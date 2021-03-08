Oprah adds to the blind item about which royal spoke about Archie’s skin color

At the end of the Oprah interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she said that she would go on CBS This Morning, with her BFF Gayle King, to reveal exclusive clips from the interview which didn’t make the special. Gayle King was primed for just how big this story has become as well. Here’s Gayle’s opening on This Morning, which is just a summary with clips from the official interview.
After that, This Morning began airing exclusive clips. Here’s an exclusive where Harry addresses racism in the UK and in the British press. In the interview last night, he directly said that the Royal Family has a racism problem: “For this union and the specifics around race there were opportunities for my family to show some public support. No one from my family ever said anything. That hurts.”
#EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry reveals to @Oprah a “large part of” the reason he and Meghan left the UK was because of racism. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/ksAZWargg1
Here’s a clip where Harry describes the circumstances around their return to the UK in January 2020, having made plans to immediately meet with the Queen at Sandringham, only to have those plans cancelled as they touched down in the UK. The Queen’s courtiers sent a message to him that suddenly the Queen was “busy all week.” He lays the blame for so much on the Queen’s idiotic advisers, which brings up a larger conversation (which Harry doesn’t have) about how out of touch the Queen is and how poorly advised she is.
In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced plans to step back as senior members of the Royal family. In this exclusive clip, they tell @Oprah they were then invited to spend time with his grandmother, the Queen, but the plans abruptly changed citing she's "busy all week." pic.twitter.com/dLhq0SAgfN
Here’s Oprah spilling TEA. She says that the person in the royal family who spoke to him about the “skin color” of his children was not the Queen OR Philip. Charles? William? Hm.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sat down with @Oprah in their first major interview since stepping away from royal duties.@Oprah joins us exclusively with her reaction on that revealing interview. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/M4oqmbKGfR
WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR
TEA IS BEING SPILLED.
WATCH: @Oprah asks Prince Harry if family members reached out to apologize for the reasons he felt he had to leave.
“No, sadly not.” #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/2NtGZcmB5A
Like I said in the other post, you can literally make a case for any one of them saying it from Philip (although he didn’t say it) to Zara and beyond. And that is not good.
But if you had to make me choose, I’d choose William.
There were things said that can’t be unsaid.
If you knew what I knew.
What do you know?? I had dealings with Clarence House for work last year, but I didn’t get any juicy gossip. Tell!!
Ang, she’s quoting Harry.
Spill it, Edna!!
My initial reaction was that it had to be Philip but now that it apparently wasn’t him, I’m stumped. I can’t really think of any other senior royal who be THAT racist (not even Charles) and as others have said in other posts if it was William would Harry every really be able to forgive that?
Now, if we’re including the entire family, perhaps Princess Michael of Kent, especially considering that horrible brooch she wore a few years ago?
But isn’t that the point. Let’s be real this isn’t “damaging” to a dude that was essentially raised by his Nazi sisters and can fill a whole book on the PUBLIC racist things he said. This CAN be “damaging” for either the future kings of England and the commonwealth. And it’s definitely “damaging “ for a dude in his 30s raising young children. It’s why I think it’s William. The wider public already has bad thoughts about Charles but to everyone offline William is still Prince Charming. Even white people who pretend racism finished the day MLK said I have a dream still know that talking about a 3/4 white unborn baby’s skin tone is racist. And if it’s of the younger generation, then no one can use the word modern or progressive to hand wave the fact that the monarchy is literally the oldest symbol of white supremacy in the modern world.
My first thought was Kate. Skin tone wouldn’t be beneath her.
I think it’s natural with any pregnancy to wonder what the baby will look like, right? And in a mixed race pregnancy, of course one wonders about skin tone. Nothing wrong with wondering. But having “concerns” about it—specifically, concerns about how it will look “for The Family”—that is the issue here. We don’t know specifically what concerns about skin tone were voiced, but the feeling is whoever spoke to Harry foresaw a potential problem. And THAT is where The Family should have stepped up in complete support. The Family should have been wisely preparing to deflect any racist comments that came from outside, and giving full unquestioned, loving support and protection to Harry, Meghan and their future children. Instead, they did the opposite. SHAMEFUL.
