Duchess Meghan was suicidal in 2019: ‘I was really ashamed to say it’

Last night I was left with the impression that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both processing their trauma, and that there was lasting damage done to their mental health at the hands of the monarchy and the British media. I also got the impression that the monarchy was clearly trying to facilitate their deaths. At first, the implicit plan was to drive Meghan away by any means necessary. Perhaps the original plan was to simply make her life a living hell to the point where she would pick up and move back to America and divorce Harry. That was f–king bad enough, but then there was absolutely a shift during the last half of Meghan’s pregnancy. They were actively trying to hurt her, to damage her to the point where she would self-harm. And that’s exactly how bad it got for her:

In a raw interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed she had suicidal thoughts while a member of the royal family. After months of being besieged with negative press attention, the Duchess of Sussex said that she began to have suicidal thoughts. “I just didn’t see a solution. I’d sit up at night, and I don’t understand how all of this is getting churned out,” the Duchess told Winfrey. Eventually, it became overwhelming enough that she confided in Prince Harry. “I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was a very clear and real and frightening and constant thought.” Gripping the severity of what the Duchess was saying, Winfrey clarified: “Were you having suicidal thoughts?” “Yes,” Markle responded. The Duchess also said that she asked if she could seek treatment at a professional facility, but was told it wasn’t a feasible option. Meghan recalled a particularly painful engagement at Royal Albert Hall, right after she told her husband the severity of her struggles. In photos, you can see Harry gripping her hand so tightly his knuckles are white. “Every time the lights went down in that royal box, I was just weeping,” she said. She also said that she reached out to one of Princess Diana’s good friends for help. Now, the Duchess clarified, she is in a better place. “My hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there’s another side,” she said. “To know that life is worth living.”

[From Vogue]

They were doing it on purpose. The monarchy and the press would have loved it if she had taken her own life. They would have rejoiced. That was the purpose of the smear campaign. Well, one of the purposes. Meghan understood that too, even in the depths of her depression, that if she harmed herself, that would “solve” so many problems within the family. Meghan also told Oprah that she went to someone very senior in the family to ask if she could seek treatment and she was turned down cold. Once again, they never learned a g–damn thing from the Diana years. Back then, Charles would take Diana to all of these old-man therapists who basically just tried to gaslight her. I guess the Firm didn’t even think Meghan was worth THAT. They just wanted her to go away, by any means necessary.

… And the fact that the palaces KNEW ALL OF THIS and they orchestrated the massive smear campaign over the past month… holy sh-t.