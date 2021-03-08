“Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of harassing two more women” links

Two more women have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. [Jezebel]
If they made Al Franken resign, John Conyers resign (or “retire”), why does this dick keep his job?
Gross. I can’t stand him or his brother. The smarm quotient is sky high. I believe the women.
Cuomo is my governor. He has done many good things but these allegations (sadly) don’t seem too surprising to me. I am questioning the timing though, especially as so many worked for his administration. Were they being asked to wait? And then someone turned on the faucet? But yeah, he can step down while the investigation is taking place. Our LG is good and God knows it is time for a woman!
He gotta go and I just cannot believe he thinks he can ride this out and it will be forgotten.
This ain’t the 90′s no more.
Cuomo is my governor, not a favorite of mine for many reasons. While I 100% believe the women, feel Cuomo should definitely resign, I still have a very hard time dealing with the republicans who are all over this saying this is disgusting and he needs to go. Where were they when it was Trump???
Yall, NPR is doing an entire hour on the Meg/Harry interview right now. This is GOOD STUFF!
Yeah, Cuomo (my governor) needs to go. And Republicans need to shut up because their hands are far from cleans.