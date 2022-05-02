Duchess Camilla will appear on the cover of British Vogue this summer

The Duchess of Cornwall turns 75 years old in July. To celebrate the landmark birthday for the (cough) future Queen Consort, Camilla will get the cover of British Vogue. Her birthday is July 17, which means I kind of think she’ll appear on the cover of the August issue, just given the schedule for magazine releases. If they put her on the August cover, the August issue will likely be out on newsstands in early or mid-July. At first I thought this would just be an editorial within the magazine, but no. The Daily Mail reports that Camilla got the cover.
The Duchess of Cornwall will appear in a special edition of Vogue magazine this summer to mark her 75th birthday. Camilla’s photoshoot took place last week with a skeleton crew of magazine staff and palace aides, all sworn to secrecy.
An insider said the session had been agreed after several meetings between the Duchess and Edward Enninful, the British Vogue editor-in-chief. The source said: ‘Conversations have been ongoing for months so this has been in the pipeline for a long time. The timing has been carefully thought through and her 75th birthday felt like the appropriate time.’
Camilla, who turns 75 on July 17, is expected to feature on the front cover of the fashion bible, which has also conducted an interview with her. The high-profile exposure will be seen as a major step towards establishing the Duchess as a future Queen Consort in the public consciousness. The Queen, who has said that it is her ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla is known as such when Prince Charles ascends the throne, is thought to approve of the Vogue project.
Another source said: ‘It won’t just be in the magazine but obviously very prominently displayed on the website, so lots of people will see this.’
It is understood that the Duchess turned down the offer of flying in a team of celebrity stylists to help with the shoot.
Her participation will be seen as a show of support for Ghanaian-born Mr Enninful, who has championed diversity during his five years at the helm of the magazine. Last year, he took on the role of global ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which was founded by Prince Charles in 1976. And last week, Mr Enninful hosted a gala event for the charity in New York, attended by supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, the Hadid sisters and Karlie Kloss.
I know some people are mad at Enninful for cozying up to the royal family, but you get that it’s his job, right? He can’t just be ride-or-die for Meghan and no one else. He’s the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, of course he has to maintain good relationships with Camilla, Charles and everyone else. He’ll probably put Kate on the cover when she becomes Princess of Wales. As for this news… it’s fine with me, honestly. While I’m sure Camilla is a hateful person who set out to destroy Diana and other women… I also think it’s always a good thing to see an older woman on a magazine cover. Camilla isn’t Botoxed and tucked and filler’d either, which is nice to see. I wonder if she’ll wear all of her regalia and jewels, or whether this will have more casual styling.
Enninful’s got his work cut out for him on this one.
Totally. That woman’s got the popularity level of a roach.
Yup, I wonder how she will be styled and also what sales figures will look like? I am picturing Charles sending out a staffer to buy copies.
Camilla may be a horrible person but yay for an older woman on a magazine cover. Like we need to stop trying to hide away women as we age.
I understand that argument but it kind of is crappy because the whole reason she’s on the cover is because of her position, which she only has because of her horrible behavior which Charles smoothed over and abetted, and vice versa.
wish i could celebrate the older woman thing, but it would mean bypassing the fact that yet another odious, undeserving, lazy and worthless person is being inappropriately celebrated. just can’t muster up enthusiasm for the fact that she happens to be old.
Apparently he has a very good relationship with Camilla. It will. be a fine showcase of the next Queen Consort.
I expect Camilla will get a lot of promotion for her 75th birthday.
I laughed so hard just from the headline. Not even reading the story. What nonsense. But hilarious.
Off today, taking it easy. Thanks, 🤣 cleaning coffee off myself, the table, my phone. ☠️
Came here to say this too. Kaiser. Your work is masterful…. headline + photo = me bursting out laughing, no story required.
Edit: as per usual, I see my thought is not original
Eh. It’ll look better than Kate’s cover at least. That’s not saying much though.
I wonder if it will be the lowest selling issue of British Vogue ever, or if Mutton Buttons’ cover will continue to hold the title. I’m not sure which I’d prefer, honestly.
She should have let him fly in all the celebrity stylists so she could rival Kate’s birthday shots.
She definitely should copy that Confederate Ghost Bride shot. That’s right up Camilla’s alley.
“ Her participation will be seen as a show of support for Ghanaian-born Mr Enninful, who has championed diversity during his five years at the helm of the magazine. Last year, he took on the role of global ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which was founded by Prince Charles in 1976. And last week, Mr Enninful hosted a gala event for the charity in New York, attended by supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, the Hadid sisters and Karlie Kloss.”
🙄🙄🙄 Trying to twist it as if they are doing Edward Enniful a favor! When in reality, he’s being strong armed into putting that ugly old bat on the cover by the future king who still wants to force the world to accept his life ruining mistress as Queen consort.
