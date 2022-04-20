Kim Kardashian never wore underwear before she invented her SKIMS line

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is still her most successful company. Skims is already worth billions and that’s partly because Kim is making a good product – underwear, loungewear, swimwear and shapewear. Half of the promotion is word of mouth, I’ve heard from multiple people that Skims products are pretty great. Anyway, to promote Skims, Kim has been talking about how she never wore underwear before she invented her own underwear line. Yikes.
Kim Kardashian invented her own favorite underwear. The reality star has long told stories of wearing multiple pairs of shapewear and layering up on boob tape, but apparently she’s been going commando underneath it all.
In a video posted on Skims’ Instagram Stories Monday, the 41-year-old star of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” showed off her brand’s Dipped Front Thong ($18) and declared, “I never wore underwear until we invented this style.”
She also confirmed her undying love for Skims’ dipped thong during her recent interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.
And she shared a similar sentiment while giving followers a tour of her underwear closet last month, saying, “I was a non-underwear kind of girl for a long time, just because they bothered me.”
Continued Kardashian in the clip, “For a good last few years I just wouldn’t wear underwear, and now I do and I’m obsessed.”
To me, this is like (mostly white) people talking about how they never bathe. Like, how do you consistently go without underwear as an adult? It’s just basic adult hygiene. I’ll be even more specific… how do you go commando as a WOMAN? A grown-ass, period-having woman? Kim’s thing is that she used to just wear shapewear constantly, like she would wear Spanx all the time and that’s it. While that’s not exactly “going commando,” it’s still not great. You know how great it feels to just slip on a pair of cotton panties after a shower? Why wouldn’t you want that?
Yeah, she’s lying.
Uhuh. Of course she did not spend her entire adult life not wearing underpants, are you kidding??
Also, that’s not her body in the header pic.
I believe it. There are countless pictures of her from behind where the camera flash makes her clothes translucent and you can see her whole butt. I assumed she did it because she wore such tight clothes that she didn’t want the visible panty lines.
I am super glad I didn’t have to do her laundry. Ick
there are plenty of pics where her underwear is clearly showing in her skin-tight clothes. and all of that spanx-like crap counts as underwear.
i’m struck by how “influencer” her pics are now, like she realizes that she’s aging out and is trying to keep up with the kids.
i can’t wait until the fashion swings back to natural. everything she represents is so overdone – fake body, fake hair, fake baby voice, clothes that strangle, too much make-up. everything about those women seems dreadfully exhausting, uncomfortable, sweaty, and unnatural.
Of course she’s lying. She also claims to never burp or poop.
I saw the headline and immediately went “Ew.”
I mean, I’m fine with going commando, I do it quite often. But there are times where underwear is mandatory, both for hygiene and comfort. And I shower/bathe twice a day.
I imagine part of Kim’s issue would be the vanity of finding comfortable underwear that fits, without feeling like she’s buying a huge size that would upset her self-image. Unless she wore nothing but thongs, and that’s not much better than commando in most situations.
If she wore shape wear INSTEAD of underwear, I can buy that. Using underwear underneath tight fitting shape wear is just bothersome. But going completely commando … not so much.
My underwear drawer is slowly changing in to only Skims stuff. I think they are amazing. I use the cotton jersey cheeky tanga.
yah but if you live in shapewear you got swamp ass most of the time.
I’m 55 and I haven’t worn underwear since I was 14 years old and was too lazy to do laundry at boarding school. I find it really uncomfortable. I guess I’m gross?
Asking for my granddaughters as I am too old to care; so how do you manage period accidents when you stand up having been sitting in class for an hour?
Nope, you’re just a human having a different experience than the post’s writer. I wonder how we managed to exist before the invention (indoctrination?) of panties, which, by the way, do come in handy on period days, etc.
Are you seriously calling underwear “indoctrination”? That’s…. Something.
Anyway, even in the Middle Ages when people were taking yearly baths in western cultures, they were wearing some sort of undergarments. Even Imperial Romans wore loincloths.
Wear them or don’t wear them, but it’s not indoctrination when someone doesn’t want to leak all over their clothes and down their legs.
None of us are gross. But we have a moist area and we should have something changeable to absorb it. It’s normal female secretion. Wearing jeans or trousers without underwear is gross unless your going with wash them everyday.
@SINÉAD — It’s funny, because my reaction to what you just said is to be squicked out that people don’t wash their jeans/pants/clothes in general every time they wear them.
You say commando is gross, but to me, wearing days-old dirty laundry is far more unhygienic.
Literally the only things I don’t wash after every wear are shoes and hair scrunchies.
@MangoAngelesque
It is recommended not to wash jeans often. And it is also extremely privileged to be able to own enough clothes to toss them into wash after each wear and to do so much laundry. If you had to fetch water from a well, heat it up over a fire, wash it by hand, and hang it out to dry, I bet you’d stop being so grossed out real quick.
