When he was a kid, Prince William would brag about punishing people as king

One of the things we’ve learned about Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship over the years is that William was often just as “bad” as Harry, but Harry usually got the blame, or was made to publicly atone for his bad behavior in ways William rarely had to. It is the heir-and-spare dynamic, and it played out between the brothers even when they were little boys. Even today, William constantly deflects from his own “bad behavior” by throwing his younger brother under the proverbial bus. All of which to say, William was a “holy terror” as a boy. Just as he’s a holy terror now. He learned early on that he was “special” because of a fluke of birth order, and he’s always lorded that over everyone.

Prince William was a “holy terror” as a toddler. In fact, even Queen Elizabeth complained to Prince Philip that their grandson was “out of control,” writes Tina Brown in her book, “The Palace Papers,” out Tuesday. “She was not amused that he loved to say, ‘When I am king, I’m going to make a new rule that…,’” Brown writes. Diana admitted that when she and Charles returned from a royal tour of Canada in 1983, William, whom they had nicknamed “Wombat,” was turning into “a holy terror — dashing about bumping into tables and lamps, breaking everything in sight. By the time he was four, he had the unattractive habit of yapping at his nanny, Barbara Barnes, ‘No one tells me what to do! When I am king I will have you punished.’ “ Highgrove guards grew weary of the youngster constantly squirting them with a water gun and at pre-school he was infamously known as “Basher Wills.” However, around the age of six, William began to behave and Harry morphed into an “exuberant imp of misrule” who once smeared sheep dung over his father’s suit as he was about to board a helicopter for an official trip. “Look at me!” Charles is said to have wailed. “I am absolutely covered in sheep sh-t!” As William grew older, he became a sounding board for Diana whom she saw as her “most trusted confidant” and “my little wise old man.” “William understood Diana more (than Harry), but idealized her less,” Brown writes. “He was privy to her volatile love life. He knew the tabloids made her life hell, but he also knew she colluded with them.”

[From Page Six]

“When I am king, I’m going to make a new rule that…” and “No one tells me what to do! When I am king I will have you punished…” They could all see the seed of the man William would become – petty, vindictive, punitive, power-hungry, short-sighted. If you ask me, William is still that boy, dreaming of the day when he gets to make the rules and punish his enemies. He still believes that when he’s king, he’ll finally make them all pay.