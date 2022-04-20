Duchess Meghan also wore a cute Valentino minidress at a Sunday reception

I kept forgetting to highlight these other photos of the Duchess of Sussex in the Hague. Meghan spent Thursday through Monday in the Netherlands, and she flew back to California on Monday. She had to get home to see her kids! But during her time in the Hague, Meghan kept a full schedule of private, semi-private and public appearances. On Easter Sunday, Meghan and Harry stepped out for yet another Invictus reception. Meghan wore a Valentino minidress, Manolos and a brown Khaite purse. The cut-out part of the dress is really pretty. It occurs to me that Harry wanted Meghan there for the first three days because she’s so good at diplomacy and receptions and glad-handing.
The British papers were freaking out about the cost of Meghan’s wardrobe for obvious (racist) reasons. Meghan has been out of the royal system for two-plus years. She’s always made her own money, and she’s making her own money now. She pays for her own clothes and jewelry. Why detail the cost of her clothing unless the point of it was simply “how dare this Black woman have nice things?” I think it’s cool that she planned out a little fashion show for her Invictus appearances – clearly, Harry wanted her help at all of the receptions, and she was dressed appropriately throughout.
Also on Easter Sunday… Meghan went solo and made a surprise appearance at a family event for Invictus kids – there was a reading of Hairy Maclary, and Meghan was given a baby to hold for the reading. It also looks like she and the kids were painting with watercolors!
A very special moment in the @UKinNL tent on Sunday as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex joined #TeamUK🇬🇧 families for @nl_British's story hour! Team UK's James Stride read 'Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy'@InvictusGamesNL #IG22 @HelpforHeroes
I love her dress and she looks fantastic in red lipstick!
Being half Ukrainian, seeing the flag painted upside down is a little ‘eep.’ Surprised she didn’t google it to make sure it was right. As it’s a rare mistake & she’s no longer representing the monarchy paid for with my taxes it’s nbd, at least she didn’t say war is alien to Europe :O
A flag flown upside down is a symbol of the country being in distress.
Certainly, but then her word would be upside down too. That’s okay though!
No kidding! That makes perfect sense. Trust Meghan to use symbolism effectively.
The word, not being part of the actual flag, wouldn’t have to be upside down, would it?
Yep! During the Thirty-Meter Telescope demonstrations a lot of Hawaiians flew their state flags upside down.
LOL, I hadn’t noticed the upside down flag! I was so focused on her “penmanship.” Someone on Twitter commented that this was a true royal-style visit done well (in the void of a UK royal, you know, supporting the IG). Anyway, these pics posted by the UK Embassy are lovely. Meghan’s has such natural ease with children (so does Harry).
Wish this post had pics showing how delightfully coordinated Meghan and Harry were at that last reception. His tan suit was surprisingly hot!
I have never liked tan/camel until these two wore them 😛 they pull it off so well! Still don’t think theyre good colours on me but they make it work!!
It looks sort of like a protest then, if the words are upside down. Thinking back to my more punkish anarchist teenage years, sometimes bands fly flags upside down or with words written on them upside down to protest the government etc. I don’t think that makes sense in this context. Her intentions are unclear so it’s hard to gauge what is meant, as any interpretation can be valid
It looks like she was still working on her painting of the flag. When I have time, I paint watercolors and will sometimes turn the paper upside down or sideways to get the effect that I want. She might have been doing the same – rotating the paper while she worked.
Sure, another (non-artistic) reason to work upside down is so that your sleeve doesn’t drag through the wet paint.
When writing I often skew the page so it’s almost horizontal. But obviously no one is going to be reading it that way, it’s just how I write!
Lovely pictures!! I am so happy that they found each other. Marriage is fun when you are on the same page with your partner. It is so clear that they both enjoy what they do for people and with people.
^^ Yep. M&H are so lucky and blessed in their partnership and in their loving relationship, which I think is rare. But they have both worked hard and sacrificed a lot to be with each other. They appreciate what they have in each other and they intentionally and purposefully nurture their love.
I think Meghan gets so much of her strength and common sense from her mother, Doria, and her grandmother, Jeanette (wisdom in turn passed down from great-grandmother, Netty, whom Meghan never had the chance to know — she died before Meghan was born).
Oh God, how different she is with kids!
No manic expressions and scary faces. She just blends in and listens tentatively. Love her every move 🙂
Right?!? She is there to see the kids, not to “be seen” with the kids and it shows through.
She’s becoming quite the Valentino fan. She’s worn a few things not just in the Netherlands but also in some other places. I like Valentino for Meghan though and think this and Oscar de la Renta are brands I like on Meghan more than Givenchy.
Valentino seems to be going through a creative reset and really becoming a design leader. I really like their recent collections, just really great looks. Their head designer really is an interesting, super creative person.
