Brown: Duchess Kate was ‘tormented about class’ just as Meghan was about race

As we’ve seen, Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers revealed that she has massively lost the plot. Her arguments, her royal “worldview,” none of it makes much sense. One thing is for sure, Brown is very, very pro-Cambridge. To her, Prince William was a holy terror, but now he’s the most elegant statesman, the one true hope of the monarchy. To her, Duchess Kate is perfection and always has been. In the latest excerpt, Brown addresses the British media’s treatment of Kate versus their treatment of Meghan. As Meghan said in the Oprah interview, being called “Waity Katie” is not the same as being racially abused for years. “Rude and racist are not the same thing.” But to hear Tina’s version of events, rude and racist ARE the same. Or classism is the same as racism. It is not.
Kate Middleton was mocked as a social climber by the same U.K. press who “stooped to new lows” in relation to Meghan Markle and race, according to Tina Brown. The former magazine editor’s new biography The Palace Papers, released on April 26, charts how every high profile royal wife in modern times has faced the wrath of the media. Meghan acknowledged in her Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021 how other royal women had experienced rudeness but suggested her own treatment was different because it was racist.
However, Brown highlights how some of the hostile coverage Kate and the Middleton family experienced spoke to their social background and class. She wrote: “No one knew better than Harry what the British press was capable of. He had seen it all—from the primordial trauma of his mother’s last hours to the brutal invasions of his previous girlfriends’ privacy, and the monstering of every woman in the royal family except the Queen. Kate had been tormented about class and social climbing and her mother’s Party Pieces business—’Mail Order Bride,’ one columnist sneered. The jibes didn’t end after the wedding either. She was routinely depicted as a placid nonentity.
“It was perhaps inevitable that the same malevolent scribes who had heaped scorn on the class and looks of the other royal women would go after Meghan on race, practically throwing their backs out as they stooped to new lows.”
The book cites Wolf Hall author Hilary Mantel’s lecture for the London Review of Books which described Kate as being “as painfully thin as anyone could wish, without quirks, without oddities, without the risk of the emergence of character.”
[From Newsweek]
Yeah… it’s not the same. The media treatment of Meghan was racist, nasty and full of lies. What irritated the Middletons was that so many of the “classist” criticisms were based in truth. The Middletons ARE social climbers. Kate DID wait around for a decade, doing absolutely f–k all. Kate is NOT “accepted” in many aristocratic circles. Carole IS seen as gauche and tacky. And even with all of that, the British media turned on a f–king dime as soon as Meghan came around. Suddenly button-covered, tacky, placid Kate was the perfect future queen who had never put a foot wrong. Instead of supporting her sister-in-law, Kate used the media’s racist treatment of Meghan to embiggen herself. Of course, Kate had to be shown that even though those aristo circles loathed Meghan, they still didn’t accept Kate either. The Tatler mess proved that.
(Also, as the years go by, Hilary Mantel’s comments about Kate were absolutely dead-on, even more so now than at the time.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
British Royals attend Trooping The Colour – The Queen's official birthday parade.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women's Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women's Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England.
Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), in central London, Britain July 10, 2018.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service.
The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service.
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service.
False equivalency. Tina Brown is a shyster.
Perhaps you don’t know this, but “shyster” is used as an anti-Semitic slur.
I did not know the origin of the word shyster as an anti-Semitic slur. Thank you for pointing that out. I always thought it meant clever w/a mean streak kind of thing. I’m going to educate myself further. Thank you again.
It can be seen as anti Semitic slur but it’s origin is not actually anti Semitic. Thanks, Google.
Agreed. The only positive I can find to say is that she at least acknowledges that the British press “stooped to a new low” and that they did attack Meghan based on race.
Actually, race and class go hand in hand in the UK. After WWII, when so many people of colour came from former colonies to help rebuild a ruined Britain, they were designated as the new lower working class. And there are distinct tropes about different ethnic groups – Indians ‘make good doctors’ and are thus elevated to the middle class, for example. For Meghan, it was a LOT worse than anything Kate experienced: by virtue of her whiteness, Kate was automatically placed above Meghan in the class scale. Meghan’s Blackness and her American background made her a parvenu in the eyes of the antediluvian racist Establishment. Kate may have been mocked for being middle class – a label she will never lose, despite her social position; Meghan would always be associated with the unfair tropes that surround Blackness and its place in the British class system.
Kate’s children were never tormented. Meghan’s was depicted as a chimp. When he was newborn. Not the same.
