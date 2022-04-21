Duchess Kate & Prince William stepped out in London to visit the DEC office

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out today for an event which I do not believe they announced ahead of time. I doubt it was a last-minute thing though, just because the event was for the Disaster Emergency Committee, which likely needed some notice to prepare the office for the visit. DEC is not the same thing as the National Emergencies Trust (I made that mistake initially). The Cambridges are the main royal patrons for NET, and they’ve used NET’s donor lists to filter money into The Royal Foundation. DEC is a separate thing which I believe William has been involved with for a few years. William and Kate were there to highlight DEC’s work with Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are continuing to support the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country. On Thursday, the royal couple visited the headquarters of the Disaster Emergency Committee in London to learn more about their work to support people affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighboring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, met with recently returned aid workers and, via a video call, with those on the ground in Ukraine to learn more about their work and the human impact of the conflict. During their visit on Thursday, the couple, who wore pins showcasing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, spoke via video link with aid workers on the ground in Ukraine helping with relief efforts.

[From People]

It’s fine. All in all, a perfectly and boringly stage-managed production, complete with flattering lighting and the Cambridges performing their best “pensive, concerned” faces. If you’re curious about Kate’s Meghan-inspired look, she’s wearing flattering trousers and a £285 Reiss blazer in beige. The blazer is hideous, but we absolutely knew that Kate would dust off a blazer soon after seeing Meghan at Invictus. I will say this though – Kate has always worn a lot of blazers, of varying quality and style. This blazer is one of her ugliest.