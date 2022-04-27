Richard Kay: Actually, Peter Phillips is the Queen’s favorite grandchild

I’m writing this up because I don’t want it to be lost in the larger shuffle of royal gossip. On Friday, the Daily Mail published another column from Richard Kay, a favorite of both Prince William and Prince Charles. Kay must have been getting an earful from both Kensington Palace and Clarence House in the wake of Harry’s Today Show interview. Because Kay completely misrepresents Harry’s Today interview, let me just say this – Harry never claimed that he was the Queen’s favorite grandson. He did indicate that they have a special relationship, that he cares about his grandmother a great deal and that he’s worried about the people around her. In addition to all that, he spoke about his late mother and he got choked up describing how he can feel her in his life so much in the past two years. Surely, no one will try to fact-check Harry’s emotions, right? Wrong. Kay is here to inform everyone that William is incandescent at the thought that Harry is like Diana, and everyone knows that the Queen’s favorite grandchild is Peter Phillips.
William is mad that Harry is Diana’s son too: For several years, through a combination of natural diffidence and an unwillingness to make relations with his brother even worse than they already are, William had silently watched as Harry cloaked himself ever more firmly in Princess Diana’s legacy.
William has been trying to invoke Diana’s mother constantly too: If this was designed to halt the torrent of comparisons between the wronged Diana and the son who believes he, too, has been the victim of an uncaring institution, William must have been bitterly disappointed. Harry has barely drawn breath since, frequently invoking his mother’s name with regard to the frustrations he and Meghan have faced, and drawing comparisons between their own unhappiness with royal life and Diana’s. (Although it is worth pointing out that, unlike Harry, Diana, for all her difficulties, did not abandon her country and continued to serve the monarchy.)
Now everyone’s mad that Harry said he & the Queen enjoyed a unique relationship. Of all his recent utterances, it is certainly one of the most breathtaking. Not only does it ask us to put aside the controversy generated by his inflammatory remarks about racism within the Royal Family, it also invites us to believe that of all the Queen’s eight grandchildren, he occupies a distinctive position as her favourite. As one of the Queen’s longstanding staff told me: ‘No longer content to claim a special status with his mother, he now seems to be mythologising his relationship with his grandmother. Would she recognise this description? I very much doubt it.’
The Queen’s actual favorite grandchild: The Queen has always been scrupulous to avoid any accusations of favouritism when it comes to her grandchildren, but insiders insist that if there was a ‘special one’ it would be not Harry but Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, 44, her first grandson. ‘She has always been close to Peter and admires the way he and his sister Zara handled themselves as grandchildren of the monarch but without royal titles,’ says an old friend of the Queen. ‘Like William and Harry and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter and Zara were children of broken homes, but were somehow more exposed because of Anne’s decision that they should not have titles. She thinks Peter especially has inherited the resilience that is so characteristic of Anne. She sees him as dependable.’
Kay disputes the idea that Harry makes the Queen laugh: There is no doubt their ability to laugh at the same things has underpinned the relationship. But the fact is there has been precious little laughter since Harry and Meghan began releasing their ‘truth bombs’ on the Royal Family from cossetted exile in California. ‘She certainly used to worry about Harry, what with his moods and his scrapes, but because, like Prince Andrew, he fought for his country, she has always been enormously proud of him,’ a close figure tells me. ‘She also was always very conscious of his status as second in line to William, just as Princess Margaret was to her. But this didn’t confer any favouritism and after all she has hardly seen him in the last two years.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“Diana, for all her difficulties, did not abandon her country and continued to serve the monarchy” – she would have if she had lived. She would have abandoned that toxic place in a few years. She was already planning her next steps, and her plans did not involve “serving the monarchy” or sticking around to watch Charles establish Camilla as the new Princess of Wales. It’s also worth noting that Diana’s service to the monarchy was basically over too – she was pushed out of her royal patronages following her divorce and she was planning to devote her energy to several core issues, like landmines and AIDS.
As for the rest of it… it’s William, right? William’s mad that Harry keeps reminding everyone of the real Diana, and not the button-covered Diana cosplay of William’s wife. William’s also mad that Harry seems to maintain a warm relationship with their grandmother, and so this is William shrieking “she loves Peter more than you!!!” What a sad, petty man. You know what else is notable? Even in William’s rages and delusions, he knows that he’s no one’s favorite. He’s not the Queen’s favorite, or Charles’s favorite or anyone else’s.