And there’s more- with George, right after birth Kate packed everything up including William and sequestered herself with the Middletons in Bucklebury against the wish of the Queen. The press was very sympathetic to her and even raved about how sweet it was she gave out expensive Jo Malone candles for her baby shower.
Meanwhile you would have thought Meghan was the head of some child slavery ring with the way they wrote about her shower and her postpartum time.
Exactly. That happened. There’s no spinning this with “ah shucks the tabloids were just teasin’ y’all.”
Yup, and she was treated like a delicate flower throughout all her pregnancies and left alone to gestate in peace. Meanwhile, they tormented and harrassed Meghan mercilessly while she was pregnant with Archie. Because as racists tend to do, they don’t think black women can feel pain (physical or emotional) the way white women do. There is a special place in hell for every single member of the British media (Tina included).
Let’s say there’s a modicum of truth to her ridiculous statement that classism=racism (it does not).
In Meghan’s case, she was piled on for BOTH. Either way you try to work it, Tina, Meghan got the WORST treatment of any married in . End all.
Thanks for stating the obvious. Meghan is a descendant of British/Anglo-American slavery. This means she is not even “classed.” She’s below class because her ancestors were (are) viewed at subhuman, which is why her son was called a chimp because he is “tainted” by “black blood.”
White Europeans have been indoctrinated into white racial superiority since at least the Enlightenment with its “Great Chain of Being” with white God and white angels directly above white people and Africans just above apes. We are dealing with some very old white supremacist beliefs.
To them God and Jesus are white. The queen and royals are their representatives on earth. And to them, Meghan and her children have some simian-like attributes. This goes very deep. The problem is Meghan existence refutes their deeply help beliefs and it makes them rage-filled.
Exactly!
And it is not only deeply rooted, woven into our societies. It’s also fiercely clung to, even if people don’t acknowledge or even recognizing that’s the root of their ‘values’ or how they see the world because those at /near the top of that scheme are STILL benefiting from it TODAY!
And those who share some characteristics with those at the top (ie white or male etc etc) imagine that somehow someday they or people like them could be at the top too, so they throw in to the existing racist classist sexist world view and fiercely fight to defend it without realizing they are actually in many cases fighting against their own best interests (see Lyndon Johnson’s quote about getting people to empty their pockets).
That’s part of what’s going on when RR fawn over Kate (and demonize Meghan) They see Kate as an English Rose who won a prince, and themselves as English Roses, or ER-adjacent, so in elevating her they are shoring up their own value in their twisted brains.
Oh even better, the “I’m a victim, too” card. At least she said the BM reached new lows with Meghan.
The racism is embedded so deeply into the fabric of their existence they can’t even recognize it when it is front and center everyday for years on the pages of the fail and company’s rags.
Waity and her sister were mocked as social climbers by her husband’s friends before they were mocked by the press because that’s what they are. They’ve done well for themselves but let’s not get it twisted. Uncle Hookerznblow got his money’s worth.
One would think that being tormented by the press would make Kate more compassionate and protective of her new sister in law. Oops, nope.
I don’t feel one bit sorry for racist Kate.
Yes, Kate was mocked by the press for years, but in no way does that compare to constant racist vitriol that came from the media the day they outed Harry and Meghan’s relationship.
Let’s just say Kate was treated just as bad, you’d think someone who went through similar hell would be there for another person so they’d have less to worry about. Kate wasn’t a good person to Meghan despite everything said about her because it’s all true, she cared way too much about being accepted into the social circles and pushed away the one person who truly could have been an ally for her.
And Kate was mocked by the press for falling out of clubs drunk, papped showing a great deal more than necessary when exiting limos, topless on vacation and *engaging in an act of marital affection* (aka giving Wm a beej) on a balcony in France, and too many Marilyn moments to count. Meghan? Because she’s bi-racial.
Completely ridiculous. People in William’s circle may have mocked the Middletons for being greedy social climbers (which they are) and for “not belonging” but the UK press always portrayed her as the “commoner who was a breath of fresh air”. Maybe one or two articles would come through about Carole’s tackiness but that was it.
And she was portrayed as a placid nonentity because that’s what she is. Well, the nonentity part.
Compare this to be unbelievably vicious character assassination that started against Meghan from the beginning. Kate was never mailed death threats or white powder.
Agreed. Criticizing Kate for her actions (or non-actions) and her choosing to be a lazy doormat with no ambitions, is not the same as attacking someone because of their race.
