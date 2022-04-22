“Elizabeth Olsen wore a very shiny Armani look to a Berlin screening” links

Elizabeth Olsen wore Armani to the Doctor Strange screening in Berlin. [RCFA]

The Offer had a premiere event and Miles Teller & Matthew Goode look like they’re promoting completely different projects. [Go Fug Yourself]

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna were blindsided by his arrest. [Dlisted]

Dove Cameron appeared on the Tonight Show. [Just Jared]

The Euphoria cast had an event this week. [LaineyGossip]

As I watched the most recent Scream, I realized that I kind of enjoy “elevated horror,” if Scream is supposed to be elevated horror? [Pajiba]

CNN+ is over after only a few weeks. [Gawker]

Janelle Monae comes out as nonbinary! [Towleroad]

Why did a couple on The Ultimatium not work out? [Starcasm]

Sofia Richie is engaged. She’s 23 years old. [Egotastic]

Trendspotting: hate-posting about Coachella. [Buzzfeed]