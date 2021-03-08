Prince Charles stopped taking Prince Harry’s calls in late 2019, pre-Sussexit

It cannot be underestimated how invisible Prince Charles has been in royal coverage through the bulk of the Sussexit chaos in the past year. We were told, here and there, that Charles was sad but supportive of his younger son, of Meghan and Charles’ grandson Archie. Clarence House made sure to leak the fact that Charles offered financial support to the Sussexes last year. We were meant to be left with the impression that everything that went down was beyond Charles’ control, that he would have loved to keep the Sussexes around, that Charles was at least aware and forward-looking enough to understand that bullying the first and only Black duchess out of the country was a bad look. But Prince Harry certainly blew up those narratives during the Oprah interview. Harry even dropped in the piping hot tea that at one point in late 2019, Charles stopped taking his calls! Jesus.

The topic of Charles’ refusal to take Harry’s calls came up when the couple was discussing whether or not Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, was blindsided by their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. “When we were in Canada, I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father and — before he stopped taking my calls — and then [he] said, ‘Can you put this all in writing what your plan is?’” Harry said at one point. Oprah then asks for clarification about why he and his father are no longer speaking. “Because… by that point, I took matters into my own hands,” Harry said. “It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s, and for Archie’s, as well, because I could see where this was headed.” Later in the interview, Harry said that his father is now taking his calls. “Yeah. Yeah, he is,” he clarified. “There’s a lot to work through there, you know? I — I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like. I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know.” He also shared compassion to Charles and William later in the interview, saying he felt “trapped” in the royal family. “My father and my brother they are all trapped,” he said. “They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

“I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like…” Just another reminder that Harry is his mother’s son. He is so thoroughly disappointed with Charles being a coward and a villain, but also understands that Charles was shaped that way through his own pain and the way his parents treated him. The fact that Charles sat there and allowed his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to be cut off financially, left unprotected and thrown to the wolves speaks to just how badly Charles f–ked this all up too. So much for his carefully curated image.