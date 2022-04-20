Prince Harry ‘doesn’t know’ if he’ll attend the Jubbly, there are still ‘security issues’

Prince Harry’s full Today Show interview has aired, although as of this writing, they haven’t put the full video online. Just the clips that Today has put on Twitter though… Harry is making so much news! And we’ve never really heard him talk about his kids this much. Before we get into the big pieces of news, let’s hit some sweeter stuff. Harry told Hoda Kotb that his life “revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible” but “this whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID, because it’s really hard. But when your kids and you are in the same place, it’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap. So, I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls…But he often gets us off them, as well, so that’s also a nice thing.” He also said that Archie has his cheeky personality and that “the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive.”
NEW: Prince Harry opens up about fatherhood, says son Archie shares his ‘cheeky’ personality: ‘I always try and keep that….the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive.” pic.twitter.com/qYTaB91rhJ
Kotb asked Harry if he “misses his family” meaning the Windsors. Harry responded, “Yes, especially over the last two years. For most people, have they not missed their family? Right, the ability to get home? Of course, you know, that’s a huge part of it.” But when Hoda asked him if he specifically missed Charles and William, Harry deflected that like a pro, talking about his Invictus family and his family with Meghan: “For me, at the moment, I’m here to focus on these guys and these families, and giving everything I can. To make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime. That’s my focus here, and then I leave here, I get back, and my focus is my family, who I miss massively.” Harry also spoke at length about feeling his mother’s presence in his life so much in the past two years:
NEW: Prince Harry shares how he talks to Archie about ‘Grandma Diana’ and shares how he feels his mother’s presence: “It's constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.” pic.twitter.com/NCeGtoZuVZ
Hoda actually has up-to-date information and she asked him the pressing question: is he going to attend the Platinum Jubbly??? Harry was noncommittal, saying there are different issues to be worked out. Keep this in mind for when the Daily Mail publishes 832 stories about Harry being “banned” from the Jubbly or how horrible he is for not confirming anything. He hasn’t made up his mind and he won’t go if the security issues have not been worked out.
NEW: Prince Harry on whether he’s attending the queen’s Jubilee this year: “I don't know yet. There's lots of things: security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.” pic.twitter.com/180vYIj33L
They need him and he doesn’t need them. The sensation is sweet.
Booyah!
LMAO
I was HOWLING at his answer to the specific question about Charles and William! Harry is the best; I just love him. It was such a burn without even saying anything about either one of them.
I am in awe of how he deflected that one. Harry could give a master class on being interviewed.
Those are all good answers. I liked how he pivoted to Invictus when asked about missing his family in the UK.
Reading between the lines, I would not be surprised if there was another secret trip to the UK in the works with the kids, but that it likely won’t be the jubbly. Maybe Balmoral like some speculated in another post (if the Queen even goes there this year, it may be too much for her.)
I hope so. I think they want him on the balcony to take attention away from Andrew being there.
They want him on the balcony to prove they are very much not a racist family.
He may go around the Jubilee to introduce Lilli to the Queen and not make a public appearance. Harry only wants to make private visits it seems.
I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s one of the sticking points when he talks about “different issues to be worked out” (implying its more than security.) Maybe Harry is willing to go but not make any public appearances or at least not the balcony appearance and there is pressure for him and Meghan and maybe even Archie to be on the balcony, and they are saying nope. He may be trying to draw a firm line between public visits and private visits and that he wants this to be a private visit.
I would stay far away from that family… Enough with the silly titles and the monarchy. Harry and Megan run!
Harry is a smart guy. He knows they want his family on the balcony as a scapegoat for Andrew. I’m 100% sure The Queen will not step foot on that balcony if Andrew is placed in a corner. I hope Harry says no to the balcony but has another private meeting so The Queen can see the kids. Bottomline is it wouldn’t surprise me if her Advisors are trying to use Harry for Andrews presence of the balcony. The Queen could careless because Andrew will be on the balcony with or without Harry
First time commenter, longtime fan! His answers were amazing. Truly kudos to the media coaches. That pivot to Invictus when they asked about his father and brother was *chef’s kiss*
I’ve been spending too much time on the DM this week (a glutton for punishment, I guess). They’re trying to rile their readership up with that “protected” quote. They’ve changed it to “protecting” as if he said he was actively protecting her to stir outrage. It’s insane.
