Prince Harry covers People Mag: ‘To have Meg by my side means everything’

Prince Harry traveled to the Hague, ready to do the most to promote his signature achievement and celebrate the amazing Invictus competitors at this year’s games. You could see it as soon as Harry and Meghan touched down last Friday – they were going to play the game and dazzle everyone and use the attention they were getting to highlight Invictus. Harry already sat down for a BBC interview, a local Dutch interview (with kids) and he’s got a new interview with the Today Show coming out too (which I’ll cover separately). But this has probably caused some rage in Kensington Palace: Harry is on this week’s People Magazine cover. He gave them an exclusive interview about Invictus, his military service and his children. Some highlights:
His journey: “Life is full of extraordinary gifts and challenges, many that can be seen as lessons. Over time, I’ve learned that how we mentally approach and react to the ups and downs — those gifts and challenges — is what helps to define our own outcome.” The games talk their motto “I am” from the famous William Ernest Henley poem, which includes the lines, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.” For Harry, “the poem is a reminder that you have the power to take control of your life.”
Fatherhood: “Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it. When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family’s lives could be changed forever if that happened. Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service.”
His public debut with Meghan at the Toronto games in 2017: “There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family. The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that. Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the US. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”
Lili’s first steps: “Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago! Proud papa, here.”
The kids will eventually come to Invictus: “We can’t wait!” — and he’s already introduced the competition to his son. “I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it. I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too. Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it’s so unfiltered and honest.”
As I said, I’ll cover the Today Show stuff separately, but I’d just like to bring some of that into this post – the British media spent much of Tuesday freaking the f–k out about whether Harry’s interviews would be just like “the Oprah interview” and how courtiers would be “bracing themselves for more Harry confessions.” And this is all it is – Harry talking about Invictus, Harry talking about his amazing children, Harry talking about Meghan. It’s so powerful to see him completely blank on Salt Island. Anyway, I love this interview. Can’t believe Lili is already walking! She’s probably trying to keep up with Archie and the dogs.
I love it! The more he talks about his love for Meghan, the more the derangers and their tabloid allies go into deranged frenzies. Harry told us that they are a TEAM. Whatever they have to face, they will face it together.
@Elizabeth Regina I love Harry, l love Meghan and their children, they inspire me! ❤️
Agreed! They’re wonderful together!
At first, I thought that Meghan should have worn some IG clothing. But then the British media would find a way to criticise that. Also, she knows how to support her man without stealing the limelight but yet being front and centre when he needs her.
Ooh that would’ve been really cool if she did wear a white version of the IG sweater and styled it nicely! It would totally be a huge boost to sales, with all proceeds going back to IG. I would totally buy it (even though I should buy it to support them anyway…may look for it now).
I think a lot of the things he discusses here will be prominent in his book, especially things about the IG.
I think so too. All the royal commentators speculating that his book is going to be a scandalous tell all will have egg on their faces. Harry might write *that* book someday but IMO he is too respectful of his family to do it now, it will be after the queen and prince Charles are gone.
And how his service , marriage and fatherhood have changed him for the better.
Shhhh … we’re not allowed to use the word ‘service’.
@Songs. But–but Harry said “service” in the article!? I expect the Queen shall refuse to see him in the future for his blatant disrespect of her 96 years on Earth.
I find it incredibly mature and insightful that when he was in the armed forces, he didn’t want to be married with children and a wife. Harry had the maturity of how incredibly stressful and taxing both situations cause a marriage and children. Harry was a mature young man and continues to grow emotionally.
I love that he has expressed how much Meghan means to him as well! As a wife, or partner/husband, you want your spouse to be loving and feel that they are cherishing the relationship, which he clearly does. They are a match made in heaven! They both adore and love each other unconditionally, which is what we all want in our partners! I adore them both!!
Agreed, especially the part about “invisible injuries.” I think that will tie into mental health and his own growth.
I don’t think this book is going to be full of hot tea. Do I think he might drop some tidbits here and there? Yes. But its not going to be the tell-all that the British press is so desperately hoping for. They’ll act like it is no matter what though lol.
Considering the fact that they’re referring to The Today Show interview as another tell-all interview with rapid-fire bombshells (where??), even the smallest hint to the BRF in his book is going to be treated like he’s initiated an all-out war on CH, BP and KP. If I see the word “snub” one more time…
They want the today show interview, and all interviews the Sussexes do, to be rapid-fire bombshells, because in their minds, that justifies all of the garbage they write. The fact that Harry has a life that has nothing to do with the royal family, that he has his own interests and passions, undermines the ratchet’s central belief: the royal family is the be-all and end-all. Harry is proving that it isn’t.
Yes, this seems like the “trailer” for his book.
Yes, I don’t see Harry as the type that would air the families dirty secrets out in a book. Harry isn’t the vindictive type of person. I believe his book will discuss his life’s journey to his current point and what hopes for the future. Nothing more.