I think it was William precisely because their relationship fractured so completely. Those final appearances it was clear Harry was (to make a reference) incandescent with rage with William and I always wondered what could have happened to be that intense.
I think we know now.
The brooch was deliberate and unthinkable, but nothing that Princess Michael of Kent ever said would have had that profound and powerful an impact on Harry and Meghan. It was somebody closer. Charles? He was so kind and solicitous to Meghan at her wedding to Harry, though, and so very chivalrous to Meghan’s mother, that it’s hard to imagine it was Charles…and yet, it must have been him or William. My money is on William.
@Cat – it wouldnt have been Kate, she wouldnt be the one having conversations with Harry like that. It was definitely William.
It was Charles, hence Harry saying how disappointed he is in him, how he’s trying to rebuild their relationship, it’s the exact type of thing someone of his generation may say and has said in my own family of my mixed children. I don’t think it was William. It was definitely Charles and I thought that immediately when Harry said it in the interview
WORD.
I’m still thinking it was William – maybe William AND Charles, since they mentioned there were multiple conversations, but definitely William. I think Harry made a point in the interview of emphasizing his relationship with his grandmother and how strong it is. I think she is being controlled by the courtiers and Harry knows it. I wonder how with it she actually is, mentally, at this point.
Even Meghan seemed to smile at the mention of the Queen and when Oprah asked about the Quean being able to do what she wants, the look on Meghan’s face was like… “yeah, no.”
I was kind of surprised at how dumbfounded Oprah acted about that, considering she claims to have watched The Crown. This isn’t 1521—its 2021. The English monarchy is not what it once was! “The Institution” is hanging on for dear life….which is why they were really such idiots to reject Meghan. Meghan & Harry were their best, perhaps last chance to remain relevant into the 21st century. They so blew it.
I think Harry confirmed what we’ve all been thinking: HM isn’t running things anymore. It’s her courtiers and Charles is essentially Prince Regent.
She’s also nearly 95. No matter how “sharp” you were when you’re young, you’re not going to be all there when you’re in your mid 90s – whether you’re the Queen or not.
So true. My ninety-something relative has no signs of dementia, but even with early bedtime and a couple substantial naps a day, there are definitely times where they get very confused, utterly forgets where they’re going or who they’re talking to, and then gets flustered and then it all sort of compounds itself. We were very glad when they agreed to give up the car. Can’t imagine anyone that age truly making the command decisions for running an international organization on her own.
I don’t think it was William, because if it was would Harry be saying that their relationship is “space” and that time heals all wounds? I don’t think you can ever come back from a comment like that. I thought Harry made it pretty clear that his brother has chosen protecting the monarchy over protecting him (and is terrified of the tabloids), but he does contemplate them repairing their relationship after some time apart.
I believe it was William and Charles. They wouldn’t even realize that statement was racist.
I agree. I think plenty of people want it to be William but I think it’s more likely to be an older member of the extended family. I know William can be bad and say dumb things but I really find it hard to believe he would say something like that. It’s not just racist but also uneducated and naive.
I think it’s William. The fact that both times the issue of skin color was followed by questions about William and the fact that Harry basically acknowledged they have no relationship to speak of– and “hopefully” will again at some stage– points to PWT. And for as much of an awful arse as I think Charles is, this is right up William’s alley.
The subtext and everything unspoken but tacitly acknowledged if you have followed what’s been going on for years is fascinating…and heartbreaking for M, H, and A.
I believe it was William.
I think we’ll soon know for certain because all the non-guilty ones will be publicly eliminated. We’re only a day in and 2 are alredy out of the equation.
We just have to wait which one won’t deny it.
Yup! If it was either William OR Charles, I expect a leak from the non-offending party. It’s just too irresistible and they love throwing each other under the bus.
Honestly, I thought from the moment I heard it that the it was Charles or Baldy. Everyone knows Phillip’s racist—they wouldn’t talk about damage if it had been him. But if it’s Charles or Baldy…the future monarch after Petty Betty kicks the bucket….and you combine that with Andrew, the recent revelations about sketchy influence on laws, the general public distaste for Chuck, etc…..it would absolutely set up the monarchy to end. The papers would HAVE to address it if the future monarch or the direct heir was racist towards their grandson/nephew…with Phillip they could spin it as “he’s old, he doesn’t know better.”
