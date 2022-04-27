The Wessexes’ tour results in Saint Kitts and Nevis moving to become a republic

What lessons were learned from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean Flop Tour? What lessons should have been learned? I fear that the lessons learned were that the Earl and Countess of Wessex should not strut around Caribbean nations in colonialist couture. I fear that the lesson which should have been learned were “the British royal family needs to be much more responsive and diplomatic with Caribbean nations.” Sophie and Edward are not getting it done. Although I’ll say this: their Caribbean tour is such a stage-managed, boring affair that the only photos people see are coming through royal channels (for the most part) and those photos show much, much better imagery than the Cambridges’ tour. Too bad that every Caribbean nation on the Wessexes’ tour has used their visit to highlight the need for reparations and the need for Commonwealth nations to become republics and dump the monarchy entirely. Speaking of!
Saint Kitts and Nevis has become the latest Caribbean nation to indicate it wants to part ways with the British monarchy and become a republic – just as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie end a tour of the region in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Shawn Richards, the dual-island nation’s deputy prime minister, said the country should review its ties to the Queen as he launched a joint political bid to replace rule the island. It follows a similar decision last year by Barbados.,
“The advancement of the decades has taught us that the time has come for St Kitts and Nevis to review its monarchical system of government and to begin the dialogue to advance to a new status, just as Trinidad, Guyana, Dominica and now Barbados have done,” Mr Richards told reporters. “All political parties, along with civil society and the youth, will have an opportunity to guide the way forward,” he added.
Mr Richards made the declaration as he and five of his cabinet colleagues lodged a motion of no confidence against the nation’s prime minister, Timothy Harris.
It comes as campaigners have called on the British government to stop sending royals overseas, and on the Commonwealth to sever ties with the monarchy. Meanwhile the Earl and Countess of Wessex have been met with calls for slavery reparations throughout their trip to Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines; in the latter country, some protesters gathered, displayed banners such as “Britain your debt is outstanding”, “compensation now” and “end to colonialism”.
The pressure group Republic said Prince Edward demonstrated a “contemptible lack of interest” in issues raised by Antigua prime minister Gaston Browne during a meeting on Monday. When Mr Browne raised Britain’s colonial legacy and the issue of reparations with Edward and Sophie, the earl responded with jokes, adding that he hadn’t been taking notes and so wouldn’t be responding in full. The prince also jibed about how he regretted that Prince Charles got to meet disaster-struck residents of Barbuda impacted by a 2017 hurricane, and not him. The prime minister did not laugh at any of the jokes.
[From The Independent]
The Independent also quotes Graham Smith at length, calling Edward “arrogant and contemptible” for his “jokes” with Gaston Browne, and Smith pointed out (lol) that this “shows again that the royals are not cut out for diplomacy. It has always been the case, but until now host nations have been too polite to put them on the spot… More astute, sincere and accomplished visitors would have been able to engage with those issues, not simply dismiss them.” Yeah, I agree with all of that.
I’ll say this again… I think it was deeply insulting to these Caribbean nations that they were sent such lightweight royals. You had William and Kate, keening and preening around in their colonialist cosplay, oblivious to how horrible they were and incapable of steering out of disaster. Then they sent Sophie and Edward, two of the most deeply boring and unimportant people ever. While I know this was all a scheme by Charles to make fools of his problematic relatives, I do think we should ask WHY he didn’t go to these countries himself?
Photos courtesy of Instar, Instagram.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda -20220425-
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex arriving at VC Bird International Airport, Antigua and Barbuda, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda -20220425-
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex arriving at VC Bird International Airport, Antigua and Barbuda, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda -20220425-
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex arriving at VC Bird International Airport, Antigua and Barbuda, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda -20220425-
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex arriving at VC Bird International Airport, Antigua and Barbuda, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince Edward
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda -20220425-
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex arriving at VC Bird International Airport, Antigua and Barbuda, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince Edward
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda -20220425-
Sophie Countess of Wessex sounds a horn to signal the start of a race during a visit to the National Sailing Academy, where the royal couple heard about the Sail-Ability programme, which offers people with disabilities the opportunity to get involved with activities on the water, in Saint Paul, Antigua and Barbuda, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I think TRF knows this was happening.
So they sent some other people to take the blame and be thrown under the bus for the inevitable. The Queen (and potential King) gotta stay untouchable, yknow.
Totally. The Caribbean is always where the BRF sends its most troublesome people. Even post-abdication Edward VIII was sent to be GG of the Bahamas to get him out of the way during WWII.
