Queen Elizabeth posed with two fancy ponies for her 96th birthday portrait

Today is Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday. She is spending the day in Sandringham, having traveled there by helicopter on Wednesday. She is expected to spend the day privately, and it is not known if anyone in her family will come visit with her or call her or send her a birthday gift. One week ago, her (favorite) grandson Prince Harry came by Windsor Castle to see her (and he brought Meghan too). Harry made it sound like they had an entirely pleasant visit, and Harry and Meghan’s visit only came to light after they left England and were on their way to the Netherlands. In recent days, Harry has given several interviews, and the entirety of the British media is apparently all up in arms over his Today interview, where he said outright that he visited his grandmother because “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.” Thus, the cover of today’s Daily Mail. How dare the “Duke of Delusion” be entirely positive about his visit with his beloved grandmother and want to ensure that she has the right people around her!

As for that photo of the Queen standing in between two horses, that is her “birthday portrait.” The Queen favors birthday portraits with her horses. Judging by her coat alone, I kind of wonder if the photo was taken in February, when the Queen was up and around (walking with a cane) in Sandringham. But they say the photo was taken “last month.” When she was still recovering from Covid? I mean… this photo doesn’t look 100% authentic. Yikes.

The Queen is also getting her very own Queen Barbie for the first time in her reign. Which is weird, right? Mattel makes Barbies for all notable women, but this is their first QEII Barbie?

And here are some birthday wishes from the Cambridges:

86 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth posed with two fancy ponies for her 96th birthday portrait”

  1. Jais says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:05 am

    The green coat in the pony pic looks like the same coat from the bizarre disheveled pic with the walking stick.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      April 21, 2022 at 8:13 am

      That is because it is the same coat

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        April 21, 2022 at 9:39 pm

        Word.

        I mean…this is what I expect from the royal family and the rr. Bullshit and lies, while you prop a really old woman on anything around, so she can stand.

        Maybe just let her be, this gigantic lie isn’t working for anyone but the rr.

    • Amy Too says:
      April 21, 2022 at 3:57 pm

      She’s also wearing the same pearl earrings and black shoes. I think it was taken that day, the last time she was out walking around and stabbed that cake. Those are magnolia blossoms on the tree and those are one of the first trees to blossom in the spring.

      Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Why does she look so dour? You’d think they could persuade her to smile just a tiny bit for a “birthday portrait,” especially in the presence of such majestic ponies!

    Reply
  3. OriginalLaLa says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:07 am

    It’s my grandfather’s 99th birthday today and he is a WW2 vet, an immigrant, and the hardest working person I know – I prefer to celebrate his amazing achievements, which he worked himself to the bone for, and were not given to him because of who he was born to.
    Buon Compleanno Nonno!

    Reply
  4. Ginger says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:07 am

    And some people are up in arms because Harry wants to make sure she is protected? This photo is odd.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      April 21, 2022 at 8:14 am

      I laughed when i saw it and not necessarily in a good way

      Reply
    • PaulaH says:
      April 21, 2022 at 8:25 am

      My first thought was this photo reminds of the photos that come out of Russia of Putin proving his masculinity. I don’t get it either. She’s 96 and she would rather take a picture with horses and spend the day alone instead of with her family. The same family that said she would never be alone after Phillip’s death. I’m guessing she’s probably spending her special day with Andrew. I don’t think she cares much for Charles and William. Look at their photo tributes. I can understand Charle’s throwback but where are the up- to- date photos. Seriously when was the last time she took a photo with the Cambridge children?

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        April 21, 2022 at 10:20 am

        Maybe that photo is the last time the Cambridge kids saw their greatgrands, so 2-3 years ago?

  5. Janey says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I dated the photo in the last month due to the magnolia behind her (ours have almost finished now). I have nothing to say on the content, because I don’t really care. Happy Birthday wealthy old person I have never met.

    Reply
  6. Noki says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:11 am

    My absolute fear is getting kicked by a huge pony. She is so tiny next to them,she must be some kind of horse whisperer thus making her fearlesss.

    Reply
    • Dutch says:
      April 21, 2022 at 9:31 am

      Or those horses are so tranqued up, the bigger threat is that they fall over onto her rather than kick her.

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      April 22, 2022 at 2:53 am

      She is quite an expert when it comes to ponies and horses and ponies, she gave the Wessex children pony riding lessons when she was in her 80s.

