The Palace is already talking about ‘how to support’ Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew “had Covid” during the Jubbly, so he was nowhere to be found. Many believed that his Covid diagnosis was a bit too convenient. The thing is, Andrew would never have agreed to make himself scarce during the Jubbly without some kind of compensation. As in, Charles would have needed to give him money to make Andrew go away. Which is why I halfway suspect that Andrew actually did have Covid. But again, who knows. Now that the Jubbly is over, Andrew is still trying to find some way to launch a comeback. That will come on Monday, at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle. He’s a member of the Order of the Garter and he’s been planning to attend Garter Day for weeks. Now the Times says that his appearance is part of a much larger effort to re-legitimize Andrew’s presence in Windsor World.
Andrew’s return to public life: As a member of the Order of the Garter, this country’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry, Andrew, 62, will appear alongside senior members of the royal family at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle.
The Andrew problem: In response to questions from The Sunday Times regarding his planned attendance at Garter Day, a senior palace source said: “Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction. There is of course a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings. There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight.”
How Charles feels: Not so long ago, the Prince of Wales let it be known that as far as he was concerned, “A way back for the duke is demonstrably not possible… While the prince loves his brother and has the ability to have sympathy for the slings and arrows he endures … the unwelcome reputational damage to the institution was an unsolvable problem … because the spectre of [Giuffre’s accusation] raises its head with hideous regularity.”
The spotlight on Andrew: But the spotlight is exactly where he will be in on Monday, with sources close to Andrew confirming he will attend “all parts” of the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the ensuing lunch and the grand procession. “He was very disappointed not to have made the jubilee, but there are discussions going on behind closed doors amongst the family about the future,” said the source.
York sources keep bringing up the Sussexes: As a friend of Andrew’s recently said: “The duke can no more be disinvested as a senior member of the royal family than Harry and Meghan can. It is who and what they are. If they don’t engage at all, it is going to become like Harry and Meghan on steroids.” The friend also observed that three years of confinement, mostly at Royal Lodge, has resulted in Andrew “climbing the walls”.
This is all so idiotic and everyone is taking such pains to sidestep the simple fact that Andrew is going to Garter Day because the Queen wants him there. Because the Queen can’t say “no” to her favorite son. Because Andrew has always managed to wheedle his way into his mother’s good graces and she has consistently shown zero concern for the damage her support of Andrew has done to the monarchy and the image of the family.
As for the statement from a palace source… it’s very carefully worded, but the crux is pretty simple: “Thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction…There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road…” All that means is money. Especially given Andrew’s unnamed “friend” talking about “divesting” from the Firm. Andrew has been pretty clear on this for months: you have to pay me to go away. Of course, Andrew actually wants to be out in public and to no longer be considered a pariah. But he’ll settle for $30 million and a home in Scotland (note: there are widespread rumors now that the Queen really will send him to live in Scotland).
Frankly, the way the palace aide refers to Andrew’s situation is insulting and vulgar. Andrew is not the victim. Andrew is the assailant, the human trafficker, the rapist. But the sad thing is, no one in the family actually has a problem with any of that.
The way they talk about this is not surprising but it is horrific and demonstrates why they’re never going to get this right. I understand Andrew is their family and that’s why they’re invested (lol) in his well-being. But he is also a public figure, a son of the head of the Church of England, and someone who has taken advantage of British taxpayers for decades. And the focus of the story is his feelings. Not ‘how do we show sensitivity and support to victims of SA’, not ‘how is Prince Andrew demonstrating his newfound maturity and contrition’.
It’s always ‘what is the absolute least we can do to make the headlines change’. And they’ve decided the best thing to do is dress him up in a cape and parade him behind Charles.
I hope they parade him for all he’s worth. In fact, i hope he resumes his public duties. It’s exactly what the windsor brand deserves.
Yep. He is the perfect rep for their brand. I hope there are many pictures of him with all of them.
He’d get taxpayer money for carrying out public duties. The Windsors should foot the bill if they want him so badly.
Yes, commentary should focus on the Order of the Garter, the oldest, most senior order of chivalry.
Lmao “the most senior order of chivalry.” Prince Andrew doesn’t have a chivalrous bone in his whole goddamn body! He can’t go off quietly because he has zero income and his grifting opportunities have dried up – he doesn’t want to give up his expensive tastes. His only remaining grift is his mother. He should shovel manure in his mother’s stables to earn his keep and pay back those “loans.”
@Anance What exactly does it have to do with chivalry? The members are other European royals, British royals, former government leaders and those who have “served” the Queen in some capacity. I don’t see where any of them are members because of doing something for women, outside of the Queen.
If life were fair, they’d drop him off on Toxic Tom’s doorstep as living together on the outside looking in is exactly what they both deserve.
If life were fair they’d find both of them an empty crater on the moon
I was thinking dropped off the plane somewhere over the ocean.
I can see how a family wants to brush this under the rug. Andrew was not Epstein and I’m sure he lives with an unhealthy amount of denial. The Windsors want to treat Andrew the same and ignore this issue. They also are a brand and a business. They are not understanding and Andrew is not understanding how he cannot be welcomed back into both worlds.
I believe there is a huge amount of disconnect in how this is perceived by the world to the BRF.
Chloe, I am so pissed about this, I hope you are exactly right. I hope he is a full-time working royal by this time the next week. Please, royal family, be as offensive as possible, hopefully it will speed up the end of the monarchy.
This a-hole should be in jail. The fact that the royal family continues to support Andrew while acting like Meghan is a problem, shows the entire world what they really are. If Brits had any pride they would get rid of their Monarchy, but maybe they don’t realize just how bad they look on the world stage?