@Mrscope, welcome! ITA with everything you said. Deflection from Andrew is likely part of it, but I think their desperation to have the Sussexes on the balcony is more about getting people to pay attention and care about the Jubbly. Without the Sussexes, no one outside the UK will even know it’s a thing. If H&M are there, it’s automatically a major event and people worldwide are tuning in and talking about it.
Personally, I hope that the Sussexes do not under any circumstances make an appearance on that balcony, but I guess time will tell.
What if they come for a visit with the children before the Jubilee??? The Queen just traveled to Sandringham which I assume is very well protected and private. Wouldn’t that be something!
It isn’t that private though, because that’s where W&K have their weekend country home. They’d have the chance to easily crash any meeting between QEII and Sussex Family.
I need you to be putting up the hot takes from the BMs articles about this as soon as humanly possible!! I refuse to give them the clicks but am desperate to know what they are getting their knickers in a twist about!!
I think their knickers have thoroughly combusted at this point.
😂😂😂
Yep…blown their knickers right off due to verbal diarrhea (I’m so sorry, couldn’t resist!)..hangs head and leaves room…..
@ Elizabeth Regina, Brava!!
I think the queen has definitely invited him, Meghan and Archie and Lili to attend the jubilee. It might be one of the reason for the ‘explosive’ 15 minutes he spent with Charles who may not have been consulted. The queen knows that Andrew can’t be on the balcony without Harry and his family there to deflect from his appearance.
Can you imagine, though, if Harry and Meghan and Archie were on that balcony? The crowds would go wild with cheering, and it would happen right in front of everyone and the cameras! There’s no way they (the BRF) actually want that to happen, so I don’t think they’re really pushing Harry too hard for a balcony appearance. I think this is totally media-driven so that they can spin off their 832 articles from a 5min appearance.
^^ But checking the history of balcony appearances surrounding particular events, young children are usually not seen on the balcony, aside from Trooping the Colour festivities and royal weddings. For the 2012 Diamond Jubbly, Charles made sure the balcony was very streamlined down to the Queen and his family. Cambridge kids were not born yet. Harry did not have a beard yet. LOL!
The idea of ‘Harry, Meghan & Archie (later Lili)’ on the BP balcony is romantic idealization. The Cambridges don’t want that, and they would push in front of the Sussexes anyway, blocking views. Neither do I think the Sussexes give a hoot about royal BP balcony appearances.
The only balcony appearance I’d like to see of the Sussexes is on one of their lovely balconies at their Montecito haven, with gorgeous vistas and balmy weather! For those with Sussex balcony-itis, revisit this one in Fiji, and get your fill:
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a24110628/meghan-markle-prince-harry-queen-prince-philip-balcony-photo/
2012 BP balcony:
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a9990351/buckingham-palace-royal-balcony-history/
@Elizabeth Regina: “The queen knows that Andrew can’t be on the balcony without Harry and his family there to deflect from his appearance.”
I see posters keep referencing this. Personally, I don’t think so, because Charles managed to keep Andrew and his family off the balcony during 2012 Diamond Jubbly celebration. See the link in my previous post for the balcony photo. This year, most likely it will be the so-called, ‘Magnificent Seven’ (boring duds) who do the balcony p.r. photo-op with monarch. LOL! That means: Cam/Chuck; Queen Betty; W&K; Edward/Sophie; and Anne.
If it were me I would want the security issues cleared up first and the issues with the bullying investigation. I think the RF needs the positive PR of H&M more than H&M need them. If they aren’t there, they will still pull focus from the jubbly, especially since few people even care about the jubbly without them.
@Equality, my guess is that they’re trying to use the security as leverage— e.g., “You can get all of your security in the UK back IF the entire Sussex family is at the Jubbly including on the balcony.”
Obviously this is just my speculation, but I don’t put anything past these people, and we know that they are _seriously_ desperate at this point.
I don’t think Harry would cave to their bs, though, and especially not when it comes to anything involving his children. He has the right to that security because of who he is and who his father is; it’s not a bargaining chip, it’s his birthright. So while I’m sure the palace will try to use it as a bargaining chip, I hope he and Meghan say “absolutely not.”
They deserve the security with zero strings attached, and I hope Harry stands firm. I’m sure the Sussexes know that if they give in now, it is setting a precedent that they do not want hanging over their heads every time they visit the UK; the BRF wants to use it as a means to control them when they’re back there, and I hope they don’t allow it.
