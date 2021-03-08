Peter Hunt: ‘The institution of the British monarchy has been damaged’

Peter Hunt is one of the few British royal commentators who refused to take the pettiest, nastiest course over the past year. He’s been pretty consistent in his analysis that the monarchy treated Meghan and Harry poorly, and that the Sussexit was a completely sh-tty idea from the perspective of the future of the monarchy. Meaning, Hunt believed that the Queen and her people absolutely should have made more of an effort to try something new, to protect the Sussexes and work out a half-in/half-out model. A few weeks ago, he even noted that it was the Queen who acted poorly in this drama, and that the institution looks petty and mean-spirited. Well, his assessment of where things stand post-interview is even bleaker.
An institution that weathered and survived the abdication crisis and the aftermath of the death of Diana Princess of Wales is now left reeling by a two-hour long programme on primetime American television. It’s a broadcast in which the grandson of a queen and his wife made crystal clear that marrying into the British royal family in the 21st century is no fairytale.
The claim of racism is one that will endure. No Palace spin can erase it from the collective memory. The charge is that one of Harry’s relatives asked him, when Meghan was pregnant with Archie, ‘how dark his skin might be when he is born’. Harry told Oprah the conversation ‘was awkward’ and left him ‘a bit shocked’. The couple haven’t revealed the identity of the royal who posed the question — a toxic one for an institution that provides the constitutional head of state for a multicultural United Kingdom and fifteen other countries. Just as damaging is Harry’s hurt at his family’s failure to come to his aid and condemn some of the media coverage that was racist, when his relationship with Meghan was made public.
The charge sheet against the House of Windsor, post-Oprah, is a long one. On the basis of Meghan’s account, it’s an ancient institution that has had painful lessons inflicted on it and it hasn’t learnt from them. With her son by the departed duchess’ side for part of the show, the spectre of Diana hung over this programme. Despite the mental health problems experienced by the late princess, Meghan has now told the world that she experienced suicidal thoughts when she married a prince, and she received no help.
Also cut adrift, in his telling, was Harry by his own father who stopped taking his son’s calls. The only person to emerge relatively unscathed is the Queen — apart from the minor matter that she is the head of the family that has been subjected to such a battering in this broadcast.
It’s a one-sided account of Megxit that will incense those who insist they did try to help the newest Windsor navigate her royal role. But their voices can’t compete with one amplified by an audience with Oprah.
Meghan’s naivety about what she was marrying into is striking. Harry’s failure to adequately prepare her is laid bare. It was Fergie, of all people, who had to come to Meghan’s aid and teach her how to curtsy, before a private meeting with her husband’s grandmother.
Harry and Meghan will likely view this interview as a cathartic moment. No longer ‘trapped within the system of the monarchy’ they have bypassed the British press, settled scores and painted an optimistic picture of their future.
The immediate future of the Windsors they left behind is less rosy. They’ll be hoping furiously that just like in 1936 and 1997 they will recover and return the focus to their definition of what duty should look like. But make no mistake, the institution of the British monarchy has been damaged by this interview. Republicans will hope it’s lasting; monarchists will be praying that it’s passing.
I actually agree with him that Meghan’s naivete was striking. It wasn’t quite as “lamb to the slaughter” as Diana’s story, but the fact that no one was really trying to prepare her for any of it in 2017 and 2018 is shocking. I think Meghan is just an optimist, and she often veers towards tunnel-vision in her quest to make things work. She loved Harry and they were getting married, she told herself, and the rest was just noise. Until that noise became deafening as all of the warning signs which she had ignored were screaming in her face. Still, the reason why no one helped her or prepared her in those early years was this: they didn’t think the marriage would happen, and when M&H got engaged, they were actively sabotaging her.
Also: “The only person to emerge relatively unscathed is the Queen — apart from the minor matter that she is the head of the family that has been subjected to such a battering in this broadcast.” Reading between the lines of the interview and the analysis, it’s clear that Harry adores his grandmother but he absolutely does blame her for some of this. Her absence from his criticism speaks volumes about how out-of-touch she actually was and is.
The institution is not damaged enough IMHO. Everyone’s calling for a republic but sadly that won’t happen as the monarchy supports a whole system around the hereditary peers called the House of Lords. This is just one battle that’s been lost not the war. They will simply lay low and spend more money on PR rather than on protection for Harry and his family.
