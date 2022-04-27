Tina Brown: The Sussexit was bad, the Windsors ‘actually need Harry & Meghan now’

We knew that Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers would make news, but I personally was not expecting the book to make this kind of news. As in, I was not expecting Brown to go full-throttle keen towards the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, nor was I expecting Brown to be unable to use her journalist skills to actually parse what she was being told from Clarence House and Kensington Palace sources. Still, there are some very small slivers of “royal truths,” hidden behind mountains of BS. Truths like… the monarchy is in a fragile state. The monarchy actually desperately needs the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And it’s bad for the monarchy that they can’t work out some kind of deal with Harry and Meghan.

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown has described Megxit as a ‘disaster for both sides’ and claimed Harry and Meghan caused ‘maximum mayhem’ when leaving the Royal Family because they are ‘addicted to drama’. Ms Brown, the author of The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil, made the claims while appearing on New York Times podcast Sway to promote her new book. She said the couple made ‘bad choices’ and could have left the Royal Family on far better terms if they weren’t as ‘hotheaded’. Ms Brown also labelled Prince Harry a ‘very impetuous man’ and revealed how Palace advisors ‘always thought he would leave’. She said she was told it was because ‘he was so fragile, so combustible, he was so unhappy, frankly, in the constraints of the royal family’. However, she also noted that the couple’s exit from royal life was a ‘disaster all round’. She said: ‘I actually think there is a Harry-shaped hole in the royal family now. And Harry was beloved, actually, by the British people. And people adored Meghan when she came into the mix. So it was actually very, very sad for everybody that it went so wrong because they actually need Harry and Meghan now. You should see, the queen is failing, and she’s very frail. They kind of need Harry and Meghan to bring that star power and to be on the balcony at the Jubilee. We have to have a royal family up there. We can’t have Andrew up there.’ Ms Brown believes Prince Harry could return to the royal family after the Queen’s death – though she warned that Meghan ‘disliked’ England. She said: ‘I think that Harry is going to want to come back when the Queen dies to serve his country. And I think they will find a way to reel him in. And it’s possible that Meghan – maybe they will have a commuter arrangement. I don’t know. I don’t see Meghan ever wanting to go back. She disliked England.’

[From The Daily Mail]

It was less about “Meghan disliked England” and more about “Meghan was suicidal after she was smeared on an hourly basis for months, all with the explicit approval of the monarchy.” Weird that none of Brown’s extensive research into the Windsors led her to acknowledge, at any point, that Meghan was telling the truth during the Oprah interview, that she was at her lowest point during her pregnancy? As for the monarchy needing the Sussexes… weird, huh? It’s almost as if Harry and Meghan were right all along, that the monarchy needed them a lot more than they needed the monarchy. It’s almost as if Harry and Meghan were constantly trying to tell people within the institution that if they continued to be mistreated, they would go. Also: imagine calling Harry “fragile, combustible and so unhappy” while Miserable Baldemort is punching walls, screaming at everyone and constantly balling up his baby fists of rage.

Also, true story: if his beloved grandmother can’t find a way to force Harry to come back, who honestly believes CHUCK will convince Harry to come back once the Queen dies? Good lord.