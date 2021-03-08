Blind item: which royal spoke to Prince Harry about Archie’s skin color?

When we were discussing the Duchess of Sussex’s first pregnancy in 2017-18, I felt strongly that Buckingham Palace would look completely terrible if they didn’t ensure that Harry and Meghan’s children were titled. It was a simple matter of their kids being the first mixed-race kids in the line of succession. By the time Archie was born and we learned his name, there was a claim that Harry and Meghan were the ones who rejected the idea of giving Archie a title. The Palace put the onus on them, and we were meant to believe that Harry and Meghan wanted to raise Archie as an ordinary, untitled child, but that his status would change when Prince Charles became king. It’s absolutely worth noting that even at the time, we were aware that if she wanted to, the Queen could change the royal title protocol and make Archie a prince or an earl or whatever. I was shocked that the Palace – even if it was only for the optics – didn’t style Archie like they’ve styled the Earl of Wessex’s kids, not with prince/princess titles, but with Lord/Lady titles. Now we know why.
Meghan Markle says that her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection — and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” In her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday on CBS, Meghan said the palace decreed that Archie — who turns 2 in May — would not have any title, a move she says was “different from protocol.”
“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Winfrey. What’s more, she says, “we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
An astonished Winfrey asked Meghan who made that comment, with Meghan declining to answer, saying the revelation would be too damaging.
Later in the interview, Oprah pressed Harry on the issue, asking him who was behind the racially charged comment.
“That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”
He also said that the conversation happened early in his romance with Meghan. “That was right at the beginning: What will the kids look like?’ ”
When Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, were married in May 2018, Queen Elizabeth gave them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archie was entitled to a “courtesy title,” Earl of Dumbarton. However, the couple announced shortly after his birth that they had not given him a courtesy title and he would be known as Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Under current guidelines, great-grandchildren of the monarch are not princes or princesses, except for children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, which is why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Blind item: who spoke to Harry about “what will the kids look like” when he was dating/engaged to Meghan? I don’t think it’s Charles. It could be William. But given Harry’s reticence to name them, I suspect it was either the Queen or Prince Philip. The disrespect for Archie was baked into the institution from the very start, before Meghan was even pregnant. Those f–king colonizers could NOT hide their disgust that Harry would have children with a biracial Black woman. And the fact that they were telling Meghan – when she was heavily pregnant – that HER child would not get security, that HER child would not get a title… Jesus.
I’m absolutely positive that there will be a million keen bots blanketing the comment sections, screaming about “rules are rules” and Archie staying untitled is the “rule.” As we’ve seen before… the monarchy can be responsive and forward-looking when it wants to be. This was a moment for the Queen and her courtiers to assess the optics of the situation, understand that Archie was the first mixed race kid in the family, and change the rules for him. They didn’t. They didn’t want to.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, social media.
Pretty sure it’ Phillip, or Camilla for the win. I don’t see William even if he is the worst of them.
First and foremost:
Meghan: “conversations” were had with Harry, NOT one conversation, but conversations. So lets break this down, shall we? We were told by the firm’s machine that William in the beginning voiced his concerns to Harry regarding marrying “that girl”. we were told that this was the beginning of the biggest raw between the brothers. We were told that William even recruited his uncle to talk to Harry and persuade and talk him out of marrying Meghan. That covers the conversations about potential children and their skin color before marriage. So My conclusion is William: “Harry, have you even considered what it means to marry this black “girl” and if she has kids what their skin color will even look like and what having black/brown kids would mean for the monarchy?”