I don’t think William has ever had a warm relationship with anyone, besides possibly his children? Even that is debatable. He seems so detached. Exactly as you said; what a sad, petty man. I would feel sorry for him but he’s created this life for himself because he is insecure, small, intellectually uncurious, and most of all, jealous.
He’s unloveable, and therefore unloved. He inspires no warmth and displays no kindness. He is incapable of empathy and unleashes childlike displays of fury when thwarted. He really does seem like the classic definition of the narcissist.
It won’t win me many friends round here, and I’ve certainly slammed the woman enough in the past, but it does almost make me feel some pity for Kate. I was abused by a narcissist father, and a fiance, for far too long. They make you feel like nothing, and you go out of your way to be on their side, to support their every action, so that they won’t leave you. They make you feel so worthless that you believe that noone else would ever want you. Their criticism is endless and cruel; they know just how to get under your skin, and expose and exacerbate your worst fears. For a dull, average girl who had been horribly brought up by a grasping social climber and groomed only for marriage to a powerful man, she had little chance of ever gaining, let alone maintaining, a good self image. I wouldn’t be surprised if she a) saw Meghan as the epitome of what she could never be – exuberant, articulate, charming, warm, intelligent, generous and interesting – and it aroused both jealousy and self-loathing and b) because PWT hated her, Kate had to hate her too. We’ll see if she has any redeeming features after the divorce.
As for him, he should be alone. No-one should be terrorised by such a monster.
I’m with you, Andrew’s_Nemesis. Kate has always struck me as someone raised by a narcissistic mother (as I was) who married a narcissist. We complain she doesn’t seem to have her own personality, but that is classic child of narcissist behavior. You can’t develop your own personality because to do so would be to displease the narcissist, which would lead to severe punishment. Of course, she’s an adult with children of her own and has a responsibility to address that trauma. But I also know how incredibly difficult that is and how brave she in particular would have to be. I mean, she might also be an a-hole at core, but all I see is the brittle fear and self-loathing of someone in thrall to a narc.
I grew up with a narcissistic mother and a lot of this rings true to me. I had never really thought about Kate in these terms before, but it seems like you’ve really hit on some truth here. All this is just a coping mechanism for a woman who has bounced from one narcissist to another and has never really addressed her trauma. God, how awful.
I’ll join you at this table. Also raised by a narc mother. Married a narc because I hadn’t done my work yet and he felt familiar and right.
Took until my 40s to begin to develop the strength and self-confidence to do the work, grow and learn, and eventually leave him.
So yes, someone can be a grown ass adult but at no point in life do we magically become wise and self-aware unless and until we’ve done the work.
While I also dislike and despair at Kate’s actions they’re remarkably similar to mine during my marriage. Doing my own work has been painful – I’ve had to eat a lot of shit, recognizing what an ahole I was at times.
But I love my life now, especially in contrast to the years of abuse and confusion of my earlier years. Hopefully Kate’s future holds something similar.
That would explain why Meghan seemed to feel sorry for her.
Absolutely. I see my own paltry middle-class life in Kate’s: my mother used her children to fulfill her own wishes. When her children did not earn good grades, she made up spurious reasons to put them in juvenile detention. She threw one in a mental hospital and enjoyed the immediate results of culling the herd. Of her 6 children, only one did not do the mental hospital / reform school shuffle. My anorexic mother projected this onto us and we had to go to school without breakfast or lunch. Whenever anyone asked my why I never had lunch, I would just say: “I don’t like lunch” when I was madly coveting any little bite. She said we would be worthless if we did not earn Ph.D. degrees (not that she had even graduated from college). It is so easy to see CarolEEEE decided in June of 1982 that her daughter was going to marry the royal baby.
William apparently was the QMs favourite to the extent that she shut out Harry completely and seeing as she was a gin soaked old racist snob the apple certainly hasn’t fallen far from the tree
Someone is pretty bold speaking to the Queen’s preference to grandchildren and detailing why she feels that way… these loons.
And lol… William is so petty, but he does know no one would believe he’s anyones favorite.