THIS
Rapists don’t represent chivalry.
Did no one ask Scotland what she thinks about acquiring Andrew?
Like the former colonies, I doubt they’ll have much of a say. Although, this may just give a bit more momentum to the independence movement, which would be terrific!
Yes, what did Scotland ever do to deserve Andrew?! Really hoping the Scottish people end this thought and that Scottish twitter has a field day.
Andrew is lucky to be free and not in jail for the rapey, thoroughly corrupt person that he is. He’s not climbing the walls, he’s on horseback daily and he’s got his new luxury cars and dozens of teddy bears to keep him company.
That stood out to me. He is supposed to represent chivalry at this ceremony?
Let the royal family fry themselves in the heat of the backlash.
I don’t understand the last part of that article? Harry and meghan on steroids?
Yeah I didn’t get that part either.
I think that line about Harry & Meghan on steroids is saying if the family doesn’t help Andrew out he could spill tea about the family etc that could cause serious reputation damage.
I suspect that what Andrew knows & has been up to during his time as a working royal (incl when he tried to interfere with a serious fraud investigation into sale of arms to Saudi Arabia) is part of why Andrew has been protected by the palace & the wider establishment eg having David Cameron & Boris Johnson defend him at certain points. Andrew is probably too dangerous to let loose with no income.
I for one will be thrilled to see Andrew out there representing the firm & their values. I hope the palace keeps talking about how they are supporting Andrew & he’s as visible as possible
They’ve never made sense about Harry and Meghan even their words are tripping up. Maybe their brains found it too much to make up something that made sense so their fingers just typed words out.
Could it be about releasing details about the firm? Harry and Meghan spoke about some of the inner workings and for the windsors that is the absolute worst. So Harry and Meghan on steroids sounds like he could give away even more details about the firm if he doesn’t get what he wants. Sounds like a threat.
They are saying that it will fuel the press to obsession about Pedo, just like they are claiming Meghan and Harry are famewhores, while refusing to admit that Harry and Meghan are only a problem for them because they write 8,000 hit pieces a day. I think?
Too bad he had Covid. I would have loved that picture of the Queen next to a rapist on her Platty Joobs preserved so that everyone can see the majesty of what they’re paying for.
There were photos of Pedrew ridding last week with a companion. How was it that he had covid? Granted, he wasn’t in the general public but I think that Kaiser is spot on with the covid diagnosis to keep him away from the Platty Joobs.
They took a beating with his attendance, as he walked his mother to her aisle, during PP service and everyone was in an uproar. Pedrew needs to stop trying to weasel his way back into the public with his constant demands placed at his Mummy’s feet.
Pedrews attendance alone shows just how they view HIM as the victim, not the one that raped a young lady that was forced into human trafficking.
FFS, stop including Harry and Meghan in the same framework as Pedrew!!! They are not committing violent crimes against minors.
I still think they TOLD him he had covid.
I mean Wootton let it slip that the family doesn’t think Andrew did anything wrong and that Harry and Meghan are the true offenders. So I’m not surprised that the Palace is supporting him in his comeback. I also think Andrew has a lot of dirt on the family and to prevent him from spilling the beans they’ve agreed to help him.
Exactly, Amy! Andrew knows aaaaall of the family secrets, or at least knows just enough that it’s in everyone’s best interest to keep him in good terms.
He also strikes me as being someone who will never be happy with any kind of settlement. He will want more, and then more and more. It will be interesting to see what happens when Charles takes the throne.
War of the Windsors. Charles will be damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. Hamdrew wants cash? Charles paying him is a scandal, monarchy in jeopardy. Hamdrew does not get cash he demanded? He spills beans and embarrasses Charles, starting with insights about how Charles manipulated, gaslit, cheated on, and groomed a young girl-young woman: Diana. Hamdrew wants back in fully? Charles accepts and the monarchy tumbles. Charles refuses, Hamdrew spills aforementioned beans. Charles needs to get ahead of it and tell on himself in order to neuter the rapist. Otherwise, and maybe even if he does, the monarchy dies. Good.
Diana is old news. The BM would be unlikely to interpret her treatment in that way anyhow.
IMO Charles is more vulnerable about things like pay for play, and whatever close long time aide Michael Fawcett was doing behind the scenes all those years. And Andrew may have knowledge of what’s going on with Will, what’s behind that super injunction, etc.
There’s so many ways he could potentially do a lot of damage, just telling the truth.
I’m assuming Wooton includes Charles as thinking Harry and Meghan did ‘wrong”?
This is a family that is only one generation away from locking up disabled members in institutions and telling the world that they had died.
Surely, a Prince who has endorsed, supported and participated in a pedophile-based human trafficking operation- and who refuses to take any responsibility for his actions – can simply “fall between the cracks”.
There were tons of articles demanding more of the Sussexes during the Jubilee. NOBODY MISSED PRINCE ANDREW.
Good grief this is a terrible idea.
This is a great point – there was if anything a huge sigh of relief that he wasn’t there.
Of course Andrew is delusional enough to think everyone misses him and he has as much clout as the Sussexes, but the rest of the family don’t have to indulge in that. It is true, though, that they are going to have to figure out what to do with him.
Personally, I’d suggest turning him over to the FBI…
They’re terrified he’ll sing like a champion canary to save his own ass. They will NEVER cut him loose. He will live like a pampered poodle for the rest of his unnatural life.
Sing, Andrew, SING! Let them pay you to be silent, but go ahead and tell the world anyway.
