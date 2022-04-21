Queen Elizabeth posed with two fancy ponies for her 96th birthday portrait

Today is Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday. She is spending the day in Sandringham, having traveled there by helicopter on Wednesday. She is expected to spend the day privately, and it is not known if anyone in her family will come visit with her or call her or send her a birthday gift. One week ago, her (favorite) grandson Prince Harry came by Windsor Castle to see her (and he brought Meghan too). Harry made it sound like they had an entirely pleasant visit, and Harry and Meghan’s visit only came to light after they left England and were on their way to the Netherlands. In recent days, Harry has given several interviews, and the entirety of the British media is apparently all up in arms over his Today interview, where he said outright that he visited his grandmother because “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.” Thus, the cover of today’s Daily Mail. How dare the “Duke of Delusion” be entirely positive about his visit with his beloved grandmother and want to ensure that she has the right people around her!

As for that photo of the Queen standing in between two horses, that is her “birthday portrait.” The Queen favors birthday portraits with her horses. Judging by her coat alone, I kind of wonder if the photo was taken in February, when the Queen was up and around (walking with a cane) in Sandringham. But they say the photo was taken “last month.” When she was still recovering from Covid? I mean… this photo doesn’t look 100% authentic. Yikes.

Ahead of The Queen’s 96th Birthday tomorrow, @windsorhorse have released a new photograph of Her Majesty. Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. Happy Birthday Your Majesty! pic.twitter.com/8m46e3SvpX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2022

The Queen is also getting her very own Queen Barbie for the first time in her reign. Which is weird, right? Mattel makes Barbies for all notable women, but this is their first QEII Barbie?

HAPPY AND GLORIOUS: Queen Elizabeth II is being honored with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Toy maker Mattel says it is commemorating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll. https://t.co/3O1Kwo1BYf pic.twitter.com/54K27Aa5Gf — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2022

And here are some birthday wishes from the Cambridges:

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today! An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year. pic.twitter.com/iWfyorcd8I — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2022