      Reply
  7. Leigh_S says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Love that she still is around her beloved Fell ponies in any capacity. Pretty sure she’s maintained a breeding program for them through the years and they’re a rare breed of UK native ponies. Working draft type ponies, like mini draft horses that live on air instead of huge amounts of food.

    Most lifelong horsepeople look a little dour, its the lifetime of injuries accumulated from falls and such lol. You don’t stay involved through your life if they don’t bring joy to your heart

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      April 21, 2022 at 8:27 am

      I thought they were the huge draft horses, just realized they only look huge because she’s tiny, lol. They are pretty.
      I guess now we know what Khates next set of portraits will be.

      Reply
  8. Snuffles says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:11 am

    I know the Queen loves her horses but she was put in a very dangerous position. She’s barely mobile as it is and they put her in between two hulking horses that she’s forced to hold on to. One move by either of those horses would have knocked her frail self over.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      April 21, 2022 at 8:21 am

      Right? I kept thinking “what if one or both of those ponies had reared or bolted? Would the men in Grey standing out of frame be able to reach her in time?” This is what Harry was talking about, people who care more about keeping up an outdated image going than about the actual person.

      Reply
    • Leigh_S says:
      April 21, 2022 at 9:32 am

      Honestly, she doesn’t give a cr@p. If she goes under pony feet, it would be a quick happy end with the creatures she loves best. I’m shocked she’s not saying screw it and demanding to be hoisted into her sheepskin covered saddle regardless

      Reply
  9. Pork Chops and Applesauce says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Looking at the burgeoning blossoms on the trees behind her, I doubt the pic was taken last month. And the ponies could be acting as her balance stabilizers.

    Reply
  10. Sure says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:12 am

    There’s something unearthly and ominous about that photo.

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      April 21, 2022 at 9:30 am

      Death rides a pale horse.

      Also why does Queen Barbie look like Nicole Kidman in The Hours?

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        April 21, 2022 at 10:24 am

        I thought she looked like Helen Mirren in The Queen.

      • nina says:
        April 21, 2022 at 10:43 am

        I thought she looks more like Helen Mirren. Like their manufacturers in China used a picture of Helen Mirren to create their prototype.

      • HarleyB says:
        April 21, 2022 at 1:24 pm

        So apropos for China to give us Helen Mirren as QEII Barbie considering it was also China who gave us the ‘Jubbly’.

      • Antonym says:
        April 22, 2022 at 2:05 am

        I thought the Barbie’s face looked like Lady Mae from the Selfridges’s show.

  11. ThatsNotOkay says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Queen Barbie? I…yuck.

    Barbie has been problematic since day one. And this solidifies it.

    Reply
  12. Jay says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Two things:

    1. I love that green cloak/ jacket and would totally wear it. We see QE in bright “Easter egg” colours so often, so it’s a nice change.

    2. The Queen could have posted a photo of herself with the heirs, or with her grandchildren, but she was like “Nah. It’s my birthday. I want a photo with the ones I love most!!!”

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      April 21, 2022 at 9:07 am

      Apparently she’s had the same photos with her horses done for her 90th bday and the gold and diamond jubblies. It is an interesting question as to why this has been her choice on these occasions.

      I also love that coat, and it definitely looks good on her, probably because it’s not the typical AK style.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      April 21, 2022 at 10:02 am

      They could have posed her standing between Charles and William and still accurately captioned the picture, “The Queen with two horses’ asses. “

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      April 22, 2022 at 3:02 am

      You have no idea how much TQ loves horses. I think riding was the main thing that gave her a sense of ‘freedom’ that she really never has.

      Reply
  13. Roo says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Not going to lie, I’d take a birthday photo with pretty ponies, too.

    But in all seriousness, this brings up another failing of the RF. I’m sure many children and seniors in tough circumstances would love that, too. Why can’t the RF start or support programs that bring horses or other animals to care homes or schools or hospitals. It would be easy for them (they’re not actually organizing anything, ever, are they?), would benefit people, and would be an easy win for them.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 21, 2022 at 10:25 am

      Lovely idea and they could pretend they were extra special horses because they came from the Queen’s own stables.

      Reply
  14. C-Shell says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Thank god those ponies are beautifully trained. Having this 96-year old who needs a wheelchair/walker/cane to move around holding the reins of two huge ponies gives me anxiety.