Meghan is not a “working royal” anymore, so she can enter into formal or informal deals with designers. I think it is very possible Valentino asked/jumped at the chance to dress her for some of these events. (She is no longer limited to just discounts from designers. Any designer with their salt would kill for such an opportunity. However, if she is buying all of it with her own money, that is cool, too. She can do what she likes with her own money and she looked great all week.
“Working royal” – now that’s an oxymoron if I ever heard one 🤣
Meghan didn’t fit in because she actually “wanted” to work & make a difference — vs live off the taxpayer.
Seriously the more I read about the British Media and how the people allow them to continue to LIE and misrepresent the facts the more I realize living in the UK would be like living in the USA if the only media was FOX news. How sad for them.
Uh, no. We have the Guardian, Financial Times and hundreds of other reputable publications. It’s only the right wing nonsense that really gets picked up by CB (for obvious reasons).
Agreed, Andrew’s_Nemesis, the tabs and a good chunk of BM are right wing but that’s certainly not everything. It’s not difficult to find and read news which is much more fair and balanced than fox, though that is a low bar to set!
I agree with @Andrew’s Nemesis. I mean, think about this:
H&M flew into the UK on commercial air, first class, and no one knew. NO ONE. The reason is that they move in higher-class circles than these poisonous Salt Island Daily Mail commenters, who are seriously the lowest class you can find in the whole UK. They’re tabloid scum: vicious and violent and disgusting.
And they’re nowhere near H&M in any realm of life: those who are treat them with respect, they don’t pull out their phones and want selfies, they don’t do anything.
Sure, H&M were surrounded by security, but they were still on a commercial flight, and not a single person who knew about it was interested in contacting the DMail, because that scumbag tabloid is so out of their realm of thinking, it wouldn’t occur to them. Instead, the DM makes up filth, and their idiot readership swallows it whole.
I mean J*sus H. Chr!st, could you FIND a bunch of lower-class people on the planet??
The white dress is one of my favorites that she’s ever worn, and her hair and makeup are just perfect, too! She just looks so happy and healthy now compared to when she was still living in the UK, amazing the difference two years and a change of scenery make.
The attacks on the cost of Meghan’s clothes is simple that are really disappointed that she can still afford the same clothes they complained about when she was a working Royal. They fully expected Harry/Meghan to have come crawling back to them begging them to abuse them and their children. Instead they are thriving without them and loved by the world!!!
His suit compliments the shadowing of cutouts on her skin perfectly. It’s like they are wearing reverse colors of one another. Love these two!
I actually saw a headline ; *Meghan Markle wears RED lipstick on Easter Sunday!*
I mean, how double dare she, doesn’t she know she’s just disrespected the whole of Christendom, ladies in black churches will be fanning for days 🙂
Oh for heaven’s sake!! They probably sprained their shoulder reaching for that one! On another note, Kate’s Easter Sunday earrings cost $6k. I think that’s more noteworthy. Six thousand dollars!! Paid for, by–? Charles? The taxpayer? Whatever it was, it wasn’t her own hard-earned money.
^^ Oh @Roseberry, you are so right! My goodness. What has the world come to! How dare Meghan show up after months out of the spotlight taking care of her babies and her own business, and slay us with her gorgeous looks, her cool, chic, elegant fashion styling, her energy, her verve, her warmth, her luscious hotness, her sincerity, her Ginger Man accessory! LOL for days!!! 🤣🤣🤣😂😍😎
I love the red lipstick and the side swept hair! It’s always been one of my favorite looks on Meghan. I like the Valentino minidress. I don’t like the styling. I feel those accessories are too heavy with that dress.
I laughed so hard at that Cartier necklace. Meghan like F ur stolen jewels. I’m gonna wear my own. Choke on this $40k nail! Of course they are hollering at the cost of her wardrobe. She’s a PRIVATE citizen. She can wear what she wants. They know as well as we do that she’s not paying for everything she wears. I believe she pays for the smaller brands. There’s no way she’s paying for clothes from the larger brands. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are paying her to wear them. Especially Valentino.
I hope you’re right. I hope that she is making big bucks for wearing their brands. She is certainly making money for them.
@Gizmo’sMa: “I feel those accessories are too heavy with that dress.”
Which accessories are you referencing? The shoes, the jewelry? I don’t see anything heavy. Was she carrying a purse that isn’t with her in the group photo?
I like the Valentino dress, but I really adore the blazer and button-down combo she had for the reading. It’s also worth nothing that she dressed to blend in with the other participants in navy (not sure if this was done on purpose), but you know Keen would have worn the brightest, paisley printed dress so that she could stand out in the pictures as FFQC. One more thing I appreciate Meghan for.
