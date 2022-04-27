Brown: The royal family would ‘crumble’ if Duchess Kate decided to leave

I’m enjoying the comments about how Tina Brown likely sourced The Palace Papers heavily within the Middleton family. Carole Middleton, to be more specific. I’ve long believed that Carole has cozy relationships with certain journalists and biographers, and that there are many times when there’s a separation between Camp Middleton and Kensington Palace. You know what I mean? Camp Middleton is about ensuring certain narratives about Kate’s waity years and the current state of her marriage. Kensington Palace is more focused on general Kate embiggening, like the Early Years crap. Sometimes Camp Middleton works in concert with KP, sometimes not. I believe The Palace Papers is sourced within KP and Camp Middleton. I bring this up because Camp Middleton is very big on “Kate is the savior of the monarchy” and “Superkeen is the peacemaker, the one true force for good in this dark world.” This is because Kate must be seen as indispensable and, even more than that, un-divorceable. Speaking of…

The future of the British monarchy rests on the “slim shoulders” of Kate Middleton, according to author Tina Brown. Brown, whose new book on the royals, “The Palace Papers,” drops today, believes the royal family would fall apart if it weren’t for the Duchess of Cambridge. “If for any reason, she thought like Meghan, ‘I’m out of here, I can do much better,’ it would be a disaster,” Brown told The Post in an exclusive interview. “It would, I think, crumble at the moment without her because she’s the only modern, beautiful woman who’s well-educated, substantial in herself, who’s actually wanting to commit herself to the rigors of this institution. Not many young women could do that.” Brown said that Kate required “a lot of care and strategy to end up married to William.” “They were madly in love all the way through but … making it from the loving girlfriend to the future queen, that’s an obstacle course. And it’s like snakes and ladders. At any moment she could have stepped on the wrong square and had a snake.” Brown believes Middleton’s mother Carole was “very critical in that. Her mother helped her avoid the snakes on the board.” She also praises William for picking Kate as his partner, saying he was smart to wait for 10 years before proposing. “He was absolutely sure she could handle it before they married,” Brown said. “She was trained. Nobody was deluded like Meghan was, it seems.”

[From Page Six]

Meghan was not “deluded,” my God. The worst thing you could say about Meghan in that sense is that she was a bit naive, and that HARRY didn’t do enough to prepare her for how bad it would be, but even then, who could have predicted that people would be that openly racist and violently nasty? I didn’t predict it. As for Indispensable, Modern, Substantial Kate… she’s literally none of things. Especially indispensable. As others have pointed out, William would be shocked at how easy it would be to dump Kate. How smoothly people would take his side and say “Kate never belonged in the first place.” That being said, of course Carole has kompromat on William. I would imagine the Windsors have tons of kompromat on the Middletons too. Ah, true love. A marriage of equals.