@Wiglet Watcher … Agreed. The very fact these ‘long-time staffers’ of the Queen feel free to speak on her behalf is why Harry is so worried about her. It seems they are extremely ‘B’-hurt over not being aware of Harry’s secret meeting with the Queen. Barely spoken in 2-years?? The woman has given up driving, yet drove herself down to Frogmore Cottage last June shortly after he arrived.
It is evident Harry and the Queen often converse via Zoom and burner phones. William is probably incandescent with rage over not being informed of Harry’s meeting with the Queen so he could instruct someone to leak it. He’s probably mad over Harry meeting with Prince Charles as well.
“Although it is worth pointing out that, like Harry, Diana, for all her difficulties, was also abandoned by the royal family even though she continued to serve the people of England.”
Fixed it for you.
🙄 Lol, Richard Kay needs a nappy change.
Do people even know who peter philips is? Lol. And harry definitely makes the queen laugh there’s plenty of photo evidence. And even though harry never said it, i could actually believe that he is one of the queens favorites. (Although she completely abandoned him when he needed it most). I think Harry kind off reminds her of Philip.
And as for Harry barely seeing the Queen: he himself stated that they have frequent zoom calls
I didn’t even know Anne had had children xD Going to hell for saying this but…why pass on those awful jowls? They really are an unattractive bunch. Harry got lucky he’s a dead-ringer for his mom.
Except Harry has that nasty Windsor bald spot.
ƒemininstYeah: ouch! I get nervous when people’s facial structures are critiqued.
Bald comes from the female side. So Spencer bald spot. He is Diana’s son, after all. And a fine-looking man.
Isn’t Peter the one that broke quarantine across country lines to get a booty call just before his divorce? Then he claimed it was for work, but that was proven false so he pulled the “ do you know who I am?” Card. And he was price gouging and hoarding proper medical equipment health care workers desperately needed?
That Peter?
Ah, the milk powder advert lad
Yes, that Peter! There was also some story of him profiting off the diamond jubilee. His company put on one of the garden parties or something? I can’t remember.
Becks
Yeah, Peter profits heavily from being the son of a blood princess. None of them are clean or ethical except Harry and I want to believe eugenie only because of the Sussex adjacent glow.
YES! The first thing I thought of when I saw this headline was how Peter was seen standing outside some palace, shilling milk for commercials in China. And IIRC, it was a bit of a scandal when it was made public how much he profited from that Jubilee street party (or whatever it was) a few years ago.
But considering the fact that Andrew is supposedly her favorite child, this tracks.
These fucking people. What small, insignificant, useless lives they lead (both the RF and the RR), that they can’t bear to allow Harry even a moment of happiness or emotion, or to express love for his grandmother and mother, without dissecting his every word and twisting it until it sounds like their own way of thinking (selfish, petty, rude) rather than his. Do they just believe that all people are as nasty as they are?
Y’know….H did tell Dax & Monica on the Armchair Experts podcast tht the britmedia believes they own the royals. And he emphasized it by saying: “I mean, full on ownership.”
Its really pathological.
So childish. The reactions are childish and the fact that a grown man is chronicling these tantrums in a paper is bizarre.
Exactly I could not believe how petty and mean spirited this article is as though any grandmother keeps a league table of her grandchildren?! Also these articles all overlook the pandemic when travel restrictions kept families apart!
Many parents and grandparents DO have a favorite child/grandchild and people of Elizabeth’s generation are not afraid to show it. We don’t know *who* Elizabeth’s favorite grandchild is, but we know who it is NOT.
Wouldn’t really surprise me. He’s the first born grandchild. I’m sure she does have a soft spot.
I don’t remember the details around Anne’s divorce (I know why it happened, but not the press coverage of the children etc) but I feel like Zara and Peter have always been LESS exposed, not more, because of their lack of titles. People don’t really care about them that much. That’s why Peter’s divorce barely caused a ripple in the press. That’s why Peter’s milk-selling in China is treated more as a joke than anything actually problematic. I think here in the US if you asked even someone who followed the royals loosely (i.e. not some of us here, LOL) who Peter Phillips was, they would have no clue. Zara they might know just because her name is a little more distinctive, and her wedding got some coverage over here, but they’re still not household names.
Anyway, I had also thought that the story was always that Peter was the favorite, although it does change based on a reporter is talking about – sometimes its Beatrice, sometimes its Harry, sometimes its Peter – but it is NEVER William. My guess is that considering how hierarchical this family is, Peter is “the favorite” because he was the first (even if he’s always being bumped down the line of succession.) But that doesn’t mean that the Queen and Harry don’t have a “special relationship.”