Now, I’m worried I’m going to be bashed for this (I am a Sussex supporter)….but I really believe they (specifically Harry) should have named names. Burn the whole f*cking thing down Naming the person guilty of the Archie racism controversy would have been a huge blow. For whatever reason, I think they’re still loyal to Petty Betty so they won’t do so because they don’t want to have the monarchy collapse when she’s alive….
HOWEVER, I wonder if this was taped post smear job in the Times of London if Harry would have said who it was….
Harry played this smart. Not naming them is future leverage. This is going to be insurance for the future attacks coming.
To unload all your ammo at the start of a war isn’t smart.
Exactly. They could both have said so much more. Now it’s the sword of Damocles.
Very good point. They specifically withheld certain items.
💯 “Leave us the f*** alone or we will come for you.” They’ve proven that they’re willing to do it if they have to.
if it was Chuck he’s savyy enough to know after this to keep his mouth shut – however, if it was William a ‘leak’ about it is forthcoming. The press genius is very good at shooting himself in the head.
It was William. I think all those stories that said Harry was mad because William warned him not to rush into anything with Meghan were the whitewashed version of the real story, which was William telling Harry that he would disgrace his family if he married that [redacted] – just think about how dark your children will be, we can’t have [redacteds] running around as royals.
I swear I can see this conversation happening and I think it fits in with the stories we heard about William “trying to protect” Harry from rushing in.
I said this above, but if this was the case do we really think Harry would have said that their relationship was “space” and that time heals all wounds? I just have trouble believing that Harry would even contemplate a continued relationship with William if he had made a comment like that.
He did say later that his family is entrenched in a certain environment and basically is not educated when it comes to matters of race and bias…..he was hoping to be the one to help teach them and bring them into the 21st century. So while he’s almost all the way done, I can also see that he might want to give them another chance if they were willing to do the work to change their views on race. (Don’t quote me though!)
I think it was fairly obvious that Harry was holding back quite a lot. There was plenty more he could have said but he was still pulling punches, probably due to a mix of not wanting to give specifics of anything that would just end up giving the tabloids even more to run with, and not wanting to further anger those within the family and palace that are even now attacking Meghan through the media and making god knows what kinds of threats to their safety, either directly or indirectly.
Wasn’t there all that talk by Bradby about “something that cannot be unsaid” happening around the time of the wedding? I think this is it, and I think it’s why we never saw chummy fab four anything, because Harry found out quite quickly that all the fake smiles and mediocre support before and during the wedding was all just a facade and they actually hated his wife, hated his decision and actively wanted them to fail.
But this didn’t happen before the wedding, this was when she was pregnant.
In that new clip released this morning he said that he will “always support William”. It feels like he took great pains to not blow up the relationship with Will, and I just don’t think he would have done that if William made a comment like this (unless what swirlmamad suggested above is true – which very well could be. William could have asked the question but Harry believes it was out of ignorance rather than malice/intended racism? And now he hopes William examines himself like he says he did when he met Meghan).
I am with you 100% on this. It was William all the way.
I believe it was William because there has been previous reporting I think from Tom Bradby that William said something early in the relationship when Harry was dating Meghan that was basically unforgivable. Plus it fits all the other racist remarks William makes and his love for Brexiteers.
Bingo!
100%
Allow me to assist. He grimaces when he smiles at peasants. He punches down when he banters. His words and his actions do not match. He doesn’t work often so he can spend more time with his family but doesn’t spend more time with his family because he works often, at least that’s what he told her. He likes to prune roses is what I am saying. He is prone to anger, incandescently so. His looks and hair has deserted him ages ago.
I have come to think that his comment about not spending enough time with his children as he would like, really meant that to spend time with his children he’d have to also spend time with his wife and MIL. It’s obvious that they live apart with separate lives.
