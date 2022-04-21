Wootton: Duchess Meghan ‘indoctrinated’ Harry, who is ‘deeply unhappy’

Dan Wootton was predictably foaming at the mouth about Prince Harry’s Today Show interview. I should note that Harry absolutely made news and he said more than I expected. Harry spoke about his visit with the Queen and how much he cares for her, he said “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.” He also said he didn’t know if he would attend the Jubbly and he completely avoided speaking about Charles and William. All in all, I was left with the impression that Harry, a 37-year-old man, said what he wanted to say and avoided topics he did not want to discuss. According to Wootton, Harry is “the Duke of Woke” who wouldn’t even offer his family an olive branch, all because Meghan indoctrinated him into her California cult? Some highlights:
Harry is building his brand?? In fact, on the latest round of his royal-bashing, American breakfast tell-all telly tour, where he trashily traded off information about the Queen to build his US brand, expressing even the slightest hint of positivity towards Prince Charles and Prince William was the one personal area he avoided. When pressed by purring NBC Today Show host Hoda Kotb, willing the Duke of Woke to do the right thing and prove his Be Kind credentials aren’t as meaningless as a Twitter hashtag, Harry wouldn’t offer even the slightest hint of an olive branch.
Harry is bitter?? Harry has gone so far down the rabbit hole of bitterness and conspiracies around Megxit that he doesn’t even regard Charles and Wills as part of his family anymore. In fact, in another disgraceful moment in the interview he hinted the Queen needed the ‘right people’ around to ‘protect’ her – the clear implication being that he doesn’t think the two heirs to the throne are doing that job currently. Harry is so delusional he doesn’t compute the complete hypocrisy of making such a statement when he hasn’t bothered to visit his 95-year-old gran for the past nine months because of a pathetic row with the British government over security. No wonder royal courtiers fume: ‘What the hell would he know?’
Wootton can’t hide his disgust: So who is Harry’s family now? Meghan and the kids, I guess. It’s an us-against-the-world mentality that has seen them cut off virtually every old friend and every blood relative (Meghan’s mum Doria and the Queen being the two notable exceptions).
But Wootton is convinced that Harry is unhappy: But I had one overwhelming impression watching this interview: Harry is so obviously deeply unhappy. Hoda kept trying to remind him of his cheeky chappy reputation and draw out a bit of fun, but he couldn’t even bring himself to rise to the act. Reinvented as a social justice warrior on the other side of the world, his previously irresistible spark has disappeared faster than his hair, replaced by a dead-behind-the-eyes misery. Whether she actively attempted to or not – and as the journalist who has broken more stories than anyone about the couple, I certainly have my suspicions – Meghan has fundamentally changed Harry.
Indoctrinated by Meghan: He has been so indoctrinated by the hippy dippy woke philosophies of his Californian social climbing wife, who has managed to convince him they are genuinely saving the world by, er, signing multi-million-dollar deals with mega corporations like Netflix and Spotify…It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so tragic.
Meghan is sitting at home with her children, thinking “why am I in it?” Seriously though, the collective meltdown from Wootton & Company is pretty funny, sad and desperate. No matter what Harry said, they were all geared up to attack. Personally, I think a big chunk of their anger is that Harry has largely refrained from engaging with any of them. They didn’t know about his Windsor visit, he won’t even confirm he met with Charles, he’s not dishing about his father or brother. So much of this is “how dare Harry ignore US!” And imagine a husband and father considering his wife and children to be his family! That’s what pisses off Wootton too. None of these people have gotten over the fact that Harry chose his wife & children over his privilege.
“So who is Harry’s family now? Meghan and the kids, I guess.”
Yeah, Dan, that’s sort of how it works…
😄😄😄😄
That literally made me LOL.
But it’s also telling, right? These monarchists think the royal family should be Harry’s only family. The BRF should be the only thing he wants to be a part of. His commoner, black, American wife and her (*cough*and his*cough*) kids should never be a priority for Prince Harry!!!!!!!!!
Wootton is truly shocked that Harry continues to love them. It’s really something.
Harry is a royal, the son of the future king of England. If anyone knows what is to belong in the royal family, is him.
Noone beside them and the highest aristocracy know what it is like for them, because it is an excessive society, as in it excludes everyone from belonging or feeling included, the goes for Kate herself and any other “wannabe”.