It wouldn’t have been different if Chaz went – only louder and more newsworthy. He slapped down on Eddie and willie while saving himself the mortification.
Isn’t he set to do a tour of Canada soon? I saw someone say that Canadians are already dragging him.
Yup Chuckles and Tamponia are coming, and the timing is awful. We’ve only just had the Trucker Convoy and C&C’s last tour was awful. They giggled and Mocked indigenous singers. And the RF has been silent about the discovery of unmarked graves of murdered Indigenous children all across Canada. They should have more sense.
Our First Nations’ peoples have made it quite clear that this tour is going to be about learning how GB can create better relationships with Indigenous communities, not smirking at ceremonial singing and dancing.
Canadian here – this tour is not even registering for the most part in Canada. Of course when the tour is set to only visit for the most part podunk small towns (probably the only bastions of favourable royal sentiment left) it makes sense.
That said, unlike the Caribbean, Canada will probably never ditch the BRF, though mostly out of indifference rather than want. Our constitution is set up so that it is REALLY REALLY hard to ditch them, and absent overwhelming support to do so, its unlikely any politician here will go out on a limb and advocate for doing so. Again, most of us are indifferent, but the ones who still care, REALLY still care so the political calculation will always be that its just not worth the headache.
On day one, Chuck and his horse whisperer arrive in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Day two will be Ottawa, where they will spend some quality time with RCMP horses–the horses must be thrilled! Day three is up in the North West Territories in the communities of Yellow Knife and Dettah. Canada is an enormous country–they will not be taking commercial flights by any stretch–so much for the environment!
There is nothing they can say, or should even try to say given their previous appalling behaviour, that will change a thing for the First Nations. Many First Nation communities continue to deal with health disasters: boil water notices for 60+ years, lack of proper housing, social and health services bias, plus much more.
What happened at religious-run residential schools continues to haunt these communities (and anyone with a conscious) for over a century. The Pope can apologise out the side of his mouth all he wants, but words aren’t going to change anything. I wish the royals and the pope would stay home but, if they come I’d like them to be wholly embarrassed and put in their place.
After Liz passes on, I don’t want to see another “royal” face on my money. There are plenty of amazing Canadians I’d much rather have adorning my cash.
All any of them had to say was “I hear you and appreciate your concerns. I don’t have the power to do anything but I will discuss it with those who do.” PC didn’t go because being higher up, he might have been pressed for a better response. This certainly makes the royalist who claim the monarchy serves as “diplomats” look silly. I wonder how big the lie is that they influence tourism, outside of big splashy events like weddings. Has anyone ever done a cost-benefit analysis?
France and Italy got rid of their royals. Doesn’t seem to have put a damper on tourism one bit.
The BRF is a scourge on the UK and they’re state scroungers basically.
Tourism would be there anyway, for example all Scottish Castles usually have record visits year after year, with or without Balmoral. It’s a trope we need them for tourism…
Signed: a disgruntled English taxpayer, now a republicanist
As a non-British person asking, is it true the BRF own the majority of land in the UK? and the money they’re given by the British government is a sort of payment to use that crown land?
I’ve always been very confused about this arrangement bc it seems, in the UK at least, the British monarchy can’t easily go away
@Mousey – the Crown owns approximately 1.4% of UK land. The much larger segment of ownership is the aristocracy and gentry who own a whopping 30%.
@Mousey I have a friend who works in UK land law and all titles to land in the country derive from (right of) the Conquest. But private property didn’t all go to hell during the Puritan Republic so presumably some legal solution could be found to preserve property rights in the event of the monarchy being abolished.
Equality, you raise some excellent points. In my completely pedestrian and unqualified opinion, I would think that tourism in England itself would be driven more by historical sites and the past much more than the present. London Bridge, the Tower, the Globe, castles, hecking Downton Abbey filming locations, so on, so forth.
Also, in my opinion, when Elizabeth passes on, there will be a drastic drastic drop in tourism interest as far as fetes and parades and the like where the Royal Family will be.
I don’t know a single person who visited (or wants to visit) *because* of the royal family. If anything, the royal family gets in the way of tourists being able to visit the palaces. I will concede that having a FORMER monarchy does help tourism, and use France as an example — many, many, many people visit Versailles (much more than visit any English castle) or the Louvre. So having once had a monarchy, I think, does help tourism. But not having a CURRENT monarchy. As I said, I think that gets in the way of tourism.
The only one of them capable of even cosplaying empathy and concern died over 20 years ago.