I’d guess William. There are no pictures of William with Archie, except for the group picture. And he knows Harry could blurt these conversations out anytime to damage whatever reputation he has, so for his strategy (which he smugly thinks he’s so clever at), he decided to make racism (in football) his “cause” so that he can have his defense. Or one of those dimbulb gold plated advisers told him to do that. But of course no minority footballer out there believes him and has even @ him. He is even more spoiled than Charles so with that upbringing he would be shooting off his mouth about minorities and every slur he knows. Yeah I hope the SEO picks this up: asshole future King William the Brat.
I think it was Charles. I felt like in the interview…Harry was more “bothered” ( can’t find the right word. Agitated?) when talking about Charles than William. Do I think William is an A hole? Absolutely. Do I think William was an a hole to Meghan from the start? Heck yes. But my gut feeling is Charles is the ringleader. History repeating itself, just like they said…
I still think William made the initial remarks, then he went to Charles to make it policy and got the family on board with not giving Archie a title nor providing protection.
I agree with you, it was Charles.
I think it was Charles and Camilla.
too many glasses of white wine from Camilla was my thought. This is some boomer nonsense coached as speculation
@Carmen- I’m with you. I think this was Charles AND Camilla and I think that’s what really pushed Harry over the edge. He was able to accept Camilla after EVERYTHING and the same acceptance wasn’t shown to him. I think that’s when it really resonated with him that these people are TRASH.
I think William made the initial comment about Archie’s skin color.
Harry seemed like he was over William but truly angered by Charles. Perhaps Harry’s anger for Charles was due to having his security stripped and not doing more to protect Harry and his family.
I agree that Harry seemed more emotional talking about Charles, but I think that’s because at the core of it he still hopes to reconcile things eventually with his father. On the flip side I think he may have resigned himself that a reconciliation with Will is out the window at this point. He was very matter-of-fact, glossed over it, and gave that same canned response (we’ll always be brothers, been through the same shared hellish experience, etc) he’s been giving all along when asked about Will. I think he feels that ship may have sailed.
It’s William. They wouldn’t have left had it been PP or Liz; while frustrating, they could have brushed it off about 100yo being racist and soon dead so such comments won’t affect their children in the future. Same for Michael of Kent: who cares what the wife of a 3rd cousin will say when she’s 1) old and will too be gone soon, and 2) easily avoidable and forgettable.
With William though and using this as a way to convince H to end the relationship, you can predict to have to deal with such BS for the rest of your life and it will affect the children. It’ll get even worst once Chuck is out and W becomes King (which, I’m not certain will happen or at least, he might not be King anymore by the time he dies).
Camilla.
My money’s on Charles. He is the only one that Harry kind of, sort of, attacks. He is angry with William, but I think Charles was the one leading the charge.
I think he is disappointed with Charles but he is angry with William, that’s why he needs that space from William or he would also fly in a rage and box that Asshole Future King William the Raging Racist Nutcase. Harry is a seasoned and trained fighter. He can punch William within a heartbeat. That space helps. He also can’t believe His brother, who knew how their mother was treated and tortured, turned out like this. That stuff hurts more.
I think the opposite – he’s very angry with William and thats why he is never mentioned. He’s clearly angry and disappointed in Charles but they are trying to work on their relationship.
If it was William and happened early in the relationship, can you imagine how hard it must have been for Harry and Meg (especially Meg) to show up to those events and sit next to him? Ugh. He is the worst and I hate his smug potato face even more today.
They spoke fondly of the Queen and Philip saying it wouldn’t be “damaging” to them, so this isn’t surprising. I know none of us can stand Will, but think it’s Charles in this case. Because Harry couldn’t even hide his anger about him.
I wish the part with Harry acknowledging his role is different from William’s and the how the press coverage about “Waity Katie” made it in the prime time broadcast. Meghan’s quote about rude v. racist coverage was SPOT ON.
I agree on one hand but on the other I think that the comments would have gotten lost in everything else. This way by releasing them separately they’re going to get their own play.
This isn’t going away anytime soon. What got released yesterday is being covered today and then what got released today will be covered tomorrow etc, etc.
I can’t wait for tomorrow when the shit starts to fly out of CH and KP. They won’t be able to help themselves.