That is WHY most people wear underwear and deodorant – so that you can wash that daily, but wash jeans and such less often, as they don’t come in direct contact with parts of body that tend to get the biggest bacteria buildup. It doesn’t mean people wear “days old dirty” laundry, btw. Way to make it sound maximally gross. A pair of jeans worn once over underwear in the winter is hardly “dirty” or smelly.
I had many coworkers from a certain European country who would wear the same clothes 2 days in a row. They explained it to me that washing and drying high quality clothes too much ruins them, especially high heat washing and drying. I wouldn’t call all those coworkers gross? Just a cultural difference.
That being said – I wonder if there are cultures where people don’t wear underpants. I can see both sides. As long as period products can be available for all, it’s all good.
Also I can’t help but get “I’m not like other girls I’m a cool girl” vibez from KK, anyone else?
@tessa — Seriously, you’re bringing up privilege and potentially fetching water and fire-heating it in a conversation about a Kardashian’s panty proclivities? I doubt anyone commenting here is hauling water in buckets uphill to boil it over a fire before scrubbing the crotches of their pants.
Did you get equally outraged when people talked about not showering or washing their legs? Tell them they were being maximally gross and privileged because they have indoor plumbing and other people in the world don’t?
Doesn’t it rub and hurt depending on what trousers you wear? (I’m thinking thick jeans). Also, how much laundry do you have to do????
Basically every pair of trousers you wear, even the jeans type, you have to wash every single time you wear them?
@handforthparish — It likely depends on each person’s anatomy, as some people’s bits are more outie and innie, but my personal experience is that it’s very comfortable. I imagine if you’re wearing clothes sizes too small or hiked up too far, it would hurt, but that would hurt even with underwear.
I can see both sides, I ditch the panties at night(doctor’s orders) and it feels just as good as taking off my bra. Does Skims make undergarments for naturally large chested gals?
It doesn’t hurt – I actually find underwear to be way more uncomfortable and restrictive and awful. I do the normal amount of laundry too. I mostly wear leggings, so I wash those after every wear. also… I’m really curious as to why people think it makes a difference whether you’re getting discharge on your underwear, your leggings, or your jeans. I also wash my jeans after I wear them lol.
I do wear underwear when I have my period, but I only get it every four months, so it’s not that big of a deal.
also – the best feeling after getting out of the shower is putting on a robe while you’re completely naked, not putting on cotton underwear!!
Because pants and jeans have seams that would dig right into privates, whereas underwear doesn’t. I also think I’d rather have 2 layers than one between my discharge and objects I sit on? Especially if it’s something as thin and synthetic as leggings. I’m with Kaiser, clean cotton panties after shower is a great feeling.
YES! I wonder the same? Discharge in underwear or leggings, whats the dif? I really don’t feel like my discharge is even that noticeable except for maybe a few days around ovulation. I have yet to find underwear that are comfortable enough to wear under tight jeans. It always feels like too much material and I’m constantly pulling the underwear out of my nether regions. I am acually much more comfortable in jeans and no underwear than vice versa. I know someone mentioned seams and such but I think ymmv with individual anatomy on that.
I’ve tried so many brands and styles of underwear too. Kim honestly might be selling me on SKIMS here lol. I do make an exception for dresses or skirts. I rarely wear them though for this exact reason. I also wear period underwear on heavy days but otherwise its tampons and prayers the rest of my cycle.
47, almost 48, here and I rarely put on undies. If I’m wearing white, a skirt or dress I will wear a thong. I have never liked underwear & won’t start now.
Same. And I have the same (albeit natural) bum/shape as Kim K. Nothing ever fit, and in fact was painful. The exception is under dresses, but I usually wear bike short-style non-shaper doohickies, not underwear. And I do not wear any pants more than once.
As a plus-size pear shape, finding underwear has been a personal nightmare. Currently men’s boxer briefs from old navy are my favourites. They don’t ride up and they even prevent a bit of upper thigh chafing. Just throwing this out there in case it helps others, or others have better suggestions 🙂
The K Klan LIE and tell any story that fits whatever they are selling. I dont believe anything these people say.
I agree 1000%
Total lie. There are plenty of photos showing Kim’s visible pantry lines through the years.
She’s a liar remember? Also, Kim isn’t even the CEO of Skims…she is part-owner. I have a strong suspicion she is really just the face of the brand and not much else. You’re telling me she was wearing shapewear as a teen? Was shapewear even a big thing back then? Aren’t there pics of her in tight dresses with her panty line showing? I’m sure I’ve seen those. She tries to act like she’s this huge innovator. Didn’t she also try to claim she invented the selfie? I wish you would report on their trial…it’s getting pretty juicy.
I found out that the innovator and co founder of SKIMS, Good American(Khloe) and Safely(Kris) is a black British woman called Emme Grede. She may very well want to remain in the background but its quite interesting.
Emma has been on a few magazine covers, done interviews, and red carpets. The Kardashians just don’t want you to know who she is. She’s the brains and talent, while Khloe and Kim are the faces. The Kardashians just like to take credit for everything.
