Duchess Kate & Prince William stepped out in London to visit the DEC office

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out today for an event which I do not believe they announced ahead of time. I doubt it was a last-minute thing though, just because the event was for the Disaster Emergency Committee, which likely needed some notice to prepare the office for the visit. DEC is not the same thing as the National Emergencies Trust (I made that mistake initially). The Cambridges are the main royal patrons for NET, and they’ve used NET’s donor lists to filter money into The Royal Foundation. DEC is a separate thing which I believe William has been involved with for a few years. William and Kate were there to highlight DEC’s work with Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are continuing to support the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country. On Thursday, the royal couple visited the headquarters of the Disaster Emergency Committee in London to learn more about their work to support people affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighboring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, met with recently returned aid workers and, via a video call, with those on the ground in Ukraine to learn more about their work and the human impact of the conflict.
During their visit on Thursday, the couple, who wore pins showcasing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, spoke via video link with aid workers on the ground in Ukraine helping with relief efforts.
It’s fine. All in all, a perfectly and boringly stage-managed production, complete with flattering lighting and the Cambridges performing their best “pensive, concerned” faces. If you’re curious about Kate’s Meghan-inspired look, she’s wearing flattering trousers and a £285 Reiss blazer in beige. The blazer is hideous, but we absolutely knew that Kate would dust off a blazer soon after seeing Meghan at Invictus. I will say this though – Kate has always worn a lot of blazers, of varying quality and style. This blazer is one of her ugliest.
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn more about their ongoing appeal to support people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
Support them by doing what? Why are all of their events about “learning more”? They are the future “heads” of state. Shouldn’t they know these things?
There is a saying and I paraphrase, ‘know your why’ These two have no clue. Just lots of visits, keening, learning and no impact.
Isn’t this their entire CV? They are tagged as having a list of visits and always on a fact finding mission but nothing comes from ANY of their “learning” visits. I am still waiting to hear what charity was supported by her one man piano Christmas recital. We hear about these charities but not a peep who they are and what donations were made.
How much longer with they be in this so called leaning mode? Still when The Other Brother is king probably!
Useless. Both of them are as useless. What a waste of time for those who are trying to highlight true urgency of crimes against Ukrainians and the man behind killing innocent people.
Yet the only impact that these two brought to the discussion was wearing pins. 🙄
Well Harry just talked about meeting some Ukrainian athletes at IG, so they had to do SOMETHING!
Like wtf do they do? They literally are middle-aged and are still just listening and learning and doing nothing. If you’re going to highlight a charity, give them money, hook them up with donors, don’t just sit there looking like one popped a Xanax (billy) or an Adderall (kkkate). They offer nothing.
Right??? All they do is “learn,” with no actions behind it. H&M have shown that you can bring publicity to a cause but also DO something at the same time. These fools continue to believe that their sheer existence is a gift to mere mortals.
Shannon, how very dare you. Kate did a SURVEY! With 5 questions! that one time!
Sheesh you guys, they wore pins! *And* learned. What more can we ask of them?
I love how the writer actually mentioned them wearing those pins. Seriously, like we can’t see them? And wow, such support they give to Ukraine wearing those pins. They live & die by the photo op, and the death knell is tolling.
I nearly sprayed tea everywhere with the “they wore pins!” What more can we ask of them? Doing something would be a start, but these two and their “staff” have no idea what to do other than show up and sit there! If anyone looks unhappy, it’s these two. At forty: one is supposed to have found and be embracing their purpose (while actively looking for more to do), working hard to achieve that same said purpose, mentoring others with their knowledge, etc. These two are as dull and less knowledgable than Kate’s beige blazer (which was not cheap by Canadian $ standards), but hey, buttons!
there wasn’t enough substance to write about, so the pins had to be mentioned as a way for the poor writer to boost word count. lol!
Did they at least offer smiles and encouragement? You know, like they brought to the Ukrainian refugees? You can put those in the bank
Thats how royal “work” eas traditionally done. Give them publicity by turning up, listening and povide a few soundbites how great their work is.
The problem with the cambridges ist, they can’t listen and are too dumb to povide PR soundbites. And they should do at least one of those events per day.