“Palace to ‘support Andrew in rebuilding his life’ as pariah prince makes surprise return to public duty.”
I just cannot imagine who thought any of this was a good idea.
Carry on, royal family.
The constant comparisons of the Sussex’s and Andrew, by the palace, are truly disgusting. They’ve made it quite clear that they deem the rape of a trafficked young woman to be a lesser
“Crime” then marrying a biracial, American.
Oh yes and also an actress. And Andrew gets free passes and must be “helped.” What a joke.
Charles can’t just give him $30 million in “go away” money. Left to his own devices he’d run through it in five years. Someone’s going to have to manage him forever money, review his expenses, and hand out the allowance.
And, they can’t just park him somewhere out of sight, this guy is a media sinkhole—they’re going to have to staff that too.
These people are so pig stupid (insult to pigs) —There is a lot of reverence for the queen, but I really think the whole set up will unravel with shocking speed once she’s gone.
And Willy boy will remain incandescent bcos after Chuck goes, Andrew becomes his problem. Good luck dealing with Andrew and his pigeon wife.
Let’s get real, Andrew could run through $30 million in a YEAR and be arrogant enough to demand more. He will be a bottomless money pit.
Pigs are very, very intelligent, more so than cats and dogs apparently. Please don’t insult them. Rock stupid, yes. Pig stupid? No.
Let’s not forget Fergie — ex-wife, best friend and constant supporter of a man who sexually assaulted an underage, trafficked teenager, she’s a binge-spender of the first order. They’re both going to have to be kept on a tight budget and stay the f*ck out of sight. Anyone who thinks they can *do business* with someone like that is going to be tainted by association — it was fine when he was simply Airmiles Andy and nobody knew about his association with a convicted pedophile and rapist, but he’s poison now and I’m sure the Scottish people will be publicly against him making Scotland his home.
NO, he is NOT like H&M who have not committed any crimes. And, yes, the RF is capable of disregarding a family member. Has the BM completely forgotten the Queen’s uncle and her cousins who were hidden away? PA likely knows all the info on PC and PW so he has them in a bad position. I hope they continue to push him forward at events. Show the world exactly what the RF stands for.
I think that Charles and William have to recognize that they will need to financially support Andrew in quite a luxurious lifestyle or we will see continued “friendships” with unsavory but wealthy men who are willing to support that lifestyle.
Yep, Andrew knows some very serious stuff, especially about Charles. He’s not going to wait for mummy to die to be cut off, he has to make it clear it’s an ongoing arrangement.
I for one can’t wait for him to be ‘relocated to Scotland’ to ‘rehabilitate’ him….more proof of how little regard the establishment has for us and it’ll bring independence about far quicker than anyone could hope for
I’m now seeing your comment. I echoed the same sentiments in a reply to another comment. I would love it if this were the extra push Scotland needs.
Let’s go Scotland!!! Let this be a race to see how many lands dump the British monarchy! We unloaded them a few centuries ago and the Commonwealth countries are accelerating their leave so fast they’re leaving skid marks.
So Andrew is climbing the walls? And he must be rescued. What is the RF thinking? They allow Harry and Meghan to be slammed by the media (and this happened from the first time they were seen as a couple). Outrageous.
Yes @ Tessa. They failed to mention he lives in a chalet that is a massive compound with hundreds of room as well. Stick him in an efficiency and I might relate to him “climbing the walls”.
Climbing the walls my ar*e. He spent quite a lot of time outside his walls trying to avoid being served, including hotfooting it to Scotland and now the Guiffre case is settled, he’s free to go wherever he damn well likes except the Buckingham Palace balcony.
@The Hench. I do not believe he is free to go anywhere. The FBI still wants to question him regarding his association with Epstein. This is independent of Guiffre’s lawsuit, which was civil. However there are VERY powerful names associated with Epstein and I have my doubts how earnest the FBI is in getting to the truth. They don’t tend to prioritize sex crimes (i.e, Women’s Gymnastics, Gym Jordan, etc.)
It’s a real hardship tooling around in a $300K Bentley and a $200K Land Rover, dontcha know?? And to only have 30 rooms, gardens, a private chapel and 21 acres of secluded grounds to prance around on?? How EVER can he NOT be ‘climbing the walls’ in *that* situation??
I guess we peasants will NEVER know the true meaning of being deprived!
Does this mean that the Keens were successful in getting Royal Lodge for themselves?!?!?
A home in Scotland is likely a grace and favour place on the Balmoral estate – I suspect that is he is sent away to Scotland he will be made to give up Royal Lodge which I can’t see him doing willingly but given all the money Mummy is forking out over him Chuck will def shove him out of it.
And why does the RF keep dumping their useless members onto Scotland? First we got several unwanted Keen visits and now this!
To dislodge him from Royal Lodge would require buying out his lease.
Given his financial woes it should be an easy win – he really needs the cash, esp since the sale of his Swiss chalet has been blocked in order to allow others to sue him for owed money relating to it.
Yes, Kate gets the Royal Lodge. A buyout by Charles gives Andrew a one time bucket of going away money and he will take it.
I’m not so sure Royal Lodge is in play. For one thing, aren’t Beatrice and Eugenie supposed to inherit the lease? Andrew’s been very determined about his girls being treated properly as royals, I could see him wanting this for them. Eugenie may not ultimately care, but Beatrice might. And that’s in addition to his sense of what’s appropriate for his own status. They’re going to have to pander to that in some way to keep him under control.
Also, I’m not so sure Will, or Charles, wants Kate to have something as big as Royal Lodge. Which leads to the additional question – Andrew has the lease, but where is the money for upkeep coming from? If Will and Kate are separated, once the children are grown, would they still want her there, especially it the RF is paying the upkeep? An even bigger question if the two of them are actually heading for divorce.