They are like that and they will continue being like that. Harry wanted something else for himself and his family. He chose a not-idle woman from outside, and strong enough to survive in a different setting. Be mad, reporter wannabe.
What. A. Dick. this freakin’ Kiwi nobody is….oh wait! He’s incandescent!! Must be a Cambridge arse-kisser
He’s acting like a spurned lover. It’s absolutely pathetic.
Wootton had a massive crush on Harry, and he wasn’t shy about it. He was drooling when the Vegas naked pics of Harry came out. He always tweeted about how hot Harry is.
Meghan stole his man, in his mind.
It’s all a mystery to Danny Boy—after all, weasels do eat their young.
Brilliant!!!
Imagine being this bitter that someone you weren’t dating got married and had kids with someone else. This man needs therapy.
+1
LMAO!
I am not remotely an expert, but isn’t there something in the Bible about cleaving yourself to your spouse, and no one else?
Dan must be a moron, to say the least. His logic bothers me a lot. Why Harry would not celebrate a family he loves so much ,a family that gives him succour,but embrace the family that stripped him of his military titles and tried to crush his wife by fraternising with the Daily Mail during the court case beats me hollow. Where was dim wit Dan when all these were going on?
That’s awesome L84Tea. Dying. I’m guessing Dan doesn’t understand either that you can have friends you consider family(because some of your blood ones suck donkey balls). Or, he doesn’t have friends he considers family.
Dimwit Dan was a very active participant in the smear campaign against Meghan. Dimwit Dan wrote a cringe worthy open love letter to Will. I could go on. Mic Wright is much better with the Wootton descriptors. Love this from Wootton’s first GB news appearance. The Mic Wright review.
“Wootton is a terrible broadcaster. He honks out his pre-planned lines and questions with no variation in tone and no nuance. He watches his guest like a dog convinced you’ve got cooked chicken in your pocket.”. Wright mentions how 5 minutes into his first GB news show, Wootton is already slagging the Sussexes. ‘He’s rushing through his Sun Column/Talk Radio greatest sh&ts’.
https://twitter.com/brokenbottleboy/status/1404159896396914690
Priceless!!! Thank you for the link!!
I loved it!
“Empty vessels make the most noise” comes to mind with these hacks and their vile ramblings.
H&M are the “RoadRunner”
the British press and Royal Firm/ Family are “Wiley Coyote”
😂😂😂. They are!! Wooten needs therapy and a whole lot of it!!
I think Harry is making a conscious effort to shield Meghan from anymore unnecessary attacks. She doesnt even publicly speak much anymore. He has done more interviews, taken part in documentaries and HE is the one writting a memoir. If it was the other way round they would have crucified her so called social climbing and ambitions even more. Harry is protecting her and taking on the unhinged reporting and reactions himself.
Expect with everything he does, she’s the one who gets accused. That isn’t Meghan or Harry’s fault really. They can’t live their lives thinking of what the British press might say. I am just surprised that the Brits themselves aren’t more upset and angry at having such an unhinged media. They are not doing their country any favours
Yup, no matter what is said, done, implied, hinted at, it’s Meghan who gets attacked, it is she who gets smeared. This poor woman literally merely exists, says nothing and is not seen for months on end, and is ferociously attacked every.single.day by the entire BM, the RF (leaking and lies), and the rabid royal sycophants. She’s attacked for whether she feels cold and wears a coat, for being a fake/bad parent, for loving and supporting her husband. I mean, when will this insanity stop. I don’t even know her and I’m so overwhelmed by the relentlessness, the viciousness, the unfairness. I can’t even imagine what it must feel like for her.
@sue e generis I too wonder *when* this insanity stop. It’s been yeaaaars!!
Also I think, I really hope, that Meghan has firmly moved on and is too busy engaged with all her projects. My guess is they have someone on their team monitoring the British media to flag anything particularly egregious that needs a response.
@ one of the marys, I keep asking myself the same question! When will the rabid dogs finally drop their frickin bone and move on? They act like those jilted lovers that end up committing horrible crimes…
Get over yourselves! Harry and Meghan are madly in love and adore, treasure and protect each other.
Also, I would like to acknowledge what @ Noki stated. Harry is protecting Meghan and refuses to allow her to be treated as they have been for the last several years. Their marriage is strong and healthy and Harry has every intention of protecting them with every opportunity he has, and will do so for life.
the way they drape themselves around each other. Man you can really feel the hate lol.