Yes a post on the trial would be nice and especially the court sketch artist renderings, they are hilariously unflattering! They must be livid when they see those.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Kardashians asked the judge to bring in their own sketch artist !
Isn’t shapewear underwear? The woman who created Spanx says she designed them so you wouldn’t have to wear panties under them. Of course, that leads to the discussion of laundry and I have no interest in going there.
“Invent” Skims? She stole it from Spanx like the family steals everything else. They built their empire on the ideas and talent of others.
I cannot not wear underwear. I can’t go to sleep unless I’m wearing a pair of knickers! Cotton, and never a g-string.
Same. I just don’t get how you could not. Are some women just permanently dry all the time? Sorry that was TMI.
She’s lying. Google this—she gave an interview in 2015 where she said the SAME thing—that she never wore underwear until she discovered Hanky Panky and then she became an underwear girl. Why lie about this sh*t??!!
I’ve never photoshopped my waist to ridiculously tiny portions. I guess we all have our thing.
If she thinks that makes her sound sexy…it doesn’t
Perhaps t.m.i, but it IS the topic at hand-I only wear underwear during my period. I find them annoying/uncomfortable. I’ve been this way since I was a teenager.
I’m the exact same way! it’s the most uncomfortable piece of clothing to me, and that includes bras!
Same. I find them very uncomfortable and rarely wear them.
Um did I miss a story where white people do not bathe??? That’s a very strange accusation to make.
Yeah, I think it started with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, and then Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got in on the action. It was about not bathing their kids, but then there was just a lot of over sharing about hygiene that wasn’t super flattering to anyone.
Ah I do remember those stories. Thank you. The whole “mostly white people” additive just feels unnecessary.
I loathe the term “panties”.
lol me too, it makes me gag.
I believe her. No underwear makes it easier when your sisters want to get a sniff of your vagina…
I cant say how I know, but I have it on the best authority that Kim and Co are VERY cagey about the actual quantity of items sold in their lines. SKIMS sells out all the time, but how many pieces are actually sold? Are they selling out of 100 pieces or 100,000? They wont say even to people who need to know. Very very fishy. This was also a criticism of Kylie’s makeup line’s valuation. I would not be surprised if there was some serious smoke and mirrors going on in these businesses too.
Never ceases to amaze me how so many commentators here are so woke and so good at spotting privilege in others, yet are completely blind to their own American/Western everyday privilege! Showering 2-3 times a day is a huge privilege in most of the world, and, frankly, an environmental waste.
Owning enough clothes to change daily is a privilege.
Doing loads of laundry without intense back-breaking labor that takes an entire day is a privilege.
Think about it next time you call someone gross for having different habits and – OMG – wearing jeans twice.
Thank you, I am commenting for the first time because I’m stunned at how many people on here are so blasé about washing their clothes every day! The emissions produced by caring for clothes, washing in particular, account for something like 30% of the carbon emissions produced during a garment’s lifecycle. It’s massive. We should all be washing our clothes less. Kim K and her synthetic nightmares included lol
Thank God I’m not alone, leaves me speechless every time!
Totally agree with all of this!
Agree with everything you said, @Tessa!
I am learning every day. No, I never wear underpants. Lightweight spanx. I have more clothing than most. I do the wash every other week. Yes, I know I am discovering how privileged I am on a daily basis, but why do we vilify people that are being honest? There seems to be so much anger.
Some harmless gossip – someone commented that they cleaned KK’s hotel room, and they found spanx tags ripped out on the floor, and they suspect that Kim doesn’t even wear her own line from skims, but Spanx that she rips the tags from 😂
The repeated use of “invented” in this context is ludicrous.
At best she designed the SKIMS line. At best. And it’s much more likely that she invested and the reviewed and approved designs by actual designers.
She did not “invent” shapewear, underwear, shaping underwear, or anything at all.
I have 2 skims suits one with half leg and one just an upper body suit and I really like them. It’s good quality and super stretchy
Sooooo tired of this family
As a sixty-something woman, I’ve had to resort to using Vagifem and an internal moisturizer to keep my lady bits from turning into a dustbowl. As a result, there is a certain amount of moisture that drains out from time to time and underwear is a necessity, even at night. Furthermore, the Kardashians are all accomplished liars so I give this a big thumbs down.
Interested in whether the underwear shunning folk who wash their jeans after every wear also wash their sheets every day. Or wear pyjamas or a long nightdress. Which they wash every day. Because otherwise the contact between your body and garments that require daily washing also applies to sheets. And I don’t know what sort of underwear people are wearing if they find it so uncomfortable. If you can wear jeans, you can wear a pair of comfy fitting cotton panties. You may not want to, but they are hardly uncomfortable.
I guess we just aren’t as disgusted by our own body as some other people. Nope, I dont wash my sheets daily and ZOMG sleep naked! Sometimes I even have sex with my husband in my own bed and don’t change the sheets! Call the police! Speak for yourself, underwear is uncomfortable and I have bette things to do than pull it out of my vagina all day.