Now lets get into the second part of conversations during Meghan pregnancy. 1)Recall that we were told that at that time, Harry and William were not talking, but Harry had at least a conversational relationship with his father. 2) Meghan and harry both used male adjectives when they described this person, so that rules out Camilla and Kate. They also said it was a member of the family, so that rules out conversations coming from courtiers or other staff members. 3) circle back to Harry statement that he was still talking to his “father till he stopped taking my calls”. Asked why Charles stopped taking calls, Harry says something “taking matters in my own hands” [and remove his family from the institution]. So, is the color discussions were coming from Charles, there wouldn’t have been any communication with Harry. Harry also states that he is working on his relationship with his father even through a lot of hurt happened but he says the relationship between him and his brother is in “space”, meaning there is no foreseeable repair to that damage. He also stated that he still chats with his grandfather, so Phillip is ruled out just like the female family members.
My conclusion, William is the one that had these Archie skin color discussions with Harry.
I completely agree with you
It was William. 100%.
I agree with this
Agree
💯 it was William!!!!!!! I think this is why there is so much bitterness between them. Bill should know better. Everyone else is old and you can surmise they were “of a different generation” or some such horseshit…
I just figured it was all of them. They all seem perfectly capable of being awful human beings.
My guess is Chuck, Willieleaks. Harry looked hella mad when he said he would not name them. He spoke warmly about PP on the late late show, while spilling tea on his father and brother. Not surprised to hear them changing precedents for Archie. Or introducing new rules. Or disregarding tradition. Such a trashy institution.
The fact that he says the conversation was “awkward” as opposed to infuriating makes me believe it was either Charles and he knows and expects racism from Charles so it wasn’t shocking but awkward. OR it could’ve been will but the fact that the first conversation was had when he was still dating Meghan, before marriage or pregnancy, meant he was thinking about it all hypothetically—as in he didn’t even know if/when they’d have kids and if/when this would be an issue, as opposed to having a baby already growing inside your wife that you are connected and bonded to—and that’s why it was “awkward” vs infuriating. Or maybe he’s not close enough to any of his family members for it be like a slap across the face from a loved one and he took more as an awkward conversation he was having with an acquaintance/coworker that he knew was casually racist. He seems to give them family a lot of slack for always thinking of the firm first so he might think of all these conversations as being had with his coworkers in the firm vs his actual family.
Or maybe he’s just a Brit and uses very reserved language. I wish Harry had gone a little harder in this interview, I think he left Meghan a bit exposed to getting all the worst criticisms. But I think it’s mostly a difference in American vs upper crust British ways of speaking.
I disagree. My best guess is that it was Charles.
Harry definitely wouldn’t want to name Philip, but I also don’t think it would be a surprise or ‘damaging’. He’s going to be dead in a year, tops, and everyone knows his long documented history of racism.
Harry seemed to me to be angrier at Charles than he is at William. And it’s been known for a time that the Queen has been leaving some major decisions like titles to Charles for a while now seeing as he’ll be King soon and it’s also been known for years that Charles intends to downsize. Security and Archie not being a Prince would’ve been his call.
Wouldn’t rule out William at all though. Could’ve been Camilla. Or someone like Anne perhaps, I bet she’s much snootier than her reputation and she’s a senior royal.
Someone please correct me if I’m wrong, but is it true Charles set up a trust fund for Cam’s adult children? I guess when he dies, they will have a little something and she kept her house because who knows with William. If that is true…it would explain the radio silence on Archie being compared to an animal. Ugh he is a worthless raggedy parent. Stop taking calls from your distressed child. Who does that???! I think Charles and William are not blameless. Didn’t she say several family members early on?
I agree that it probably wasn’t Philip because I don’t think him saying something like this would be remotely damaging, either to him or to the monarchy. Even without his history of racist comments, because he’s 99 it would be waived away as it being his age, him being from a different time, elderly people have no filter etc. It would be reframed as harmless curiosity. It would be far more damaging to Charles (although again his age would protect him to a degree) but especially damaging to William, who is *supposed to be* young and progressive and the future of the monarchy, and who is *supposed to be* a campaigner against racism. Based on previous anecdotes about him mocking Scottish students for their accents at St Andrews and other completely ignorant gaffs, I can easily see him wondering something like this aloud to Harry.