I wish I could remember the Celebitches who first said it, but it really looks like Charles saw the writing on the wall after Barbados and knew that during his coming reign more countries would likely remove the British monarch as their head of state. By letting the Cambridges and Wessexes do these tours, they would take more of the brunt of the blame and bad press.
It’s like coming into a company as the new CEO – you want to take all the hits and losses up front so you can blame them on the prior management and then start with a clean slate.
Maybe Charles’s plan for a slim downed Monarchy includes a slimmed down list of Commonwealth countries?
I was thinking the same thing. One way to deal with the reparations issue is to let those countries go and worry about it later.
I think so too.
Sophie is such a ‘Karen ‘ isn’t she ….but does anyone remember those photos in de DM a few years ago of Eddie’s beating his dogs with a stick ???? It was pretty horrific ! So yes l do believe these two are not nice people and are as boring as de other two wasters !!
Even as inconsequential as Edward is he still smirked and grinned when the PM of Antigua talked about reparations, he also displayed jealousy when he joked that he should have visited during their 2017 earthquake and not Charles. Both of them are jealous that they were backbenched and are happy to be brought forward in the spotlight now. Remember all those interviews they gave last year? He’s also angling for the DOE title and Sophie has always been a karen, she tried and failed to be her generations Diana after her passing. At least she was able to buy New clothes for this tour
But the new clothes, for the most part, are dowdy housewife dresses.
The clothes are awful though! The look like stuff my grandmother wore in the 1950s, vintage but in a bad way. I don’t understand why it’s so difficult for royal women to dress professionally.
Her clothes are hideous though. These misshapen tea party dresses and ugly shoes that aren’t remotely flattering, basic AF. Also, did she forget her hair brush for this trip? Edward giggling and saying he wasn’t taking notes would have been considered a serious diplomatic gaffe if he was someone of any real substance or government backing. I will extend these fake, thirsty hoes no grace whatsoever. They are not sending their best. Not even close. Fckng lightweights.
WUT? Edward abuses his dogs and there’s photo proof?!?
I’ve never heard of this and am thoroughly appalled.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1110883/Prince-Edward-cleared-animal-cruelty-dog-beating-allegations.html#:~:text=Prince%20Edward%20will%20not%20be,Labrador%20with%20a%20walking%20stick.
I have to say, I am so inspired by what so many leaders have been saying to the royals. It makes me feel hopeful for the future, and gives me strength to question institutions which do not benefit so many of us. I am so grateful for their measured, articulate responses as well. Having the words to describe why something is so awful helps me do the same.
I feel the same way! People claiming freedom is always a good thing, and it inspires us to do the same 🙂
“shows again that the royals are not cut out for diplomacy”
Isn’t the whole point of being a member of the RF is to “serve the queen” and that entire job consists of soft diplomacy? They’re not expected to be math wizards or great writers, they just have to be able to spend time with strangers NOT offending them.
They have this perception (at least in the US) of being all about etiquette and always doing the right thing in formal situations, that they’ve been learning how to do these things since childhood. The reality is far, far different. They’ve just been able to get away with being buffoons because the stories were kept quiet by compliant media. Not so much anymore.
All of this and there’s a big difference between knowing who to bow/curtsey to or which fork to use at a banquet and actually being able to engage in sensitive interpersonal situations. They are not in any way trained for that but in the past people stayed behind the ‘protocol’ of just smiling and acting appreciatively for their presence, not asking any tough questions or putting them on the spot.
The winds have changed, deference to the institution is going.
It’s the accent that fools us. I spent a year in England for grad school & I realised how far off the mark this reputation for being polite really is.
In one island parents were mad that their kids were taken out of school to form a welcoming group.
The Work Wide Web, showed the world how the BRF treated Harry and he is related to them.
Harry visited the Caribbean and the Islands inhabitants he visited are very fond of him, because he is down to earth and didn’t patronized them.
This fills my cold dead heart with unimaginable joy. Let all
commonwealth countries break free from the chains of colonialism and white supremacy, even the “whiter” countries. These idiots should not symbolically rule over anything and they need to redistribute all their unearned wealth. Tick tock.
Yes yes yes! Their time is UP.
He’s making Edward and his wife work for their crumbs and is still dangling that DOE title. Maybe he should have gone but he’s the heir in charge so he doesn’t have to.
Charles is the future head of the Commonwealth though. This falls on him too. I wish he and his horse would be met with protests when they arrive in Canada. Put those soft, diplomatic skills to work Charles.