The security isn’t some sort of tradeoff, it is literally WHAT KEEPS HARRY AND HIS FAMILY ALIVE. This family is so utterly disgusting.
@equality: “If they aren’t there, they will still pull focus from the jubbly…”
Exactly. Everyone will be talking about Lili’s first birthday (June 4), and hopefully the Sussexes will somehow drop a photo! 🧡
Archie’s b’day is coming up soon too (May 6)!
God, why am I tearing up?! Especially with the Diana part.
Same! I think you can just see the pain in his eyes when he talks about her and how much he misses her. Especially now that he has a family of his own cause she would be so proud and happy for him.
Well maybe if his father and brother weren’t such absolutely horrible people, who tried their best to destroy his life and end his wife, then maybe, just maybe he might miss them
I seriously doubt that Harry and Meghan are down for a balcony appearance. I could very well be wrong, but I don’t think so.
I agree with you. He separates his relationship with his grandmother from all the rest of it. I think he wants to spend time with her, have her meet his children-but I think that he has moved past the performative Royal Family things. And I cannot imagine him wanting to put Meghan through being with most of his family-especially in such a public setting where every move and facial expression is criticized by the royal reporters.
I’m sure Khate would bring back her classic b*tch-face glare from the Commonwealth church service if she were to be anywhere near Meghan. Gran seems to be the only draw to attend the Jubbly in a private fashion, Harry is deservedly insanely protective of Meghan and the kids, and until the security issue is resolved (maybe that’s what he and Charles discussed) they won’t go.
Actually Jaded, I think it will be the opposite. Kate will try and act like Meghan’s BFF since she was called out for being so horrible to Meghan. She needs the positive press and will suck up to Meghan to get it.
I agree with many of the points that you have all made. I can actually visualize CopyKeen heading straight to Meghan like a heat seeking missile to try and rectify her tarnished turd reputation of being the true mean-girl in that relationship.
As for The Queen, her intentions are probably innocent but make no mistake, TQ will throw out Harry and Meghan as fast as she possibly can if it in any manner jeopardizes Pedrews position or his strong held ally with his Mum. As for the rest of the petty bunch of backstabbers, they purely want only to have the opportunity to cause further harm to Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. The rabid RR’s sole reason to support their attendance is the same reason as the rest of Harry’s family, exploit, smear, harm and verify that their actions for the 832 articles were all proven to be true.
As for the interview with Koda/The Today Show, I concluded years ago that they are nothing more than a glorified gossipers and are unwilling to conduct themselves as ethihcal. Koda should not have asked such personal and sensitive questions. Though, Harry is a brilliant spokesman and he can handle any veiled underhanded questions with the utmost diplomacy and ability to navigate the interview.
“Koda should not have asked such personal and sensitive questions.”
I’m sorry, but that’s literally her job and it’s completely ethical and appropriate to ask about his relationship with Charles and William.
The Today Show is not a hard-hitting journalism show. It’s not 20/20. It’s not 60 Min. It’s a morning show. Lighthearted “gossipy” fare is what they are known for and specialize in.
It’s clear that if his grandmother wants them there, then he’ll be there if he can. I mean, I hope he was just being diplomatic for the cameras because I can’t believe he’s even entertaining the possibility of going to that mess. Like I’ve said before, they’ll never be free until that woman is gone. Meghan should not be seen on that balcony with those people. She has nothing to gain and everything to lose. And that’s after the torrent of abuse from the British press that she’ll have to deal with. At this point, I’m hoping the British security falls through because if not, Meghan will be on the balcony. SMH
@Nyro, ITA. I also hope that he was just saying that in an effort to be respectful to the Queen, but that he already knows there’s no way he and Meghan will be at that shitshow and especially not on that godforsaken balcony.
TBH I think the Sussexes’ credibility would take a huge hit if they were photographed waving and smiling with the other BRF members, after everything that’s gone down over the past few years.
I love this interview, hearing him speak about his love for his wife and kids and how they are his focus is touching…once a person gets married and has kids that is their focus, this nonsense of the royal family thinking they own him because he’s a Prince is just ridiculous
He’s gotten REALLY good at this. (Especially considering how little the RF does interviews. It’s not like he has a lifetime of experience.) Whoever is doing his media training and coaching must be very pleased with his interview here.
