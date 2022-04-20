Jobson: Invictus might fail because Prince Harry is not a working royal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gotten a rock-star reception at the Invictus Games this year in the Hague. The games were delayed for two years, but they managed to pull them off in between variants and hopefully everyone is vaccinated and safe. Just before the games started, the British media was downright gleeful at the prospect that Prince Harry might not be able to pull it off this time, or that the games would be some kind of sad affair because of all of the vile they’ve thrown at him. One of the grossest arguments I saw before the games started was this piece in the Daily Mail, with exclusive comments from Robert Jobson. Jobson argued that Harry wouldn’t be able to continue doing Invictus because… he’s not royal, and he doesn’t have the royal machinery around him. Like, Jobson is actively advocating for Invictus to end, or for Harry to be pushed out of the organization.

Royal correspondent and biographer Robert Jobson tells our royal talk show Palace Confidential that while he’s a ‘big fan of the Invictus Games’, Harry’s position outside the Royal Family makes it harder to keep it going. ‘You need an awful lot of money to do it and you need an awful lot of goodwill from governments and that’s what he’s got so far. Whether he can continue that without being a full-time member of the Royal Family, I don’t know,’ he says. ‘It’s one thing that I think he got absolutely right and if he’d stayed a full-time royal it could have run on and run on and been brilliant. I’m not sure how much longer it’s got.’ Meanwhile The Mail on Sunday’s Kate Mansey points out the tricky situation the Duke of Sussex finds himself in simultaneously promoting the games, his Netflix deal and his commercial work for the firm BetterUp. ‘There is that question mark: If you’re being paid by Netflix to do a massive lucrative show, then you’re doing your charity work, [and] you’re being paid by the BetterUp organisation – I think that is difficult territory,’ she says. ‘There’s a lot of ethical questions that raises I suppose.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“If he’d stayed a full-time royal it could have run on and run on and been brilliant. I’m not sure how much longer it’s got…” As I said, Jobson was gleeful at the idea that Invictus would fail ahead of the games. They all were – they were scared and convinced that everyone would believe their smears and lies and that the games would be a disaster and the only reason anyone would even care about Harry and Meghan would be because of their royal titles. Meanwhile, Harry brought in Netflix and BetterUp for new partnerships with Invictus, and he clearly has a host of big-name sponsors like Jaguar Land Rover, Heineken, Shell and Lockheed Martin, among many others. Invictus has become like the Paralympics and Olympic games – there are huge corporations vying to sponsor these events and attach themselves to such an “easy win” when it comes to imagery and PR. Imagine convincing yourself that Harry needs the clownery of royal machinery to execute the games long-term?? And he didn’t even really use the *royal* machinery when he founded Invictus in the first place!!