Yeah the whole “learning more” thing sounds lame but that’s what the majority of royal engagements are. The problem is that the Cambridges dont want to learn more, so they don’t have good questions or seem to engage with the people there, and there is no continuity. If you follow someone like Anne or Sophie’s events on social media, often there is a visit that goes like this – “The Princess Royal today opened the Royal Hospital for Keenness. The Princess Royal has always been interested in Keenness. Here are some pictures of her previous visits to the Royal Clinic for Keenness in 1980, 1985, 1990, 1992, 1995, 2000, 2008, and 2012 and the Hospital for Keenness in X country, which she visited in 1988.”
now some of that’s not going to be fair for Kate bc she’s only been a working royal for 11 years, so she’s not going to be able to pull out pictures from visits decades ago. But she only has a handful of patronages, so why isn’t she visiting each patronage once a year? at least?
The whole ‘learning more’ thing is like the person in an episode of Midsomer Murders who is just there to ask dumb questions on behalf of the audience, but these two can’t even manage to hold their end up on the ‘ask dumb questions to elicit answers for the benefit of the public’ job.
You should do a “caption this” contest we this photo! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
You always know how to choose the right photo
I was thinking the same thing 😂
Is it just me or does one of Keen Button’s eyes involuntarily move in the opposite direction whenever she’s talking? Baldingham’s leaning way from her as if he’s preparing for an exorcist moment next 😂
The way she is looking stoned and he is looking at her like , how much did you take this morning? It’s such a difference in the way Harry looks at Meghan. Ahh well. They deserve each other and the bitter resentment. Gods punishment for the hell they put Meghan through
I was cackling too much to come up with coherent captions because every single one of these pics is hilarious!
They go through the motions, but there’s nothing there, no light in the eyes.
That is exactly it.. zero light in there eyes and they radiate weird vibe like a disinterested misery.
These 2 hate each other and if they still share the same bes i would be surprised. They looked bored.
The lights are on but there’s nobody home.
I like the blazer, those colors really flatter her coloring, but I would have liked a different top,maybe in the same color as the trousers.
And I love her hair straight, she really does have lovely hair.
I’m loving Kate’s looks lately; her hair looks polished and beautiful and she’s dressing more modernly and chic. I love this outfit and the monochrome neutral vibes it has.
I actually love her look. it’s very not Kate’s usual style which is probably why.
Her hair is very fake looking. It would look better with just her real hair. The fake hair is just too much.
If you ever catch a glance her roots at the right time, they are quite grey. It’s hard to keep grey hair that medium brown colour so I think that gives it a bit of a fake look. Imo medium brown is a hard colour to make look natural /good when dying grey hair. Angelina Jolie does a great job with it though.
Although as much as I hate these meaningless visits meant to be photo-ops, I will say I like the blazer. It’s just a neutral colored blazer? I’m not seeing why it’s ugly. She’s actually dressed like a professional.
I agree. It’s a perfectly acceptable/professional-looking blazer. A lot of her clothes are definitely ugly but this really isn’t one of them. It’s neutral in every sense of the word, plus with minimal button-age. Sometimes I wonder if every photo of her outfits on this site is looked at under a ‘it’s kate, so she has bad clothes no matter what the clothes’ bias unless it’s something clearly exceptional..
I said it’s an ugly blazer because I genuinely think it’s ugly. It’s a terrible color and it looks cheap AF.
@Kaiser, I think I just spit out my OJ all over my laptop from laughing.
I will say, when I looked at the blazer I thought, I can buy that at TJ Max!
LOL Kaiser!
The blazer is okay, but I’m not fond of the color. Why is she wearing a neutral color? I thought that it was only Meghan who was required to become part of the wall by not wearing anything with color? My first thought looking at that picture was why does she want to disappear? She does know she’s not invisible, right?
Lol isn’t this the same blazer she wore when she tried to gain attention on Harry’s bday?
That blazer is legit fugly! Waity tries too hard and it shows. Damn shame she doesn’t seem to have a good stylist/team. She still comes across like she hasn’t found her stride yet, hasn’t developed her own personal style. So she copies Meghan – and isn’t even subtle about it.
The blazer is a fright, but still comes across better than the hideous flag cosplay Kannot pulled out at every Caribbean stop.
@ Kaiser, it IS an ugly blazer. Period!
The problem with the blazer is that it just doesn’t fit her properly. Is it too wide for her shoulders? If its supposed to be an 80s power suit it needs to be done up to sit right. It looks like they are both trying to do the relaxed look, hence lack of tie and open shirt for her husband as well. Should have tried a t-shirt instead.