And finally, isn’t it better to have Andrew somewhere close by where there’s more eyes to keep track of what he’s doing? After the amenities of Windsor Park, and its close proximity to London, wouldn’t it be likely he’d ultimately get bored in Scotland and be prone to inviting trouble (assuming the country was okay with parking him there in the first place)? And not just Andrew, but Fergie also lives at Royal Lodge. Bouncing Andrew means she’d be on the loose as well, and she gets into plenty of trouble on her own.
windyriver, I know this was not the point of your comment, but this one sentence stands out, to me.
“Andrew’s been very determined about his girls being treated properly”
Oh, the irony.
Even if they are somehow successful in getting him out of Royal Lodge, I cannot imagine why/how Kate would want to live there next. God knows what disgusting activities Andrew got up to there. He most likely hosted his buddies Jeff and Ghislaine, and who knows what else. Even after it’s completely renovated— because we know that’s what Kate will do — I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near it, let alone moving in with my small children. That place is tainted forever imo.
The Adelaide (house/cottage/whatever) the Cambridges allegedly considered was so, so pretty and seemed perfect. But it seems that W&K care more about getting the BIGGER homes. I don’t understand this mindset. All of the palaces and castles will be “William’s” some day, anyway.
All this talk about “oh they went on Oprah,” Yet Andrew gave an interview on TV and Charles did also. ANd the thing is, the same negativity towards Harry and Meghan started years ago when they were first seen together and all the talk of “protocol.” What “protocol” did Andrew follow exactly?
The RF protocol of hanging out with sex-offenders and selling access.
Let’s also remember that Andrew’s wife also went on Oprah! That now seems to have been “airbrushed” out of the record books now she’s almost back in the fold.
Yes, and Sarah even had her own reality show on the Oprah network!
But she is white!
I was surprised that the other members of this order don’t return their awards in disgust, as some of Andrew’s military patronages apparently did, kicking up a fuss. But of course, this is one of those awards given to the Queen’s family members and inner circle. Even framing the discussion as “how should Andrew come back” instead of “why should he be allowed back” is despicable.
And trying to get sympathy for him being “confined” for three years!!! Yeah, d!psh!t, we all were, many of us not in taxpayer funded palaces. This f@cking guy. I hope the British people tear him apart.
Confined in luxury no worries about being imprisoned for years and he is self pitying over it. Unreal.
And he will be there with them celebrating “Chivalry.” Don’t they realize the optics of this?
That is the most revolting and disgusting statement issued yet, without the comparison of H&M. “Chivalry” my arse!
Looks like I’ve been brought up to completely misunderstand what “chivalry” is. Maybe it IS about preying on the vulnerable and being a greedy, narcissistic git.
Chivalry: opening doors, kissing your hand, tipping one’s hat, raping you repeatedly, passing you around to friends, saying “what” instead of “pardon,” and spelling “too honorable” with a u.
lol @ Jasper. I had to double check the Cambridge definition of chivalry in case I missed an update. Like how often ‘irrelevant’ is used to describe the Sussexes by RR’s/BM in the 500 millionth story about them.
chivalry: very polite, honest, and kind behavior, especially by men toward women
Yep, please parade Andrew out for this event. Getting to enjoy seeing the stupidity on full display. Looking forward to the honest and real journalists call this out.
I was telling my mother about Andrew being a member of the Order of the Garter and she said “Of course, Andrew knows all about garters.”
@Eurydice – LOL, your mom is a legend!!
Vile! The only parade that prick should be allowed to participate in is a prisoner one! That rapist pedo wants to play the victim because he’s confined to royal lodge and can’t have any privileged fun? Despicable. And his family truly does believe he’s a victim and sees nothing wrong with this because Virginia Guiffre is lower life form in their minds. It’s sick!!! It’s all sick!! If the BRF isn’t just a gilded tourist attraction. It is an axis of so much evil in the world.
Yep, loving and marrying a biracial American, making a family with her and safeguarding your children’s future by moving to a less racially toxic place is a greater offense than befriending a notorious human trafficker and sexually helping yourself to trafficked minors.
The RF showcases its family/moral values when they embrace an unrepentant, arrogant rapist, yet force Harry and Meghan out. The history books will be less forgiving about this whole mess. Hindsight offers greater clarity. The horrible treatment of the Sussexes will be dissected for decades to come and will be compared to PA’s slimy criminal behavior. No matter how they say they aren’t racist, the family’s behavior towards the Sussexes reads as particularly racist everywhere but in the UK. Even in the US which struggles with racism, the RF looks particularly vicious and dysfunctional. My prediction is that their protection of Pedo Andrew, while vilifying and alienating H&M will be a huge factor in the eventual fall of the House of Windsor.
So the rapist’s mommy gave him a time-out during her special parade, but he still gets to play dress-up and prance into church with all his feathers.
How do members of this family still have their heads?
The Sun in Scotland seems far less lurid than the Scum (or the Times, et al.) in England. The Scots can’t be pleased that their country will be the stewards (caretakers? babysitters?) of this creature while the Palaces work out what to do with him. Charles is probably waiting out his mother’s span of days and content to have Paedrew out of sight for the time being. In general, Charles can and probably will undo favors the Queen bestows … the unknown factor is how much leverage Paedrew has over Charles and all the skeletons rattling around in his closet and vice versa. I wouldn’t be surprised if their dynamic is mutually assured destruction. This family is on the ropes.
