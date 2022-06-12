Britney Spears didn’t serve dinner at her wedding but did have some ‘comfort food’

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari last Thursday in an intimate setting at her home in Los Angeles. It’s sort of funny to watch the video and see the photos of the horse-drawn carriage and everything because… everything happened on Britney’s property. There was no second location, really. Sam and Britney had a big tent and people danced and ate and then Britney and Sam went into the actual house.

As for the food – always my favorite detail in any wedding coverage – People Magazine devoted an entire story to the fact that Britney didn’t serve an actual sit-down meal! A source told the mag, “There was no sit down dinner but a welcome cocktail hour around her courtyard. It was decorated with light pink tartan umbrellas and the whole courtyard and fountain were adorned with peonies and roses.” At the tent-reception, guests nibbled on “comfort food favorites” which were being passed around (by waiters, I would imagine?). The cake was citrus blossom made by Contemporary Catering. All of the decorations and flowers were done in a theme of pale pink (blush), cream, gold and white.

Her dress was Versace and Donatella came to the wedding too. The dress was pretty simple, and it wasn’t what I was expecting at all. I thought Britney would go big and frilly but no, she went for a very simple off-the-shoulder design and what looks like some kind of built-in boning/corset/structure within the bodice of the dress. This was Britney’s dream wedding and she got to plan it herself, just how she wanted. I can’t believe she didn’t serve a meal though!

Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8seTzexgFx — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 11, 2022