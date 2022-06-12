Britney Spears didn’t serve dinner at her wedding but did have some ‘comfort food’

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari last Thursday in an intimate setting at her home in Los Angeles. It’s sort of funny to watch the video and see the photos of the horse-drawn carriage and everything because… everything happened on Britney’s property. There was no second location, really. Sam and Britney had a big tent and people danced and ate and then Britney and Sam went into the actual house.
As for the food – always my favorite detail in any wedding coverage – People Magazine devoted an entire story to the fact that Britney didn’t serve an actual sit-down meal! A source told the mag, “There was no sit down dinner but a welcome cocktail hour around her courtyard. It was decorated with light pink tartan umbrellas and the whole courtyard and fountain were adorned with peonies and roses.” At the tent-reception, guests nibbled on “comfort food favorites” which were being passed around (by waiters, I would imagine?). The cake was citrus blossom made by Contemporary Catering. All of the decorations and flowers were done in a theme of pale pink (blush), cream, gold and white.
Her dress was Versace and Donatella came to the wedding too. The dress was pretty simple, and it wasn’t what I was expecting at all. I thought Britney would go big and frilly but no, she went for a very simple off-the-shoulder design and what looks like some kind of built-in boning/corset/structure within the bodice of the dress. This was Britney’s dream wedding and she got to plan it herself, just how she wanted. I can’t believe she didn’t serve a meal though!
Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8seTzexgFx
Her signature colors were “blush and bashful.”
“Her colors are pink and pink!”
“The tent looked like it was hosed down with pepto bismol.”
@smegmoria @L84tea I’m so glad I wasn’t the only who thought of that, lol! 😀
LOL! And I read all of this in M’Lynn’s voice.
Now I want to hear about the groom’s cake!
The inside was red…blood red!
It had gray icing…who would eat gray icing?
I’m pleasantly surprised by the dress, especially after finding out it was designed by the Queen of Excess herself, Donnatella Versace.
However, I HATE that white choker SO. MUCH. It cuts her neck off visually in the worst way possible.
I was never a Britney stan, but after all she’s gone through, I wish her the best. I know nothing about Sam other than him being unimaginably photogenic, but I hope he’s genuinely in love with her and not just along for a ride, like almost everyone else in her life has been. Fingers crossed!
I’m with you. The choker is the worst.
I agree – I didn’t like the choker or the lace gloves but a choker is very much something she loves as she’s always wearing one.
I don’t like the choker either, but it’s very Britney, isn’t it? I do like her dress quite a bit though.
The flowers are gorgeous, I hope they had a lovely day and have a wonderful marriage. She deserves a lot of happiness.
I’m with you too, terra, about Britney’s new husband, t=-=hat is. I hope he doesn’t take her for a ride, md/or she’s got a watertight pre-nup.
Same for the choker but it’s her thing so as long as she’s delighted I’m happy for her.
I love that her look was not a crop top with a really low riding skirt and raccoon eyes, what we usually see her in. Love the Charlotte Tilbury makeup. LOL at Sam giving so many Blue Steel looks at the camera! I wish her happiness and an ironclad prenup.
I’m hopeful about Sam too. He’s been with her for 5 years or something right?
He reminds me of the guys on Shahs of Sunset, ultra-groomed, expecting the world to revolve around them. But I’m just judging from photos, what do I know? Britney looks quite lovely, Donatella can do elegant! Did anybody else notice the lady in the back pew, on the left? The one wearing the white lace dress to someone else’s wedding?!
@BeanieBean, I didn’t know that Duchess Kate was going to Britney’s wedding!
I have to admit I was little worried for her, but after seeing the photos and the videos, I am so happy for her. She looks happy, safe and free!
Edit: is that Paris at the end of the video in a black dress? GORGEOUS!
Yes it was Paris in all of her glory. I am incredibly happy for Britney! Though I don’t listen to her music, after the nightmare she has endured for more than a decade, she deserves all of the happiness that the world has to offer her!! And Sam seems to be a stand up guy. He has been her support system for years. I hope he maintains this opinion I have of him.