I thought the same thing too. So much hate… /s
Yes, he looks completely miserable.
Wooton was watching a different interview than I was. Harry was goofy, sweet, diplomatic about his RF family, and obviously just happy.
@Bettyrose: Even if Harry wasn’t cheerful or laughing during the interview (I haven’t seen it yet), expecting an interview subject to react in a jocular way simply because you want it to happen is ridiculous. That’s like treating them like a court jester. It just reminds me of men who go up to women and say, “Smile!” like they have a right to decide how a person should look or act.
Debbie – That’s absolutely true, but in this particular interview, which was intended as a feel good piece for a morning show, the interviewer and Harry had a nice rapport and it was all very light. Moreover, Harry gushed about being a parent and connected with the interviewer on the commonality of being parents. No one would interpret it otherwise unless they were trying desperately to do so.
I want to be as miserable as Harry and Meghan!
LOL right, he’s “deeply unhappy”, look at all the genuine smiling, laughter, and sizzling chemistry with his wife.
If anything I find it offensive how these two have 2 toddlers and are still somehow acting like honeymooners! I need a newspaper inquisition on how they manage that feat.
These tabloid writers live in bizarro opposite world. (Another example comes to mind — when Meghan said the reports of her making Kate cry were the OPPOSITE of what really happened, Tominey said Meghan “confirmed” her original report). It is so bizarre, and normally I would wonder how an entire country can buy this garbage and not see through it, but then I remember how my own country elected Trump, so there you go.
It is not only that he choose his wife and children over his privilege but that he choose his non white/biracial/black wife and his multiple racial children over an institution that is the embodiment of white privilege. That is why they throw the term “woke” at him so much. A term coined by black people in popular culture(though it does have french philosophical roots in context) and co-opted by white mainstream media into something of a pejorative.
I am so glad Harry is living his own life on his own terms and escaped these insane people. It is wild to watch their reactions. These media people need to get help.
@Sunny … That’s exactly why some Brits are so ‘B’-hurt, the fact that he chose his biracial black wife and biracial kids over them. I often wonder if they’re hearing what they’re writing and thinking.
Yes. And not only that he chose them, but that they are happy, successful, and thriving. The haters cannot accept it, and they need to desperately convince *themselves* that the Sussexes are not successful, or are unhappy, or their marriage will end, etc. They HAVE to believe it, even if it’s all lies, because they’ve built up so much hatred in their own minds.
This is Dan’s go to for anything Harry does little or big….Blame it on Meghan but also anything Meghan does is wrong. Eh whatever.
This has especially been the mo the last few years.
It’s irritating but doesn’t affect what Harry and Meghan do and doesn’t go beyond Daily Mail and the H&M haters cause it’s so unhinged.
Meghan’s podcast is coming out soon so we’ll get to hear more crazy from Dan.
One day soon I hope karma comes back for Dan.
The karma for this man cannot come soon enough. If it were up to me he would be in jail.
Yup he needs to go through some things.
I believe Harry *is* very sad that his relationship with his dad and brother are terrible. I believe that he’s sad that “the firm” takes precedence over the actual family relationships and at the cost of those relationships. I believe he deeply wishes things were different with his family.
But deeply unhappy? No. He’s living his best despite the drama.
As for Meg indoctrinating him? Lulz. If anything she made him see how indoctrinated he was (trapped in Harry’s own words!). Now he’s his own man making his own destiny.
I think he is a Kat, in the sense that people like this reporter would do anything to be and stay a member of that firm (not family).
I’m sure there’s sadness about his father and brother, but it isn’t new sadness. Harry grew up watching his mother cry, so his relationship with his father has always been complicated. And while I think he and William were close at one point, that hadn’t been the case in awhile when Meg came into the picture. Harry was obviously sick of being the cover for Will’s antics. If he’d been happy in that world before Meg, he would have likely already settled down with a woman who fit the image the RF and rota had imagined for Harry’s wife. He wasn’t happy then (or fulfilled anyway), but he is happy and fulfilled now.
What surprises me is no one thinking !!!ANDREW!!! in regards to Harry’s comments about the wrong people around the Queen. Everyone else seems to be throwing their hands up in the air, Harry is genuinely concerned and wants to do something.
“…as the journalist who has broken more stories than anyone about the couple, I certainly have my suspicions.” Thanks for reminding us to laugh at how your sources have all dried up once Harry cut off the Burger King.