I am absolutely positive they will be. Canada is in the process of owning up to how horribly the indigenous people were treated there. people are aware of the past, and they understand the role that England played.
as someone else mentioned, Canada’s constitution is written in such a way that breaking free will be an enormous hassle. but it feels like the desire to do so is building. the ship of the commonwealth is sinking.
I eagerly await the Canadian tour. because it is also going to be colonialist fail. hopefully they will make a jubbly visit to every country in the commonwealth, and be shown the back of the hand by each and every one.
so, besides hitting his dogs with a stick, he also shot over the heads of paparazzi at one of the hunts, and shot his gun from behind his son. it’s buckshot, so these are not harmless actions. apparently Sophie banned him from taking James hunting after that. he’s as bad as Billy the Basher, just lower profile.
I honestly don’t think Charles would’ve handled the situation any differently to the Cambridges and the Wessexes because he like the others are not accustomed to people not showing him deference.
Both these tours are highlighting the age of deference is dead and that white colonists regalia is offensive and insulting. What value does current RF have in terms of soft diplomacy and charity work? As a British tax payer I would prefer an elected head of state who is accountable and subject to scrutiny and can be sacked for ineptness! Current bunch are lazy, insensitive, unenlightened, undiplomatic and are a dead weight. The Crown is in real trouble because other seas media is reporting objectively in a way that BM can’t or won’t.
Yeah I’m not sure what charles would have done that would have been so much better. I think if anything the protests would have been bigger since he’s the heir?
I do think part of the problem with the Cambridge Flop tour that is less of an issue for Sophie and Edward and would have been less of an issue with Charles is that they are the “young royals”, they’re supposed to be the ones bringing the monarchy into the future, keeping it relevant, all of that nonsense we keep hearing ad nauseum. So to see how stuck in the past they are was kind of jarring for more casual royal followers, or even in the international press, who expected something “different” from them.
I genuinely used to respect Sophie and Edward because they at least worked and seemed to keep their heads down after their scandals. And Edward is super involved with the DofE award so that was another plus in my book. But the last year has shown they are just as Windsor as the rest of them.
It’s unconscionable that, after the Keens Disaster Tour, these two numpties were totally UNPREPARED to face these officials, no prepared responses to what they knew would be said and asked, complete inability to behave politely, to keep a straight face. These “jokes” that the little lords crack in public are not funny, not clever, no amusing qualities whatsoever. Evidently, sycophants have been laughing at their gaffes and idiocy all their lives so they think they’re so witty. Fuckwits.
Just interrupting here to say, C-shell, that I just vowed to use the term “numpties” at least once today in conversation.
And here everyone thinks the RF isn’t good for anything
C’mon y’all. They’re helping all these nations solidify plans to become a republic and saying adios to the RF and the Commonwealth.
So I think they ARE good for something
The problem here is that the British monarchy and British government thinks that just because we are island people who enjoy life and are easy go lucky people that we don’t have brains. News flash Windsors and Boris and company, we also have universities and do indeed achieve high academic success.
Like that saying goes, just because we talk with an accent doesn’t mean we think with one . They have never respected the people of the Caribbean, they see us as maids and servants who wait on them hand and foot while they frolic across our islands. It’s time to cut the cord and never look back. The Caribbean doesn’t need the British monarchy or it’s government. It does absolutely nothing for any of us.
@Over It, oh yes, Caribbean people have Universities and can achieve high academic success. As a child of St. Lucian and Jamaican parents, I readily understand the high premium placed on attaining a good, well-rounded education.
I also understand how important it is to display manners and respect including when visiting someone’s home and receiving their hospitality. It is clear that certain visitors do not appear to be of like mind….!
The one person in the RF who has a university degree in International Relations is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. They should have sent her, oh wait, they bullied her out.
Yes, the one who actually wanted to BE a diplomat, yes let’s get rid of her, she’s of no use to us.
The BRF is hopelessly out of touch. Any professional person would have had comments prepared for these meetings, but Edward couldn’t even be arsed to do that.
The real purpose of this tour, and the Cambridges’ tour, as far as the BRF is concerned, was to celebrate the Jubilee. I honestly believe they expected to be feted, and for there to be cheering crowds, so they could go home and TQ could say what a triumph it all was.
The tide is truly turning.
I was trying look up what are the advantages to being a commonwealth for these islands – there’s really nothing except for easier obtaining of Visas? Right of Abode? I would have thought there would be more advantages – a version of NHS etc but I didn’t see any of that? These countries are all right to seek to cut ties. Unless there’s a real benefit that can be felt on the day to day I just don’t see the point.
If ever Edward wanted to make a case for being necessary and relevant this was his moment. But he blew it. But maybe Ed was afraid of showing up William, his future landlord and paymaster.