    The Fail is going hard on Harry and Meghan because it’s their fun times, but also they’re sitting at the defense table of Sussex lawsuits. By all means, fan the flames of vitriol, y’all, and ensure that the Sussexes never return to Salty Isle because the threat level is through the roof. Odd behavior when they desperately need the Sussex Family to come for the Struggle Jubbly (thanks, again, Kaiser). Harry’s DNA is heavily weighted in protectiveness, for his grandmother certainly, but he couldn’t be more explicit about how M/A/L are his first priority.

    Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:25 am

    I thought it was a nice picture, but I can see the concerns about her standing between two larger ponies like that.

    I have to laugh at the DM’s headline/cover story though. They know at this point the only way to get people riled up against Harry is to use the “he’s hurting the Queen” card. Even though its been made perfectly clear many times that Harry and his grandmother have a good relationship, they still are trying to make “its a slap in the face” happen. It’s not going to happen gretchen!

    The people who are going to hate Harry already do. The people who don’t care about his interview won’t care about this cover story. The people who support Harry already do. If anything, I find it hilarious that the DM knows that a picture of the Queen won’t sell, they have to add Harry into the mix.

    Reply
  16. HeyKay says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Those are some beautiful horses!
    Like the dark cloak/coat.
    Liz looks very frail in these photos, 96 is a pretty good run.

    I agree with Janey, Happy Birthday wealthy old person who I have never met. 😀

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      April 22, 2022 at 2:59 am

      Well l suppose most of us who talk about the royals have never met them in person, including Harry and Meghan.

      Reply
  17. Harper says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Don’t they mean Helen Mirren as The Queen Barbie? Because that is not Betty’s face.

    Happy Birthday Your Majesty! I do like the colors of the photo, the greens and whites. Looks like it was hard to get a pic where the animals and Betty both are looking at the camera. Betty looks like she’s just about to bark, “Dammit, are you finished yet?” at whoever is taking the pics. After making sure her family had engagements in London and elsewhere, I think she escaped to Wood Farm midweek so that she could be left alone today.

    Reply
  18. Well Wisher says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Prince Harry is absolutely correct in his assessment.

    Who thought that it is a good idea of having the Queen posed in such a manner?

    I hoped she would have been spared the as such of mawkish and tawdriness of this present state and circumstances of the marketplace.

    This is as bad as ??????

    Lord, spare the ones who (including me) who do not want to “tolerate the anything for a buck” mentality and have something that are off limits to misanthrope(s) and cynics especially if they have unfettered power and zero accountability.

    Not everyone is for sale.

    Reply
  19. SAS says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:28 am

    I think her hair and coat look nice, and the floral backdrop, but it’s a bit weird and sad as a birthday portrait. This is one of those things they don’t realise makes them look like a weird family.

    Even if it was just her sitting reading a book it would be better than standing out in the cold, alone, dwarfed by two fancy ponies. Maybe it’s more sad because we know she’s holed up alone for her birthday?

    The H&M visit must have been the highlight of her year, honestly.

    Reply
  20. Willow says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:30 am

    Eh. When I see millions of taxpayer’s money being spent to celebrate the birthday of a person just because of bloodlines, it doesn’t fill me with ‘jubilee’. Yes, she’s done great things, but so have millions of others. There is nothing special, unique, important, or ‘god’ whatever, about royal people, that makes them deserving of all this privilege and celebration. Spend this birthday money on the charities this queen is a patron of. Use it for reparations to former UK colonies. Or just give it back to the hardworking British citizens who earned it. Stop eating cake and taking pictures with ponies.

    Reply
  21. Alexandria says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:33 am

    I’m not sure she’s an inspiration. Anyway happy birthday.

    Reply
  22. Eurydice says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Hmmm, so instead of wishing the Queen a happy birthday or commenting favorably on her birthday portrait, the DM chooses to fill the entire front page with trashing Harry. So, who is it that’s disrespecting the Queen?

    Reply
  23. MY3CENTS says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:53 am

    Nice of her to share the spotlight with Camilla.

    Reply
  24. Jasper says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:54 am

    So because he expressed a desire to ensure that his gran was ok (something most grandchildren state) people are upset? Sounds like there’s someone in the palace with something to hide.

    Reply
  25. Nadia says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Don’t you find funny the Cambridge don’t seem to have any current picture of their children with The Queen or even Prince Philip when he was still alive?
    They seem to only have official pictures and are definitely not close to them.
    Louis is almost 4 and the other two older and no pictures with her?
    It’s quite weird.