Why is Dan Wootton so upset that harry and meghan are making money? He never fails to mention it. Never mind that other royals are doing the exact same thing.
Because like all the deranged British media, they landed in America on their feet when he expected — and hoped — they would fall flat on their faces.
Wootton knows Harry is “deeply unhappy” from over in the UK but Harry can’t say anything about what’s happening with his grandmother because he is in the US? Stop giving this spit ball oxygen. But then again Wootton sounds crazy every time he pops up so there is that.
Wootton sounds so pathetic and whiny. No one from the royal rota can get over the fact he didnt chose “them”. The welfare of his spouse was more important and they cannot understand that in their cold, cold hearts. The royal reporters really shouldn’t talk about social climbers…
Wootton is second only to Piers M in the unhinged department. I made the mistake if reading this then remembered why I usually just block and scroll past his stuff.
‘Unhinged’ was the first word I thought of when reading this mess. The guy is way into the danger zone now.
Wooten would give his eyeteeth to be Harry…FACT
Exactly!
Slight edit: Wooten would give his eyeteeth to be WITH Harry…FACT
Bingo!
William would give his eye teeth to have his whipping boy Harry back and miserable, so his mouthpiece Wootten is going after Harry publicly.
100%
Harry is so clearly happy and growing in power and stature, they are in flames with rage and envy. And the fact that Harry obviously continues a close relationship with the queen just amps up their tantrums.
The 11+ million who have watched the one tik tok video of the introduction speech at the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games that has been viewed world wide would prove him wrong because we all saw the magic that is the Sussex’s love and respect for each other with our own eyes.
“So who is Harry’s family now? Meghan and the kids, I guess. It’s an us-against-the-world mentality that has seen them cut off virtually every old friend and every blood relative (Meghan’s mum Doria and the Queen being the two notable exceptions).”
Eugenie and Jack. Diana’s sisters. Dozens of cousins on both sides of his family that are independent and not beholden to The Crown. Both Meghan and Harry have scads of friends, famous and not famous, on both sides of the pond not talking to the press.
They’ve got a bustling social life, are part of the Santa Barbara community,and actual careers that have nothing to do with the monarchy.
Choke on it Wooty!
I don’t remember, but was he one of the ones ranting about Eugenie’s visit to LA and the Super bowl? If so, how soon he’s forgotten. I often spend significant times with the cousins I hate, at their house an ocean and a continent away.
All these pictures and videos from the last few days of a beaming Harry totally in his element = Harry is bitter and unhappy? LOL
And JJ Chambers ( who is a close friends of Harry’s) said this is the happiest he has seen Harry in the 10 years he has known him.
Dan Wooten desperately needs Harry to be unhappy. This past week has shown how happy and at peace Harry is. Dan is a miserable little man living a miserable little life.
And ‘dead behind the eyes’??? I can’t figure out what photos he’s been looking at.
Wooten conveniently omits Eugenie and Jack from his list of Harry’s family.
I’m still wondering if they’re just blaming meghan to hurt harry or if they really believe meghan brainwashed him.
I think they really believe she brainwashed him. They act like everything he has said over the past few years is BRAND NEW INFORMATION but Harry himself has been saying for years he doesn’t like being a royal, doesn’t like the public work (the public aspect of it, not the work itself), is HAPPY when William’s kids push him down the line of succession, etc. Harry himself said that if it wasnt for his grandmother, he would have walked away (and this was what, years before he met Meghan?)
they just never listened to him before, and as soon as Harry had something to walk away TO, I guess (life with Meghan), he was out of there. They just never heard him before.
The RRs fell for the public version of Harry they helped to create, the version they forced Harry to playact because of their constant attacks from the moment he was born. The convenient lies that always made Harry appear ‘less’ than William.
IMO he revealed so much personally with the talk about cheekiness: ‘Yeah, and I think so. I always try and keep that. I think that, the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive. There’s so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there’s also so much to worry about.’
The “indoctrination” claim echoes the BBC’s royal PR correspondent’s story a year or so ago declaring that M had “radicalised” H. Naturally this claim was advanced by an anonymous palace source and for that reason was treated as indisputable fact.
Meghan didn’t brainwash him. She was just the first person to listen to him and take him seriously.
That’s us Californians, turning everyone into a woke dippy hippy one British prince at a time.
Yeah, you know, that’s one thing I’ve thought for the past week. Harry seems like someone who is deeply unhappy. It’s so obvious!
