“Should we worry about ‘Macbeth’ costars Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga?” links

I happen to love Ruth Negga and I was enchanted by her performance in Passing. She needs to star in a LOT more movies because she brings it.
She is a fantastic actress and I wish she was more well-known. Her performance in Passing was one of the best in film last year but she is just generally great in everything.
I was too, although I read some analyses of the film afterward that made me realize I shouldn’t so easily be swept into the adoration of it. That’s not on her, though. She’s a strong actress. Breakfast on Pluto is one of my all time favorite films. I hope she doesn’t have an affair with Daniel Craig. It will reflect worse on her than on him, and she doesn’t deserve that.
Any links to the pieces? Would be interested in reading them.
It wasn’t this specifically, but this was the gist of the one I read: https://thegrio.com/2021/09/23/black-twitter-passing-trailer/ Again, it’s really not a take on the film itself or Negga’s performance, just another way to look at it critically.
I heard that debate before the film was released but honestly as a black viewer it didn’t bother me at all because historically some people black passed who you would never think would pass and it was largely because they removed themselves from any interactions with black people/black gaze. I think there is a much bigger subtext there on how whiteness doesn’t often have to interrogate itself whereas non-whiteness does constantly because of how proximity to whiteness in any way would allow you into certain spaces and more privilege. I’m not sure if I am explaining this at all well.
Anyway, the film and the short story are both brilliant interrogations of power, privilege, and the idea that we are all passing to a certain extent.
@Sunny – Thank you for that analysis. I’m fascinated to see how The Vanishing Half is adapted. Your point gets made a lot in the book, that “passing” is about affecting perception not about skin color.
I’m seeing this next week. I.Can. Not. Wait.
Enjoy! The staging and direction is very interesting, and Daniel and Ruth are both incredible in their roles. All of the actors were really great honestly.
It has been noted that the Macbeths have the most solid marriage in all of Shakespeare’s plays.
I am really looking forward to *that 90s show*. I’m excited to see what became of the characters, even though I’m sure they’ll all still be simplistic sitcom caricatures. But it’s crazy that we were watching the show in the 90s, and it’s now further from the 90s than it was from the 70s when we watched it. Man, the 70s seemed old fashioned and out of date in the 90s.
I loved the 70s show and doing an 80s show would have made more sense. There characters becoming yuppies. But they are too old to be “cool” in the 90s. Maybe this will focus on a younger generation?
Nah i hope they’re all still smoking pot in the Foreman’s basement. LOL! I think it’s about the grandchild/ren.
The was an 80’s show with Chyler Leigh, Brittany Daniels and Glenn Howerton but it was cancelled after 12 episodes
@bettyrose
Just checked it out on IMDB and it is about a new generation (Eric and Donna’s daughter). Aside from Red and Kitty the original cast isn’t in it much. :-/
There are several interviews where Bubblé just gives me the worst vibes. Not gonna say more as I have no evidence but here goes.
*1
+1 🤷♀️
I like Lainey, but I think she’s jumping to conclusions with the Daniel/Ruth thing. Maybe Rachel stayed home because she had a bad cold or cramps or something.
I think their kid is still pretty young. And I mean, if I had Rachel Weisz’s face… I don’t even know what I would do but hopefully not worry myself over my marriage! Bond should be worshipping the ground she walks on!
(I know that’s not how cheating works but I mean, her face!!)
It’s really sexist and kind of trying to snatch Ruth’s joy at her incredible performance. When Oscar Isaac was all over Jesica Chastains arm at Cannes, there wasn’t this speculation and everyone thought it was funny. Where is she even getting this from? Craig looks proud of his costar, and that’s it. Don’t get why it’s even being put out there.
I am really surprised there hasn’t been a mention of Naomi Judd’s passing on this site, unless I missed it. It’s very sad.
It’s such a sad story. There is a link to the story at the top of the page but it really deserved a post of it’s own.
I generally just laugh now when people try to speculate on Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz possible issues. I mean, sure, maybe, but when they first got together I figured it was a hot onset affair that would probably cool after about a year. I mean HOT, but not sustainable. Now a wedding, a baby, and eleven years together later? LOL, WTF did I know! 🤣
Nope. Daniel seems to always like his costars. No issue here.
Met Gala blind item:
my guess is Taika Waititi
Mine too
Yeah the description writer, producer and Sometimes actor didn’t sound like affleck. He’s mostly an actor now. Plus he’s only been to the Met once and didn’t go on the red carpet.
I am gutted by the loss of Naomi Judd. I lost my dad to mental illness as well. I feel for her daughters who were strong and brave accepting their mom’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame over the weekend so soon after their mom’s death.
Oh my god, this is the first I’ve seen mention cause of death. I thought it was a physical illness ☹️. Sorry for your loss, Sue.
Daniel loves what he does and when he does a project he believes in he is has his whole heart on display. He also seems to really support his co-stars and seemed to be moved by the night and the atmosphere.
I think the Met blind was solved as Jeremy O Harris. There are photos of him lighting up.
@Kaiser re finding a better lip balm:
I absolutely swear by Weleda’s Everon one. It is the only lip balm I can use sporadically or when needed, and not get absolutely addicted to reapplying all the time.. It also powered on through for a month in an actual desert where my lips were just fine, not even remotely dry or cracked.
Dr. Hauschka’s Lip Care Stick is a close second, just…not really worth double the price for me personally (not sure if the prices might be more similar in the US tho).
My #1 daytime lip balm for actually working but not cosmetic purposes is Lip Jao. It’s got sunscreen in it and it keeps your lips feeling good but it’s not super greasy or sticky. Your lips will look pale, but they will be protected/healed. I used to love Reve Miel for night time w their balm but they quit selling it stateside and I now use and love the Laneige lip mask.
I read an article saying that there’s not much chemistry on stage between Daniel and Ruth. Has someone here seen the show?
I wanted to but it’s $300+ per ticket. NOPE!
Quite a lot indeed, I thought there were some cheaper options. Maybe if there are cheaper options, the seat is so far away you really need a binoculars!
Well, Rachel Weisz was there on opening night. They are just NOT flaunting their private life.
There are pics of them leaving the theater after the show on Twitter.
Really? Do you have a link or something? I couldn’t find anything
I’ve just discovered the holy grail of lip balms, Apa Beauty Lush Lip Balm. It’s astonishingly expensive ($35) and I would pay double, that’s how well it works!! I have the driest lips and have tried everything over the years and nothing compares — as a bonus it smells AMAZING.