I know, I know but an important seed has been planted and it will only continue to grow.
This is a long game and I’m going to enjoy this backlash against that violent institution while it lasts.
The things they have done to Meghan are evil, to say the least and yet still are small in comparison to the scale of atrocities the British empire has carried out. They monarchy must be abolished and give reparations. I am glad this is encouraging more scrutiny into how it works
Death by a thousand cuts Elizabeth. If things keep going they way they are, when it’s George’s turn the throne he inherits will likely be very, very different from what his great-grandmother and his grandfather inherited.
It won’t cause an outright republican movement.
But their relevance and social pull will wane.
They’ve had scandals and human rights abuses before that they have weathered, but this is the first major one in the age of social media and the internet. That’s going to make a huge difference.
Damaged?! I sure as hell hope so!
OK, rest of the world. We’re really going to need you. Our press – even the so-called respectable ones – appear to be doubling down on their ‘Meghan is Evil Incarnate” crap, which following this interview is unutterably depressing. Only the Guardian seems to be taking H&M’s side.
We really need the press in the US and aaallll the Commonwealth countries to go all in on the House of Windsor so this doesn’t just get swept away and we go back to business as usual.
Read all the articles in The Guardian today. The coverage is extremely fair and balanced.
I would advise all fellow CBers to click over and read The Guardian coverage of the Oprah interview.
The interview hasn’t aired yet in the UK, correct? The reporting of what was said versus hearing it come from Meghan, her expression, her tone, her body language and her absolute poise while relaying devastating details makes a difference. Of course, the attacks will continue on her in the UK, but hopefully not everyone will be able to remain a cold-hearted reptile after watching the entire interview.
“It was Fergie, of all people, who had to come to Meghan’s aid and teach her how to curtsy, before a private meeting with her husband’s grandmother.”
I found this tidbit and Megan’s comments about the Yorks interesting. I was left wondering if his mother’s “good friend” who Meghan said has helped her through this is Fergie?
I guessed it may have been Elton John who was Diana’s friend who helped.
It was rather baffling to hear Meghan say she wasn’t aware she would be expected to curtsy to the Queen—how is that even possible? Did she never read or watch a cartoon of Cinderella, let alone a movie about a Queen—nothing? And how could Harry not have given her any tips? This was the only note in the interview that rang questionable to my ears, but I believe that it did happen. Just….strange.
She wasn’t aware that she had to curtsy to the queen in private. She clearly stated she understood it was for ceremonial occasions definitely, but in private away from the public pomp and circumstance she didn’t know it still had to be done. Honestly neither did I.
I think she thought she was going to a family lunch and she surely would have shaken the queens hand as she met her or something. I dont think she realized that you always curtsy to the queen, in public or private, official event or family event, the first time you see her.
She literally said she knew she’d have to do it in public but didn’t think they did it in private. And she also said absolutely nobody gave her information to prepare her besides Harry…and in this case *Sarah Ferguson*.
I’ve heard that royals in other families dont bother with the curtseying in private but the British apparently do.
The Fergie bit surprised me and it seems Meghan is good with Fergie. I know many of us theorised that the “Meghan hates Eugenie and steals her thunder” stories comes from Andrew and Fergie rather than Eugenie itself but maybe it’s just Andrew? Unless Meghan doesn’t know Fergie is also behind it
It would explain why Fergie was invited to the Sussex wedding, when she was persona non grata at the Cambridge wedding. Many assumed the Sussex invite was because Harry and Eugenie were besties, but if it turns out that Fergie made an effort to be welcoming, it makes sense.
Meghan being “good” with Fergie may be due to her “good” relations ship with Eugenie or being “good” with Fergie is why she has a good relationship with Eugenie.
I got the feeling from the Oprah interview that Meghan really does like Fergie.
Some tabloids have hinted that Julia Samuel, a British psychotherapist and pediatric counsellor, may be the Diana friend that has helped and or advised Harry & Meghan.
That’s an interesting thought. She was Diana’s friend but she also knows more about the family than a friend of Diana’s might and would have been better able to help.
Weren’t Diana and Sarah cousins of some degree?
It could have been Rosa Monckton or any of the other nonroyal friends that Diana left behind. Rosa may have continued to support Harry behind the scenes and Harry may have connected her with Meghan.