It’s plain but it’s also fine and matches her colouring well. I prefer this to some of the fashion “risks” (cheap ones) a lot of ladies in the Canadian parliament take (in all parties) or for example, Kristen sinemas styling. But I know others have different tastes.
Don’t see anything wrong with the blazer either. It even drapes okayish.
It’s actually a great look. She finally has her proportions in check here and everything fits her well. She looks like a professional even if she isn’t one. I like the jacket, it looks like it’s well made from fabric with a decent weight that makes it hang right.
It’s not a blazer I’d pay 300 dollars for when I can get it much cheaper at TJ Maxx or even Lord and Taylor.
Yeah I think she looks great, professional and appropriate.
I did see this event being mentioned a couple of days ago. They both just look fed up and going through the motions.
Why can’t Kate just do normal facial expressions? It’s either “stifling a yawn” or “unhinged maniac”. Is no one on her team pointing this out?
I think the startled look when she tries to animate her face is because of the heavy use of botox. She stopped having normal human expressions a few years back which likely coincided with increased use of botox.
Because nothing is natural with her. I think she hates about 90% of the engagements she is forced to go on. So either she’s overcompensating with a maniac grin or she can’t hide how she feels.
That first photo looks as if William is thinking the same thing we often do here–“Good God, Kate, what’s wrong with your eyeballs??”
The way I cackled at this.
I hate unbuttoned double-breasted blazers. The “trousers” look like skinny jeans
Thank you for pointing out what was bothering me with the standing pic, the proportions look awful. I do agree with Kaiser that it looks cheap. I’ll give her props for a ‘clean’ look after all the hideousness of the flop tour but this is not how you do sleek/monochrome.
I’m with CindyP and SarahCS – unbuttoned double-breasted jackets look stupid and disproportionate, and if we aren’t calling those pants skinny jeans it’s only because her jeggings have already usurped that title.
These photos could be used to illustrate that Australian article from earlier this week that complained about the Sussex “star power” outshining the stolid, two-dimensional Cambridges.
Also love the contrast between the photo on the couch with jazz hands and the one of Keen looking wan and bored.
Kate probably didn’t think the camera was on her when she looked bored. Her manic smile is to make her face sag less, and her jazz hands are to get Diana’s ring into photos. Everything about Kate is artificial and directed toward the cameras.
I think she looks fine and appropriate. The blazer looks like something anyone can have in their closet so I’m not going to pan it. The expressions though are hilarious as usual. I read on another site that she has an upcoming event with Anne and I can’t WAIT to see the photos from that.
Yeah, it’s fine. It’s a blazer, top, slim ankle-length pants, shoes. Shoes that look too small on her, shoes with a killer heel, but…overall, fine. I’m not one to pair a top the exact same color as a blazer (I don’t actually wear blazers), particularly if it’s oatmeal (not a color I’d even wear), but, yeah, sure, fine. Thing is, it’s a brand new blazer!!! Was it necessary to buy a new blazer for a ‘listening & learning’ session?
Does PW occasionally go tie-less? I can’t remember him in a blazer w/o a tie before…maybe during their Colonial Cosplay Caribbean Adventure, but in the UK during a work event?
If he does from time to time, I can’t believe I can’t remember. I’m only noticing it now because of how wonderfully Harry wore the look at Invictus.
As for KM, that shade of beige isn’t good. She needs something a little richer, like a buttery chestnut color. And I don’t like her hair.
Yeah, he’s done this before. This is his look for “events that are important but not stuffy and its not cold.” If its cold, he wears a sweater under the blazer. For stuffy and important events, he wears a full suit. For events that aren’t stuffy and are less important, he’ll wear a button down but no blazer.
All in blue, because apparently that’s the Cambridges signature color.
She looks like camilla tominey in a wig in the top pic.
I think that has something to do with why Camilla Tominey is so ferociously team Cambridge. I think she really relates to Kate and can see herself in Kate. A lot of British women can actually. Kate is completely and utterly your average British woman from suburban London or the “home counties.” She is unremarkable, but they are defensive of her because she’s one of them.
Continued: and the fact that Prince William married a very average woman relatable to them was extremely validating. Huge confidence boost for women like Camilla. So any criticism of Kate, the state of her marriage, and the mere existence of Meghan drives them crazy – among other obvious reasons.
That’s brilliant, and makes perfect sense.
I think that’s pretty dead on, @Em. Kate reinforced the fairy tale for them, in a way. Or a type of fairy tale. You don’t have be gorgeous or talented or brilliant to win the heart of a prince, you just have to be you.