To add – yeah, this is about William being mad that Harry is the one really “taking control” of Diana’s legacy, just by living his life. William keeps trying to be in charge of Diana’s legacy (even as he calls her paranoid to the press) and yes she was his mother, but nothing in William’s work seems to reflect his mother.
Yup, William thinks he owns EVERYTHING. Even Diana’s legacy. There was this scene in the sitcom Frasier where Niles and Frasier try to write a book together and it dissolves into a huge fight. And Frasier (the eldest child) tries to choke out Niles screaming “You stole my mommy!”
That’s what this reminds me of.
ETA: I bet William is seething over Harry stating that he believes Diana is watching over and protecting him (and by implication not William because he’s already “sorted”.)
Harry’s insistence in believing what Diana told the public about how treated by the family into which she married is detrimental to the Tory cause backed by William and even her brother of dismantling the BBC. Charles is for it because it makes him look better. William deliberately attacked the BBC and hasn’t attacked the tabloids in years; Harry’s statement didn’t single out one press outlet.
When this line of propaganda hit SM the other day, the receipts came out — a video of Anne bringing toddler Peter to see the Queen, and while Bess smiled indulgently, she didn’t get near the squirming boy and actually put one of her corgis between them on the sofa; the fact that Peter and Autumn sold their wedding photos to Hello mag without getting The Firm’s permission (el scandalo!), the fact that there really are no photos of Peter and his grandmother together (although, his not being a “working” royal explains that to a large degree) … basically, no evidence whatsoever that Peter and his grandmother have much of a relationship, special or otherwise.
ETA: do you think Charles may be the source of the “Peter is the real fave”, to rub it in to Bulliam that he’s definitely not?
I don’t think the Queen has gotten near a squirming toddler in her life 🤣
And I actually think the Hello mag pictures supports the theory that Peter is more protected and that he’s the favorite bc he felt comfortable enough to do that.
But regardless of whether the Queen actually “does” have a favorite grandchild (my one set of grandparents definitely did, my other set did not), the narrative that if she does, its Peter, has been around for a while and is not something new that Richard Kay is pushing here.
I think you’re right, he was the first grandchild and the only one there for several years, so obviously she had a more special relationship with Peter from day one. My mom is the same way, she just tends to favor the oldest grandchild more because they had a closer relationship to begin with as being the “only” one for a while.
I’ve always thought Zara was the favourite because she and the Queen both love horses.
I do think this comes from William, though. Charles is a bit more subtle – if he really wanted to twist the knife, he would have told the reporter that William was the favourite, because they both know it’s not true.
I always think of the video of Harry and TQ before the London Olympics. I can’t remember the specifics, but Harry was issuing a challenge to Michele Obama and it was the only time where I’ve seen TQ unbend. It was obvious that she and Harry did have a warm relationship.
@Becks, I didn’t even know who Zara was till H&M’s wedding and I’m English. I even missed the Cambridge wedding cause I’d been out partying the night before and was nursing the mother of all hangovers. Most of what I know about our RF is a direct result of H&M’s wedding and my subsequent interest in The Duke & Duchess of Sussex. Every royal family in the world has benefitted from the star power H&M bought to royalty in general.
“ Although it is worth pointing out that, unlike Harry, Diana, for all her difficulties, did not abandon her country and continued to serve the monarchy.”
She never had the chance to. Also, she was forced to stick around if she wanted to raise her children, because William was the heir and the Queen literally had legal custody of Harry and William due to their positions in the line of succession. They would have used them to control Diana’s every move until they came of age.
Yeah, that was weird, right? Diana died in 1997. The divorce was finalized, when, 1995 or 1996? She didn’t have the chance to “abandon her country” (eyeroll at that terminology.)
Harry did not “abandon” his country. His country drove him and his mixed race American wife, beyond its reach.
It’s not abandonment when the other party abuses you. It’s escape.
I’m no longer shocked by writers like Kay and Tina Brown who appear to be incapable, or at least unwilling, to openly acknowledge racism. I am stunned, still, by the inability to acknowledge flagrant abusiveness. Has abuse really become normalized? SMH
How could anyone spending even 5 minutes reading the DM comments sections, or even glancing at the clip from that show where Piers Morgan stomped off the set, think: “What a great atmosphere in which to bring up healthy, happy, confident mixed race children!”?
