Oprah adds to the blind item about which royal spoke about Archie’s skin color

At the end of the Oprah interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she said that she would go on CBS This Morning, with her BFF Gayle King, to reveal exclusive clips from the interview which didn’t make the special. Gayle King was primed for just how big this story has become as well. Here’s Gayle’s opening on This Morning, which is just a summary with clips from the official interview.

After that, This Morning began airing exclusive clips. Here’s an exclusive where Harry addresses racism in the UK and in the British press. In the interview last night, he directly said that the Royal Family has a racism problem: “For this union and the specifics around race there were opportunities for my family to show some public support. No one from my family ever said anything. That hurts.”

#EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry reveals to @Oprah a “large part of” the reason he and Meghan left the UK was because of racism. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/ksAZWargg1 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Here’s a clip where Harry describes the circumstances around their return to the UK in January 2020, having made plans to immediately meet with the Queen at Sandringham, only to have those plans cancelled as they touched down in the UK. The Queen’s courtiers sent a message to him that suddenly the Queen was “busy all week.” He lays the blame for so much on the Queen’s idiotic advisers, which brings up a larger conversation (which Harry doesn’t have) about how out of touch the Queen is and how poorly advised she is.

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced plans to step back as senior members of the Royal family. In this exclusive clip, they tell @Oprah they were then invited to spend time with his grandmother, the Queen, but the plans abruptly changed citing she's "busy all week." pic.twitter.com/dLhq0SAgfN — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Here’s Oprah spilling TEA. She says that the person in the royal family who spoke to him about the “skin color” of his children was not the Queen OR Philip. Charles? William? Hm.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sat down with @Oprah in their first major interview since stepping away from royal duties.@Oprah joins us exclusively with her reaction on that revealing interview. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/M4oqmbKGfR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

TEA IS BEING SPILLED.

WATCH: @Oprah asks Prince Harry if family members reached out to apologize for the reasons he felt he had to leave. “No, sadly not.” #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/2NtGZcmB5A — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021