    Reply
  26. Margaret says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:12 am

    Since the Sussexes secret visit, it is reported that the lamebrudges are moving windsor asap. I wonder why?.

    Reply
  27. Barbie1 says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:27 am

    Beautiful photo with her ponies (their names are so sweet). Looks like a fairytale setting. Happy 96th Queen. That barbie needs a lot of work lol. Its not good enough.

    Reply
  28. Liz Version 700 says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:37 am

    The horses are gorgeous, but this photo looks like a concept proposal for the Budweiser Clydesdales. It’s odd. No wonder Harry worried about her. She can’t stand but they have her propped up between two horses?

    Reply
  29. Amy Bee says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:46 am

    This photo just confirms that Harry has a right to be make sure to Ashe’s protected. Who thought it was a good idea to stage this photo? How could they put a 95 yr old to pose in the cold weather with gigantic horses. This is elder abuse.

    Reply
  30. nina says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:22 am

    The horror. How dare Harry express his love for his late mother. Doesn’t he know that only PWT is allowed to claim Diana as his mother. And only his kids are Diana’s grand children. Eye roll.

    Reply
  31. Elsa says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:45 am

    Horse people are going to horse. I think the photo is beautiful! Course I’m a horse person too. I would like that Barbie. I don’t collect Barbie’s or even have one, but the specialty Barbie’s are so cool.

    Reply
  32. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    April 21, 2022 at 11:11 am

    I dunno. I think the RF are demonstrably a bunch of racist idiots, but if a 96 yr old who’s a lifelong equestrian wants to risk standing between some ponies for her birthday, let the woman do what she wants. We all gotta go somehow sometime.

    Reply
  33. NotSoSocialB says:
    April 21, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    Hehe, it’s my birthday, too, and yesterday I got a clean colonoscopy for it! Not as exciting as two grand white stallions, but good enough for me! 😆

    Reply
  34. L4Frimaire says:
    April 21, 2022 at 1:05 pm

    The horses are pretty but the photo is kinda weird. It doesn’t exactly convey regal portrait and she looks a bit frail holding onto those two animals when we know she has mobility issues. It’s cute but a bit off and not sure what it’s meant to convey. They release this the same day the tabloids are freaking out about her grandson worried that she’s protected. Maybe he has a point.

    Reply
  35. SuzieQ says:
    April 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm

    Even many of us plebes now celebrate our birthdays by inviting people to contribute to a good cause on our social media pages. Wouldn’t that have been a better birthday tweet from the RF?

    Reply
  36. Lorelei says:
    April 21, 2022 at 3:09 pm

    They don’t even give the Queen the full cover page for her 96th birthday during her “landmark” Jubbly year, but we’re supposed to believe that Harry is the one disrespecting her!?? SMH. The entire staff of the DM must operate with one rotting brain cell, honest to god.

    Reply
  37. nina says:
    April 21, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    Whoever came up with the idea to pose a 96 year old woman like that should be fired. All those beautiful gardens and they couldn’t pose her in a garden chair with dogs at her feet and the ponies peaking over her shoulders. A few sugar cubes would’ve done nicely in keeping those ponies still.

    Reply
  38. JanetDR says:
    April 21, 2022 at 4:12 pm

    I like the photo with the ponies! I get what you are all saying about it not being a great idea, but my guess is it was what she wanted.

    Reply
  39. Ann says:
    April 21, 2022 at 4:30 pm

    This is not a photo of the Queen with two horses, it is a photo of two horses with a Queen. At first glance all I could think was, “Budweiser Christmas commercial” with the jingle in my head: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_4rMAZ7qdU

    Reply
  40. SourcesclosetoKate says:
    April 21, 2022 at 4:51 pm

    I like how the doll had got closed set eyes just like her

    Reply
  41. Nancy says:
    April 21, 2022 at 6:52 pm

    I have this strong suspicion that the Queen went to Sandringham to be surrounded by her Prince’s memories in her final days. There are 100 reasons why this is obviously not the case, but that is the sense that I have today.

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      April 22, 2022 at 3:08 am

      The Queen and Philip led separate lives for decades, l think their wonderful love story was over by the 1960s.

      Reply
  42. blunt talker says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:43 pm

    I think Harry said his granny does not care about celebrations for her birthdays-she gone away on her birthday for reflection and memories-just send well wishes and let her be-her standing between those two huge ass horses is something I would not allow my granny at that age to do-mistakes can happen and she is too frail to stand up a long time-

    Reply