“The Institution of the British Monarchy Damaged Themselves.”
Fixed it.
Was just coming here to say this exact thing! This was not M&H’s fault. Also I didn’t really like the tone of this piece. I’m not too familiar with Hunt but calling in Megxit and all the “one sidedness” is annoying since we have only heard from one side up until now.
Nailed it.
Nothing will EVER erase that statement.
I hope at some point we get confirmation of WHO *exactly* said that. I do think it was William, when H&M got back from the Oceana tour. While I *do* think Willileaks was against the marriage to begin with, he and Harry DID look happy in the walkabout before the ceremony, and I don’t think that Harry would’ve had him stand up with him if William had said that BEFORE the wedding. JMO
I think he did a job summarizing. And this whole interview was a gasp inducing, jaw dropping and sometimes smiling two hours.
One person tweeted: Can’t afford Meghan security (with a picture of a gold plated piano in the background of a pic with Liz). Yeah, that’s the craziness of it all.
Even if nothing comes from this petition everyone reading this from the UK should still make their voices heard.
I appreciated that Oprah pushed back on Meghan’s naïveté, because that has been the one thing that has always struck me as a bit disingenuous. But, the ‘meeting the queen at a family lunch’ story makes her perspective more clear. She thought it was a family first and a monarchy second, which was clearly not the case.
I’m team Megan and Harry but that first part about “never googling Harry or his family” felt disingenuous.
I’m hoping it’s bc she’s an actress and used to the press not having the story correct. (She wanted to have her own opinion) But.
Why wouldn’t she at least Google the royal family to understand what she was getting into. I’m glad Oprah pushed back.
Just wish Meghan hadn’t admitted this part.
That said my mouth was hanging open most of the two hours. Even bigger supporter of theirs afterwards.
Yeah I found them completely sympathetic and believable except her naivete was surprising to me. And…I don’t know that I really buy that she didn’t google Harry AT ALL, but probably there is no good way to say “I only googled him a little bit” because it would get spun into her scheming to get Harry or some such nonsense.
Meghan was doing PR before she met Harry and I am sure she knows more than anyone that for people who are public figures at all, googling them is not the way to build an interpersonal relationship out of the public eye.
I see no reason why she should not have admitted this. She never ever said that she didn’t know who he was or why he was famous, she just said she never googled the details because he was sharing them with her himself and that part was the most special to her.
Oprah expressed a few moments of naivete herself!
I agree about the family lunch story, but also more broadly I really think Meghan thought that if the family had a problem with her marrying in that they simply wouldn’t have allowed it to happen. She took their “allowance” as acceptance, and I think Harry did too. I also think that Harry bears a large part of the blame here, but I don’t think that we can brush aside the decades of gaslighting and emotional abuse he was subjected to.
In reality they decided that rather than arguing with Harry it was just easier to sit back and chip away at her, destroy her from the sidelines, use her for their own pr gain and gradually force her out. They thought this approach would prove they were right about her the whole time, and never in a million years thought she’d get pregnant before they ousted her.
How the royals respond to this will be telling.
What they should do: lay low. Take the L. Quietly have the Queen, Charles, William, and Kate reach out to them, and let it be known that they have done so. Call off this ridiculous bullying inquiry. Fire Jason Knauf. Let it be known that they will respond first as a family, not as an institution. Acknowledge that mistakes were made and lessons were learned. Create an inquiry into rac and racism within the palace. Make a show of inviting the Sussexes back to Trooping, or some event this summer, and make a show of welcoming them. They are going to need the Sussexes star power. They can rebuild their reputation and look “royal” doing it. The public will forgive them, and all will go on. Time will wash away the tarnish, as it did with Diana.
This could, over time, appease the Commonwealth. Bring the Americans (who’s interest they rely on for their own brand) back on board. They have made their own brand radioactive in the US in a way that even Diana’s interview did not. They try to fight a popularity war with Harry and Meghan in the US and they will lose. They won’t be able to set foot in the US for a decade, if then. There will be protests at any event they attend, jokes on late night TV, etc.
They could realign themselves with the Sussexes, and benefit from their star power.