It will be the worst selling cover ever. (Unless Charles buys up the stock to inflate the numbers). It still won’t change people’s minds Charles. Especially with The Crown season 5 coming to destroy both of your reputations.
My sentiments exactly! LOL
In that one paragraph theyre trying soooooo hard and digging sooooooo deep and reaching sooooooo far, to itemize all the blackness [ee: ghanaian; global ambassador for charles pet project; ‘champion of diversity;’ black naomi; poc hadid sisters….] LMAO
yet another privileged white woman who sees herself as a victim and wants to use people of color to help her gain some popularity that she in no way deserves. these royals are so truly, truly awful. i honestly think that every single person that works for the royals actually wants to see them fail – there is no other explanatin for hos damaging every signgle thing is that they do or say
This makes sense to me. Anne got a profile in Vogue for her 70th. I’m sure getting the future Queen Consort on the cover is viewed as a win for both Enninful and Charles.
That wasn’t Vogue it was Vanity Fair. Katie Nichol did the interview with Anne for her 70th. But Anne has been on the cover of British Vogue in the past.
Damn it I knew it was one of those magazines 🤣
If anyone deserves the cover of Vogue it’s Anne!! She would make a brilliant cover and her interview as well!! She is a broad that tells you like it is, and she doesn’t care if she upsets people or not.
But no. We have to have someone that is only getting the cover due to her position, nothing more. She fucked up two families and tried to destroy Diana, but she is worthy of the cover? Also, funny how everyone was sworn to secrecy but now everyone knows about it? Wouldn’t be surprised if CH sent this bit of secret over to Daily Fail as a win.
Kaiser, you should send over your header photo to Vogue to use for the cover! You are always on point with you choice of pictures and WE LOVE YOU for it!!!!
Will she really? Interesting. Meghan wasn’t even on the cover when she worked with Vogue. Ahhh, the hypocrisy. They should use the photo that Kaiser used in the header. It really shows her essence.
Wasn’t it was Meghan herself who decided she wouldn’t be on the cover? She wanted to highlight the others featured in the issue, or something along those lines?
Absolutely. Meghan wanted to highlight women of color and bring attention to urgent and important issues in communities that are neglected. She was still harassed and criticized for it.
@girl_ninja can correct me if I’m wrong but I think she’s making the point that M wasnt even on the cover of Vogue (altho it was offered to her) and instead, she chose to feature a slew of diverse women on the cover and on the inside she highlighted the work of SmartWorks and previewed the launch of the Smartset (all of which were right smack dab in the middle of the wheelhouse of a mag like Vogue) and that issue was the fastest selling in Vogue’s 103-year history…….AND YET! even BEFORE the mag hit the stands, the usual suspects in the britSHIDTmedia and society, ganged up on a post-partum Duchess Meghan, with the sole aim to tear her apart and break her down for daring to show her black excellence.
And, once again, not a single soul in the gutless british royal family uttered a word in her defense. In fact, IIRC, BP snitches also joined in the pile-on……they fed ee a bag of cr@p and then he came out and said: Oh……M didnt know the rules. Thats the main reason i will forever despise his self-hating colonized @ss.
There’s a huge difference in status between the next Queen Consort and the wife of number 6.
That’s not the only difference.
British Vogue better call in its crack airbrushing team. And Chaz should prepare to buy out the newsstands, because no one else is going to buy this issue.
I’d say bless Cam’s heart, but I’m not sure she has one.
This isn’t even good troll ing.
Let me guess, the difference between the wife of the 6th in line and the next queen consort: One is charismatic and accomplished and the other is associated with tampons and bears an uncanny likeness to Mr. Ed.
They should use that header photo for the cover. It gets me everytime.
Funny to see the Mail being so supportive of this news given when Meghan guest edited Vogue, Sarah Vine said in the Mail that “we prefer real royalty over fashion royalty”.
Well no one could argue Camilla was fashion royalty … the poor thing.
I’m just amazed at the difference in the reaction to Camilla being on the cover of British Vogue and Meghan guest editing the same magazine. When Meghan was involved Vogue was too elitist for the public now with the future Queen Consort on the cover it’s not. As for Edward he repaired the damage done by working with Meghan by telling the press that she didn’t know the rules and that the problem wasn’t racism.
Ed is putting in the work for that MBE isn’t he? Next he’ll deny even knowing Meghan. Smh.
Yup, what he said is why I will never support him. It was disgraceful.
These actions make me want to vomit on all of them!! They ARE racists, all of them!! Anything that Meghan did was hated and she was vilified for everything that she did, even when she was creating impactful and meaningful creations, like the Grenfell Tower victims and Smart Works.