This remids me the scene of Ross and Rachel’s second break up: “Just so you know, it’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every guy and it is a big deal!”, only here we have a a real-life Mad King from GOT screaming “aaaajust so you know, you’re not her favourite, Peter is!”
There are many things behind the rift between Harry and William but one of the main sources is William’s jealousy of Harry’s relationship with his grandparents. I’ve come to realise that the press doesn’t have a problem with Harry speaking out, the issue is what he chooses to talk about. It was only a few months ago that the press was calling for Harry to publicly support Camilla as Queen Consort.
Excellent point.
Reading this made me think that now William also gets to compare his relationships with his in-laws — which seem to have transactional aspects, with Harry’s relationship with Meghan’s mom, Doria.
I’m actually starting to feel a tiny smidge of sympathy for William.
@AmyBee, yup, it goes back to exactly what Harry said— they feel they own him, and as a result, should be able to control him and anything he says. Delusional.
And Harry said “Not so fast!”
Other people manage to have a special relationship with more than one child or grandchild because each is different. Is the Queen limited and only capable of one special relationship? Diana did not continue to serve the monarchy unless he is counting raising her own children that the monarchy basically controlled as serving them. She continued to serve charities so perhaps this guy is confused since he probably buys into the “only royals can serve” garbage.
Exactly. They don’t seem to realize that they are not making the Queen look good by claiming that she only loves one out of eight grandchildren…. They are unbelievably stupid.
Sure, my nieces each have a special and different relationship with my mother. They talk about things that they don’t discuss with me or my brother because their lives and perspectives are different from ours.
So thankful that a majority of the world has no idea who Richard Kay is and I wish I could go back to the bubble where I didn’t either.
No matter how hard they try to push against it everyone sees Harry as the one fulfilling Diana’s legacy.
We could tell William was/is jealous when he dragged out his kids to show his followers those weird grandma Diana notes they wrote out of nowhere. Forgot what event it was for.
It’s gonna be even louder when this season of the crown comes out in the fall.
Williams unchecked rage, jealousy and ego will truly be his downfall.
I can’t believe Oxford and Cambridge are in stupid island.
I assume they’re like the Ivy League schools in the US. They’ll let any rich, connected moron in, even if they’re barely literate. So long as the check clears and they get donations out of it.
The British exam system results are seemingly public, so you either have the results are don’t. For all the faults of Oxford or Cambridge, it was made known pretty quickly that William wouldn’t cut it and that he couldn’t be sent there and dragged through like his father and uncles.
I don’t think that’s true of the Ivy League schools. They let in some rich mediocrities for the money their parents donate, but those students make up a very small percentage of any given class. Overall they’re very rigorous and selective. It’s like, don’t even think about applying if you don’t have a 4.0 average and play the harp or something.
Well there was like a year after the divorce was finalised before Diana died so who knows what she would have done.
Did Diana do royal duties after her divorce from Chuck? I know she cut back on lots of charities & said she was stepping back from public life.
If Diana was still serving the monarchy & was allegedly entitled to protection which she turned down, kind of puts paid to the points made about Harry.
The RR told us Harry was the favorite grandchild for umpteen years. So is this an admission they have been lying to us about Queenie’s preference. SMH at the clown show and mediocrity of those people.
This whole narrative about somebody being the favourite is so gross and distasteful, whoever’s being named.
Willy Boy is definitely Carole’s favorite.
I stand corrected, you’re definitely right about this one hahaha
I think the Queen prizes zesty, vibrant personalities; hence why her favorite child is Andrew and the reason why she married Philip and why for all her faults, Margaret was dear to her heart. Although I don’t know anything about Peter, Harry fits that description of the kind of people she gyrates to.
This is just…low. Embarrassingly petty. And definitely from William – he’s always been sensitive to Harry “claiming” Diana’s legacy. Because in his mind, that’s something you own, not something you are. Maybe it’s the result of all the gushing in the 90’s over how much he resembled his mother.
If I recall, the last outburst was leaking the Cambridge children’s cards to “Granny Diana” after Harry and Meghan introduced Archewell ( I am my mother’s son).
