (they’re not actually organizing anything, ever, are they?), would benefit people, and would be an easy win for them.
Lovely idea and they could pretend they were extra special horses because they came from the Queen’s own stables.
Thank god those ponies are beautifully trained. Having this 96-year old who needs a wheelchair/walker/cane to move around holding the reins of two huge ponies gives me anxiety.
The Fail is going hard on Harry and Meghan because it’s their fun times, but also they’re sitting at the defense table of Sussex lawsuits. By all means, fan the flames of vitriol, y’all, and ensure that the Sussexes never return to Salty Isle because the threat level is through the roof. Odd behavior when they desperately need the Sussex Family to come for the Struggle Jubbly (thanks, again, Kaiser). Harry’s DNA is heavily weighted in protectiveness, for his grandmother certainly, but he couldn’t be more explicit about how M/A/L are his first priority.
I thought it was a nice picture, but I can see the concerns about her standing between two larger ponies like that.
I have to laugh at the DM’s headline/cover story though. They know at this point the only way to get people riled up against Harry is to use the “he’s hurting the Queen” card. Even though its been made perfectly clear many times that Harry and his grandmother have a good relationship, they still are trying to make “its a slap in the face” happen. It’s not going to happen gretchen!
The people who are going to hate Harry already do. The people who don’t care about his interview won’t care about this cover story. The people who support Harry already do. If anything, I find it hilarious that the DM knows that a picture of the Queen won’t sell, they have to add Harry into the mix.
Those are some beautiful horses!
Like the dark cloak/coat.
Liz looks very frail in these photos, 96 is a pretty good run.
I agree with Janey, Happy Birthday wealthy old person who I have never met. 😀
Well l suppose most of us who talk about the royals have never met them in person, including Harry and Meghan.
Don’t they mean Helen Mirren as The Queen Barbie? Because that is not Betty’s face.
Happy Birthday Your Majesty! I do like the colors of the photo, the greens and whites. Looks like it was hard to get a pic where the animals and Betty both are looking at the camera. Betty looks like she’s just about to bark, “Dammit, are you finished yet?” at whoever is taking the pics. After making sure her family had engagements in London and elsewhere, I think she escaped to Wood Farm midweek so that she could be left alone today.
I thought the same thing! Totally Helen Mirren’s face.
Prince Harry is absolutely correct in his assessment.
Who thought that it is a good idea of having the Queen posed in such a manner?
I hoped she would have been spared the as such of mawkish and tawdriness of this present state and circumstances of the marketplace.
This is as bad as ??????
Lord, spare the ones who (including me) who do not want to “tolerate the anything for a buck” mentality and have something that are off limits to misanthrope(s) and cynics especially if they have unfettered power and zero accountability.
Not everyone is for sale.
I think her hair and coat look nice, and the floral backdrop, but it’s a bit weird and sad as a birthday portrait. This is one of those things they don’t realise makes them look like a weird family.
Even if it was just her sitting reading a book it would be better than standing out in the cold, alone, dwarfed by two fancy ponies. Maybe it’s more sad because we know she’s holed up alone for her birthday?
The H&M visit must have been the highlight of her year, honestly.
Eh. When I see millions of taxpayer’s money being spent to celebrate the birthday of a person just because of bloodlines, it doesn’t fill me with ‘jubilee’. Yes, she’s done great things, but so have millions of others. There is nothing special, unique, important, or ‘god’ whatever, about royal people, that makes them deserving of all this privilege and celebration. Spend this birthday money on the charities this queen is a patron of. Use it for reparations to former UK colonies. Or just give it back to the hardworking British citizens who earned it. Stop eating cake and taking pictures with ponies.
I’m not sure she’s an inspiration. Anyway happy birthday.
Hmmm, so instead of wishing the Queen a happy birthday or commenting favorably on her birthday portrait, the DM chooses to fill the entire front page with trashing Harry. So, who is it that’s disrespecting the Queen?
Nice of her to share the spotlight with Camilla.