Or at least that’s how they think of it anyway.
So criticism against Kate is criticism against them. If people say that Kate is unremarkable looking, that’s an insult to them. If people say that Kate didn’t have a career, that’s an insult. It’s why we see the biggest defense of her – “she just wants to be a hands on mother!!!!!” because to attack Kate’s work ethic is to attack….her motherhood, I guess?
Yes, Kate looks like them and their daughters and their sisters, and they relate to that. However, the growing younger urban multi racial generation do not relate to her at all, and therein lies the danger for the Cambridge’s future on the throne.
Somebody done did her makeup better
Her makeup looks as if she had professional help, contouring etc with a bit darker foundation. Looks good. Glad she’s taking advice to update her look.
The slim black pants with black stilettos is a direct lift from Meghan, and a departure from her usual flesh-colored grannie pumps.
The black stilettos are the same ones Meghan recently wore in suede
lol!
So is the straight hair, which is making her face look more severe.
I like the pants. They look good on her. Mostly, I just see them and think about how they treated Harry and Meghan. So yay, nice pants but you mean mean mean. I’m also really curious if anyone ate those cookies that are randomly set out. They don’t look that appetizing but as guests shouldn’t they have one? Maybe they did idk?
I love to see the food & bevvie laid out at their gigs. Somebody dumped a plateful of store-bought cookies & brought in some water & glasses. Didn’t even bother to put the kettle on! And I wonder, too, if anybody eats. My guess is, after they leave, the staff gets the munchies while cleaning up, wondering why they even bothered to prepare anything.
SuperMom* bakery goods and two water glasses (the commoners don’t get any).
(*Gas station brand up here where we talk like “Fargo”)
Scrolled up to zero in on that plate of cookies and you are spot on. I could have picked those up at the gas station during a fill up.
She has nevee had an original thought or outfit in her life.
The blazer is okay in itself, but the proportions are off with the skinny trousers. That’s always been her issue with blazers – she just doesn’t style them properly. I don’t know if its because this is a double breasted blazer or what, but the outfit is juuuuuuust slightly off. Which is unfortunate, because on its face its the kind of thing she should be wearing – pretty classic and professional, modern, etc.
How to dress in a way that illustrates the word boring.
I don’t usually give credence to the “Kate copy keens Meghan” sartorially but days after Meghan stepped out in that really cute Brandon Maxwell jacket and jeans to great fanfare at Invictus, Kate shows up in a very similar look with the blazer and black pants. Hard to discount. I actually like this blazer, I don’t see why it’s ugly. It’s one of the better blazers Kate has worn, it fits her well. The whole outfit is very Meghan–neutral separates and pants and actually looks good on Kate. It’s a nice change from her frou frou fussy long dresses.
As for the outing itself, it’s fine. I can’t knock William and Kate for showing support for Ukraine, even if I don’t think they are very sincere.
I am usually very confused by the copying comments and standards. It’s hard to dress in business casual without looking similar to others in that you may have pants and a blazer paired together. Whereas everyone bent themselves over backwards to say that Meghan wearing a white suit wasn’t imitating Kate’s white suit from a couple of weeks prior. I don’t think either is imitating the other, there are only so many colors/basic wardrobe staples to wear.
I think if you look back on Kate’s business casual outfits in the past, they look drastically different compared to her style post-Meghan. It was always so some super-fitted short blazer in navy with a ton of buttons or peplum paired with a frilly undershirt or a Peter Pan collar. Basically very twee and ill-fitting, despite being specifically tailored. Her love of nude pumps was legendary but she kind of stopped doing that.
Kate did not wear proper trousers until 2017. Prior to that she wore cheap blazers that had a weird cutout in the back with jeggings or skinny jeans as her attempt at casual office wear.
There was an obvious change in her casual office wear look after Meghan showed up dressing like how a woman with an actual job would dress, albeit with more access to high end pieces.
And this colour scheme today matches an exact outfit Meghan wore in 2020. From the beige blazer and top to the black trousers.
Look at that nice shiny new forehead. Nary a wrinkle! I wonder how often she goes these days.
Right! 👀
Can they give money? Can they hold some kind of telethon or charity event for the refugees of Ukraine at least? DO. SOMETHING.
I don’t mind the outfit, I think she looks pretty good. But we knew after Invictus that she’d be frantically busting out the neutrals to mimic Meghan’s looks, and here she is with a beige blazer and cream top.