Though, I was upset that her sons did not attend her nuptials. I hope she can rebuild her relationship with her sons. Britney had always wanted to be a mother and KFed is a massive douchebag. Granted he has raised their sons but I am not about to give him any accolades. KFed abused her just as much as her father did. He has been living off of her millions for years!
A few other articles said that the boys had the option to come, but chose not to because it would be photographed and too overwhelming. Which I get. They’re teenagers with a famous mom and they don’t like publicity. This was a heavily-photographed party of 60 adults drinking & dancing. I think it’s less a reflection of her relationship with them and more a reflection of her respecting & supporting their need for privacy, and teenagers thinking old people are boring.
Wow, Madonna really busting a move on the dance floor 😂
Am not gonna hate on the no meal – I’ve been to a few weddings where its been a buffet/snacky type thing. The last one I went to had a separate room where food was made and served from late afternoon till mid evening. Went down well with most people and people could eat when hungry.
Sam, bless him, you can tell he does modelling with all the mugging for the camera.
This. I grew up in the DC area, where “heavy hors d’ourves” is perfectly acceptable wedding food. There aren’t assigned seats either. You can get a small plate of food, catch up with a cousin you haven’t seen in ages, then get another one, notice an elderly friend of your parent’s and have a chat with them.
It’s usually better food, cheaper and makes for a better party. My sister’s wedding was like this. It was at a country club and you could ask the waiters for a burger from the kitchen and one showed up readymade.
Glad Britney was sensible about this. I’m sure half the people attending these fancy Hollywood weddings don’t eat real food anyways. Why waste it?
Yeah, for an afternoon wedding — I think this is perfectly reasonable. I’m sure there were appetizers at the cocktail hour and heavier stuff later. And it looks like tables — and comfortable places to sit and eat. Britney is Southern and Sam’s Iranian, both cultures that make sure their guests leave well-fed. I’m sure nobody left hungry.
While it’s not my favorite dress, I’m glad she seems happy and is in control of her life. I won’t lie, I thought her wedding to Kevin Federline was one of the most beautiful weddings I’d ever seen, and this has whispers of similarities to it. She definitely loves her pink rose banners. I wish her the best and hope she gets to live a happy life from here on out.
I think I’d prefer to just have the food out there, so everyone could eat when they want, dance when they want, mingle, etc. It seems much more relaxed.
Also, because they aren’t Meghan and Harry, I’m not sure how many bathrooms are in that house so maybe avoiding a sit down meal then everyone needing to potty at one time was strategic.
I think the no sit down meal was just Brittney’s Louisiana roots showing. Buffets were the norm in south Louisiana among Catholic and most protestant denominations when I was growing up. There were tables for people to sit at, just no assigned seating and no waiters serving. The Baptist weddings I went to were split 50/50 between “buffet” and “cake and punch only.”
I left for better pastures in the late 1990s, but the handful I’ve been to since were still buffets with a seat-yourself table layout. And I attended weddings at all social levels and at all price points, from self-catered by the bride’s family and held at the local Lion’s Club (usually in a corrugated tin building) to mega-cost ones at country clubs.
Speaking of Baptist weddings, my Catholic BFF married a Southern Baptist who went to high school with us, and they had a “cake and punch only” reception that the groom’s super evangelical parents insisted on. That was followed by a top-secret party at the bride’s parent’s house with a ton of food and alcohol. Over 20 years later, the groom’s parents do not know about the after party (which was held only a few miles from their home).
Britney looks happy. Best of wishes to her. I hope her new husband isn’t taking her for a ride and she has a prenup.
imo a reception doesn’t necessarily need a formal meal. If there’s like a buffet of snacks and drinks provided for people to enjoy at their leisure, that’s fine. It’s when there’s no food at all besides the cake that there’s a problem.
Yes!!! I think that having a designated food depot of little bite’s serves well for all involved. People can come and go for when and what they want to eat. I am certain that Britney didn’t skimp on food nor not have seating for those to stop and snack.
