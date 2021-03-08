Oprah’s Meghan & Harry interview was full of bombshells & shocking moments

Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Special ended up being hyped the absolute correct amount. You could tell by the way CBS’s rival networks were hyping the interview that it would be huge. You could tell by the absolutely unhinged smear campaign and naked character assassination of the Sussexes by the monarchy that it would be a watershed moment. And here we are.
I’ll do stand-alone posts devoted to the bigger moments of the interview, so this is just an overview and summary. And honestly, an assessment of what happened. The palace narratives that were crushed, the bombshell moments, the absolutely brutal details of how they were treated. I came away with the realization that Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace were absolutely trying to facilitate Harry and Meghan’s murder. From the word go, they wanted Meghan gone by any means necessary, with Harry even saying that there were conversations early on about not giving Meghan a title or security when they got married. Then when Meghan was pregnant with Archie, they refused to give Archie security, and withdrew their security at the end of March 2020.
They knew what they were doing to Harry and Meghan. Abusers isolate their victims. Meghan was isolated to the point where even her directives from the Palace were being largely filtered through Harry. They wanted to break her and they came dangerously close to doing so. She even asked them for help. And they refused. Then two years later, they launched an unhinged smear campaign to try to convince everyone that Meghan was the “bully.”
Oprah was brilliant throughout, especially the way she added her own emotion and reactions to what Harry and Meghan were saying. At one point, Oprah was crying off her makeup. Oprah really is a brilliant broadcaster and this was perfectly done. She even teased the fact she’ll drop more clips today on CBS This Morning. I was also left (correctly) with the impression that there’s so much more ground to be covered, that as much as Harry and Meghan revealed in the interview, in many ways it was just the tip of the iceberg. Harry refused to name names in certain situations, and they allowed Oprah to dictate where they went conversationally. So… interview them again! Let’s do this every fortnight.
Screencaps courtesy of CBS.
This truly was my Superbowl
Thank you so much Kaiser. It was a phenomenal interview. I watched on Global TV and I couldn’t believe what the Sussexes went through. My heart broke for Meghan and Harry and I cried like a baby through out the interview. For whatever reason, I always believed Harry was suicidal and Meghna was talking him out of it. Little did I know. I really believe the Sussexes. I’m waiting for your individual posts. Thanks again.
They all got off easy. There is going to be horrible backlash to the firm and the institution, but it could have been so much worse.
The interview was brilliantly executed. And wow. I wasn’t expecting them to reveal as much as they did. I genuinely hope they are safe.
Oprah gave a masterclass in interviewing. Even with the bombshells I was in awe of her all the way through.
I agree, that was my takeaway throughout, they wanted and probably still want to remove this entire bloodline, Harry included. Honestly, they should not go back there even for funerals. These clips of that delusional stalker on GMB, that country is going to have an entire meltdown tonight.
I haven’t been able to watch it yet. (Located in africa) but what I have read is so much more shocking than I imagined. I knew it must be bad but this is even worse.
Harry and Meghan are a class act and the royal family has screwed up in the most epic of ways.
They even succeeded in driving them away and then still wouldn’t call off the attack! I’m not sure that the institution will survive this. At least for my part I will never respect them again.