Oprah’s Meghan & Harry interview was full of bombshells & shocking moments

Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Special ended up being hyped the absolute correct amount. You could tell by the way CBS’s rival networks were hyping the interview that it would be huge. You could tell by the absolutely unhinged smear campaign and naked character assassination of the Sussexes by the monarchy that it would be a watershed moment. And here we are.

I’ll do stand-alone posts devoted to the bigger moments of the interview, so this is just an overview and summary. And honestly, an assessment of what happened. The palace narratives that were crushed, the bombshell moments, the absolutely brutal details of how they were treated. I came away with the realization that Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace were absolutely trying to facilitate Harry and Meghan’s murder. From the word go, they wanted Meghan gone by any means necessary, with Harry even saying that there were conversations early on about not giving Meghan a title or security when they got married. Then when Meghan was pregnant with Archie, they refused to give Archie security, and withdrew their security at the end of March 2020.

They knew what they were doing to Harry and Meghan. Abusers isolate their victims. Meghan was isolated to the point where even her directives from the Palace were being largely filtered through Harry. They wanted to break her and they came dangerously close to doing so. She even asked them for help. And they refused. Then two years later, they launched an unhinged smear campaign to try to convince everyone that Meghan was the “bully.”

Oprah was brilliant throughout, especially the way she added her own emotion and reactions to what Harry and Meghan were saying. At one point, Oprah was crying off her makeup. Oprah really is a brilliant broadcaster and this was perfectly done. She even teased the fact she’ll drop more clips today on CBS This Morning. I was also left (correctly) with the impression that there’s so much more ground to be covered, that as much as Harry and Meghan revealed in the interview, in many ways it was just the tip of the iceberg. Harry refused to name names in certain situations, and they allowed Oprah to dictate where they went conversationally. So… interview them again! Let’s do this every fortnight.