But whatever. I’d rather see her in these types of outfits than her prairie dresses or coats will a zillion buttons.
That’s the first thing I thought! I literally laughed out loud when I saw that she wore beige .
She looks like a younger Camilla Tominey. It’s just plainly weird.
Lol! Those facial expressions 😂
2022 is Kate’s year of the crazy eyes. I swear, it gets worse and worse. Don’t hate her look. It’s not that ugly 80s shoulder pad crap she usually wears.
This blazer could wrap around her twice. It is huge. However, it is fine. Definitely hate the color but she had to find a neutral quick the mood board waits for no one. I will say good on her for SWF her SIL rather than wearing a prairie dress lol. Those are so dreadful. I lived in London for a semester and there isn’t a lot of prairie there.
They don’t like to walk into things together do they? You never seem them being a team, or him taking her hand or anything. But maybe that’s a FFK thing where he has to enter rooms first?
Picture at the top is priceless- Jazz hands and slightly manaical expression for Kate, and William and William looking askance at Kate. You don’t get the impression these two are on the same page. It was interesting to see how much Meghan and Harry mirrored each other at all the Invictus events, giving the impression of a solid team effort. I don’t think Kate’s jacket is ugly, and it looks like a good fit. I think the colour really washes her out, and perhaps should be the slightest bit longer to balance the type of trouser she was wearing. I think she would have looked more polished if she had worn it buttoned up- the jacket has a double-breasted look.
Her face looks blurred. Filter and ‘shop again.
Wiglet looks a bit powdered. Very dull and stiff looking.
Something nice: I like the pants on her. The blazer also works, save for the color imo.
She should stick to the office secretary look because the girly frilly stuff doesn’t work on her, it always looks like she’s wearing a costume.
The dude with the glasses that they are walking with is a snack.
LOL, a reporter sked them “does the queen really need protecting?!” and they ignored it and drove off.
Paparazzi candids of her taking the kids to get ice cream wearing the ugliest dress and loafers combination of all time.
And Christ, the difference in these pics and non-photoshopped ones is….wow.
You know Harry dropped a bomb when reporters get in your face.
There is nothing g wrong with the blazer or her outfit. Hate the wearer, not the innocent clothes! 😂😂😂😂
Jazz hands and manic expression. Is she “on” something?
@Jaded I am here for the comments and you guys never disappoint! 🤣🤣🤣
Kaiser always has the best pictures! I looked and knocked over my tea on my keyboard and the rest on my pants.
I actually like this outfit. It’s something I would wear, albeit with a different blazer. But we all know 5 years ago Kate would have paired this blazer with skin tight jeggings and enormous wedges.
I think it’s safe to say we can trace the origins for this engagement to the moment Willnot opened his mouth and offered smiles.
Riveting! … not.
Yes, she has always worn blazers but not pants. That only started when Meghan joined the family.
Those two need their own disaster emergency committee.
That top picture… LOL. Thanks for always finding gold @Kaiser.
Airbrushed photos!
Here’s a recent off duty photo of Kitty:
https://twitter.com/cambridg_sussex/status/1517130417861758978?t=5ODrlnPkVNFylaNayCpqyg&s=19
So little work, but still looking so tired.
Oh lord, those green shoes are a tragedy!
Kate looks very pretty here. The hair and makeup are very good. The proportions on this outfit aren’t very good but it’s serviceable
Wow, that top photo is so arrestingly creepy. Kate’s gone full Uncanny Valley, and William looks like he’s recoiling in horror from a waxwork that just moved.
There they are, Willy and Silly. 🥴 Is it live, is it memorex, was there a little refresh on vacation or just a damn good photo filter. ?Enquiring Minds?
Another engagement, another opportunity for them to “learn”, be entertained and act keen. Yawn. What a contrast between these 2 and Meghan & Harry. M&H are all about action and being involved and delivering results. That’s all I got.
Meghan has a work ethic & has had to pay her own way for years – although she’s clearly a great match for Harry, she’d never fit in with the rest of the grifting royals.
Kate on the other hand……
I noticed william and Kate dailymail and people heading uses words like Ukraine and Harry articles reads like he’s whining about work or being poor, like they make it easier for cheap shots for one.
The Queen is old, the Sussexes are gone, Charles is in his 70s, so why are the Cambridge’s still going about doing joint engagements when they could do so much more separately? Kate’s lack of ability is not an excuse, are they trying to save money?