You make a good point about how little the RF does interviews and yet, how good H is at it. I think, in addition to media training, perhaps, he also takes his cues from American politicians and business people…..as well as folks in the entertainment industry.
Apparently the equivalent in the UK is sorely lacking.
^^ IMO, Harry has always been good at interviews. Of course, he’s learned more and more over the years how to temper his responses. But check out his 21st birthday interview at Windsor stables (I believe with Rhiannon Mills, who never had it so good). A circa 2014 interview in New Zealand; his interviews in Botswana working with the orphanage; his interviews in Afghanistan, etc.
H has loads of charisma and a similar personality to his mother, Diana. He’s so good with people because he’s charming, sincere, funny, and down-to-earth. I love his sexy voice!
While H has always been good in interviews, with Meghan’s knowledge and influence, he’s definitely improved his speech-giving abilities.
Harry speaks so freely, openly. Nothing artificial, not a false note in his thoughts and words. I have to say, fatherhood influenced him in a big way, IMO. Maybe he always was like that, maybe we haven’t had a chance to really hear him, but he sounds wise and mature. Real man, husband and father.
His answer about Charles and William confirms that they don’t talk and that he didn’t meet with Charles last week. I don’t think he and Meghan will be at the Jubbly.
Agreed. When Hoda asked Harry about his dad he would have said he met his dad as well but he didn’t . No meeting between those two took place.
And, perhaps, because he doesnt want to embarrass charles unnecessarily, he took a swerve and pivoted back to the IG instead of answering directly and revealing the truth…..that he didnt meet with his father.
Well, these clips are delightful! I can’t wait to see the whole interview when it’s posted. (I can’t stand the Today Show, so won’t watch it just for this. I can wait.) Harry really is putting his soul into parenting his kiddos. He learned a great deal (right and wrong) from his mum, didn’t he? LOLz at how Diane’s spirit, having sorted William, has moved on to Harry. Not saying he intended to attribute that binary role to Diana, but it made me laugh.
*Diana’s spirit* God, I hate autocorrect with the searing heat of a thousand suns.
Ha, me too. iPhone?
@PCaA, yes 🙄
@ C-Shell, I thought I was the only one that despised the Today Show. I think I watched it once, fifteen years ago and hated it since then.
But Harry is a master class spokesman, father and husband. Harry has become the man he envisioned and he sounds solid, mature and truly cares about his responsibilities as a husband, father and a statesman to his causes. It reminds me of what Jose Andres said of Harry and Meghan, “they are very good people and always show up.”
^^ Yeah @C-Shell. Harry’s reference to Diana guiding him, repeats what he said in the Oprah interview, except this was a more casual reference. When Harry included his brother in the notion that Diana has taken care of Will and now it’s his turn, it just made me think what a loving person Harry is, and how much he didn’t deserve to have such a jealous older brother.
At some level, Harry must feel deeply hurt by his family’s betrayals and lack of support for him and Meghan. Counseling has likely helped Harry keep it all in perspective. Plus, having Meghan, Archie & Lili is surely like heaven for Harry. Chef’s kiss is feeling his mother’s presence so close to him during the difficult period of transition away from the gilded cage.
When he made that comment about how he believed Diana had “gotten his brother settled” and now it was his turn, I turned to my husband and said that was such a generous answer — for him to even acknowledge William in any way after the way he’s treated them. But the Fail is already saying that comment will “anger” William. Seriously, is there anything that does *not* anger William?
Do you miss your father and brother? I am so glad Hoda got specific. The way Harry changed the subject says it’s still SPACE between Harry and Burger King. And it doesn’t look like that supposed fifteen minute meeting at Windsor with Charles achieved anything positive either. Harry certainly could have taken that moment to comment on his relationship with Charles if it was important to Harry but instead it was crickets and let’s change the subject.
I love how he feels Di with him especially the past two years.
I think it’s becoming more clear that Charles was either not at the Windsor Castle visit or if he was, that he barged in uninvited. Either way, it’s obvious that they’re done with those two and Kate by extension. I wonder how many conversations The Other Brother and The Tampon had about Archie’s skin color.
Yeah, I think its clear if Charles was there (and that’s a big IF, we don’t know whether he was or wasn’t, I’m incline to think he wasn’t but we just don’t know at this point), then nothing productive happened and it wasn’t a “oh its so nice to see you!” kind of meeting. It was probably a very brief and tense meeting. (again if it happened at all.)