I think it was William. We know he was nice to Meghan at first when she was just a girlfriend and Kate didn’t even bother to meet her. Then once William saw Harry was really serious about Meghan he was worried about things moving too fast with “that girl.” I can totally see “but what will the kids look like” being part of those conversations.
I’m going definitely William with Charles possibly adding in. Harry is too pissed for words, but still trying to protect that person. Definitely not Camilla. He would have put her name out there.
I been saying it was Chuck since yesterday after Meghan stated that. There was a ton of reasons he stopped taking Harry’s call and this was at the top of the list. Harry must have gone OFF when it was said and Chuck being Chuck became petty and left them to their own devices and cut them off financially.
I think it was William.
Seems that Harry was still willing to communicate with Charles (even if he refuses to pick up the phone for his own son), but when it comes to William he prefers to have “space” and remain distant. I think that’s very telling.
Don’t worry. We’ll all find out who it is. We just need to wait for Kensington and Clarence to turn on other again…and then again…and then again.
Also Camilla scoffing at missing Meghan after Megxit, looks waaaaaaaaay different.
Billy for sure.
Billy would not even acknowledge Archie has his nephew.
That says a lot.
This Asshole Future King is so thick in the head that he told non white people to reduce their birth rates.
He has never mentioned Archie or Meghan by name, has he?
Meg bringing up the Waity Kate-y remark! Not the same as the attacks (including from Duchess Doolittle) Meghan faced!
I’m glad she brought that up because I have been seeing that thrown out a lot on social media lately by the Kate stans. “Kate had it bad toooooo! They called her Waity Katie! They were soooo mean to her tooooo!!”
Lets be real folks. Everyone asks about skin tone in biracial infants even black folks. The first thing everyone does after the chil is born is look at the ears and the – well you know. Thought the interview was very well done. Same screaching and attacks on Meghan by the ususal suspects engaged in the gaslighting in the first place.
I think it’s Camilla. They didn’t even mention her yesterday and all I keep thinking about is when Camilla was obsessed with hugging MM during an event…
Please stop. Meghan said that if she named the person, it would be damaging. Camilla is known worldwide for sleeping with a married man and gaslighting his young bride. Her reputation has been damaged from the day she was introduced to the public.
What about Princess Michael of Kent? She was the one to wear the Blackamoor pin when meeting Meghan? I could definitely see her asking about his skintone and speculating with glee.
Princess Michael wouldn’t be “damaging” and does someone ever talk with the wife of his grandma’s first cousin?
And then there’s Earl Spencer and his watermelon cake.
But I think both of these are too distant family to be a part of this story.
It was all of them. Whoever it was initially, I can see plenty of ‘hushed’ convos at gatherings. Can’t you hear them? And then subtly snickering behind a drink in the hand, nodding heads in smug satisfied agreement? Each one is a version of Cruella de Vil. Cruel devils from top to bottom laced with evil peasant journalists and working class dogs who jump for spotted dick.
While I’m sure that we all hope that Harry and Meghan eventually choose to name names, I think it’s especially important to reveal if it was Charles or William who said it. The people should know if their future King is an unabashed racist who won’t even accept his own biracial grandchildren/niece and nephew.
I fear this will blow over very soon in GB.
It could be damning for Charles who will become a king within the next, say, 5 years, maybe 10. But William, who’s like 20 years away from it or something? By then he’ll do other bad stuff or clear his name with quasi good stuff. This won’t have an impact at all.
Lol. It will not “blow over” in the rest of the world. So global impact, yes. Britain’s standing and reputation in the global community is definitely damaged.
Oh it’s so William. I don’t think Harry would try to reconcile with his father if he was an out-and-out racist. Now your brother, you can snip-snip that in a heart beat. You would think losing their mother so young would have made them protective of one another (or at least that’s what my brother and I did, I was 11, he was 6 when our mother passed) but it’s clear that’s only a one way street.