Yep. They said their piece on Oprah, but *this* is their future brand: Family, service, support, charity, happiness, positivity.
Everything they’ve set up from Spotify, Netflix, Archewell, etc. is built on this version of the Sussexes.
There’s short term relevance in talking about grievances, drama, score-settling, and gossip, but to this point, H&M are all about their future legacy.
The UK media may want the book to be juicy, and the RF may be terrified it’ll be juicy, but I just can’t see it happening.
Yes, I think the relevance of grievances, etc., is in showing the path toward mental wellness – as in, don’t just show the problem, also show the solution.
I love him saying that having his wife by his side means everything. You can tell he genuinely loves his family.
What I love about Harry is that he seemed to love his family before he even met them. That little bit about how he always planned to leave the army before getting married and starting a family because he could imagine how hard it would be to be away from them or to have them worry about him? He has always been a “family man,” and I’m so glad that he was able to meet someone so perfect for him, who shares his love and energy for service, who is also willing to risk everything for love, and who shares his values so completely.
I’m just thinking about how so many BRF men seem to have had to be dragged down the aisle and only settled down and started a family because they “had to,” and how they then viewed their wife and children as pretty far down the Importance List to them: almost as annoying things that prevented them from doing whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. And then we have Harry who was considering his future wife and children’s well-being before he even had them when making his life decisions.
He’s just such a sweet, caring, grounded, loving man and he must be best the husband and father. You can tell when he talks about spending time with Archie that he’s telling real stories and that he’s actually telling you this story because he really wants to talk about his children whom he loves and because he spends a lot of time with his children, so that’s what his stories are going to be about. His family is his life. As opposed to William who will just give some forced, offhand comment about how his kids like pickles, or football, or airplanes, or tractors, or spiders depending on whatever engagement he’s doing. He doesn’t actually have a story about interacting with them and teaching them things about anything. It’s just “oh yes, one of the small persons I keep running into at my wife’s home also seem to like lunch.”
@Amy Too another hard hitting post. I can’t imagine how difficult it must have been for Harry to meet someone who could not only work but also love, respect, understand and support him. I am still amazed he found Meghan because I honestly did not know much about her career, her education and social work. But she is really perfect for Harry. Intelligence, compassion, empathy and beauty. And she has also helped reveal the real Harry, who is really intelligent, strategic and charismatic. I cannot wait for his book.
Every child of trauma or unhappy marriages swears they’ll do better. They swear they’ll break the cycle, marry for love, and provide the stable family they didn’t get.
I genuinely hope Harry’s done it. So far, so good.
@Molly – That is So SO true.
@ Amy Too, you are spot on!! I am sorry that I mentioned the same consideration that Harry had will he served, as well. But you have expanded on his point of view much better than I did!
What a fantastic interview. He sounds so grounded and happy and secure…secure for the first time in his life maybe? I adore the fact that he just ignores his messy family. You know they are annoyed that he didn’t engage with them! He talked about his wife and kids. They are his priority!
Harry talks about the people and the things in his life that are important to him. When it comes to his “other family,” he only ever references his mother and TQ. That says so much. And obviously, all this negative blathering on by the British Press with help from whoever within KP, BP, and CH says that none one, absolutely no one there, ever really knew him at all.
You are so right. They had no idea what they were dealing with regarding Harry. No one ever bothered to actually get to know him as a person.
If I ever make it to Invictus Games in Europe (I hate flying) I really hope I get to meet Harry at least 😭😍
I know! I want to go now. I’ve been seeing squaddies on Twitter literally running into him and freaking out and getting pics. It’s really cool how he spends the whole week there, meeting the athletes and families, and really creating that family atmosphere.
“There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family.“
It’s a shame that Harry couldn’t get the same from his own family in the UK.
Harry simply loves his wife and kids. He doesn’t require stunts to appear relatable.
He has evolved and matured. As we all should. It’s awesome he found a partner to not only support but to help make him better; while they both share the love of doing better. His mother would be proud. I always recall she one stated PH would be better suited for the king role. A mother knows her child. Well done.
@ Seraphina, as much as I hate bringing Diana up, as I feel like I am being disrespectful, you can’t but help but see everything that she saw in Harry and agree with her completely. Even as a child, she knew that Harry had the temperament and the maturity that WilliNot never had and didn’t want to have. You can in your early teens start to decide what type of person you want to be, but WilliNot decided long ago he prefers to be bowed down to, and not one to take someone’s hand to help them up.
What an incredible difference they both are. But I imagine we all see similarities in our own families, as I certainly do.