Meghan coming along was the best thing that ever happened to Kate. She was more than happy to throw her under the bus in order to embiggen herself. Its horrible to think about and whenever I look at pictures of her and Meghan together I just think, “what a garbage person.”
So no, I’m not that sad that the press called her a social climber.
And social climber is accurate. Angry black woman isn’t.
The class based criticism Kate and the Middletons got was pretty much a result of their behavior, how they acted as middle class folks. Meghan got criticism that was unwarranted by her behavior simply due to her race.
By the time the engagement was announced, the media was not criticizing kate about the social climbing stuff. Any criticism post wedding related to her spending crazy amounts on clothes and doing little work, which were fair criticisms.
Meghan did not get that protection once married and it actually seemed to intensify.
Also that Hillary Mantel article was not solely about Kate, but about royal wives in general. Quoting it as if it was comparable to the waity Katie stuff is very deceptive. Mantel was making a critique on how royals are depicted, especially the wives, and how society expects them to act. And as stated by others, it remains very accurate to this day.
This. It is from Mantel’s speech Royal Bodies which I recommend people listen to or read the transcript for themselves. She was being sympathetic towards Diana, the Queen, Marie Antoinette, Kate, and any royal woman. That her words about Kate being perceived as nothing more than an empty mannequin designed by committee? Mantel didn’t know she was speaking the truth about Kate *being* shallow, empty, devoid of interest.
AND knowing what we know now…that top pic from the event with Kate is turquoise and Meghan in navy, Kate is tricked out in JEWELS with a huge brooch with a literal crown in it, and big earrings, showing off her access and position.
And Meghan still looks classier.
They really had no idea what to do.
Meghan said it best: rude and racist are not the same.
Yeah, because making fun of a social climber and making fun of someone you want to succeed in dying are the exact same thing. 😐
Waity Kaity was not a torment based on class. It was a direct criticism of Kate’s decision to be a doormat.
Also, Kate wasn’t called lazy because she was a commoner. She was called lazy because she was laaaaazy.
The difference is no matter how hard Meghan worked, how hard she tried, how careful she was about her work and appearance, her every breath was spun into something awful mostly based on the color of her skin.
Kate’s criticism came primarily from her own actions or rather inaction and she’s often defended by various royal institutions since marrying into the family, the press being fed all these puff pieces and getting pushback when they dare post something less than flattering about Duchess Doolittle.
This is why we have it accepted as Canon law that Kate doesn’t get botox but did fall into a puddle of tears mere moments after Louis’s very difficult birth to the emotional empress of emptiness when the angry black pretender princess and her 2am emails to the patient, well paid, delicate staff hurt poor never put a foor wrong future princess of wales’ little fee fees.
YES YES YES!!! This times a thousand!!
Her being a doormat was her decision, and whether she was working class, middle class, aristo, or whatever, she would have been ridiculed. She is a doormat who happens to be middle class.
Her being lazy was also her decision (and Carole’s). She is a joke because she hasn’t lifted a single finger apart from somewhat parenting (not saying parenting isn’t a full time, difficult job! It’s much easier when you have nannies and chefs and granny Carole to help).
Wow the absolute gall of this false equivalency is staggering. Wow
Honestly, I think this angle more than everything else makes me know this is Middleton propaganda. They’ve been obsessed with trying to downplay Meghan’s treatment and make it equivalent to what Kate faced. That being said, let’s say they were the same (they’re very much not) why is it supposed to be a valid argument that Kate went through it and so Meghan should have as well? Why is awful treatment at the hands of the media something they’re supposed to withstand without any push back? Also, they’re different people, if Kate decided to take it and Meghan didn’t want to take it, I don’t understand why that can’t be respected (I know why, these questions are trying to bring sense to abject nonsense).
Agreed. This is coming out of every orifice of the Middleton camp and I feel nothing but embarrassment for them.
Karening to the fullest. Being called a social climber is in no way the same as people spewing racist crap at you. Keep doing you Tina ( insert side-eye here).
I hate the idea that royal brides have to go through press hazing. We don’t see it with the men generally. It’s misogynistic & wrong. And yes Kate faced and still faces classism & misogyny – even from Tina herself going by her description of her background. Difference is that Kate ‘s middle class background was sold as a benefit, breath of fresh air. Difference also is the palace & people like politicians have pushed back on criticism of Kate.
With Meghan she faced classism, xenophobia AND racism. apart from around the wedding day when the International press eyes’ were on the family & it was said that the marriage meant the family was modernising, Meghan background was described negatively as gangster& she was ‘polluting’ the royal bloodline. Also nobody is in jail because William married a middle class girl whereas some wanted to kill Harry for being a ‘race traitor’. So not the same.