Well, the royals do think of Scotland as their personal “tartan Disneyland”.
😂 yes, they do. I wonder if all 50-eleven teddy bears will be moved to Scotland, and, if so, with how much grandeur?
@C-Shell — of course they’ll be moved to Scotland, and they’ll have to have new wardrobes, a variety of tartan outfits reflecting the grand history of Scottish clans.
I’m just imagining all of them constantly threatening each other to spill each other’s dirt if they don’t get what they want. Which is probably a mountain of dirt all around. It’s a trashy stalemate.
Andrew better be careful and not overplay his hand. Because once Mummy is gone, Charles will let rip. Don’t be surprised if Andrew gets Fredo-ed.
lol. Always love a Godfather reference.
Shame Chaz *really *can’t* “Fredo” Pedo…and he’ll never cut him loose. Pedo will ALWAYS be a thorn in their sides to deal with, as long as he lives. Can’t say that thought makes me shed a tear for the poor, poor RF.
Actually, kind of gives me a smile, thinking Pedo WILL BE their big problem for decades to come. Think about it: even if the monarchy bites the dust, they will STILL have to support and coddle that piece of human garbage because he will *always* have secrets to sell for money. FOR*EV*AH!!!!!!
It occurs to me that Charles could make life living hell for Andrew’s Achille’s heel, his daughters. Chuck (and Will) will gleefully help the press destroy them to keep Andrew in line. There’s also the threat of the FBI showing up for dinner on special occasions, compliments of Charles. That would be funny.
He does have to play his hand very carefully, too much extortion and he could wind up like his friend Epstein.
I’m betting chucky is missing the grand old days where he could just have family members beheaded or stuck in some dungeon to rot.
I think Charles will tread carefully, Andrew knows some of the secrets. I don’t like the way Charles treated Diana, Harry, and Meghan. Charles ostriched and did not protect Harry and his family. Charles has other problems when he’s king he’ll have more IMO problems with William. He won’t have it easy. HE should have made sure Harry and Meghan stayed and told Will to back off.
Ooooh, Scotland has plenty of lakes, a lot of good fishing. Who is getting Fredo, oops I mean Andrew, into the boat?
Since to “Fredo” Pedo isn’t an option, what about a bout of “long COVID”? “Long COVID” would not only keep Andrew out of the public eye, it could be a palatable explanation for needing to set him up for a comfortably long period of rest and recuperation. It would explain why the BRF would continue to support him, and make Fergie’s continued presence seem benevolently necessary. Win/Win?
@Snuffles — agreed. While not having led a scandal-free life, the Queen nevertheless didn’t commit heinous crimes (unless you count tax evasion, flouting equal employment and climate laws, and the like LOL) during her neverending reign, which CANNOT be said of her descendants. That’s why I believe the monarchy is hanging by a thread.
Yes they are hanging by a thread that will completely unravel once the Queen passes. Australia, Jamaica, Scotland and many others have already started to remove the Queen as Head of the State in these countries, with the exception of Jamaica as they have a benchmark of completely severing ties by 2025.
Once the Queen passes the exodus will be brutal.
I would have gone for David&Wallis pad in the Bahamas, but I guess that’ll speed up secession even quicker than for Scotland.
Does Charles have the guts to pull a Micheal Corleone on Fredo-Andrew after HM passes? I honestly think that’ll be the only solution.
Charles did not protect Harry and Meghan tell Will to back off, he won’t have the guts to deal with Andrew. IMO.
I hope Charles gets a backbone and goes to the media and complains about the way Harry and Meghan and family are treated. He could make them non-negotiable. That should be his TOP priority.
Andrew couldn’t be seen at the Jubbly because the world media was there. They didn’t want his image to be associated with the festivities. The royal family seem to think they can feed off the goodwill from the celebrations, but bad things happen when you believe all your hype. Andrew is a symbol for all that is wrong with the monarchy, their arrogance, greed, and most importantly, lack of skills. At the core of these articles is that Andrew must be protected because he doesn’t have the ability or skill set to provide for himself. What they mean is that he can’t earn enough for him to live in the style he is accustomed to. Could any of the current royals use their skill set to make enough money to pay for their current lifestyle out in the real world? I believe the answer is no and this is why there is so much bile directed at Harry and Meghan. They all know if push comes to shove, they will be facing Andrew’s uncertainty and not Harry and Meghan’s successful transition to truly working royals.
@KylieGirl
Excellent points. All so very true.
And especially that last sentence about H&M being truly the epitome….the blueprint of what it actually means to be “working royals.”
Well said @ kyliegirl! The incredible success of Harry and Meghan, with their world wide star power, has become their worst nightmare. Expecting H&M would come crawling back, begging for forgiveness. As for Charles, that half in/out has truly bitten him in his proverbial ass.
Karma baby!!!!
Yes, we all knew immediately that “I have covid” was complete and utter BS.
Andrew must be hell behind closed doors. Wait until after the Jubbly won’t work anymore and it looks like he’s forcing his way back into the royal pagentry or else he’s blabbing about the side babies.
To these people, there is absolutely no worst crime in the house of Windsor and the institution than marrying a black woman and having children with black in them. Wrong, disgusting, vile but the absolute truth.
Yes! And had they played their cards right they could have been saved with Harry and Meghan as part of The Firm. Instead they allowed Incandescent, CopyKeen and Charles to run uncontrollable for all of those years. Had the Queen squashed Incandescent, along with his equally vile wife, and his despicable deeds they could have salvaged their reputation and resourcefulness. But nope, their egos and jealousy was much too great to keep under control. They bet on the wrong horse.
