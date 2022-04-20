Prince Harry ‘doesn’t know’ if he’ll attend the Jubbly, there are still ‘security issues’

Prince Harry’s full Today Show interview has aired, although as of this writing, they haven’t put the full video online. Just the clips that Today has put on Twitter though… Harry is making so much news! And we’ve never really heard him talk about his kids this much. Before we get into the big pieces of news, let’s hit some sweeter stuff. Harry told Hoda Kotb that his life “revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible” but “this whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID, because it’s really hard. But when your kids and you are in the same place, it’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap. So, I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls…But he often gets us off them, as well, so that’s also a nice thing.” He also said that Archie has his cheeky personality and that “the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive.”

NEW: Prince Harry opens up about fatherhood, says son Archie shares his ‘cheeky’ personality: ‘I always try and keep that….the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive.” pic.twitter.com/qYTaB91rhJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022

Kotb asked Harry if he “misses his family” meaning the Windsors. Harry responded, “Yes, especially over the last two years. For most people, have they not missed their family? Right, the ability to get home? Of course, you know, that’s a huge part of it.” But when Hoda asked him if he specifically missed Charles and William, Harry deflected that like a pro, talking about his Invictus family and his family with Meghan: “For me, at the moment, I’m here to focus on these guys and these families, and giving everything I can. To make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime. That’s my focus here, and then I leave here, I get back, and my focus is my family, who I miss massively.” Harry also spoke at length about feeling his mother’s presence in his life so much in the past two years:

NEW: Prince Harry shares how he talks to Archie about ‘Grandma Diana’ and shares how he feels his mother’s presence: “It's constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.” pic.twitter.com/NCeGtoZuVZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022

Hoda actually has up-to-date information and she asked him the pressing question: is he going to attend the Platinum Jubbly??? Harry was noncommittal, saying there are different issues to be worked out. Keep this in mind for when the Daily Mail publishes 832 stories about Harry being “banned” from the Jubbly or how horrible he is for not confirming anything. He hasn’t made up his mind and he won’t go if the security issues have not been worked out.

NEW: Prince Harry on whether he’s attending the queen’s Jubilee this year: “I don't know yet. There's lots of things: security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.” pic.twitter.com/180vYIj33L — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022

Update: finally, the full video!!