If Harry should have expected the press to monster any woman he married given his mother’s experience, shouldn’t it have behooved the palace to throw arms around Meghan & show the palace had learned from harassment of Diana etc? Wonder how some MPs could recognise treatment Meghan faced but the palace was silent on it.
There’s a real sense of public-school cruelty in the hazing you mention. Like they are looking for any weakness to exploit, and they want / need to find weak and vulnerable creatures to torment. It’s profoundly evil.
Completely agree that classism is cruel and repulsive but not remotely the equivalent of what Meghan faced in terms of intersectional oppression.
The hazing of married-in women should have been silenced long ago when the media tried to create the Diana versus Fergie narrative.
When Meghan came on the scene, Kate was presented with two choices
1) Show some empathy towards Meghan and embrace and support her
2) Join the mob with glee because she was no longer the main target
She chose #2 and that speaks volumes about Kate’s character (or lack there of)
Before Meghan arrived, I had a generally positive, sympathetic view towards Kate and William. I genuinely thought that the Sussex’s and the Cambridges would be the “fab four” and do great things together.
Boy was I WRONG!! The Cambridges turned out to be biblical levels of evil. William truly is Cain. And Kate is Salome (the bitch that asked for John the Baptist’s head on a platter)
Bullshit. Not for years and years and not daily. Come off it, Tina. You need to sit down and shut up. #TinaBrownisaliar
Tina appears to be on team MAGA for her US audience. Let’s gaslight any wiff of racism and sanitize historical truths about Meghan. Any other approach would make the Royals responsible for their own mess.
Che, I guess she doesn’t understand that the likelihood of the MAGA crowd buying her book is slim at best.
Mantel was making a commentary on the “image” of Kate, not Kate herself. It was a necessary way of looking at things in the context of feminism. A royal woman of our era would need to operate as a robot doll rather than have anything to say or anything meaningful to do, and this should be troubling. Instead, it was celebrated.
Mantel was the one who compared her to an empty vessel, right?
Because congrats Kate, mission accomplished.
That’s so right.
The royals protected Kate. Maybe not totally before marriage, but definitely big time after. They lied for her–visible extensions became a never heard about before or since scar from a childhood surgery. Botox? Never and shame on you for insinuating she would ever! Rumors of an affair? Call the lawyers and invoke human rights violations so that not a single member of the British media can report on it.
For Meghan? Crickets. Nada. Zilch. Nothing. Not only that, the immediate royal family encouraged the vitriol, joined in on it, and even created anti-Meghan Twitter accounts from within KP. But Tina missed all of this in her sham reporting.
They did protect her before marriage. They let her use their lawyers to sue photographers and make media complaints. It was “unprecedented” and there were unconvincing denials that she was somehow separately using Harbotte and Lewis, the queen’s lawyers. Those claims were lies. Everyone that reported on them and got them knew it had the Palace’s backing and treated the threats thusly. Kate’s eventual response once her and William had that “pact” to get engaged eventually was to pack off to bucklebury and wales and disappear. She had disappeared both pre and post marriage and one of the reasons the press is playing ball is to try to prevent another one. But you can it coming with the move to Windsor. When she does that and spend the next 15 years bringing her children to after school sports, the media is going to die of thirst.
It’s not the same and Harry recognised the seriousness of the attacks when he put out that statement to ask for the press to back off. Did Tina even talk about this in her book? It doesn’t seem so. Did she even interview Omid? I know he’s not a totally credible source about the Sussexes but he has some insight.
I bet Omid is laughing his @ss off at Tina Brown!
Wouldn’t it have been something if Kate had put her arm around Meghan in public and made a point of saying, “This is my sister now, we’re a team.” If she’d even briefed ONCE off the record to say “I feel awful for her, I know just how it feels when your life is twisted by the press for hate-clicks.” I know she’s incapable of it – does she even have a single female friend? – but this could have gone in a whole different direction if Kate was actually 1/10th of the graceful, patient, benevolent FFQ they’re always trying to claim she is.
It says a lot about Kate that she never tried to befriend Meghan or show her some support. You would think even from a mere public relations standpoint Kate or her team would understand how good it would look to show family unity.