Once the Monarchy collapses, not a one single one of them could possibly become self sufficient. George had better learn to become self sufficient. Incandescent will be the death of The Monarchy.
Actually, whilst I completely agree the RF are racist in oh so many ways I think they think that the real crime is ‘attacking’ or leaving the Monarchy. I think they are literally going H&M = bad because they left The Firm and criticised it to outsiders and Andrew = good because he actively wants to remain Royal and supports the institution. That’s it. That’s all they care about.
How about marrying black, having children with black and then choosing them over the institution. I think this is it. Harry choose the love of his wife and children over them, who happen to be black so that’s the unforgivable ultimate sin in their books.
I’m interested to see what happened to him when Charles is king. We know QE2 will do anything for him – but what will his petty jealous brother do? Charles is trying to slim down the monarchy after all. But unfortunately Andrew seems the type to do more damage outside the tent than in. We shall see!
I would imagine a very short leash and no more discussions of his entry back into the public life with the BRF. Yet Pedrew is a loose cannon so this will be very costly for Charles, unless the Queen gives him enough money to survive the rest of his life. Which I find comical as Andrew blows through money as if it’s his personal wealth.
I don’t know that money would be enough for Andrew. Presumably, he’s living comfortably at Windsor, but he’s still climbing the walls – sending him to Balmoral won’t change that. Andrew wants to swan around in his Admiral’s costume festooned with Cracker Jack prizes – he wants to be a public somebody again. If the people he’s with won’t love him, he’ll go to where people will love him, like the tabloids and the royal experts and those who will publish a tell-all book.
@eurydice “Cracker Jack prizes” *chefs kiss* perfection.
I’ll say this for Prince Andrew, he clearly has a contingent at the palace who will look out for him. I would think William and Charles would have more power in this, but clearly not. And what a horrible look to welcome him back with open arms a week after family members rejoiced in icing out Harry and Meghan.
The truth is they didn’t even say half of what they could say to Oprah, Harry has decades of family secrets he could spill if they really cut him loose. Hilarious that Andrew’s friends always bring them up, he must scream their names constantly in private to make his threats. Sometimes I think the family members are just in complete envy that Harry can do whatever he wants.
I thought Charles has installed people who were loyal to him, like Edward Young, Elizabeth’s secretary. That critical week (before announcing the Sussex leave) that the Queen promised personal time for Harry and suddenly her office said she was “all booked up” had Young’s fingerprints all over it. The soft regent isn’t going to backslide on Andrew, it makes no sense.
Come to think about it, this could be a setup. Charles knows there will be a backlash and he could very well want Andrew’s reprisal to be in public. This doesn’t smell right, at all.
There is wide spread disbelief and jealousy in the royal family that the Sussex family are successfully financially independent and leading lives of service. None of them, repeat none, are truly independent and rely on the Queen, Charles and then William for access to the family purse. This ” what shall we do with Andrew” business underlines the fact that he cannot make it alone without family support, just as none of them could, as well. Glitter down a golden drain, if the money tap dries up. They are all one mis – step away from eventual poverty , they know this and hate Harry for escaping.
And the British tabloids want Harry and Meghan to run back to this sh*tshow?
Of course, they do. H&M won’t have any cover if they’re back with the RF, so the tabloids will have plenty on which to feed.
No, they want Harry to abandon his wife and children and run back to the sh*tshow alone.
“If they don’t engage at all, it is going to become like Harry and Meghan on steroids.”-
Translation: If they don’t give PedoAndy what he wants, he’ll give an interview. And he’ll be much much much more muck raking than H&M. And this is coming from an Andy source.
Is this Andy talking to Chuck through the press? Trying to force his hand?
Poor Scotland. What did they ever do to justify having this lowlife exiled into their country?
This is hilarious as well as horrible – so much subtext. I don’t think the RF feel Andrew is the victim – Andrew is just Andrew, the gigantic screw-up, and this time he’s so screwed up that there aren’t a lot of options left for what do with him. The support is about money and where to bury him so he keeps his mouth shut. In earlier days, that “where” would have been 6 feet under, but the 50,000 acres of Balmoral should do.
As for the Order of Whatsits service, I think that will be Andrew’s last hurrah before he “decides” to move.
I hope the press outside of the UK lets the RF have it if PA shows up to order of the garter. The head of the church is supporting a rapist, and inviting him to an event about chivalry? I think the RF are trolling us.
Why H&M are included in this article just supports the argument the BRF do believe that their leaving the family is far worse than anything Andrew did. They have shamelessly used the media to discredit H&M in a feeble attempt to deflect attention away from the crape the rest of the family are doing. Let’s not forget not only are they trying to get Andrew back into the fold. W&K appear to have the go ahead to move into Windsor. I wonder if the Daily Express will hold a poll asking people if they’ll “boo Andrew” when he attends the Service of the Garter?
Someone on here posted that H&M’s procession in the church wasn’t given to them as a sign that TQ had no problems with them but, as a “walk of shame.” I didn’t agree at the time but, articles like this makes me wonder if the poster had hit the nail on the button. Even though it backfired spectacularly because H&M were cheered on arrival and it was obvious to anyone watching that people were genuinely pleased to see them.
I cannot believe that anyone outside the BRF wants Andrew to represent their organisation but, according to a significant number of DM commentators Andrew has done nothing wrong. When the news broke yesterday that Andrew’s sale of the Swiss chalet had been frozen because of an outstanding £1.6 million debt, it was considered less outrageous by DM readers than a £224 birthday cake which had been brought and paid for by two loving parents. Seriously, you couldn’t make it up. I like H&M but, seriously, they should stay in the US and let their awful family, the duplicitous royal experts and the shameless tabloids feed each others’ toxic bile.