Harry defo seemed angrier at Charles but he his silence on William spoke volumes. It’s like he expects nothin and knows William is trash but is actually disappointed by Charles for the lack of support because he knows better and was initially supporting like escorting Meghan down the aisle.
I think Henry has been done with William but hurt and angry with Charles
My money’s on William, but wouldn’t be shocked if it turned out to be Charles.
I think Philip could have easily made an insensitive comment (or several) but because he’s known to be a big old racist I feel like it would have less impact. Still incredibly hurtful, but easier to dismiss.
100% sure it’s William.
I bet money we’re talking about a number of people who said it and I bet one of them was William.
There’s a distinct cooling off between William and Harry that has always suggested William crossed a major line and I bet this was it.
I first thought Charles because old white and out of touch but now I think William who just younger but still white and out of touch.
Remember it was reported that William said some things that cannot be unsaid and there were hurt feelings all around. Also from the beginning William wasn’t supportive of their relationship; during the engagement interview they glossed over whether he was involved. Meghan said these comments were made to Harry before and during their marriage.
Charles Camilla and Kate were supportive in the beginning before they revealed their trash asses but William couldn’t even fake it in the beginning. And when people asked how he felt about Archie he couldn’t even acknowledge him but just talked about the fully white nephew he already has.
I highly doubt it was the Queen because Meghan and Harry spoke so warmly of her and made it clear that she’s the only one they still talk to
Adding that I don’t think it’s Philip because I doubt it would be “hugely damaging” to him… he’s 99 and don’t give an f***
Someone close, for sure. My first thought was Princess Michael of Kent, but if that was the case they would name her.
WILLIAM aka incandescent with rage , mr potato head, angry monster
I’m calling William. This rounds out the story of the conversion, prior to the wedding, of “warning” Harry about Meghan. I suspect he said it at this time. Then, Harry (rightfully) became raging mad. This is the final piece that puts the whole story together.
He still talks to PP and the Queen and doesn’t seem to hold animosity towards them and he is, clearly, still deeply hurt by it. The same hurt that he feels for William.
I’m going with left-field choices – Zara Tindall. I can picture the dumb blonde jock thinking she’s ironic and giving bantz. Or Princess Anne. People love her because they think she’s the sexual, feisty chick in The Crown but I can so picture her being blunt and rude. It was to stoke her ego that the “blood Princess” rule came into being because she couldn’t bare to cursty to her Eskimo sister Camilla Parker Bowles.
Yellowy I think Anne would absolutely think it and say it privately, but not to Harry. This seems closer and more personal.
I’m betting William. Harry and Meghan were so reluctant to reveal who said this crap it gave me the impression they didn’t want to “rat out” a future king. And William strikes me as just arrogant/stupid enough to bring it up and try to go the distance with it. Has Charles ever openly said anything racist?
Old guard, of course. Philip or Anne, maybe Camilla. They are snobbish racists.
And unfortunately it could be Zara. I loved her before Sussexes wedding, but now it’s quite likely that she is like her mother.
I think that if that was an old guard Harry would be irritated but somehow ignore it. My own grandparents used to say a lot of politically incorrect things (I’m Polish, my husband is German, go figure… nothing personal to hubby but “those Germans” was heard quite often, Polish phrasing making it unpleasant) but I “understood” that they lived their whole lives being allowed to talk like that and they lacked awareness, so I usually ignored it. What would hurt me more is if my mum or dad said something like that, because they were younger, better educated and should know better. That’s why I think it was Will.
It was william. The same william who didnt even want to acknowledge archie by because he already has a nephew .
