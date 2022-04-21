Royal commentators are still in shambles about Prince Harry’s Today interview

The British media is still in shambles over Prince Harry’s Today Show interview. They hyped it like crazy, believing that the Today interview would be a repeat of the Oprah interview and that Harry would suddenly spill his guts about how much he hates the Windsors. So imagine how mad they are that Harry suggested he looked in on his elderly grandmother to ensure that she has “the right people around her,” and that he is unlikely to attend the Jubbly in June, and that he completely avoided commenting on his brother and father. Here’s the full interview, yet again:

It was so well-done. I’m of the same mind as many commentators – Harry is no fool, he knew exactly what he was saying and not saying. He was prepared for the questions and he avoided what he wanted to avoid and said what he wanted to say (especially the part about the people looking after the Queen). But, you know, the clownshow commentators are going to do their thing. Enjoy this mindless screeching:

Royal author Tom Bower told MailOnline: ‘Harry’s full demands have been rebuffed and he is hitting out at those standing in the way of promoting the Sussex’s self-promotion. To enhance his credibility in America and for Netflix he needs to pretend that he has a special relationship with the Queen. I don’t believe the British public would tolerate Harry and Meghan on the balcony. Allowing them there would be self-destructive for the monarchy. That’s why I don’t believe they will come…. The recent speculation has been created by their Hollywood publicists to force the Palace to accept the Sussexes’ demands. It’s becoming an unseemly battle which the Palace needs to firmly squash.’ Royal author Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told Sky News: ‘I think they (Harry and Meghan) might well be here for part of the Jubilee, but I don’t see them sitting on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the family. Clearly, from what Harry said, he hasn’t really had any connection with his brother.’ And royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline today: ‘His refusal to comment on missing Charles and William shows the royal rift is still deep. That much is abundantly clear.’ But another expert, Robert Jobson, author of the forthcoming book ‘William At 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch’ out next month, told MailOnline that he felt Harry did not want to talk about William and Charles to help rebuild trust between the family. He said: ‘This is a family and any family in the world there’s always some issues, but to be any form of rapprochement or rebuilding of relationships there needs to be first steps. For that to happen there needs to be an element of trust. If he goes on TV starting to blurt out things for personal gain it’s going to eliminate that trust. You should read into the fact that he didn’t talk about his brother and father, which was probably a wise move because there needs to be more trust built there. When he talked about them openly that was probably what caused a bit of distress. So he was probably quite wise not to talk about them.’

Regarding the Jubbly, when Hoda asked him point-blank if he would go, Harry’s exact words were: “I don’t know yet. There’s lots of things: security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.” Non-committal at best, utterly ambivalent at worst. Once again, Harry made the delineation throughout the interview, as he has done in the past two years: he cares about the Queen as his grandmother and he loves and respects her, but he’s done with the royal drama and the wider family drama. So, that’s where he is. Funny that Bower and Seward are both like “but what about the juuuuuuubbbbbbly, he needs to come back but we’ll hate it if he comes back and he should be on the balcony but he can’t be allowed on the balcony!” They really don’t get that this is entirely Harry’s call. Even with a personal request from the Queen, he’s still not going to participate in this clownshow.

Jobson’s comments are slightly interesting to me because… that’s actually a solid point, and I wasn’t expecting that from Jobson. Harry not wanting to talk specifically about Charles and William is actually a good thing for family relations.

