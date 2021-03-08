Duchess Kate made Meghan cry at a bridesmaid fitting before the wedding

For two solid years, we’ve been talking about Kate, the Duchess of Karens, and her salty white tears. The oft-repeated and oft-weaponized story was that Kate and Meghan had some kind of disagreement or fight in the days or weeks leading up to the Sussexes’ wedding. We knew the incident happened at the bridesmaids’ fitting for Princess Charlotte. In versions over the years, we’ve heard that “Meghan made Kate cry” and that the disagreement involved the fit of the dress, or tights, or something else entirely. This became its own nasty, racist narrative involving the two duchesses: Kate the “good (white) duchess” versus Meghan, the mean, angry bully who terrorized Kate over children’s tights. Well, in the Oprah interview, Meghan says flat-out that there was an incident… and that Kate made HER cry.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, addressed her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during her interview with Oprah Winfrey tonight, revealing that Kate made her cry prior to her royal wedding. After Winfrey asked Meghan about tabloids reporting that she had made Kate cry days before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan answered, “No, the reverse happened.”
The duchess went on to say that she didn’t want “to be disparaging to anyone,” but simply wanted to clear the air. “It was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, to just take accountability for it.”
Meghan said that the issue pertained to dresses for the flower girls in the wedding. “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining to … flower girl dresses. And it made me cry,” she said. “And it really hurt my feelings, and I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else is doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”
The duchess added that she never wanted the story to receive any press attention. Though the issue between the duchesses was resolved, the most hurtful part of the situation, according to Meghan, was how the media reacted by reversing the blame. “I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever, even though it had happened,” Meghan said. “I protected that from ever being out in the world.”
As Winfrey attempted to press for more details of the altercation, Meghan said, “I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologized. And I’ve forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do, but that happened to me. And the people who were part of our wedding going to our comms team and saying, ‘I know this didn’t happen.’”
Despite this, Meghan revealed that the monarchy prevented her from clearing the air. “I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth,” she said. “But also I think a lot of it that was fed into by the media—and, look, I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected, and maybe in the same way that the palace wouldn’t let anybody else negate it, they wouldn’t let her, because she’s a good person. I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. If you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”
I’m going to say that Meghan is wrong about one thing, which is that she’s laying this at the feet of the media wanting desperately to pit Kate and Meghan against each other. While the media loved the “catfight” narrative, the aggressor and the victim weren’t reversed out of thin f–king air. Even as late as LAST WEEK, there were stories in the Telegraph and Times of London repeating the f–king story about how “Meghan made Kate cry.” It was 100% a narrative pushed by Kensington Palace. And even if Kate didn’t have much to do with the narrative getting out there – which I don’t even f–king believe – she absolutely had the responsibility to correct the record along the line. She didn’t. Which speaks volumes about Kate.
… And then after Kate bitched out Meghan in a dress fitting and made her cry before her wedding, Kate then wore a pale off-white coatdress to Meghan’s wedding. Kate is such a passive-aggressive a–hole, my god.
So Kate is, in fact, as we have long suspected and theorised, a cow; and Meghan is *still* being nice.
The Royal Family did not deserve Meghan. Far too good for such trash.
Meghan made the right call. Present the truth, no more protecting their racist asses. But making a broader point about problematic media narratives wanting her to be the villain to Kate’s hero.
She played it well. She isn’t granted the allowance to trash Kate and it’s not her MO. But she let’s it be clear that the institution was ALLOWED to run with the fake story. And by what Meghan chose to reveal and not to reveal, we know Kate did nothing to stop it which was hurtful.
Huge respect to Meghan. Not only did she never run to the tabloids to play the game, but she never outed Kate all this time. She took all the hits and we did not get one whiff that all this time, Meghan was the one who cried.
PS I gotta say if someone bitched about flower girl dresses 2 days before my own damn wedding in front of 2 billion people while my dad is causing a media spectacle and ignoring my calls and faking a heart attack…….let’s just say I wouldn’t have handled it as nicely as Meghan. While all that was going on, Karen centered herself and ignored her pain. What a cold hearted asshole
I think M knows how abusive William is. And that gives her compassion for K and a bit of a blind spot. But horrible people can be abused too. And Kate is not a good person.