I really really REALLY don’t want to come across as defending any of this vile nonsense in any way, but I am wondering if the title, security and colour of baby Archie are 3 or maybe 2 different conversations with completely different motivations that were all rolled up into one big old awful damning picture for H&M. Like, maybe the Archie skin colour, whilst seemingly horrid on the surface, wasn’t in any way meant to be nor was it related to not giving him a title. I am thinking that only because my husband is of the English, posh and Oxbridge set and I am most definitely not and very Cadbury chocolate brown and when we had kids there was an awful lot of curiousity about the colour our kids would be. From everyone, family, friends and acquaintances, all on his end because my crew are used to mixing of races and shades and what a crazy bag genetics is. His set, however, were absolutely curious, every more so when the kids did not in fact turn out to be brown. His brother even asked at the hospital,when my kid would turn brown, and his mother kept googling signs of what the kids’ ultimate colour would turn out to be. It was really odd, like they’d never encountered racial mixtures before. And even the supportive ones used really off phrases to be supportive of our kids, like their potential to be “exotic” was so “fantastic”. Anyway, just my two cents…
Naaahhhh, they were talkin changing their whatever its called so that when Charles ascended the throne, Archie would not be a prince even though he was a grandson of a monarch. No theirs was definitely race motivated.
Definitely not making excuses for the old colonisers either, but I’ve noticed this curiousity in people who are not used to mixed babies too and it really can come from a quite innocent place. My Ethiopian friend’s in-laws are from Southern Tyrol, a pretty homogeneously white place, according to her she feels very welcome in the family, but they genuinely seem curious about what their grandchildren will look like too.
Then again, Britain hasn’t been homogeneously white for decades, if not centuries, so I kinda doubt the RF shares that innocence.
The counter to this is that one would think Harry and (especially) Meghan have the social/emotional intelligence to distinguish between poorly-stated but harmless curiosity that’s not coming from a bad place and actual fear or anger or reluctance at the prospect of a dark-skinned baby
My money is on Charles. Charles cares for no one but Camilla and the throne.
Camilla or Charles after a few drinks. William knows not to cross this line.
At first I was thinking it was William or Charles but now I think it was more than one person who broached this issue with Harry. The firm’s unwillingness to provide security for Archie says the family as a whole were against them having children and they didn’t believe he was worth protecting.
Edward’s son is not an Earl it’s his father’s lesser title and Archie could be Earl of Dumbarton
They sure had no problems changing the rules for the white great grandkids.
As for who said it? My money is on incandescent.
It was either Charles or William. I was certain it was William until Harry spoke about his father and hoo boy, there is so much rage there – so now I’m actually leaning more toward Charles.
Yes, this was my thinking too- he’s obviously very hurt by William, but he also seemed somewhat hopeful there could possibly be reconciliation down the line. I wouldn’t be considering reconciling with anyone who said that shit about my kid. But he was RAGING mad at Charles.
Camilla is older generation; would have a great deal to lose reputationally, a few years from finally being Queen Consort; has far less of an actual relationship with Harry, and seems to be half-shitfaced all the time. Easy to imagine her loudly airing “concerns” about the kid being too dark at some garden party.
On the other hand, these are all reasons for H & M to ignore whatever she says. For Harry to be as hurt as he clearly was points to Charles or William
I vote Willileaks. Charles was ratted out in the interview but W and keen were swept under the carpet.
I am 100% with Kaiser on this one – it’s great-grandma or great-grandpa that asked the question. Certainly the majority of them thought about it and probably wondered aloud to each other privately, but ALL of them would know better than to say it directly to Harry. Given what we know of Philip’s recurring off-colour-at-best/racist-at-worst comments in the past, my money is SQUARELY on him.
Even with Meghan looking rather racially ambigious to help drag their so called modernisation crap into the 21st century, she was still treated like this. Can you imagine if Harry fell in love with someone who has skin tone like Lupita Nyong’o?
Harry saved his brother. But it was his brother William who asked him this racist question about baby Archie. 💯 %. William is the biggest bully. He and Kate cannot be advocates of mental health. Their advocacy rings hollow and hypocritical after what they did to Meghan and Harry. Who’s going to believe them after this ?
I think they all did.