Way back in the Stone Age when I was married in the south, everyone did a buffet- go up and serve yourself and sit down at the table with your name. Everyone up north (at least my husband’s family& friends) did sit down dinners, with waiters bringing out each course. Now I guess it’s changed and everyone does sit down dinners? Been ages since I’ve been to a wedding tbh. This Wedding does remind me of her first -must be all the pink in both. I’m glad she got to have her dream again.
Sit down dinners seem —to me —to be a relatively recent thing. I like the tradition of having finger foods rather than a meal, because it encourages more mingling for those who enjoy being more social.
I’m confused by one thing though: If this all happened on her own property, they got church pews? Since church pews are usually permanently attached to the floor, something about this detail is seriously perplexing to me.
I’m glad she got the wedding that she wanted. I sincerely hope that she gets the life she wants as well.
I think it depends on the church & the pew, because I’ve seen pews for sale in antique shops. What I found perplexing was the surface inside the tent; at first it looked to me like a white sand/maybe crushed coral like you might see in South Florida. Then I realized it’s white carpeting. And remembered they said she lived in LA.
As long as there is food, it’s all good.
I am still wondering about her kids not coming though. They gave the reason that they didn’t want to pull focus from her… That makes no sense to me. I feel like something is amiss there.
Yeah I thought that was an extremely odd thing to say – why would teenagers think they would pull focus from their mothers wedding. They probably didn’t want to go which is fair enough but she is their mother and maybe the incident with her father assaulting one of them had an impact her relationship with them.
No doubt the last several years have taken a toll on their relationship with her – but I bet it goes further back than her dad kicking in the door. If you recall, when she was hospitalized the first time, she had barricaded herself in a room with them. There has been turmoil there since the beginning I bet.
I always attended sit down dinners in the North and I am 41. Only ever saw buffet or punch and cake only in the south. Personally, I was horrified by punch and cake only, starving, and went out for dinner afterwards.
I’m sure they realize he’s an opportunist taking advantage of their mother.
Just like their father then!
Wasn’t he on Papa Spears payroll? Why else would he have let Sam get so close to her all those years. I do not trust him. I do long for her happiness and safety.
I don’t think that spending the day with current Madonna, Donatella, Paris Hilton and co must seem appealing to teenage boys so I totally understand why they’d want to pass on something that will be very photographed and full of pop culture references from before they were born. They’ll do something more low-key later (or have already have)
Eh, she looks happy and was princess for a day. I won’t begrudge her a minute of it. After all those years of house arrest, I doubt she had the confidence to plan something more lavish or extensive, or even off-premises. Honestly, I’d prefer a more cocktail party-type reception over spending hours at a sit-down dinner with a bunch or people I don’t know or maybe even like. 🤷♀️🥂🍾
We had a formal meal at our wedding and it was so expensive and wasted time that could have been spent mingling and dancing. If I had to do it again it would be cocktails and passed apps only.
Seems like her wedding was a successful combination of lavish and low-key. And honestly that’s the perfect note for the 3rd wedding of 40 year-old mother of teens marrying her boyfriend of 5+ years.
A “let’s just do the dang thing but do it nice.”
Congratulations Britney Jean and Sam!
What a lovely wedding! Very pink but still the ceremony set up was lovely and Britney’s dress was on point. Very happy for her and I hope that Sam signed a prenup. It’s important that he think of protecting Britney.
While I don’t follow Britney closely, I agree that opting out of a sit down meal is a good choice. So many people these days are quite choosy about what they eat, so to avoid wasting food, a buffet of comfort foods , letting people eat whatever they wish is a smart move. No one goes to a wedding that hungry that they must be fed a large meal.
Who wants to eat a formal meal at a reception? Not me! Snacks and dancing 💃🎶🎉
People coming to weddings to eat a whole dinner is suspect to me. I want to dance and have a good time (and drink a little); I definitely don’t need a full dinner. Just some really good appetizers so people aren’t starving because people had to get ready, commute, and sit through a quick ceremony.
