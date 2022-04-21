Wootton: Duchess Meghan ‘indoctrinated’ Harry, who is ‘deeply unhappy’

Dan Wootton was predictably foaming at the mouth about Prince Harry’s Today Show interview. I should note that Harry absolutely made news and he said more than I expected. Harry spoke about his visit with the Queen and how much he cares for her, he said “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.” He also said he didn’t know if he would attend the Jubbly and he completely avoided speaking about Charles and William. All in all, I was left with the impression that Harry, a 37-year-old man, said what he wanted to say and avoided topics he did not want to discuss. According to Wootton, Harry is “the Duke of Woke” who wouldn’t even offer his family an olive branch, all because Meghan indoctrinated him into her California cult? Some highlights:

Harry is building his brand?? In fact, on the latest round of his royal-bashing, American breakfast tell-all telly tour, where he trashily traded off information about the Queen to build his US brand, expressing even the slightest hint of positivity towards Prince Charles and Prince William was the one personal area he avoided. When pressed by purring NBC Today Show host Hoda Kotb, willing the Duke of Woke to do the right thing and prove his Be Kind credentials aren’t as meaningless as a Twitter hashtag, Harry wouldn’t offer even the slightest hint of an olive branch. Harry is bitter?? Harry has gone so far down the rabbit hole of bitterness and conspiracies around Megxit that he doesn’t even regard Charles and Wills as part of his family anymore. In fact, in another disgraceful moment in the interview he hinted the Queen needed the ‘right people’ around to ‘protect’ her ­­– the clear implication being that he doesn’t think the two heirs to the throne are doing that job currently. Harry is so delusional he doesn’t compute the complete hypocrisy of making such a statement when he hasn’t bothered to visit his 95-year-old gran for the past nine months because of a pathetic row with the British government over security. No wonder royal courtiers fume: ‘What the hell would he know?’ Wootton can’t hide his disgust: So who is Harry’s family now? Meghan and the kids, I guess. It’s an us-against-the-world mentality that has seen them cut off virtually every old friend and every blood relative (Meghan’s mum Doria and the Queen being the two notable exceptions). But Wootton is convinced that Harry is unhappy: But I had one overwhelming impression watching this interview: Harry is so obviously deeply unhappy. Hoda kept trying to remind him of his cheeky chappy reputation and draw out a bit of fun, but he couldn’t even bring himself to rise to the act. Reinvented as a social justice warrior on the other side of the world, his previously irresistible spark has disappeared faster than his hair, replaced by a dead-behind-the-eyes misery. Whether she actively attempted to or not – and as the journalist who has broken more stories than anyone about the couple, I certainly have my suspicions – Meghan has fundamentally changed Harry. Indoctrinated by Meghan: He has been so indoctrinated by the hippy dippy woke philosophies of his Californian social climbing wife, who has managed to convince him they are genuinely saving the world by, er, signing multi-million-dollar deals with mega corporations like Netflix and Spotify…It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so tragic.

[From The Daily Mail]

Meghan is sitting at home with her children, thinking “why am I in it?” Seriously though, the collective meltdown from Wootton & Company is pretty funny, sad and desperate. No matter what Harry said, they were all geared up to attack. Personally, I think a big chunk of their anger is that Harry has largely refrained from engaging with any of them. They didn’t know about his Windsor visit, he won’t even confirm he met with Charles, he’s not dishing about his father or brother. So much of this is “how dare Harry ignore US!” And imagine a husband and father considering his wife and children to be his family! That’s what pisses off Wootton too. None of these people have gotten over the fact that Harry chose his wife & children over his privilege.