I love the blazer button down combo so much. Wish we had some more pics of it. I think she changed into it after the Brandon Maxwell white coat? Which makes sense to change out of white around kids and water painting.
That’s what it looks like to me, same jeans & shoes, just changed out of the expensive white jacket to get on the floor with kids.
I loved the navy pinstripe blazer outfit, too! She really looks great in tailored clothes—blazers with turtlenecks or button downs (O! venerable husband shirt), well-cut fitted tops paired with slim pants or skirts. These have always been my favorite looks on the beautiful Duchess. ❥
I love that Valentino dress. I think she knocked it out of the park in the Netherlands, fashion-wise.
Was her wardrobe pricey? Probably. I didn’t bother to check bc I know enough to know that Valentino is out of my price range regardless, LOL. But its her own money, so she can buy what she wants.
There are other aspects to this – some of the clothes may have been gifts or loans from the designers, and I’m sure some of the clothes are staples in her wardrobe or will become staples (the blazers, the jeans, even that pretty white cocktail dress) – she didn’t wear anything frivolous and useless that will never get worn again – but even if those things weren’t true, it doesn’t matter, because ITS HER MONEY. No one shames J Lo or Angelina Jolie when they show up at events in new $$$ clothes.
All wknd when she was showing up in Valentino with gorgeous and pricey purses and sunglasses, I just kept singing that Beyoncé line, “I twirl on my haters, albino alligators.”
Actually all the lyrics from Formation really fit this vibe. She’s got hot sauce in her bag.
I was thinking of Jill Biden – they didn’t tag the cost of her clothes, did they?
I find it really repugnant that they do this to Meghan at all, but it’s even worse that they did not due this to Kate on the recent tour, yet still keep it up for Meghan.
Kate’s clothing costs would have run into the six digits for the Caribbean Colonialist Disaster Extravaganza Tour.
And designers certainly aren’t complaining when Meghan shows up in their clothes. There’s an almost guaranteed run on whatever she wears. The Khaite white wrapped top she wore when she introduced Harry at the Invictus Games opening is sold out, as are the Celine jacket and Valentino oversized white suit. If major and minor fashion labels aren’t falling over themselves to offer her clothing at discounted prices or even for free, they’re fools.
And somehow, I can’t see anyone under 70 rushing to buy dresses with peplums, bows, and fussy buttons and belt buckles, in printed patterns right from grandma’s sofa. “It’s not Valentino — it’s Nanawear!”
Yeah, Meghan pays for own clothes now. I’m one of those who believes that even as a working royal she was paying for her outfits. I have no doubt that she gets some items on loan and that designers are sending her free stuff as well. I thought she looked fabulous this whole weekend.
When the British media tells me the cost of Kate colonial vacation wardrobe then we can have an honest discussion. Meghan works for her money so she doesn’t have to justify how she chooses to spend it to anyone.
Kate preens for Charles and the tax payers money. Don’t seethe British media discussing how much she spends.
And you are absolutely correct Kaiser, this is another black girl can’t have nice things.
I love this entire look on Meg and Harry looks fantastic in tan! He usually goes for dark blues or grey but the tan is a nice switch up and compliments his coloring nicely!
I’m sad she had to leave so soon as I was looking forward to more looks but I hope she’ll be out and about soon for whatever their next event is.
^^ Yes, seeing Meghan again has been a feast for the eyes and inspiring/ uplifting for the heart and mind.
I truly wish that Meghan would do a podcast or a book about fashion and beauty. From an archived feature on her former Tig blog that a Squaddie recently uncovered, Meghan had written about how her mother counseled her to pamper her skin, and actually took Meghan to a spa specialist for the first time when she 13, for her first facial! Wow, I wish the entire Tig blog was somewhere in one place to reference. Alas, the haters, the firm, and the tabloids are the chief reasons why Meghan removed and shut down her Tig site.
Not sure which Valentino shift dress i liked more: this one or the one she wore to the global citizen concert. They both have the perfect weight and Aline!
This reminds me of the dress she wore in NYC. Also a white mini dress. I just googled and the patterns are different so it’s not a repeat. But now that they’ll be in public more often presumably we’ll see some repeats.
^^ Yes, the two dresses are very similar, and both are by Valentino.
The BM is mad that major organizations and brands are not buying into the negative, slanderous narratives it has sold, even with weaponized blood relatives. The entities would have nothing to do with Meghan if they believed the garbage.
I loved this look on Meghan and thought Harry looked fantastic in the tan suit. I thought he actually stood out more style wise than Meghan. The pictures from the reading event were so cute, especially her holding the baby. She had some greet looks in this trip. As for the cost, yes there are some expensive pieces but she’s paying for it so not our business. As others pointed out, they didn’t tabulate the cost of Kate’s colonial wardrobe and most of those pieces were new and expensive. Meghan looked great and she did a lot to support Harry and the games while there. Wish she was there for closing ceremonies.
