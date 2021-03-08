The palace took Duchess Meghan’s passport, keys and driver’s license

Granted, we already had a pretty clear picture of what was being done to the Duchess of Sussex and all of the sh-tty, appalling, racist moves the Windsors made against her from the very start. But holy hell, just think about how much they set her up to fail, then isolated her and stayed silent as they heaped abuse on her. Think about how they removed her name from her child’s birth certificate, against her will. Think about how they refused to help her when she was clearly suicidal. Think about how they continued to heap abuse on her even knowing what they were doing to her. And then this: they refused to allow her to “escape.” THEY TOOK HER PASSPORT.
In a series of telling revelations, Meghan shared how living as part of The Firm was like being inside a gilded cage, in which she was “silenced” and felt trapped. The American actress described her disillusionment, claiming officials “lied” to protect other royals instead of Harry and her.
Having been a working self-sufficient woman for many years, Meghan, 39, was shocked when officials even took her passport from her after her marriage.
She said: ‘When I joined that family, that was the last time — until we came here [to North America] — that I saw my passport, my driver’s license, my keys. All that gets turned over. I didn’t see any of that anymore.’
NOPE! No no no no. I don’t care if it’s protocol that passports get turned over – I suspect she was issued some kind of British royal/diplomatic passport – no one is getting their f–king hands on my passport. That is cult behavior, that is abusive, and JOE BIDEN NEEDS TO GET INVOLVED. British a–holes cannot confiscate an American woman’s passport. No. NO.
In addition to that, Meghan also had an interesting subtweet of Kate, one of many. Meghan said that at no point did anyone offer, suggest or recommend any kind of crash course in princessing, etiquette lessons or even a primer in all things British. She said: “There were certain things you couldn’t do, but unlike the movies, there was no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal.” She suggested that perhaps other royal women did get princess lessons (God knows they tried with Kate), but that no one in any palace even thought to help her. Once again, like Diana, they wanted a woman to sink or swim and they were shocked when she swam. Meghan didn’t even know the British national anthem: “That was me Googling late at night… we were doing the training behind the scenes because I wanted to make them proud.”
THEY TOOK HER PASSPORT @joebiden
Gee, that MO sounds familiar…where have women experienced that before?
Saudi Arabia. They confiscate immigrant workers passports when they arrive. Oh and they require you produce a passport if confronted by police on the streets You basically can’t go anywhere without your employers permission. Too bad the mainstream media will not draw the correlation.
yup exactly what I was thinking about. Your employer CANNOT confiscate your passport.
Monaco pretty recently.
says in your passport that it cannot be confiscated. Lists when you have to surrender it but it cannot be confiscated. This is what authoritarian states do.
This is what is done to trafficked victims and slaves. That family is vile. They need to have a word with themselves. The generational trauma is so real.
Or a cult.
I think the goal was to either break and indoctrinate her or drive her away. Supporting her and letting her shine was never on the table.
I don’t understand, so her flying to New York for baby shower must be on that diplomatic passport?
Wasn’t that before she got married?
No. They got married then she got pregnant.
No. The trip was for the baby shower.
Wouldn’t she have also needed it for their international tours? Maybe they gave it to her for those occasions and she forgot or is just speaking generally about it being taken away from her. Or perhaps the people who handle their travel had the passport and she didn’t need to be in possession of it to get through customs
I bet she would’ve had to have gone through some sort of process where she applies for permission to take a trip, she gets permission, and some handler has her passport as she goes through the airport/travel process.
@Karolina
The baby shower was via private plane, from my understanding you don’t need passports for that?
But even if i am mistaken, she did no say they took her passport and hid it somewhere so she could never fly again. I think what she means is she didn’t have control over her own passport, her own identity, and where she went, and she probably would have to ask for permission from the “firm” to use her passport to fly anywhere.
No wonder they don’t mind hanging out with MBS and other Middle Eastern despots…they practice the same misogynist practices like locking away their princesses and taking away their passports and means of mobility.
They killed Diana, really. I feel so sorry for Megan, royal family is the worst!
This is kidnapping.
I bet scientology did the same to Katie Holmes.
And for Heaven sake they gave her the “Diana treatement” the one which leaded the late Princess of Wales to bulimia.
I know Diana was troubled but they brought her to the breaking point, and they did the same to Meghan. No wonder she was having suicidal thoughts.
Oh do they know how to bring depression on individuals. Diana was a prisoner, she probably felt the same as Meg, minus the racism part.
Yet they say that Harry is being kept hostage. Then they say that the institution isn’t a mafia. No it’s fcking worse.
When she said they took her passport, I assumed it meant that her Royal protection officers or personal assistants now had control of it instead of her having it in her direct possession. It did not sound like she was barred from accessing it, just that she would not have it in her handbag or on her person when she travelled.
Also it was undoubtedly a US passport. She never became a British citizen so she was never entitled to a British passport.
That part really irked me. I bristled and imagined myself saying, in her situation, “NO! You are not getting my passport and keys and licence. No way! Back off, buster!” But I didn’t take it as just meaning her CPO would have custody of these things when they were out and about, I took it as meaning she lost control of them for good.