But I don’t think they will do this. I think they will double down, and come out of this looking even worse. Every shitty thing they do now only confirms what Harry and Meghan say about them. They can’t win this battle. No dirt they can dig up on Meghan or Harry makes a difference. In fact, they push back hard enough and Harry can tell the world where the bodies are buried. They can become an apartheid instititution welcome only to whites if they wish, a diminished royal family in a diminished Great Britain.
Do you think Will and Kate will show up at the Bafta’s this year?
This is too rational so they will never do……instead they will continue with the smears. After all, as was shown in additional clips this morning, H finally recognized that the uk is bigoted; not just the press but the public as well. of course it is not everybody but a lot are and those are most likely royalists! so the rf will continue to push their smears with that audience…. what they have damaged is their international reputation especially in the US; it will be interesting to see how Commonwealth countries take this!
BRF be like “Yeah that makes sense but we’re not gonna do that”.
Emily Andrews, as I’m sure you’re lurking here maybe you should send your palace sources a link to lanne’s comments. It’s probably the best plan anyone could come up with to salvage the utter mess they’ve created.
You’ve given excellent suggestions and if there was even one competent person at the palace, they would do all this.
But there isn’t and they won’t do this and instead they’ll just double down
This is SUCH a bad look for the monarchy. this interview, firstly, wiped clean William’s two big initiatives – mental health and anti-racism (well he’s trying the anti-racism thing, I think this just killed it….). KP is going to get hammered every time they touch those topics in the future.
Second, it exposed the royal family’s relationship with the tabloids, and there was an undertone there – that the family left Harry and Meghan out to dry in order to preserve their relationship with the tabloids. I think this was a reference to both Andrew and William’s affair.
Third, it laid bare the extreme dysfunction of the royal family. I think people “know” the family is dysfunctional but to hear how it played out for Meghan – that was bad.
The institution is very badly damaged, but I know just how to fix it: Burn the motherf–ker down.
Lizzie Windsor with media hacks
Gave Meghan Markle 40 whacks
When Meghan saw what she had done
She gave her Majesty 41
Bravo!! lolol
It has not been damaged enough. There will always be a Royal family as long as racism still exist…
I believe Meghan thought that she would be guided, coached, taught all those protocols and whatnot on the job but it looks like they were setting her up for failure at every turn, hence all the uproar about breaking protocols. They couldn’t wait to criticize her at every opportunity. She’s naïve only for not knowing just how toxic they were going to be.
What everyone is forgetting here is why the press went after them and why they had no protection from the BRF: they were too popular and taking attention away from others. They had to be quashed. The BRF threw them to the lions and looked away because it suited them.
You know people point out Megan’s naivete in this but here is the thing. Its not like she just showed up from America out of the blue. People don’t bring up the fact that she knew a lot of the same people Harry knew, like she said she knew Eugenie first. And she was introduced to Harry specifically, its not like she just met him at a bar. So she ran in these circles with a lot of rich folks. Meghan filled her Roladex with plenty of names along the way. And these folks accepted her or appeared to anyway. So I don’t think its out of the realm of possibility that she would feel that they would continue to accept her. And saying she was naive imo at least, negates that this was a concerted smear campaign launched in the media by I believe the Middletons and William. Racism jet fueled it big time.
I think Harry and Meghan’s interview has destroyed the Royal Family’s attempted smearing of Meghan with those bullying accusations. The Queen will survive this but I’m not sure Charles will ever be King.
‘Family first, institution second’ is a great descriptor of how it should be and is in other royal families. but is in fact dangerously the opposite in the BRF hence Diana and the compassion both harry and meghan feel for those “trapped” in the system. They are literally blaming the matrix for members’ bad behavior but at a certain point accountability and power to change is possible in this day and age and refusing to is and can be disappointing /heartbreaking.
This is a family that except for maybe the queen and Anne have consistently complained about their lives and “work”. Charles and especially William have complained plenty of times about their lives and how reluctant they are about them.
They finally get someone who actually likes the work, wants to do the work and excels at it. They could have sat back and trimmed rose bushes and led their boring insular lives. Instead they let their jealousy and racism take over . A lot of people found this whole family boring but with the Andrew revelations they are finding them borderline criminal. Harry and Megan could have taken so much heat off of them and their protection of a pedophile. They wanted to work in any capacity. They even offered to move to NZ or SA and still work. But no, this short sighted racist family and institution bungled this from day one.