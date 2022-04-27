Brown: Duchess Kate was ‘tormented about class’ just as Meghan was about race

As we’ve seen, Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers revealed that she has massively lost the plot. Her arguments, her royal “worldview,” none of it makes much sense. One thing is for sure, Brown is very, very pro-Cambridge. To her, Prince William was a holy terror, but now he’s the most elegant statesman, the one true hope of the monarchy. To her, Duchess Kate is perfection and always has been. In the latest excerpt, Brown addresses the British media’s treatment of Kate versus their treatment of Meghan. As Meghan said in the Oprah interview, being called “Waity Katie” is not the same as being racially abused for years. “Rude and racist are not the same thing.” But to hear Tina’s version of events, rude and racist ARE the same. Or classism is the same as racism. It is not.

Kate Middleton was mocked as a social climber by the same U.K. press who “stooped to new lows” in relation to Meghan Markle and race, according to Tina Brown. The former magazine editor’s new biography The Palace Papers, released on April 26, charts how every high profile royal wife in modern times has faced the wrath of the media. Meghan acknowledged in her Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021 how other royal women had experienced rudeness but suggested her own treatment was different because it was racist. However, Brown highlights how some of the hostile coverage Kate and the Middleton family experienced spoke to their social background and class. She wrote: “No one knew better than Harry what the British press was capable of. He had seen it all—from the primordial trauma of his mother’s last hours to the brutal invasions of his previous girlfriends’ privacy, and the monstering of every woman in the royal family except the Queen. Kate had been tormented about class and social climbing and her mother’s Party Pieces business—’Mail Order Bride,’ one columnist sneered. The jibes didn’t end after the wedding either. She was routinely depicted as a placid nonentity. “It was perhaps inevitable that the same malevolent scribes who had heaped scorn on the class and looks of the other royal women would go after Meghan on race, practically throwing their backs out as they stooped to new lows.” The book cites Wolf Hall author Hilary Mantel’s lecture for the London Review of Books which described Kate as being “as painfully thin as anyone could wish, without quirks, without oddities, without the risk of the emergence of character.”

Yeah… it’s not the same. The media treatment of Meghan was racist, nasty and full of lies. What irritated the Middletons was that so many of the “classist” criticisms were based in truth. The Middletons ARE social climbers. Kate DID wait around for a decade, doing absolutely f–k all. Kate is NOT “accepted” in many aristocratic circles. Carole IS seen as gauche and tacky. And even with all of that, the British media turned on a f–king dime as soon as Meghan came around. Suddenly button-covered, tacky, placid Kate was the perfect future queen who had never put a foot wrong. Instead of supporting her sister-in-law, Kate used the media’s racist treatment of Meghan to embiggen herself. Of course, Kate had to be shown that even though those aristo circles loathed Meghan, they still didn’t accept Kate either. The Tatler mess proved that.

(Also, as the years go by, Hilary Mantel’s comments about Kate were absolutely dead-on, even more so now than at the time.)