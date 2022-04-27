Prince Charles’s Canadian tour will ‘engage with indigenous communities’

It’s still so funny to me to think of Prince Charles’s successful schemes and how easily he kneecapped two problematic royal courts. First, he sent the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their Caribbean Flop Tour last month. I believe Charles didn’t even have to give William and Kate any specific instructions, he knew that if he left them to their own devices, they would f–k it up completely. He barely lifted a finger and he damaged their reputations and took them down several pegs. Next up, he sent the Earl and Countess of Wessex on their Caribbean Tour, knowing that they would be met with empowered Caribbean leaders, as well as Caribbean populations who were f–king tired of royal bullsh-t. It’s all been going according to plan. And now it’s time for Charles and Camilla’s big Jubbly tour to Canada. Statesman Chuck, coming through.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are to put indigenous communities at the heart of their upcoming Canadian tour, as they emphasise “listening” in the wake of recent controversial royal visits. The Prince and Duchess are expected to acknowledge the treatment of indigenous people in Canada’s residential schools during their three-day tour next month, with an expressed wish to “learn from” communities. Announcing details of the tour, senior aides to the Prince emphasised his long ties with indigenous communities, and the couple’s hope to “meet with, listen to and celebrate with Canadians from coast to coast to coast”. Within hours of landing in the Commonwealth country, the couple will take part in a “solemn moment of reflection and prayer” in a garden dedicated to indigenous victims of the school system which saw thousands of children abused. “Throughout the tour, Their Royal Highnesses will take the opportunity to continue to engage with indigenous communities,” said Chris Fitzgerald, the Prince’s deputy private secretary. “Over five decades, His Royal Highness continues to learn from indigenous peoples in Canada and around the world. He recognises their deep ties to the land and water and the critical traditional knowledge they hold to restore harmony between people and nature.” During the visit, which was at the invitation of the Canadian government, the Prince and Duchess will also hail the country’s response to refugees and meet members of Canada’s Ukrainian community, the largest outside Europe. The tour runs from May 17 to 19th, travelling 2,000 miles from Newfoundland and Labrador, to Ottawa and then the Northwest Territories.

[From The Telegraph]

I mean… it’s only three days long? Most of those three days will be spent in the air, traveling across Canada at a sprint. I think it’s kind of insulting that Chuck and Cam are going for such a brief visit, but I also understand that Charles probably doesn’t want to leave the UK for very long. He has no idea what his dumbass relatives will get up to in his absence. Anyway, of course Charles’s aides are making sure to do and say all of the right things ahead of the tour. I bet Charles and Camilla won’t swan around in new couture or greet Black people from behind a chainlink fence.