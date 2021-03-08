Prince Charles stopped taking Prince Harry’s calls in late 2019, pre-Sussexit

It cannot be underestimated how invisible Prince Charles has been in royal coverage through the bulk of the Sussexit chaos in the past year. We were told, here and there, that Charles was sad but supportive of his younger son, of Meghan and Charles’ grandson Archie. Clarence House made sure to leak the fact that Charles offered financial support to the Sussexes last year. We were meant to be left with the impression that everything that went down was beyond Charles’ control, that he would have loved to keep the Sussexes around, that Charles was at least aware and forward-looking enough to understand that bullying the first and only Black duchess out of the country was a bad look. But Prince Harry certainly blew up those narratives during the Oprah interview. Harry even dropped in the piping hot tea that at one point in late 2019, Charles stopped taking his calls! Jesus.
The topic of Charles’ refusal to take Harry’s calls came up when the couple was discussing whether or not Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, was blindsided by their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.
“When we were in Canada, I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father and — before he stopped taking my calls — and then [he] said, ‘Can you put this all in writing what your plan is?’” Harry said at one point. Oprah then asks for clarification about why he and his father are no longer speaking.
“Because… by that point, I took matters into my own hands,” Harry said. “It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s, and for Archie’s, as well, because I could see where this was headed.”
Later in the interview, Harry said that his father is now taking his calls. “Yeah. Yeah, he is,” he clarified. “There’s a lot to work through there, you know? I — I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like. I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know.”
He also shared compassion to Charles and William later in the interview, saying he felt “trapped” in the royal family. “My father and my brother they are all trapped,” he said. “They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”
“I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like…” Just another reminder that Harry is his mother’s son. He is so thoroughly disappointed with Charles being a coward and a villain, but also understands that Charles was shaped that way through his own pain and the way his parents treated him. The fact that Charles sat there and allowed his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to be cut off financially, left unprotected and thrown to the wolves speaks to just how badly Charles f–ked this all up too. So much for his carefully curated image.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
That was just… wow.
Charles, Charles, Charles. You fucked it up.
Right? How stupid are these people? He’s essentially created a US faction that’s not just way more popular with the younger generation but that will serve as evidence that you don’t need tax funding to do good deeds. William must be punching the air right now. He’s now forever trapped in a popularity contest with a man who doesn’t need to be popular to survive. William and Charles can’t afford for even a dip in public support because that could lead to a Parliament amending their terms. Harry on the other hand only needs a regular fan base that will tune in to his shows and he’s got that in spades. Charles gives stupidity new meaning.
Also just remembered that Meghans rich black friends stepped in to cover the financial hole. I love it. The coloniser in chief bested by black billionaires. Bwahahahaa.
Yes, twenty five years of rehabilitation has definitely gone down the drain. But it was always a mirage created by assiduously cultivated media. It wasn’t going to last once the boys had grown up and become adults and started living their own lives and speaking their own minds without mediation. And Andrew has made that so much worse because it shows that it’s not just Charles, William, and Harry, it’s much more widespread.
They made it about Meghan when it’s Harry really making the decisions. Harry calling them out. Charles was an abusive ahole to his wife and he was rightfully vilified. How can he even attempt a comeback after doing this to his own son and grandson? Tom Bradby was right, even if they survive due to the tabloids, the RF has taken a major hit internationally. If I were a diplomat, would I want to have a red carpet rolled out by a racist, misogynist and abusive institution? How much soft power can they attempt with this out in the world?
I was actually thinking about this a couple of days ago. They are not just a family, they have a job to do, to promote Britain globally. So I really wonder at what point this actually becomes a point of political concern and reason for the government to reign in the Palace with their campaign against the Sussexes…
Surely, if the BRF’s popularity suffers internationally due to the way they have handled this whole saga, they are not fulfilling a key requirement of their job as soft power and diplomatic tool.
Yeah, Harry’s now speaking to his father. Meaning, (to me at least), my father is a horrible person but he was not racist towards my wife and my son.
Charles is a very nasty deplorable man though, no doubt about that, and the whole RF minus the Sussexes are a bunch of racists. I can’t believe how they continue to bleat on about the commonwealth, they can shove it.
I think Charles could’ve been the racist one. Harry seemed very (overly?) understanding of the fact that his family are racists who still can’t even see their racism because they were raised in a racist institution. I think he expects racism from his dad and sees it more as “bias” and not necessarily as cruel hatred towards POC. And I think even if Charles said the stuff about what Archie’s skin color would be, he might still want to repair that relationship bc Charles is old, was recently sick with covid, and might not live as long as William, for example. Plus Charles is the only parent he has on his side left. And I think Charles is running the firm at this time, and Harry wants to have a better working/living relationship with the firm—like getting them to stop leaking about him and still wanting to be welcome at betty’s funeral and such—and he has to negotiate that with Charles since he’s basically running it now.
This is the most egregious part for me (besides Will OBVIOUSLY being the racist “what will the kids look like” one). Charles not only had Edward VIII as a lesson, he gaslit and crushed a teenaged Diana, he then watched his “true love” be mercilessly attacked and then, most recently and reprehensibly, LEARNED NOTHING and passed the trauma on like a baton in a race by the least aware, most irresponsible and damaging parent in the world. Charles has no excuse and the sooner everywhere in the Commonwealth is a republic, the better.
I’ve always said here that Charles was raised to be the center of his own world. Some of you bought his transparent retcon of the Diana days but not me. I’ve always maintained that nobody raised to be king from birth can possibly be a decent man. His world revolves around him. Hell, even his issue with Diana was that she needed him to pay attention to her and that the spotlight was frequently on her. Imagine marrying a 19 year old and having issue with any of that? He’s a self centered man. I did not need evidence to conclude that but the proof is nice.
YES!!!!!!
The security cutoff is the real kicker.
I can actually understand Charles saying “all my assets are crown–public–money one way or another that I can’t keep spending on you if you’re not a working royal. Your mom left you $20 million; don’t pretend you have nothing–that’s plenty to start the ‘normal’ life you want.” It’s assholeish, but it has an element of truth.
But to deny your son and grandson security protection (at least to start, until they get themselves set up) when you KNOW they’re the target of violent Nazis is just another level.
100%
I think Charles is making all the major decisions and basically running BP. You know how we’ve had a lot of leaks and “palace sources” from both KP and BP but hardly anything from CH and we all thought it was bc Charles was just being quietly supportive, yet weak as hell, and letting it all play out around him. Now I’m thinking the reason we didn’t get CH leaks is bc Charles is the one behind BP or “the palace” leaks since he’s basically in charge.
I don’t get how Harry could have such a close relationship with his grandmother (and Meghan is even calling her up personally when Philip is in the hospital to check in!) if she were still making all the decisions and running it all. I think Charles is the one making decisions about who can be half in/half out, and have military honors and patronages, and receive titles and security. Who else would know they didn’t want Archie to be a prince even after Charles was king? Who else would have been cutting off funding and security? Who would’ve suggested Meghan continue acting bc he wasn’t sure they had the money for her security—and I got the feeling that was maybe dating/engagement time. Like when she moved to the UK to live with Harry but wasn’t married yet. I think they wanted to keep her acting with no security to prolong the dating period and hope for a breakup. All of Harry’s financial support and bills went through Charles. He spoke to Charles more times than Elizabeth when he was trying to negotiate stepping back. 3 times (“until he stopped taking my calls”) vs 2 times. Charles asked for Harry to put his plan in writing. A man had conversations/worries about Archie’s skin color.