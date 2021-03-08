“Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of harassing two more women” links
Two more women have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. [Jezebel]
The Windsors never cared about mental health. [LaineyGossip]
Duchess Meghan’s little speech about the Little Mermaid was so cheeseball. She really is that sweet and cheesy, isn’t she? [Buzzfeed]
RuPaul’s Down Under Drag Race should have some fun accents. [OMG Blog]
Jason Sudeikis thanked Olivia Wilde in his Critics Choice speech. [Just Jared]
Spoilers for the end of WandaVision. [Pajiba]
Georgia Republicans are doing the most to suppress the vote. [Towleroad]
Megan Thee Stallion shakes it to the Spice Girls. [Egotastic]
Russian kitty does not want his dad to work out. [Dlisted]
Bella Hadid’s street style has been all over the place. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lea Michele or Idina Menzel? [Seriously OMG]

7 Responses to ““Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of harassing two more women” links”

  1. MsIam says:
    March 8, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    If they made Al Franken resign, John Conyers resign (or “retire”), why does this dick keep his job?

    Reply
  2. K says:
    March 8, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Gross. I can’t stand him or his brother. The smarm quotient is sky high. I believe the women.

    Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    March 8, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Cuomo is my governor. He has done many good things but these allegations (sadly) don’t seem too surprising to me. I am questioning the timing though, especially as so many worked for his administration. Were they being asked to wait? And then someone turned on the faucet? But yeah, he can step down while the investigation is taking place. Our LG is good and God knows it is time for a woman!

    Reply
  4. TIffany says:
    March 8, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    He gotta go and I just cannot believe he thinks he can ride this out and it will be forgotten.

    This ain’t the 90′s no more.

    Reply
  5. lucy says:
    March 8, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    Cuomo is my governor, not a favorite of mine for many reasons. While I 100% believe the women, feel Cuomo should definitely resign, I still have a very hard time dealing with the republicans who are all over this saying this is disgusting and he needs to go. Where were they when it was Trump???

    Reply
  6. a reader says:
    March 8, 2021 at 12:54 pm

    Yall, NPR is doing an entire hour on the Meg/Harry interview right now. This is GOOD STUFF!

    Reply
  7. paranormalgirl says:
    March 8, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    Yeah, Cuomo (my governor) needs to go. And Republicans need to shut up because their hands are far from cleans.

    Reply