- voice of experience within my own family -
GOSH. Finally. For year we were sure about that. I hate this family of Karen so much. I hope Carol middleton is having a bad morning.
If Kate were a good person she would have set the record straight that she had made Meghan cry, but that she apologised and Meg had forgiven her. Instead we got version after version of why Meg made Kate cry. She never tried to clear the air around that except for that timid Tattler rebuttal of “that’s not exactly right”. She can go screw herself. She is just as bad as the rest.
She didn’t even have to do that. Those assholes could’ve just denied the story as an absolute bare minimum but stayed silent or perpetuated the story. It was intentionally malicious.
Didn’t we also get some story about Meghan giving flowers to Kate as an apology or something? I might be totally wrong but something like bringing flowers rings a bell. There were so many I can’t keep track anymore.
I can’t even imagine the shit the palace is going to throw at her now.
“I know I made you cry and here’s some flowers and everything, but could you be a sweetie and take years of abuse for it because I told the tabloids it was you who made me cry instead?”
I’d like to see a high quality pic but Kate does not look like she’s wearing stockings in those pics. Which might make sense if that was a passive aggressive move re the kids not wearing them and that was the argument. I mean typing that it sounds ridiculous but it wouldn’t surprise me. Oh along with the passive aggressive off white coat dress. She’s all class, our Keen.
I think we also now know why she couldn’t properly smile in the wedding portraits and why she looked awkward and mean AF at the wedding. She knew what she did and she is not used to taking accountability. I’m sure she did cry about it at some point. She was mean and made Meghan cry, then went home and cried about the fact that Meghan might call her out and people might know she was being a B about bridesmaid dresses and now she has to apologize and that’s just so awakened and she doesn’t want to!!! Waaaahhh!!
And now we also know what “Kate even sent Meghan flowers on her bday but Meghan thought it was too little, too late” is about. The flowers were for F-ing up before the wedding and Meghan actually did accept her apology.
As a black woman I feel ashamed that it never occurred to me that the story would be the inverse. I just thought nobody cried and it was made up. I did still thought that Kate was a POS for not correcting the record but yeah lesson learned.
And Kate is definitely a piece of shit and that wedding outfit was not a coincidence. She’s not just complicit, she’s an active co conspirator. I hope she never knows peace.
Kate is done. There’s no way she can come back from this. No level of PR or calls to Mummy Carole will save her from this. I’m so glad she’s been exposed for the nasty woman we’ve all known her to be. Truly evil. I’m so glad Meghan is on the other side of this.
Charles stop taking their calls, refused to give them protection, cut them off financially and was asking how dark will Archie be. Kate apologized, Meghan forgave her and said Kate is a good person. After everything we saw yesterday you think Kate is the one who is done and she is the one who is nasty?
@Ella – Where did I mention Charles? This is an article regarding Kate making Meghan cry. Something in which I am commenting on. If you want to go and discuss Charles, you will happily see me expressing my opinion, as well as you, on articles regarding his awful behaviour. Thanks.
I don’t have much (any) time for Kate, but I actually feel really sorry for her now. I imagine that her life in the royal family is fairly close to what Meghan describes hers as being, only with class snobbery instead of racism, and without the loving and supportive husband prepared to do anything for her, including leave. Whereas Meghan left rather than break, Kate can’t leave so has had to bend as much as possible to the point of breaking, hence dieting herself away to nothing, never sticking her head above the parapet, never voicing any of her own opinions, walking on egg shells around a rage monster. This is why her family are omnipresent – because like Meghan, she’s completely isolated and unable to speak for herself. She takes what pleasure she can get from perks such as status, clothes and jewellery, and throws herself into her kids.
Read between the lines. Meghan said she, the actual person who cried, wouldn’t have wanted that story out there that would damage Kate. She wouldn’t have done what Kate did. She would’ve denied the story or protected Kate. That grace wasn’t extended to her by….. guess who
Jane – yes! Thank you. I dont think I ever thought about Kate in that way before. As someone who escaped an abusive marriage, you would think I would have some built in sympathy for someone married to a narcissist. You have really opened my eyes to my own blind spot here. I think we may all be victim blaming Kate here.