I’m also glad Harry confirmed that he and Meghan had tea with the Queen. There are some hilarious rumors going around that Meghan was separated from Harry and put in a room with four footmen watching over her at all times so she couldn’t install a recording device under the Queen’s chair for Netflix to use in their programming.
Omg, seriously? Too funny and so 20th century – I’m sure Meghan had video cameras in her earrings.
That fairytale about “15 minutes with his father” is just that: fairlytale….as in: not real…..didnt happen.
PS: Hoda is such a lightweight interviewer. You can see that she doesnt recognize news even if it hits her in the face. Its like a clip from Golden Girls when Rose went to cover a dog show and there was an attack by an armed, masked man. But Rose completely ignored the drama unfolding with the robber holding everyone to ransom and even tho she was hiding under furniture like everyone else, she was only focused on the dogs and doing a live report on the dogs EVEN AS she was hiding from an armed masked man and didnt say a word about it. It was a LOL riot.
Thats Hoda…..there were sev opps for her to ask a follow-up question to a response from H and she blew it. One glaring one is when H said that Cali was home “for the time being.” Everyone is trying to figure out what he meant by that but Hoda just skated past it. LMAO
Hoda said he said that as to soften the blow for the UK.
If, and that’s a big if, Meg & Harry end up on that Jubbly balcony, they better hold on tight to Archie and Lili. Just sayin’.
That damn balcony. I’m still thinking about what CC posted and I can’t get the images out of my head. @CC who’s gonna push Arthur Edwards while he’s inside some fake pillar 😏?
The other things he speaks about regarding his Jubbly attendance probably includes the report of the bullying allegations.
There should be 2 conditions on a Jubbly appearance: 1) give Harry all of the security guarantees he needs. Otherwise, he’s just a hostage of the RF and can’t do anything else while he’s in the UK. 2) end the ridiculous bullying investigation once and for all.
I think KP is trying to end the ” ridiculous bullying investigation once and for all” because they do not want it to come out that Meghan did nothing to warrant an investigation. Also, they do not want investigate the bullying accusations against Prince Andrew made by palace staff.
I think you’re right about them wanting to end the bullying investigation, lol. If it only focuses on reporting procedures and not the actual claims then the next question will be what about what the others have done. Besides, its mainly the other royals who have been abusive and what are they going to do, fire them? Make them go to anger management?
I thought it was very gracious, and telling about his character, that Harry attributed his mother helping William get his own family and is now helping him. I haven’t seen the whole interview and only the clips but that stood out as very sweet and kind-hearted. It also made me sad because I don’t think the sentiment would have been reciprocated if the shoe was on the other brother’s foot.
This part broke my heart because even his connection to his own MOTHER was interfered with by William. He so internalized his “inferior” status that he felt disconnected from her!
Well…..bullyiam IS older, so seen in that light, its only natural that H would present it in that way, i:e their mother saw to it that bullyiam got settled in with a wife and kids; then it was H’s turn, as the younger brother.
Safety 1st and the condition that Andrew not be on the balcony- period. If these 2 were not taken care of, it would be a firm no for me. And yes, their appearance would be a gut grinder for William and that would be a plus for me, lol!
H wouldnt set any conditions regarding other folks……just himself and his family. He said: provide with me with the security I require so I can visit the UK with my family whenever we wish.
He said nothing about attending any jubbly and being on any balcony. Because he already said: his kids will “not be raised like that.”
I cannot imagine that Meghan would want to be in a photograph with Andrew ever again.
Let’s give it up to Celebitchy for calling this perfectly in their 2020 “ya coulda had a bad bitch farewell tour”. They thought if they pulled all support Harry would come running back (with or without Meghan and Archie) within the year. Now where are they? The Cambridge Flop tour that will go down as one of the worst -if- not the worst royal tours ever. “The Andrew Problem” that is never going away and the lingering why do we need the Royals/what do Will and Kate do for the mountains of money given to them question. Everyone is spot on that they need Harry, Harry does not need them. The Sussex’s continue to prove every point in that Oprah interview about who is leaking information and what Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Queen is. They also continue to protect their children’s privacy and the best the tabloids can do is say Harry is “dominated” by Meghan because he is devoted to his family unlike the other brother. Cheers to Team Sussex!!