I mean, did you all see the time when he laughed and rode a mini-range rover? Did you all see the time he kissed his wife and called her “my love”? Did you all see ALL the times that IG athletes have raved about him and have been so excited to meet him and hang out with him? Did you all see how much fun hes having with all the kids there? Did you all see the smile on his face as he painted a bench or rode a bicycle??
The very epitome of unhappiness, clearly!!!
/sarcasm (clearly)
Wootton just sounds unhinged. I don’t even know what else to say. He just sounds desperate and unhinged.
I think they are all getting desperate. They lay awake at night trying to come up with a headline that will get a response from the Sussex’s.
LOL @Becks1. They are the epitome of unhappiness! It doesn’t matter that the athletes and attendees of the IG that interacted with the Sussexes had to say. The joy, laughter and love clearly demonstrated in videos. It only matters what people like Wootton and Levin say. Two people whose mirrors feel depressed every time they look at them.
I find it difficult to believe that anyone who watches Harry’s appearances could truly believe that he is deeply unhappy. He’s clearly living his best life…
DW’s vision is blocked by his bitter, bitter tears.
Harry’s looking pretty happy in all the IG photos and videos. Looking pretty happy when he talks about Meghan and the kids and Santa Barbara. Not looking happy when he is asked about his father and brother? You don’t say? The people who cut off his security, leaked his whereabouts, gave evidence against his wife, and launched a false bullying smear campaign. Jesus, if my family did that to me, I’d feel bitter too.
Twitter idiots made a big thing out of the fact that at a meeting with Ukrainian athletes he wasn’t smiling and Meghan was behind him talking to somebody else and laughing. Imagine being serious when speaking with the Ukranians.
Deeply unhappy? Harry? Nah. That’s projection. Charles, William, Kate, Dan and the rest of the RRs are deeply unhappy their scapegoat/shield/errand boy and his wife decided to remove themselves from the Salty Isle of abuse.
I think Wootrat is deeply unhappy that Harry and Meghan don’t care one bit about his crazy unhinged opinions and he’s relegated to bottom feeder tabloids and some fascist public access channel.
Wooton; that Eamon rando; Levin; and Morgan have never known love.
Ditto the woman who dresses the Queen.
“Social climbing wire”?!?! Megan is living in Montecito, raising her kids and staying out of the limelight. There is no social climbing. God forbid a man actually be in love with his wife and want to create a loving family with her. Harry has never looked happier and all of this nonsense is a big reminder of why they made the best choice
Indoctrinated into decency?
How dare she!!!
JFC
Dan is unhappy because H is happy
Cut off from ALL his family members? Who was it who paid him and his family a visit just a short while ago? Eugenia, cousin I believe… a family member no less – the British tabloid hacks!
*Eugenie
“dead-behind-the-eyes misery”? Is he sure he isn’t describing PW?
It sounds to me as if Wooton is feeling a little left out, a little desperate, a little sad. In fact, I think he’s feeling the exact emotions he wrote that Harry had. Harry demonstrably doesn’t feel that way. As others have said, he’s living his best life, deeply in love with his wife and children, being his own very impressive man. Meanwhile Wooton desperately searches for new angles for his fables. And Harry and Meghan go on their merry way as one of the most powerful couples in the world.
Let me fix something for you Danny boy…“as the journalist who has MADE UP more stories than anyone about the couple, I certainly have my suspicions.”
He’s such a WASP (White Angry Snobby Prevaricator)
Jaded, LMAO at definition of WASP. Also White Ageing Snooty Paedophile for Paedrew
* Apologies for ableist reference w.r.t. old white men. I do know 60 something is not old old
Yeah Dan, the thing is, that “cheeky chappy” reputation you’re so enamored with was really, really NOT a good look for Harry. He did some real jackass things back in the day (the Nazi costume immediately comes to mind…). But he didn’t change because he was “indoctrinated”, HE GREW THE F–K UP. And thank god he did! It says so much (and none of it flattering) about Wootton and the rest of the RR that they apparently preferred Jackass Harry over the warm, compassionate, devoted husband and father that we see now.
Right? He grew up! The guys who never grow out of the class clown stage can be tiresome.
Great comment.
