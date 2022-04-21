“Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s daughter’s name has been revealed” links

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. [JustJared]

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for 63 days. [Jezebel]

You can pour your booze into a baby doll flask? [OMG Blog]

Lainey’s take on Prince Harry’s interviews. [LaineyGossip]

The Masked Singer episode aired, where Rudy Giuliani was in a mask. [Seriously OMG]

Blac Chyna’s mom was banned from court. [Dlisted]

A piece on JK Rowling, anti-intellectualism and pop culture. [Pajiba]

Naomi Watts’ dress is very meh. [GFY]

Amy Schumer has trichotillomania. [Buzzfeed]

Review of the Netflix documentary about Abercrombie & Fitch. [Towleroad]

The latest Reem Acra bridal collection is too lacy but actually kind of nice. [Tom & Lorenzo]