@ Laura D; this walk of shame comment left me wondering why they were invited at all? Was it to expose them to booing and being publicly iced out? Is the Queen really that shameless that she would do that to Harry? Her much loved grandson?
The answer is no, she wouldn’t.
H&M were merely part of a formal, staged procession, and the only thing the Queen may have done was to ensure they were seated a good distance away from Keen and Mean. Keen’s icy glance and comment about them to William said it all.
I think son trumps grandson every time. I’ve no doubt she loves Harry but, let’s be honest here. If she had put as much effort into stifling the press when Harry and Meghan were getting (and still are) hammered on a daily basis as she has in allowing all these forgiving articles about her Andrew, then Harry and Meghan wouldn’t have felt the need to leave the country.
We all know that the Crown is protected at all costs but, I think when the spare is used to protect the other spare who is further down the line of succession sticks in the craw. I would also add if Charles had protected his own son as as well as TQ as protected Andrew, I’m sure Harry and Meghan would still be here.
I’m sorry but, I don’t think TQ or his father have done much for Harry and Meghan at all. Unless I see/read otherwise I’m going to believe it is true saying the BRF (and that includes, TQ, Charles and William) think H&M are pariahs and Andrew and has done nothing wrong.
As has been posted on here on multiple threads the BRF needed H&M to raise the profile of the Jubilee on the global stage. Now, the Jubilee has been and gone the daily hit-pieces on the couple are back and the redemption of Andrew has begun.
It’s weird isn’t it? But I wonder if the DM and those who post there are really representative of the whole UK, because when I lived there I didn’t see that the people are essentially different from anywhere else – they’re not crazy and they have morals and they know the difference between a deadbeat and a birthday cake
DM posters, for the most part, are the equivalent of US Fox “News”-hard core viewers. They are rabid Brexiters/xenophobes/racists *for the *most* part. I wouldn’t take them as a true representation of what the UK “feels” about much.
Approximately 66 million people, 6 million of whom read the DM religiously.
The 6 million number is way too high.
The Daily Mail was up 1% month-on-month to 879,102 while the Daily Mirror also grew by 1% to 327,341.
The Daily Mail’s digital edition had a readership of 76,315 in April.
https://pressgazette.co.uk/most-popular-newspapers-uk-abc-monthly-circulation-figures/
Thanks everybody. It’s odd that such a relatively small group of people can have so much power to create misery.
Thank you @Agreatreckoning. I am disgusted with myself for having believed anything that stupid paper said. I should have known better.
None of them have ever faced a real world consequence for their behaviour before, and they won’t now. The closest any of them have come is when there was public disapproval of the lack of response following the death of Diana. Then, as now the sole focus is how can we change the perception, not the behaviour. Andrew will make his comeback and it will be business as usual in no time.
In the days after PIzza prince did his disastrous interview many of his charities contacted the Palace to say they didn’t want him as their patrons. Yes I am sure a cushy berth awaits him but not public facing charity work.
The BRF has a bigger problem as to the Duke of Yuck blackmailing them via media. Ghislaine Maxwell will be sentenced on June 28 for sex trafficking and conspiracy. She is looking at up to 55 years in prison. Under US law she is required to serve three years but she can request to have the remainder of her sentence, whatever it is, completed in a UK facility. I don’t see the judge granting the request because she said no to Ghislaine for a new trial. Gigi has the right to appeal and she may name names. The client list still hasn’t been released. If Andrew is on the list no amount of Jubbly goodwill will make it go away. US media will report “preferences”. Also the FBI still wants to talk to Andrew; settling with Virginia Guiffre didn’t put a stop to it. If the Windsors are upset with the Oprah interview, interviews from others to the Feds regarding Andrew will have them having strokes ( not fake ones like the one from Toxic Tom). The Sussexes will look wise for getting away from that family.
They should do a Napoleon and send him to St Helena to live out the rest of his days in real exile, or somewhere else that is equivalently remote in today’s world. Pretty sure there are some British Antarctic territories that would be suitable for this purpose.
Kerguelen Islands would be ideal. Nothing there but cold, wet, and penguins. Maybe a weather station.
So, PA will go to Scotland undoubtedly with an income for life (see HRH Duke of Windsor), and he’ll get security. The non working royal will get security. Okay, I see how that works.
Ding ding – I wonder if it was *Andrew* who was supposed to host the room at Guildhall that was left without a Royal after the church ceremony. (Horrors.)
Also funny that in the blaming, no one mentioned the lack of a Royal was ostensibly due to Andrew’s Covid absence. instead it was H&M’s fault of course. Funny even we didn’t think about Andrew.
All stuff and nonsense anyway ..
I bet you’re right.
Smart deduction! You’re probably right!
Anyone who attends the Order of the Garter with Andrew present is approving him. That includes William and Charles.
Exactly!!
Nic
They are approving more of the event and the Monarch. Not Andrew imo.
If it was only about Andrew he would be out entirely. And likely will be after the queen passes.
William and Kate never made the same faces at Andrew as they did at Harry and Meghan at that Church service. If William did not approve he could make an excuse. HE and Kate made some excuses during the Jubilee.
The non royal members of the order may not have the same power, but Charles and William can take a stand but choose not to. Being silent is being complicit and it is tacit approval of Andrew.