Can’t someone have a special relationship with 2 grandsons? I know favourite implies only one but people have multiple favourite things. The same can be said for grandsons as well. And even if the queen has a favourite and it’s Peter and not Harry, that doesn’t mean him and the queen can’t have a good and friendly relationship.
My MIL has 4 grandkids, shows them all her love equally. Even if one of them is closer to her heart she makes sure to let them all know they are special. It’s not rocket science, all it takes is a mature and aware adult but I guess it is a very foreign concept in BRF.
She hardly saw harry the last 2 years.kay forgets there was a pandemic and covid is still here
Kaiser, I think William is Carole favorite as in he is her one and only way to become the queens mom so therefore he will do .lol
Also how old is Richard Kay? He writes like a toddler who was just told no he can’t have candy.
I feel so sad for this royal reporter, or whoever thought that this was a good article to write.
As far as who the favorite is, it doesn’t seem to matter. It’s all about the direct heirs (Charles, William and George) and continuing the line. Betty might prefer Peter, or Harry or Andrew but at the end of the day, she’ll choose the heirs over her personal feelings. (Although she does push it with Andrew.)
The queen lifted a lot of weight to make sure she was able to see Harry and Meghan. Seems like not even her “long-standing staff” knew about it. I bet that kills them. Its like they want to control even the queen’s affections. Very sick, this “royal” institution.
+1
I am dying to know all of the details about how they pulled off that completely secret visit!
Oh, please. Harry is not the queen’s favorite grandchild and he doesn’t make her laugh. Idiots trying to take anything positive or good away from Harry. Eff them.
Let me get this straight, basically all the outrage boils down to Harry being a deluded, arrogant nutcase who dares to believe that anyone royal cares about him or that he had any significant relationship with his own mother and grandmother?
So, he’s just making up feelings of having similarities to his own mother? And his grandma barely noticed/tolerated him and only because he served? Do these people realize how insane this sounds?
They think they are making PH look bad but in actuality they are making themselves look nutty and the Queen look cold-hearted.
Is him being the favourite the reason why no-one said boo when he made a Chinese milk commercial?
My grandma used to tell each of us eight grandkids that we were somehow her favorite (with whatever details got her there).
“You’re my favorite granddaughter… that’s over 9… with brown hair… that lives in Colorado!”
It was such a silly and heartwarming thing she did, and even as kids, we understood the game. This “Queen’s! Favorite! Grandkid” fight is basically the same, except these humorless adults don’t get it. (The press OR those involved.) It’s so painfully stupid.
Diana stopped “serving the monarchy” after her separation in 1992. She was not representing the Queen after that.
These people are so childish.
You know, when I was growing up, it was considered bad form to announce which one of your children or grandchildren was your favorite.
He’s hot for their family, he’d be my favourite too. And before you come at me, the queen and Phillip were related, so that’s her bag
This is so ridiculous and juvenile a topic to even write about. I would assume that the Queen has a different relationship with each of her grandchildren. They all seem to be fairly distinct individuals. The eldest often have a “special” relationship because they start out as the first and only until the next one comes along, but that does not make them more loved or favored over others. Obviously there would be a different dynamic with Harry than with Peter. It’s not like the favored child gets to be CEO. I’m beginning to think that to be a royal reporter you have to have an arrested intellectual and moral development.
I love how it’s all “You abandoned yer country, Harry!” NOW, conveniently forgetting the years of “Kick ‘em out, send ‘em to Africa or the Comptons!” shrieks and pitchforks.
You said “we don’t want you,” and Harry said, “Mmkay, then we’ll dip, have a good one,” and now you’re losing your freaking minds.
Diana was killed before she was able to leave, but given time, had she lived, Diana too would have left.
I see Angela Kelly is still taking swipes at Harry. Who else is the Queen’s long standing staff?
If the queen is a good grandmother, everyone of her grandchildren will think they’re the favorite.
Well Harry was the only one the Queen’s done ANYTHING like this for soooo https://www.forces.net/services/tri-service/queen-and-prince-harry-hilarious-invictus-video
Well, Charles has always had only one favorite: himself. But yeah, this has William written all over.
It’s hilarious how they’re screaming nonsenses just to rebutt Harry’s interview, going as far as to say “He doesn’t make TQ laugh”, LMAO. What is this, preschool?