The BRF don’t deserve Meghan!!!! She was what they needed and they treated her like a subhuman. Thank you that Meghan is gone and they can now start going after themselves!!! Which they will do.
@BothSidesNow: Isn’t it ironic that after treating Meghan with derision, no matter what she did, that now the royals are systematically copying her actions, like W & K hiring the Sussexes’ social media guy, Kate’s shameless reproductions of Meghan’s garments, and now Camila in Vogue.
Can a magazine sell in negative numbers, I wonder?
Perhaps subscription cancellations in droves?
I’m OK with Camz being on the cover, I guess. She is a notable figure in British society, however we might feel about her, and will be QC eventually. It doesn’t elicit excitement like Meghan guest editorial, but what other royal does, really.
I can see thousand of Brits cancelling their subscriptions over this. Camilla isn’t respected, yet alone loved by anyone on the Salty Island of Pettiness.
Vogue had better look at their audience because no matter how much time and money Charles has spent to puff up Camilla, it’s been wasted.
Do people still subscribe to Vogue? I used to, but why wait a month for information you can get daily on their website – or any other website.
Yikes. So absurd I had a small laughing fit. Yes I’m an awful person.
If you are an awful person, then I am as well – I too had a laughing fit.
Vogue should use the header photo that Kaiser has on their cover.
For sure. It’d save Vogue time, money and frustration only to come out with those same results.
Ed’s certainly bending over backwards for the BRF which can only mean that he’s either worried about keeping his job or hoping to secure one of those empire honours.
This will be seen as a win for diversity? Not Enninful himself, not Meghan’s editorial, not actual work by actual people of color, it’s Camilla who’s going to signal diversity is A-OK by condescending to appear on the cover of a celebrity fashion magazine? These people are disgusting. Irredeemable.
thank you. They are disgusting…its amazing how for most of my life the media fed everyone this fake fairy tale and now we really see what unchecked privilege is and its not at all good.
Yeah, I couldn’t figure out their reasoning on that one, either.
August is the least important annual issue. September is the most important.
Ooooh, so they’re just shoving the cover they know will do the worst onto the issue that is already the worst to minimize their losses. Clever.
I really just came here to say that the thumbnail combined with the title on the homepage made me laugh out loud. Nicely done. But I agree with your take – it is good to see more “mature” women who have aged naturally on the cover of any magazine.
My petty ass laughs like hell every time you use this image of Camilla. 😭😭😭😭😭🫣
The best photographers will take the photos and imo photos airbrushed something like her holiday card photos
Well why not? She’s going to be Queen Consort and it’s her 75th birthday so makes sense.
I would love for her to go full regalia because I think Camilla looks best in it but they’ll probably want to go for “down to earth” country image or something instead.
I love that the same extremely unflattering photo of Camilla is always used to feature articles about her.
I think the leather face in blue velvet above would be the perfect Vogue cover shot for her. She is a horrible woman and Charles is a horrible man. Let the ugly on the inside match the ugly on the outside.
Yes, to everything in your comment.
Enninful already has a OBE. Is he aiming for an upgrade?
“We’re putting a white woman from our family on the cover of the magazine to show how much we support diversity!”
Make it make sense.
As far as I can tell, it’s the equivalent of the royal family, C and C included, being photographed with a person of color in the background. “Very much not racist.” In other words, not showing tolerance when it counts but #Perfomative.
But I thought the readers of Vogue weren’t interested unless they were learning what to wear?
If the magazine staff and palace aides were sworn to secrecy, who is doing the leaking? Shouldn’t the terrible person breaking confidences be fired? We already know the answer, but find it funny The Daily Mail included that line when the palace staff clearly called the reporter with complete authorization to blab this news.
I admire her for being herself, she does her son thing. If only it didn’t include gaslighting Diana I’d have a more sympathetic take on her. It’s one thing to be the other woman(not good either) quite another to do what she did to Diana. She’s as trust worthy as a serpent.
Also personal opinion I think she was horrible to Meghan & that’s what’s freaking Charles out about the biography. Harry between how she was to his mom & wife has a lot of tea on her I think.
The way she behaved around Meghan to me showed she has not changed, she’s IMO the same way she was during the Diana years. Her giggling at those singers In Canada was also not a good thing to put it mildly. I agree I think she said something to Meghan that was really bad. If only Camilla did her own thing, and did something on her own instead of the dependence on the Prince of Wales.
A Royal on the cover of a fashion magazine? How gauche!
And the Lifetime Achievement Award for Photo Selection for Blogposts goes to…
She helped Charles destroy Diana and I will not forget that-which in turns caused grief and damage to her young sons who needed her-I am sorry her face is too ghastly for me too look at and I don’t care how much makeup they put her.
Keep an eye on the sale numbers for this issue 🙃