She isn’t wrong.
She had a panic attack on her wedding day though. That is worrying. We don’t know much about her husband, but she doesn’t have the best history when choosing men.
Most men are bad, having a “good history” choosing men involves only ever being with 1 man and having an unusual amount of luck with your first choice. Never been a Britney fan but can’t hate on her after all she’s been through. If it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, she can move on.
LOL! Bridal wedding day panic attacks are as common as cake at the reception.
Why is her husband any of our business? They have been together for six years and he makes her happy.
I think the panic attack may have more to do with her ex-husband of 55-hours from a drunken Vegas fling 20 years ago live-streaming himself breaking into her house a few hours before the wedding. Jason Allen Alexander made it all the way upstairs and almost to her bedroom before security stopped him and he was arrested. That’s incredibly terrifying.
I dunno, it’s a huge event, she’s in the spotlight and is prone to anxiety.
I’d have a panic attack too. Regardless of who was waiting for me. This is her first big event all by herself.
No meal? Tacky. The boyfriend really played the long game. Hopefully he’ll dissuade her from posting nudes. Her kids didn’t go because they don’t like the husband- they could have left after the ceremony.
I wonder if they had mac and cheese bites. Topped with panko crumbs. Mmmm and cake there must be cake!
As many have said, no meal is a Southern thing. And not just for Baptists. It is super common to attend a wedding and have no alcohol or meal, just finger foods and punch. I had never had a meal at a wedding until I planned my own. 😁
I wish her all the happiness in the world and I hope she’s found her “happily ever after”. I agree and dislike the choker – it makes her head look it was photoshopped into the photos. The dress seems very nice. The only other thing is her hair. I wish it was a little more “done” than it is – I’d question whether it was even brushed.
Anyway I’m quite certain that she doesn’t care one bit about my opinion. She’s said this was her dream wedding so if it makes her happy then I am happy for her. After all this drama for so many years….she deserves everything she wants. I hope she has found peace and happiness.
She was beautiful; he was handsome and I am totally delighted that Britney did what she wanted for the first time in, like, forever! Comfort food is fine. I’m sad her two sons didn’t come (I’m sure that’s on Kevin). Correct that the sister, mother and father didn’t come. I hope Britney and Sam live a fairy tale life of love and freedom and her legal team keeps the brazen, money-hungry relatives from ever controlling her life again. Amen.
Sam gives me good vibes. I hope that I am correct.
There are the “Shah of Sunset” types in LA, but that’s a stereotype. Thirsty people come from ALL cultures (thanks, Bravo, for providing plenty of examples!). The western women who I have known who married into Iranian families living in LA seem happy. Family gatherings include everybody in the family who is in town. Everyone seemed to WANT to be together. I attended a lot of these gatherings as a guest in the homes of Iranian friends. We’d hang out for hours cooking, eating, and talking with everyone in the house, from the youngest to the oldest. Everyone lead their own lives, but spent as much time together as they could, especially during dinner meals, and it felt lovely to be around those families during that period of my life. I try to replicate that type of energy with my own family and friends today. They were loving and fun. If that is what Britney is getting, she will be more than okay. She will be cherished and protected, but will be in control of her own life. He will defer to her, as he should, when appropriate. I know it sounds like pie in the sky, but I am hopeful.
He and his sister give off those loving, hardworking, family vibes. He mugs, but he seems like he’s in on the joke of his movie star looks, that he knows that he will be accused of being a gold digger no matter what he says or does. We will see.
Something about that guy waves a red flag.
If you listen to Casey Wilson talk about working with him—he is a great guy and has excellent boundaries. I’m really happy for Britney.
She looked beautiful (Choker is not for me, but it’s not my wedding), and happy. I hope she had a good day and a lot of fun. Personally I think Sam is incredibly handsome, and I REALLY hope he’s a good guy. It’s about time she has some good things happen to her. All the best to her.