I hope people rip her to shreds . Never let her have a moment of peace to forget this. And Megs I disagree with you on this. Kate is absolutely a world class bitch.
I suppose that Meghan saw what Will is like and what life in BRF is for married-in women and sees Kate’s stupid behavior more as a way to survive in this toxicity and has a lot of understanding for people who are not as strong or mature. And she probably has a lot of pity for Kate. She knows who the worst and cruelest a-holes are and Kate is not even close.
I, on the other hand, am not so understanding and think that Kate is an a-hole. She’s getting her karma probably everyday wondering when and how Will is going to pull the plug on their marriage and make her the villan.
We’ve already seen how happy the media is to pit them against each other, with Kate as the heroine.
If Meghan had used any mildly negative adjective to describe Kate, all the headlines would be like “Meghan eviscerates Kate over allegedly making her cry 4 years ago”.
That’s my take too. This is Meghan’s way of saying: yeah she was part of it, but she’s not the worst, not even close. The enemies were other people.
Kate’s an awful person for letting the media use that story to monster Meghan and the worse part is she had so many chances to deny this story. But she just kept revising the story even going so far as leaving it in the Tatler piece.
Kris Jenner Middleton was so triggered by Meghan’s naturalness and grace and popularity during the South Pacific tour. Diana was a shining star of an English Rose in Australia. Kate was doing some awkward Sloane Square goes Miss Hawaiian Tropic cosplay during her first tour. But Meghan was comfortably, authentically nobody but herself and the whole world noticed.
It shows the absolute insanity of The Firm that Oprah was so bemused by, as one of the greatest media moguls in the world. It’s great publicity. It’s celebrating togetherness as you attempt to keep the dregs of your grandmother’s empire together. But William/Kate/Anne/Andrew are so fucking threatened by a biracial woman doing it so well that she needs to be eliminated? Self-sabotaging insanity.
Also, notice that Harry refers to them en masse as The Family – there’s something very Corleone about that.
Agreed with a comment above that the royal family do not deserve Megan (or Harry).
My take: Megan seems to pity Kate more than resent her. Megan said Kate is a good person. Was that just for political reasons or is it true? I’m torn.
Based on everything said, I don’t think Kate could have set record straight. It sounds like her hands are tied and she’s a victim too. Her awfulness is nowhere near the level of William or Charles.
Edit: MA said it best in comment 1.
At the end of the day, Kate is a White Feminist who only believes in her own empowerment. Believe she’s a good person all you want but she’s not an ally and she has only ever used her power to better herself at the expense Of others. I think Meghan was extremely generous here but I’m not going to forget Flybe or the Commonwealth service or the Middleton family trashing of Meghan or the weird lack of acknowledgement of Archie from the Cambridges. Meghan in the 2 hour interview showed more grace and generosity to that entire racist institution than they did over the courted of 5 years
I dunno. I think Kate might be as overwhelmed by the system as any outsider. She might not feel, thanks to lack of support from her husband (like Meghan has), that she has any real say so. Weirdly, this interview made me MORE sympathetic to Kate. This is a cruel system and Kate was as much a victim as Meghan. #FuckTheFirm
Meghan wouldn’t have made it so clear how much Kate made it up to her if Kate had gone on to do more crap. I think William is the one sending slanderous missives out of KP and the one most of which can be laid at his feet.
The way Meghan discribed life in there as a married-in actually made me bring out the tiniest of violins for Kate. Kate breathed a sigh of relief when Meg entered the equation. But she too has experienced the control,silencing and dumbing down of herself. And the fact that she came into this life barely out of her teens she was easy to brainwash and manipulate. The fact she has never had an independant life and is terrified if she ever puts a foot wrong or what might happen in case of a divorce is also something to think about. No one is safe as a married in. It doesnt excuse her nastiness but she obviously didnt want any heat on her.
^^^ THIS
Kate should have and could have set the record straight. It would have been so easy for KP to say “Meghan was stressed and Kate was dealing with pregnancy stress so tensions were high and they got into a spat about minor things. However Kate apologised the next day and they both have no issues”