So glad the asides an Eugenie are out of this mess. They need to never look back. This family is toxic…most of all to itself
As @aquarius64 states above, Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing is only a few weeks away. Her list of *clients* has not yet been revealed, but may come out after she’s been sentenced. Even though the judge agreed with her defense that three of the five guilty charges were similar and repetitive, and lowered her maximum sentence by 10 years, she still could be facing 55 years in prison. I imagine Airmiles Andy is quaking in his boots that she’ll spill on who was *taking advantage* of the underage girls she and Epstein were trafficking to negotiate a reduced sentence.
Both Ghislaine and her family have been busy the last year or so making a case for her to be transferred to the Uk to serve her sentence due to alleged “inhumane” prison circumstances in the USA. If that happens she will be soon released to house arrest after she arrives in the UK, which will, after a few months or even a year, become parole or probation.
That’s so depressing.
Shoshone, I certainly hope that the attorneys fight that. The crimes happened here and the victims are US citizens. She should be treated as any other person committing a crime here. When she gets out, then she’ll be booted from the country. Sentencing is going to have a lot of publicity. I have a feeling people will not be happy if she’s allowed to do her time in the UK.
I thought he had a 99 year lease on the property in Windsor which is passed onto his kids or something? How can anyone send him to Scotland if he has a 99 year lease? Wasn’t there talk a few months ago of W&K wanting his property in Windsor but the lease was iron clap and couldn’t be broken.
The palace will buy Andrew out for probably 3 times what the property is worth. Using their own money of course. /s
I’m worried about Andrew’s known crimes against minor women being only the tip of the iceberg and how to provide support for any additional victims. The cost for victims is so much higher than any monetary amount a perpetrator may pay. I worry how to support victims. TQ should worry how to support them also, her past and current support of Andrew hasn’t helped him
become anything other than horribly disappointing and downright disgusting.
Lol. I absolutely believe Andrew is “climbing the walls” & like Harper said above, I’m sure he’s even more abusive to staff than usual. His whole life he’s been able to jet around the world, be feted as an important man & do whatever he pleased. It’s the same reason I believe JE died by suicide (though I’m sure there was plenty of negligence/corruption at his prison). But I think enormously privileged people lack the psychological or emotional resources to cope with loss of their privilege.
I’m guessing the “support” being discussed is how to contain Andrew, limit the damage he can cause & decide what attic they can lock him in.
Insulting and vulgar is right. Andrew’s ‘confinement, mostly in Royal Lode’? Are they serious with this? How about all those girls & women trafficked then used by the likes of Andrew? That is confinement; I am so disgusted by these rota rats.
And what the heck is the whole Order of the Garter about? Yeah, I know I can google, but still. Every year, a select bunch of aristos/royals walk from Point A to Point B in their stupid little costumes and then what? Looks like they get a catered meal out of it, too. And so? Seems to be just more of the pomp & circumstance that for whatever reason the British seems to pride themselves. The royals exist for the spectacle of it all? That’s it? So glad they’re getting a decent meal out of it. I swear, that’s what bugged me most in this article, the free meal. For them. For royals & the royal-adjacent.
“All those girls and women trafficked and used by Andrew”, where are they and why haven’t they filed claims as yet? Maybe they are all waiting for the other shoe to drop after Ghislaine is sentenced. This isn’t over yet and the RF knows it.
If he and Fergie are shipped to poor poor Scotland, whatever did they do to deserve this? What becomes of the 99 year old lease on their home? Royal Lodge, is it? Or would they pop over for visits with mumsie and future Royal Garter ceremonies? And blame it all on the heads of Harry and Meghan why don’t you?!
You know, I usually find royal gossip to be the perfect distraction when I’m cooking, but this is just too much.
The Salty Isle royals have been getting stuff horribly wrong for centuries, but this? You chased away the bi-racial woman and are still heaping pomp and circumstance on a pedophile. I hope there isn’t a single photo of Chuck, Cam, Cannot, and Willnot that doesn’t have his stupid face in it, so they can never escape the fact that they publicly support a PEDOPHILE.
Tell me more about the early years, Kitty. Same goes for Wills and the importance of mental health. You are ceremonially parading a pedophile about. Well fucking done.
ETA: Christ on a Cracker, I forgot about Cam, who usually does good work for women.
Christine
What good work does Camilla do for woman?
Let’s not count photo ops or bringing attention with their royal presence.
And we can’t count those wash bags kits. That was a plan given to Camilla to take credit for.
Gross on so many levels. Meghan and Harry are the best the royals have to offer, then Eugenie and Jack. The next level is crap and Andrew is the layer beneath the crap, whatever that is called. There. I fixed it for them.
Unbelievable that he even has the nerve to think this would be acceptable, let alone the rest of that depraved bunch.
I see that PA has “decided” not to take part in the procession tomorrow.
Comments in the DM 99% agree, and many mention that if he returns to the royal duties, they will no longer support the monarchy and will support a move to a republic.
“How to support him.” As soon as I read those words, it stood out to me like a punch in the face. My azz. He needs to go away. Forever!
This I know noone can demand to be respected you have to earn it-one article said he wants to be reinstated with all his honors, privileges, and with respect-I give him respect alright with my foot-I hope they make sure he is in all the photos with the senior royals so I can yell there goes the royal pedo and his family-the evil is seeping through like hot lava-you don’t pay someone millions of dollars unless you did something you shouldn’t-they can put that in his pipe and smoke it. I have not seen anything showing he had remorse for his victims or what he put his family through
He won’t be accepted back in. After the queen passes he’ll get a payoff and will have to be happy with it. Otherwise the press will rip him apart. After all that Royal Lodge buyout business someone gave the ok to attack him with the teddy bear/puppet story and reminded people he’s a rapist and a pervert.
This is just gross