Exactly, all she needed to do was to link arms with her SIL and promenade. All she had to do was put on something from the Smartworks capsule clothing, hold the Together cookbook, and pet a rescue dog. She would have gotten credit – undeservedly- for showing her the ropes. She would have been haloed up as the beneficient St. Catherine of Bucklebury. The halo effect for doing the absolute least. Too late, too late, shall be their cry. She and her husband are as sharp as a pair of dull scissors.
Kate was the first one to reject Meghan because that blind about not giving her a ride to go shopping was one of the first interactions we had heard. There was nothing reported about William disliking Meghan at that point.
Kate saw Meghan as a threat to her popularity and for Harry’s attention and she was the mean girl from day one. Meghan knew that because why else did that blind end up going to Lainey? But many still never wanted to believe that kate could be that mean. Despite the stories about her and Pippa bullying Eugenie and Beatrice, the press still covered for her.
Even the video evidence of her behaviour at the commonwealth service is not enough for some to believe that Kate really isn’t the nice white woman they want her to be. Because what justification can a decent person have to snub her sister in law at a church service?
Nah, Kate wouldn’t do that, Meghan stole her man. I believe that’s the real issue. Plus Mama Carole thought she could get a two-for-one deal and hook Harry up with Pippa. So they are both big mad at Meghan. Also, there was the no 10 year wait requirement like Waity had to endure.
Tina Brown whitesplaining racism and trying to minimize the vitriol Meghan faced (which drove her to suicidal ideation! for crying out loud) by equating it to Waity Kate’s experience of a decade of doing nothing. Yup, Brown is more toxic than she realizes.
What annoys me is that PH backed up PW when he asked the media to back off of Kate and he helped out PC in talking positively about Cam. When it came the time that he needed their help to defend Meghan, NOT ONE of them spoke up.
TB is just outing herself here as a vile racist. Minimizing what Meghan went through and equalizing it with what Kate went through. Nope. Just nope. Hell no.
I cannot get over how sour-faced Kate was whenever Meghan was in the same room. Kate looked absolutely miserable. Her big keen grins were much less…keen.
It goes to show how utterly rattled she was around Meghan and Harry. Their light and charisma infuriated and unsettled her to the point where she couldn’t even fake it.
It’s fascinating but also speaks to her immaturity, which is something that isn’t talked about enough. To me, she is a coddled woman-child stewing in insecurities.
Which is why she and that husband of hers are actually perfect for each other, regardless of how unhappy they are together.
You said it, @Em. There’s really no there, there. Or else maybe she’d be able to share the spotlight without being visibly threatened.
Tina, slavery is over. The days of black people taking scraps white peoples give them are over. Black women no longer have to be less to make mediocre white women feel better about themselves. If that doesn’t fit you and your racist narrative then f right off.
You and your media treated Meghan less that dirt . Not because she did anything to anyone but because she dare to exist in a white space and she dare to shine and outwork and out perform the white ones who been at it for 10 years and still had zero to show for it.
I am so tired of this. I am tired and angry and upset for Meghan. Enough is enough, she said her piece to Oprah about her racist unfair treatment in that family and institution and media and like hell will you royal hacks try to rewrite her experience.it’s not happening on my watch .
The royal family believes it is the same. The ONE TIME they asked people to stop with racist attacks on Meghan, they ALSO had to include Kate as an equal victim. It’s like saying “we’re recognizing black lives matter, but rudeness to a white woman is *just* as serious and important.” As if the two are even remotely equal. That was a shiny example of the racism in the royal family that they deny exists.
They went and “all lives matter” ed this nonsense which is itself racist.
It’s more than likely Kate released the crying story so correcting it would be something the media would use against her.
Rude and racist are not the same!
God, I can hardly stand to look at those pictures of Kate and Will at the Commonwealth Day Service. The expression on their faces speaks so much ugliness. I would hate to be in the same room as those two.
Meghan stated it best -being rude is not the same as being racist-they may have been rude to Katies but were downright racist towards Meghan begining day one when their relationship became public-they can write all the bullshit they want-history will say the UK media was definitely racist towards Meghan from the day she arrived on the scene-with no support from Harry’s family about these attacks speaks volumes about their true feelings about Meghan-the UK press knew all along the royal family did not want or accept Meghan in the family-if it was otherwise these media attacks would have been grinded to a halt-royal family going modern is going to be an uphill climb because they expect their royal ladies to be wooden and less interesting in public.-bowing ,staying in your place, and keeping your mouth shut no matter how badly you are treated-good luck with the changes royal family.
RUDE AND RACIST IS NOT THE SAME!!! Tina should STFU!