I don’t know. Love the cutouts on this dress, and the delightful pairing it made with Harry’s suit. But I’m not crazy about all these shapeless, baggy and oversized cuts on Meghan’s petite frame. Much prefer the ivory twisted wrap top she wore with dark pants at the opening ceremony. That was a great look, and my fave of her Invictus outfits. The Celine outfit comes in second for me. I know she’s trying something new, and I love that she’s experimenting with different shapes and styles, but to my eye she generally looks best in more fitted clothing, cut to her proportions. Not skin tight fitted, just shapely and classic. My two cents.
That’s funny because I *hated* that ivory wrap top and dark pants. Meghan does so many fashion things right, but she’s always had 5-10% fit/proportion problems. She’s petite and short-waisted, and that outfit needed more space between where the bodice wraps ended and the waist of the pants began.
That is funny @molly! Just proves there’s no accounting for taste. At the end of the day, I love Meghan no matter what she’s wearing. So glad we have her in this world, and Harry, too. xx
I loved almost everything she wore, except for the tan Ralph Lauren outfit ( too formal).. She looked great in all the blazers and jackets, I liked that the neutral looks with trousers and jeans were very fashionable without being overtly, stereotypically feminine. Loved the cream dress and the A-line shape. I like the switch up and experimentation. Her style is definitely evolving.
Occasionally I think Meghan’s clothes could be a little bit better tailored for her, but I really do like her style as a whole. She looks gorgeous and I absolutely love her dress (just wish I had the body and budget to pull it off myself!). She’s an exceptionally beautiful woman and she and Harry look genuinely happy together.
@L4frimaire: “I loved almost everything she wore, except for the tan Ralph Lauren outfit ( too formal).”
We didn’t see much of that outfit. Wasn’t it worn later in the evening the first day, as they met with athletes? The camel coat must have been the same that she had with her when she wore the white Valentino pants suit (and loaned the coat to the baby).
I had thought the monochrome tan/camel outfit was the same that Meghan wore at the U.N. last September. Upon checking, I see that I’m wrong. At the U.N. Meg wore a Max Mara Lilia cashmere coat with lighter-toned top and pants. In the Hague, she wore a Ralph Lauren Leonarda cashmere coat with pants and top in similar shades.
Meg definitely has a lot of tan/camel coats in her collection, unless some of them are loaners.
I liked almost everything she wore individually but not necessarily how she styled them together. Some of the outfit choices seemed out of place for the activity she was doing at the time to me too. I LOVED the navy striped top with the blazer look she wore with the kids and her white pants suit.
I normally would never talk about her styling because she gets so much heat for just existing but I feel like this is a safe place for frivolity of fashion.
Such a cute dress! And I like Harry’s suit, my boy cleans up nice! I think they both hit the right note, bringing a lot of attention to the games in the opening days and now the focus goes back on the athletes. I’m so glad everything has gone successfully so far for Harry. Maybe this will put an end to that “dim Harry” narrative though I doubt it. We can always hope.
I have loved the pictures of Meghan’s fashion, always dressed appropriately for whatever occasion, and looking happy and gorgeous. However, the picture I’ll remember is the one where Harry has his hand on her knee. ❤️
Tried to stick up for Sussexes with a friend but apparently I’m just a stupid fan girl and she’s an Uber smart person who knows how dreadful they are (we’re both Brits but I don’t live in UK). I said she doesn’t understand racism. Might be out last conversation
So she thinks she is smart, but you are stupid, and she is racist? Sounds like her “friendship” is no great loss. Congratulations on ridding yourself of her!
Ugh, I’m sorry @Mia1066. It sucks to find that kind of thing out about someone in your life.
Ugh I am sorry. As a Black woman living in America I cut so many people out of my life after Donald Trump won and then again after he lost.
I think it’s likely that a number of designers have offered to dress her. I seriously doubt she gets her clothes off the rack. It’s great publicity for these fashion houses, and she always looks wonderful in them. She probably keeps a few pieces, but most of it goes back. Similarly with the big jewelry-she has some great stuff, but I would bet that Cartier and others are more than happy to lend her pieces to wear. How many Clou necklaces and Love bracelets will they sell after seeing her wearing them?? quite a few-and yes, I know that the Love bracelet was a gift from Harry.
Proud Kiwi here – Hairy Maclary is by New Zealand author Lynley Dodd 🥝 The whole series were huge faves in our house when my boys were little. What a lovely event!
I follow Daniel Martin on IG and he really nailed the makeup (I thought it was a little too heavy for her Oprah interview). Her hair looks great too, I love that she alternates between a center part and a side part, she really pulls off both so well
See I disagree about the makeup. I felt it was slightly too dark and her hair was just a little something missing.
