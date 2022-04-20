Duchess Meghan also wore a cute Valentino minidress at a Sunday reception

Embed from Getty Images

I kept forgetting to highlight these other photos of the Duchess of Sussex in the Hague. Meghan spent Thursday through Monday in the Netherlands, and she flew back to California on Monday. She had to get home to see her kids! But during her time in the Hague, Meghan kept a full schedule of private, semi-private and public appearances. On Easter Sunday, Meghan and Harry stepped out for yet another Invictus reception. Meghan wore a Valentino minidress, Manolos and a brown Khaite purse. The cut-out part of the dress is really pretty. It occurs to me that Harry wanted Meghan there for the first three days because she’s so good at diplomacy and receptions and glad-handing.

The British papers were freaking out about the cost of Meghan’s wardrobe for obvious (racist) reasons. Meghan has been out of the royal system for two-plus years. She’s always made her own money, and she’s making her own money now. She pays for her own clothes and jewelry. Why detail the cost of her clothing unless the point of it was simply “how dare this Black woman have nice things?” I think it’s cool that she planned out a little fashion show for her Invictus appearances – clearly, Harry wanted her help at all of the receptions, and she was dressed appropriately throughout.

Also on Easter Sunday… Meghan went solo and made a surprise appearance at a family event for Invictus kids – there was a reading of Hairy Maclary, and Meghan was given a baby to hold for the reading. It also looks like she and the kids were painting with watercolors!

A very special moment in the @UKinNL tent on Sunday as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex joined #TeamUK🇬🇧 families for @nl_British's story hour! Team UK's James Stride read 'Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy'@InvictusGamesNL #IG22 @HelpforHeroes

📷 Chris Allerton @WeAreInvictus pic.twitter.com/JpXj3e3HnD — UK in NL🇬🇧🇳🇱 (@ukinnl) April 19, 2022