BAWHAHAHAHA.
🤣😂🤣😂
I guffawed at that dig!!!
So because he expressed a desire to ensure that his gran was ok (something most grandchildren state) people are upset? Sounds like there’s someone in the palace with something to hide.
Don’t you find funny the Cambridge don’t seem to have any current picture of their children with The Queen or even Prince Philip when he was still alive?
They seem to only have official pictures and are definitely not close to them.
Louis is almost 4 and the other two older and no pictures with her?
It’s quite weird.
Since the Sussexes secret visit, it is reported that the lamebrudges are moving windsor asap. I wonder why?.
Beautiful photo with her ponies (their names are so sweet). Looks like a fairytale setting. Happy 96th Queen. That barbie needs a lot of work lol. Its not good enough.
The queen barbie looks like Nicole Kidman in “The Hours”
It really does lol
The horses are gorgeous, but this photo looks like a concept proposal for the Budweiser Clydesdales. It’s odd. No wonder Harry worried about her. She can’t stand but they have her propped up between two horses?
This photo just confirms that Harry has a right to be make sure to Ashe’s protected. Who thought it was a good idea to stage this photo? How could they put a 95 yr old to pose in the cold weather with gigantic horses. This is elder abuse.
“make sure the Queen’s protected.”
The horror. How dare Harry express his love for his late mother. Doesn’t he know that only PWT is allowed to claim Diana as his mother. And only his kids are Diana’s grand children. Eye roll.
Horse people are going to horse. I think the photo is beautiful! Course I’m a horse person too. I would like that Barbie. I don’t collect Barbie’s or even have one, but the specialty Barbie’s are so cool.
I dunno. I think the RF are demonstrably a bunch of racist idiots, but if a 96 yr old who’s a lifelong equestrian wants to risk standing between some ponies for her birthday, let the woman do what she wants. We all gotta go somehow sometime.
+1 please let no one protect me from the things that make me happy on my 96th birthday.
Hehe, it’s my birthday, too, and yesterday I got a clean colonoscopy for it! Not as exciting as two grand white stallions, but good enough for me! 😆
That is good news.
The horses are pretty but the photo is kinda weird. It doesn’t exactly convey regal portrait and she looks a bit frail holding onto those two animals when we know she has mobility issues. It’s cute but a bit off and not sure what it’s meant to convey. They release this the same day the tabloids are freaking out about her grandson worried that she’s protected. Maybe he has a point.
Even many of us plebes now celebrate our birthdays by inviting people to contribute to a good cause on our social media pages. Wouldn’t that have been a better birthday tweet from the RF?
They don’t even give the Queen the full cover page for her 96th birthday during her “landmark” Jubbly year, but we’re supposed to believe that Harry is the one disrespecting her!?? SMH. The entire staff of the DM must operate with one rotting brain cell, honest to god.
Whoever came up with the idea to pose a 96 year old woman like that should be fired. All those beautiful gardens and they couldn’t pose her in a garden chair with dogs at her feet and the ponies peaking over her shoulders. A few sugar cubes would’ve done nicely in keeping those ponies still.
I like the photo with the ponies! I get what you are all saying about it not being a great idea, but my guess is it was what she wanted.
This is not a photo of the Queen with two horses, it is a photo of two horses with a Queen. At first glance all I could think was, “Budweiser Christmas commercial” with the jingle in my head: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_4rMAZ7qdU
I like how the doll had got closed set eyes just like her
I have this strong suspicion that the Queen went to Sandringham to be surrounded by her Prince’s memories in her final days. There are 100 reasons why this is obviously not the case, but that is the sense that I have today.
The Queen and Philip led separate lives for decades, l think their wonderful love story was over by the 1960s.
I think Harry said his granny does not care about celebrations for her birthdays-she gone away on her birthday for reflection and memories-just send well wishes and let her be-her standing between those two huge ass horses is something I would not allow my granny at that age to do-mistakes can happen and she is too frail to stand up a long time-