Well, Dan Wooten is pretty predictable. What I don’t get is how the royal family brand is helped by this rampant toxicity and racism. These people (Wooten, Levin, Morgan, et al) make the royal family look bad. I would not want them speaking for me. It would be like an endorsement by MAGAts. Their toxicity needs to be outed in public in the UK, so they can see the kind of people who are cheerleaders for the royals and more importantly, who the royals are openly speaking with.
Real question, is the Bible used by the Church of England different than the one used by Protestants in the USA? I’m a little rusty, but I seem to remember a verse about upon marriage, a husband and wife (today a married pair of any combination of genders) are supposed to “leave” their family of origin and “cleave” to one another. Surely, the head of the CoE would know that and be happy that Harry is building a happy life with Meghan and their children.
That is actually quoted several times in the Bible. And one of them in Mark is actually listed on the Church of England website as an option for the Bible reading at a wedding.
It’s in both Old and New Testaments, not apocryphal. Don’t know if Church of England clings to King James, but wording is similar to New International Version and other modern translations.
Um, where did I say it was apocryphal? Last time I checked Mark was part of the NT.
Just pointing out phrase is in both OT and NT, rather than limited to less accepted apocryphal writings.
No offense intended or implied.
These ppl are unhinged yikes
This little pissant is soooooo mad! The problem with his and the press complaining in general is they just don’t have anything to be mad about so have to manufacture their outrage making it all sound so ridiculous.
They’re so mad he grew up. They’re so mad he won’t be their little doormat. They’re so mad he’s outshining his bro just by existing as his true self.
For the pieces I saw of the interview Harry sounded happy and focused in a way that having genuine purpose helps you be.
You notice that they only focus on the segment of the interview about the royal family. They get so frustrated when he doesn’t mention them and they completely ignore the other parts of the interview as well. The British press is just east to ignore because this is just crazy.
Wooton writes with the emotional capacity of a juvenile…”American breakfast tell-all telly tour, where he trashily traded off information about the Queen.” Does he think this is poetry? All these ridiculous adjectives used to fill up space and make it sound like an actual article worthy of being read. He sounds as b*tchy as a fairy fighting a finch! That’s all I got! LOL
Please may I have *whatever* Harry is having that makes him so “deeply unhappy” 🙄
‘I’ll have what he’s having.’ 😉
This guy is such a toxic bloviating troll. Imagine thinking your wife and two young children are your family. How scandalous. Also, could hear his professional jealousy of Hoda as well, as she purrs over Harry. How does he manage to survive in these woke streets, lol. Ugh, he’s both ridiculous and awful.
We should all be so miserable. In our dreams!
It appears that he forgot to take his meds, again.
Completely delusional. How can a grown man have so much energy and hate? He can’t stand that he’s IRRELEVANT to the Sussexes!
In the overall scheme of things Harry keeps messing up the narrative. He keeps showing up happy , confident, and successful in his endeavors away from the royal ghetto. Meghan,present or not, gets blamed because they never thought Harry had the cojones to buck a centuries old script. I’m loving all the hysterical sobbing in print.
Anyone know the details on the woman who introduced Meghan and Harry? I mean, I know she comes from Brit aristocracy, and met Meghan through the entertainment industry in Toronto, but in light of these ongoing articles about how “happy” Harry was before Meg and how “unhappy” he is now, I’d love to know what she saw that inspired her to set them up. She clearly knew Harry well enough to see that something was missing in his life, but deciding to take the risk of setting him up with a woman who would be a shock to the RF world? I would love to hear what she saw in each of them that inspired her to set it up.
I think its been speculated that it was Misha Nonoo, which would make sense as she knows Eugenie and Beatrice as well. I just looked up pictures from her wedding, and Misha arrived at the venue with Eugenie, before she had her wedding dress on, which tells me they are pretty close so it makes sense that if Eugenie might have asked Misha if she knew anyone for Harry or something.
I hope someday in a future memoir, Meghan and/or Harry invites the person to tell the story of what made them think the pair would be compatible.
Meghan was an incredible woman even back then but I don’t think anybody was anticipating the kind of spark she and Harry ended up having, because to be honest it is rare in general. I think she just thought they were both nice, attractive people and Meghan liked English guys and they would get on together and who knew what would end up happening. Meghan and Harry have mentioned how they bonded at first by talking about wanting to do more charitable stuff and their aims in that.
Of course, it ended up being love at first sight per Harry’s description. But I highly doubt that the person who set them up, if it was indeed Misha, was thinking “wow, Meghan will be exactly what he needs and will shake everything up and everything will be forever changed”.