I get what you are saying with Diana and I know many do not like to bring up Diana, but as a mother, I think that NOT bringing her up in certain conversations is wrong. She was their mother and she did her best with both boys and she loved them so very much. She came alive when she was with them so I think she is very much a part of both and so how can one not bring her up. Especially with Harry. The way he connects with the public reminds me of how Diana connected with the public. Plus, I am a Princess Diana loony.
Diana loved and appreciated her boys. I think she left a terrible gap and she would have made a huge difference. She still may have noticed William changing for the worst, especially since he would be spending much time getting “lessons” from the Queen re: being a future King. He also showed signs of not being a nice person in certain actions of his (like barring Diana and Charles from an Eton picnic). But that said, I don’t think William would have gone to St. Andrew’s or married Kate had Diana been around.
What stood out for me is the part where he talks about taking control of his life. It must feel really good to finally have the freedom to do what he wants, when he wants for the first time in his life. I hope he talks about this in his book.
His mom would be so proud of the man he’s become — a loving and supportive husband, a loving and proud father, a man who understands the importance of service and care. She did good with him.
Well said Wendy! Harry is a son I’d be proud to have too.
Why does Harry insist on making me cry? He is such an amazing man. Incredible dad and loving and supportive husband.
Meghan does too. The love in her face when she said “please welcome my INCREDIBLE husband” – I definitely cried!
It’s so wonderful to see him happy, independent, “master of his fate,” with a wife he loves and kids he adores. I don’t know how anyone can remember the boy who walked behind his mother’s coffin and that look on his face that day and wish anything else for him than what he is and has now.
+1
Ditto
Amen.
The line about how he always wanted someone special to share these experiences with and now he has her … 😭. My heart!
The other thing that grabs me is him explaining disabilities to Archie. More parents need to do this, to normalize disabilities. Who knows what life has in store? I had an injury in my late teens that forever altered my body. I thought I was alone in the world with this experience and was depressed for years thinking no one could relate. Which is absurd. Life changes us. Our scars are part of our story.
Beautifully put.
Seeing these glimpses of how Harry parents wee Archie makes me want to get out The Bench and re-read it. With Meghan, his children, the Invictus and other communities he champions, Harry has more than replaced his BRF and their FAILURE to embrace and support him and the family he and Meghan have created.
Every time he speaks, I love him more. I’ve never been happier for strangers than I am for this family.
Same! All day and all night I am happy for them and also so proud that they have made their home in the U.S. !
You can’t help but to compare here, but had Baldimort ever spoke of Kannot or their children like this?
Even his blanket statement about them is filled with vitriol.
No.
the issue with how William speaks of Kate is that its very demeaning but he think its funny. and its not funny without the right context. Like making fun of her food for being too spicy or about how she was trying to make the rugby competition between them a “thing” or something…..it just always fall flat bc we never get the other loving stuff to support it.
In general spouses mocking their spouses in front of others is rarely as funny as the mocking spouse thinks it is and usually makes other people feel uncomfortable. Like William thinks he’s being witty and letting people glimpse their relationship but it just makes me think he’s really mean behind closed doors.
Agree Becks.
The only way that dynamic will work is if one or both of the partners have a really good self deprecated humor and those two are not only boring but also have no humor to begin with. How they take their selves so seriously with nothing to offer is still a mystery.
Talking about humour, I’m struggling to think what those 2 have said that’s genuinely funny (not offensive funny) about anything even. Charles and Camilla can sometimes say something funny.
I’ve got to start reading up on Dusseldorf ,because Harry has inspired me to want to bear witness to such warriors. He has put into words and actions what service and sacrifice means through the eyes of Invictus athletes. God bless him.
Harry seems like he is in a great place. I’m so proud of the incredible man he has become.
This👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽.
So very proud of him. He has done the work. Not only for the IG but it is obvious that he has worked on himself.
Well done Harry. I don’t know you but I feel really proud of your achievements. Please continue to take care of your lovely family.
It’s like there’s a universal protocol for easy winner and loser identification.
Loser:
– Project failings and insecurities on opponent
– Complain incessantly
– Make accusations constantly
– Predict disaster unfailingly
– Do nothing unselfishly to benefit others
– Define “winning” as making opponent cry
Winner:
– Get on with it.
This is all so great. I love what he said about talking to Archie about both visible and invisible injuries. Talking to kids about mental health at a young age – I love it. He’s right, kids understand so much and have such natural compassion.
Harry’s interview and all these great comments are bringing tears to my eyes, you guys. Coupled with the stories and efforts of all the Invictus athletes, I am floored, and inspired. 💜
All the more, I will keep the Sussex family in my prayers. It is beyond imaginable why the rotten rota, and all the Salty Isle nonces won’t leave M&H in peace to live their lives and to do their good work without all these wacko, deranged, and jealous attacks.
It’s a lesson for me in how Harry & Meghan are keeping it all in perspective and still moving forward with great accomplishments. They are not only surviving, they are thriving, and inspiring everyone whose hearts they touch.