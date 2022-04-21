“Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s daughter’s name has been revealed” links

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. [JustJared]
Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for 63 days. [Jezebel]
You can pour your booze into a baby doll flask? [OMG Blog]
Lainey’s take on Prince Harry’s interviews. [LaineyGossip]
The Masked Singer episode aired, where Rudy Giuliani was in a mask. [Seriously OMG]
Blac Chyna’s mom was banned from court. [Dlisted]
A piece on JK Rowling, anti-intellectualism and pop culture. [Pajiba]
Naomi Watts’ dress is very meh. [GFY]
Amy Schumer has trichotillomania. [Buzzfeed]
Review of the Netflix documentary about Abercrombie & Fitch. [Towleroad]
The latest Reem Acra bridal collection is too lacy but actually kind of nice. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I have dermatillomania so I can relate to Amy but she still sucks and is still a potato.
I also have dermatolomania. It’s not spoken of as much as trichotillomania, almost because it feels even more shameful, at least to me. Even with my own family, it’s really hard because they are disgusted. I wish it was talked about a bit more, because I don’t think people understand it at all. I used to chase after my sisters if they got sunburns and sit and peel them. I used to put Elmer’s glue on my hands and would sit and peel that for hours. I have torn the inside of my mouth to shreds, not just with my teeth, but with tweezers and scissors, also that it would peel. And then of course there’s the shame in the fact that you eat it. Like the skin around my fingers and my cuticles. It’s something I never talk about, because anytime I try talking about it with my family, they literally gag. I actually just got a brand new tattoo yesterday, a large one on my shoulder, and I know that it’s going to peel and I know that I cannot peel that. The impulse becomes so strong, at least for me, that if I’m unable to bite off a cuticle for example, I get really anxious. It’s amazing the type of coping mechanisms that humans can create for themselves.
Well I want to thank you for having the courage to share about your condition here, because it was enlightening for me. What you described sounds exactly like one of my cousins. I had no idea it was an actual disorder, and I don’t think she’s ever heard of it, either. She started picking and chewing when she was around 10 or so, and I think everyone just assumed it was a simple bad habit thing. My aunt used to slap her hands away from her mouth and tell her that it was disgusting. I hope you don’t mind me asking, is it linked to anxiety or trauma or anything like that? My cousin was adopted when she was 4 or 5 from one of those infamous post-Ceausescu Romanian orphanages, and while she is generally quite well-adjusted compared to many kids who survived those institutions, I wondered if the picking might be a coping mechanism for trauma that she’s unwilling to discuss.
Yes. I used to destroy my lips and sometimes my hands and fingernails. I still struggle with the skin on my feet.
I struggle with something similar — picking the skin around my cuticles – so maybe not as severe, but it has been a source of shame my whole life. Like the rest of you, I didn’t know it was even something that other people struggled with so I didn’t even know I could get help with it. Then, I found an app called HelloMind. It has treatments for these kinds of problems – it’s easy because you just choose a program and then listen to it from your phone. It really worked for me so that I have a positive view of the situation and it makes me feel so much better about my problem. Slowly, my cuticles and fingers have been healing so much so that I am not ashamed of them any more! So there is help out there 🙂
I also have dermatillomania I just never knew it had a name. I finally stopped chewing my nails a few years ago, but I pick at the skin around them to the point that it’s sore and bleeding (I currently have 7 fingers that have wounds on them – out of 9 fingers I have four on one hand). I try to stop and I can’t. It’s frustrating and painful.
*Edited to add – I was just googling it and it’s so me.. I use pins and tweezers
Thanks for the education. I have never heard of this and I’m sorry you have to not only live with it, but are forced to live with the immature and uncaring attitude of most people towards it. Again, thanks all of you for letting me know.
I battled Trichotillomania in college. I had to have my eyebrows microbladed to help fill in where I I have a hole in my right eyebrow, and I have almost no lashes on my right eye. I’m left handed, so I picked with the right hand when I wrote while studying.
I started trichotillomania seemingly out of nowhere when I was pregnant (and a student… I think holding a text book/studying makes it worse for sure!) For me it comes in waves for a few months often if I get a zit there, and goes after a few months, lately it’s been sticking around a long time 🙁 so far I’m just attempting to fill in with a brow pencil but worried it will eventually scar… glad to know there’s something that helped you partially!
Malti is such a lovely name
It means “fragrant flower”. I’m happy they went with an Indian name.
I think it’s lovely. Good choice!
It’s very pretty.
I hope the Jonas baby is okay now. She was so premature and that’s scary.
I don’t care for Amy at all, for a number of reasons, but this was an eye-opening article to read. I have a habit of unconsciously running my hands through my hair…not to the point of ripping it out unless it’s already coming out because I’m in a shedding phase…but I always just told myself and my loved ones (who DID notice me doing it) that it was just a self-soothing behavior during stress or anxiety. And maybe it is, but I’ve now made a mental note to bring it up to my PCP, neurologist, and psychologist. ❤️
A big thank you to the brave posters who told us about their dermatillomania & trichotillomania. I had heard of one, but not the other, and I wish you all the very best as you cope with these issues. I come for the gossip, but I take away so much more. Every time.
If you read the JustJared article, it says that TMZ “got ahold of” baby Jonas’ birth certificate and that’s how they know the name. Does that seem…..kind of creepy to anyone else? Like, the couple chose not to reveal the name for now, so TMZ sent an intern down to the public records office.
Maybe it’s just me?
Creepy is TMZ’s stock-in-trade! Thats pretty much everything they do.
I believe birth certificates are a matter of public record, so they likely didn’t have to do anything nefarious to get a hold of it but yes, super creep.
I’ve never watched The Mask Singer, but uh what the hell. Sounds like a great time for cancelation.
Ken Jeong is a national treasure.
Thank you for the info on dermatillomania. I travel with a woman who’s fingers are constantly in her mouth and it drives me insane, especially when she’s doing it during a pandemic. I’ve spoken about it with her and she’s been doing it since she was a child. Biting at the cuticles then looking at her fingers, then back in the mouth. Even some of our guides have commented on it to her, it’s that bad. This info was good for me to know to better understand.
I suffered trichotillomania as a 15 year old, studying for school leaving exams. Interesting that two people above have also linked it to studying and exams.
I pulled out my hair so compulsively, I had a completely bald patch on top of my head and would arrange my remaining hair over it and wear a headband to conceal hold it in place. I eventually stopped. It grew back, but wow, it was pretty intense for me, and my parents too.