It’s weird, isn’t it? What made them think that Harry wouldn’t know how to navigate the world outside the RF? They knew him his whole life, they watched how the world responded to him and they could see how effective Meghan was. My impression is that they didn’t want Harry to come back. H&M’s departure fit in with Charles’ plan to slim down the monarchy and also with William’s egotistical idea that he was smart enough to go it alone.
And that plan back-fired explosively. It was one of the biggest mistakes the RF and especially Charles made by putting all their eggs in Egghead’s and KHate’s basket. The monarchy, as it currently stands, is circling the drain and when Charles accedes as King he’s going to have to keep the Cambridges on a tight leash because, as we know, they are a huge liability.
They wanted Harry back, but not Harry as he is (or ever has been). They want an image of Harry–a feckless, stupid, emasculated Harry to be a back-up dancer to Will’s front man at the microphone. They want his early 20s drunken antics to make William look more “kingly”. They want him to abandon his wife and children in favor of some dim blond aristo-adjacent airhead who’s not as pretty as Kate. They want second class, never good enough, not smart enough Harry. I guess they’ll have to try to mold Louis into that character for the sake of George instead.. The article templates are already being written, ready to go the moment Louis grows out of awkward adolescence..
What exactly would they expect the Sussexes to do if they did go to the Jubbly? They’re not working royals, they have no official role, while for the senior royals, I assume these events organized will be considered “ work”. So are they expected to just sit around in isolation since they won’t be guaranteed proper security outside of royal events? So they can’t visit friends or an organization without a senior royal present? I don’t care if they go or not but don’t see the point of all this speculation, especially if it’s to stand on a balcony for 20 minute’s with rude people who can’t act right in public. It will be a mess if they go without proper security and the heirs acting like churlish, leaky sieves. Glad he just said he doesn’t know if they’ll be there.
I don’t think its safe for Meghan to do any sort of publicized visit on UK soil that the RF knows about until the sham bullying charges have been dropped. I just wouldn’t put anything past that family. I could see them serving her with some sort of paper and trying to force her to stay in Britain for “the trial”.
The reason they won’t do a balcony is be they know the racist rota & royal family will wonder about the colour of their children.
Every racist person will be looking.
No way would either subject their kids to that.
Even covertly “the kids look like Harry!”
is racist when you know the rota.
@Hyrule, I think they put a stop to all of that speculation in their most recent holiday card; anyone can see exactly what their skin tones are. (I’m sure the BM would still manage to say something offensive, though.)
that was a classy response from harry.
btw, i really do not like hoda kotb, I’m sorry…
You’re not alone. She seems two-faced and self-obsessed.
Don’t do the Jubbly Harry!
I listened to the excerpt presented above and I thought it was very good interview. I don’t care for anybody on the Today show, but I thought Hoda did a good job on the part that I watched. Hope the rest is as enjoyable. I think they gave Invictus its due too. Seems good all around.
Archie interrupting calls and being rambunctious is so Taurus behavior. My son is a May baby turning 5 this year and seriously it’s impossible to do Teams meetings when he’s around. He has to be the star of the show 😄. I’ll pray for them because Taurus boys are something else.
Beautiful interview, I finally watched the whole thing.. Harry is so laid back and honestly for all the hand wringing on here and in the tabloids you would think he revealed crown secrets. He kept it very general including what he said about the queen. I know I’m biased but I think Harry is pretty wonderful!
Harry did well with the interview. My question is why did Hoda ask those questions? It has been firmly established there is friction between Harry and Charles/William. It’s well established there is friction about the safety of him and his family due to ongoing security issues in GB.
Her questions reek of “gotcha” and sensationalism. I’m so disappointed in her and this sleazy attempt to get Harry to dish some dirt.
I agree she shouldn’t have *gone there* about his relationships with Charles and William. This was about Invictus, not his personal family issues. But he handled it perfectly. Hoda comes from the “yellow journalism” school of interviewing and anyone who’s BFFs with the likes of Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford is not a top notch interviewer IMHO.
I don’t put much faith in anyone from The Today Show. They all knew about Matt Lauer but didn’t say a thing, especially after he had Ann Curry fired.
Harry’s so warm and charismatic, just hearing him talk makes me smile, he’s a totally different breed for the other brother and their father.
Remember that they change Archie birth certificate,
Harry children are not safe in the UK.
It is not worth it Harry.