Go Saint Kitts and Nevice!!!
All those “exclusives” about how Sophie was the queen’s “secret weapon”… it’s very clear how that “secret weapon” is working 😂
Speaking of tours, did anyone see the dates for Chucky cheese and Wine’s Canada tour? Lol
Edward is very flip–too good to make his brain work hard, I guess. We saw that attitude when they spoke about the Sussexes.
The Windsors use their privilege like a stick. They’ve done it often enough that the stick is wearing thin, and soon it will break. Release the Commonwealth, abolish the monarchy.
I would like to very much know why these people are allowed to waste money and buy expensive clothes and travel arrangements. All this money is being wasted on the white folk that are visiting like they own the place.There are people starving, dying and jobless. That is what you need to focus on. Not Gilded carriages and military parades
“…shows again that the royals are not cut out for diplomacy”… You know who has a degree that qualifies her for diplomacy? Yes, Meghan. And not only a diploma, she has proven her skills even before she met Harry. Their lost, too bad. Lol
Dumb and Dumpy….
They should really just stop sending family members anywhere. With every country they visit the commonwealth looses a piece. It’s hilarious really.
How much longer are they going to be there taking pictures with parrots and laughing in peoples faces.? I’m gonna say it but look at the Sussexes last tour to Southern Africa and how they engaged with the different communities and organizations. Originally they weren’t even scheduled to meet the President of South Africa, but he changed his mind to meet them. At this point, the real news is about these countries transitioning to republics and reparations for slavery, and the royal Rota won’t discuss it. The Wessexes are in no way equipped for this, have done nothing for the past 20 years and are just being baby sat. Please let this useless tour end.
Time’s up, bitches!
I think these tours only remind busy people who have more important things to do that oh, right, the royals are still a thing and they are spurred to do something about getting rid of them.
If only the Royal Family had someone in the family with experience in international relations that they could have represent them. *cough, meghan* Huh. Too bad.
I think this is a calculated move on Charles’s part. Throw the lesser royals to the lions while he gets good old safe Canada. Once the majority of commonwealth countries in the Caribbean have gone their separate ways, the BRF won’t have to have anything more to do with them other than swan around at posh resorts in Mustique. He can then justify kicking the lessers off the royal dole and shrinking the monarchy. He plays the long game very well and I have a feeling that if Keen and Mean don’t step up to the plate their roles will diminish to the point where they will just be cardboard cut-outs on a much smaller allowance.
They should have called this the Jump Ship tour, instead of the jubilee tour. Truth in advertising and all that …
Watching the monarchy crumble is fun. However, a part of me hopes that it’s not *just* because William and Edward (and their wives) are bad a diplomacy, or William is lazy and a rage monster, or that Charles is unlikeable. Because even IF they had sent Harry and Meghan, or the other family members could somehow rise to the job, the monarchy should STILL fall. Because it’s the 21st century, and monarchies have no place in it. The personalities of the people involved shouldn’t matter (I know it does matter, which is why the Windsors are imploding, but it *shouldn’t* matter to doing the right thing).
Comparing current RF Caribbean tours to Prince Harry’s 14-day tour to the region in 2016 shows the world has changed. But the difference between PH 2016 approach and these other yahoos is just stark. PH has naturally high EQ, and has worked on developing people skills, so he might get less overt opposition on current trip. These other folks just step in it. If there’s been any inspection of the guards, it would be weird to be reviewed by military training dropout PE.
Charles: I know how this is going to end, they’re not going to break up with us to my face. Let me send these two who talk soooo much but need to learn a little humility and my other useless but harmless brother to deal with this. I can’t be bothered.
Did folks see how Edward made yet another tactless joke in Soufriere, St Lucia. During a walkabout in Soufriere, St Lucia, there were also a small crowd of Black people protesting for reparations and an apology. Then Edward joked to a nearby street sweeper that he hopes that he is keeping them in tow.
This was reported by Nadine Smith.
Like this is awful. Yes, it is not Philip or Baldylocks level just yet, but how undiplomatic! I am pointing this out to mention that every single country that the Wessexes have visited they have failed. And thank God, Black Caribbean people are no longer covering up for incompetence. Soft diplomats my shoe!
Geez, is he trying to out-do dear ol’ dad? This is Prince Philip-level awfulness.
I think Chuck wanted to avoid any chance of being thrown under the bus so he sent others, knowing what a poor job they would do (and cackling, I’m sure).
If only they had intelligent, hard-working, empathic individuals who care about social issues.. oh wait-