And a lot of veteran royal watchers weren’t thinking it would be serious and long-term (even this site had its doubts, in the very beginning when reports they were dating began to leak) just because Harry hadn’t been attached like that in a long time. And then a lot of them, me included, were thrilled by an engagement because learning about Meghan we figured that the BRF while still stuffy, had learned from previous mistakes and wanted to have more worldly appeal, and that they would love a motivated woman like her who was educated and eager to work. What ended up happening was an unanticipated dumpster fire and train wreck.
@C, this part of your comment will never stop being disappointing and depressing:
“…we figured that the BRF while still stuffy, had learned from previous mistakes and wanted to have more worldly appeal, and that they would love a motivated woman like her who was educated and eager to work.”
In the end, I think things worked out the way they were meant to and H&M are far better off away from that family. But to know that they learned NOTHING from Diana AND to have their racism confirmed so plainly has still been such a bummer to watch.
You know who is sad, bitter and eaten up with envy that despite their worst efforts harry and Meghan are madly in love and a great team in life and work… Dan Woowoo, Angela Levantine , Eamonn big head and stalker Morgan.
I was thrilled for them both at IG promoting something they are passionate about and glowing with happiness.
It must really be killing these white racist haters like Dan, Angela. Camilla, Kate, piss. Edmond , Rebecca and all the rest that it’s the love of a black woman that has put joy , happiness and complete love into Harry life. It shows in every picture I have been seeing of him.
“Personally, I think a big chunk of their anger is that Harry has largely refrained from engaging with any of them. They didn’t know about his Windsor visit, he won’t even confirm he met with Charles, he’s not dishing about his father or brother.”
I agree with this and I think Harry refuses to go along with the press narrative of him engaging in “olive branch talks” or that him being interested in reconciling with the family in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. I think Harry has decided that he’s no longer going to pretend that the Royal Family is so great and that they all love each other. He was forced to do that for most of his life, to his own detriment. He was a team player and when it was time for his family to support him they threw him and his family under the bus instead.
There is an old saying “I want to be praised, but I would rather be criticized than ignored.” Me thinks Danny is upset that Harry is too happy to bother with him his RR bffs any longer. If this level of indoctrination is what happiness looks like … bring it! And yes dude as others have said a wife and children are in fact family!
Yep. She did. She indoctrinated him with *checks notes* yoga, better dietary choices, and even better sex with a loving, caring partner.
Where do I sign up for this cult?
The problem is that she’s a person of color and it is and has always driven them NUTS!
Where exactly does one sign up for the Duchess Meghan Indoctrination?!
Imagine pining your whole adult life to be accepted into the upper echelons of British society — and then watching Harry blithely walk away from the world you’re desperate to join.
It must anger the RR and the Wootten types; after all, if Harry is happy in the private life he’s chosen, has all their bowing and scraping been for naught?
These people act as if Harry has personally wronged them by choosing the love of his life and the beautiful children he’s had with her. They’re supposed to be journalists FFS — a little professional detachment would be good. For themselves and their readers.
(And their racism only adds to their delusions.)
When people get married, it’s supposed to be about their spouse and children. People grow up. Harry is not the “cheeky kid, teen, young adult ” that he used to be, the man is almost 40yrs old, why should he be in kid performance mode for anyone? All of this projection regarding someone who lives in another country and minds his own business, the reporters have Will and Kate and Chuck and Cams, make due with what you have.
So is this guy saying Harry’s marriage to Meghan is a cult? Deranged much?
I don’t care about that crazy Dan. I do wonder why the British public put up with being so misrepresented by these tabloid writers and tv commentators, who give the British character a bad name on the world stage. The public should demand their media focus on the Queen’s birthday; on celebrating the achievements at the Hague of the UK Invictus team, and showing appreciation for what Prince Harry has done to elevate the reputation of the UK globally.
Why do the people of the UK put up with sabotage of their own by the BM.
Prince Harry had a meeting with Defence Ministers from 20 countries today.
She indoctrinated him to The Cult of Not Kissing the Asses of People who Don’t Have Your Best Interests at Heart. I am also a member. It’s pretty great here.
I think Mr. Wooten wants to sleep with Harry and Morgan wants to sleep with Meghan-to rant and rave about this couple when the world as a whole has been dealt some horrible situations is beyound me-I’ll be writing alright to get my nobel peace prize