I vote for William too. Given that he tried to drag Diana’s brother into the situation to convince Harry to break it off with Mega, didn’t want Meghan to attend the Diana ceremony even though she flew over specifically for that and then barely acknowledged the birth of his only brother’s child? I could totally see him making a foul remark like that. As for why Harry is still willing to say he loves his brother and not trash him? I think its for the same reason Meghan can acknowledge she has no relationship with her father without trashing him. That’s who they are.
It has to be William, Harry is still speaking with everyone else in his immediate family. He speaks fondly of his grandparents and is working on his relationship with Charles, that leaves William, “some things can’t be unsaid”. I think he would’ve specified if it wasn’t someone in his close family or if it was a staff member.
These clips that have been shown today are just as devastating as the entire interview last night. You can see that Harry is still trying to come to terms with the fact that his family did not support him in anyway and that they essentially rejected him because he has chosen to stay with Meghan and to leave the country.
I imagine they (the firm) are in DANGER! H&M are charting a course to leave the toxic establishment and thrive, which no one has done before. The left and are now THRIVING. They are not exiled, they are not depending on handouts from the queen. Why stay put and suffer abuse when there is, in fact, life outside of the bubble.
I am thinking Charles. Harry points out Archie is his grandson and Harry seemed more upset with Charles than William. Camilla as a side bet. Who would say that?!! Horrible.
My money’s on William.
I can’t see either of them – especially Meghan – asking Charles to walk her down the aisle had he made racist remarks.
And William stood next the Harry at his wedding.
These comments were made after they announced Meghan was pregnant.
It was obviously a close family member that said it. And he chose to go on record that it wasn’t the grandparents. If it was an extended he would have said so. This has to be Charles or William or both.
Sad isn’t it that we all think it could credibly be both charles or william. But they will out themselves soon enough with some version of “it wasn’t me” in the tabloids. Meghan’s comment about damaging the person make me think it’s Charles because he’s the next head of the Commonwealth.
I think a lot of the comments came from Charles to protect the queen and the institution of the monarchy. We wouldn’t be here if the queen was good to them. I think they covered for the queen (and PP). Charles would have made sure the queen was protected but the not providing archie a title nor security came from the queen. Taking away Harry’s security came from the queen. It couldn’t come from anyone else. I think Harry had all the conversations about their need for support and their wish to step back with Charles because the queen directed Charles to deal with them. Every thing came from her.
It’s William! The pre-wedding conversation that had Harry pissed was about more than “moving too fast”.
My vote is William too. He is the only one that they could be worried about “damaging.” Charles and Camilla are the other candidates, but they are already chest-deep in scandal the last thirty years and it’s not thrown them off-course.
Have you all seen that clip on the Guardian where Meghan discusses Samantha Markle? ‘I don’t feel comfortable discussing someone that I don’t really know.’ Burn! I crowed with laughter and shouted ‘good girl!’ So utterly deserved!!!
I think Will got the ball rolling. And then ran to Daddy and said BUT DADDY WHAT IF THE BABY IS TAN! WE SIMPLY CANNOT HAVE SOMEONE DARKER THAN A JAR OF MAYO WITH A TITLE! WE SIMPLY MUSTN’T.
I think it’s William, the guy who is bored with racism in football, the guy who’s making jokes about the guy delivering his takeaway curry at the palace. And then there was that time when a reporter asked him what it felt to be a soon to be uncle when Meghan was pregnant, he answered coldly that he was already an uncle. Yeah I definitely think it’s William.
My grandmother and the queen are the same age and the truth is at that age you have very little say over anything. You are so dependent of caretakers, even when your mind is there your body just isn’t capable of what it use to be. I think that’s hard for anyone to conceptualize before they age themselves.
My biggest take away is what is the point of this royal family and everything it entails if it doesn’t serve the family or the country? Because everyone seems to be victimized by the weight of it.
Those who still doubt it was William based on Harry’s “space” comment: please note that even through his pain in talking about Charles, he still noted that they’ve started talking, albeit on very tense terms. He’s clearly not even speaking to William based on his reluctance to mention anything about him beyond the “space” comment and the repeated comments from the SA documentary. That relationship is virtually damaged beyond all repair, which is WHY he’s saying “hopefully time heals things” because that’s all that CAN help at this point. It was William.