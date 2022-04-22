“Elizabeth Olsen wore a very shiny Armani look to a Berlin screening” links

Elizabeth Olsen wore Armani to the Doctor Strange screening in Berlin. [RCFA]
The Offer had a premiere event and Miles Teller & Matthew Goode look like they’re promoting completely different projects. [Go Fug Yourself]
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna were blindsided by his arrest. [Dlisted]
Dove Cameron appeared on the Tonight Show. [Just Jared]
The Euphoria cast had an event this week. [LaineyGossip]
As I watched the most recent Scream, I realized that I kind of enjoy “elevated horror,” if Scream is supposed to be elevated horror? [Pajiba]
CNN+ is over after only a few weeks. [Gawker]
Janelle Monae comes out as nonbinary! [Towleroad]
Why did a couple on The Ultimatium not work out? [Starcasm]
Sofia Richie is engaged. She’s 23 years old. [Egotastic]
Trendspotting: hate-posting about Coachella. [Buzzfeed]
I can’t believe that hideous thing is Armani.
I can’t believe she wore it!!
Oh no…did she do buccal fat removal?
She is morphing into her sisters.
Definitely! She is getting that lean and hungry look!
Resembles Joni Mitchell in the top pic.
She’s had a least one nose job, maybe more, and it gives her face an unfortunately pinched look. In older pictures she’s much prettier, and her original nose was not big at all.
Elizabeth should have thrown this outfit in the bin. Is Mr. Armani okay?
Are her pants made with clear plastic?
And didn’t we know that about Janelle Monae years ago?
Kinda looks like grandma’s sofa cover on top of her pants!
Re: Scream, I recently watched the entire series with two non-horror-fan friends. Proud to say they loved it and understood what an intelligent, lovable, and fun series it is.
I think a lot of horror is about more than just surface level scares, so I also like “elevated horror.” Each decade has horror that reflects the thoughts and fears that dominate that time period, and while there’s a lot of low-quality nonsense in this genre, I also think a lot of horror is smart and has depth. That’s why I’m a fan of the genre — there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for something psychological and deep, silly and campy, or genuinely frightening. Horror has so many subgenres.
I love the Scream series. I haven’t seen the most recent one, but the original is a horror-satire masterpiece. It’s not a spoof. It’s real horror but also a meta-analysis of horror-tropes. And it’s so so good.
Awful dress. Completely unflattering in addition to general ugliness. Cut, fabric, color, embelishments…
Agreed; There’s absolutely no angle from which that outfit could possibly look flattering. I assume that’s why in both photos she looks like she’s about to burst into tears.
I think the bottom is a pair of pants? That’s what it looks like in the second picture.
Looks like Benedict and Elizabeth tolerate each other. Or maybe they had a crazy, passionate affair on set. Regardless, they body language is suspicious.
There are other photos from this event where they look happy and comfortable together. One second of a snapshot can’t always tell the whole story.
Oh dear. Well, I love her anyway.
Elizabeth Olsen’s face looks not good. So shiny and her mouth looks distorted. What could she have done?
I do not lik3 to bump watch but…..
What’s wrong with being engaged at 23? I mean, in general, not in Sofia Richie’s case…she hasn’t shown the best taste in partners in recent history.
There are worse things. I still generally think people should live a little before settling down, and it also depends on the ages of both people. But my daughter turns 23 next month and has had a serious boyfriend for almost 4 years, so if they got engaged I wouldn’t mind, he’s a wonderful guy. I don’t offer my opinion to her, but if I did I would say that marrying is one thing, having kids too soon is something else.
I must confess that I encouraged both of my children to wait until their 30’s before considering marriage. My thought process was due to the fact that you spend the first 18 years at home, living under your parents home. The next 4 are spent at university, finding a job and becoming a full self functional adult. I also told them that they should spend their 20’s learning about themselves and being selfish. Travel, take advantage of being by yourself and enjoying being by yourself. Plus, they have the task of finding a job, possibly relate to their major or minor, and seeing if it is something that they love. My daughter did travel extensively, solo and charity work. My son on the other hand, has never lived by himself and has never traveled. I thought that it was important for them to learn who they were as people. Though every child is different and every path one takes is up to them. I respect their choices.
The bad stuff said about Coachella is 100% true. It was not as fun as it has been. And it’s not a music festival anymore..
And this quote makes me so sad: “But the A-listers already have status. They don’t need to perform for the internet to elevate their status.”
Can we stop with this STATUS bs already and just enjoy ourselves?
We are all the SAME, a-lister or unknown. We will all end up the same way, nothing of that matters!!
SM has destroyed so much it seems. Why would you go to a music festival and spend your entire time taking selfies, having to change your clothes 6 times and do nothing but promote yourself? And why are these companies compounding the destruction to the essence of the festival? Plus it’s an insult to not only the artists performing but also an insult and selfish of the other festival goers as well! If you want to dance around taking selfies, change clothes 6x’s and block/interfere with others, then please stay in your backyard.
I honestly don’t hate what she’s wearing. Him however is terrible with the too casual scarf, untucked t-shirt, bad pants and horrible sneakers