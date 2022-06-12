Victoria Beckham: ‘It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin’

Victoria Beckham covers the latest issue of Grazia UK, and all of the international editions too. She’s promoting her latest fashion line, the VB Body line. This new line is very simple, very body-con, very tight. After years spent trying to do palazzo pants and Roland Mouret knockoffs, Posh is going back to her roots. But she explains that it’s more like a evolution brought on by how much time she and David spend in Miami these days. From what I hear, David primarily lives in Miami and Victoria is the one splitting her time between London and the States. So the VB Body line is supposed to reflect a more Miami state of mind. It all sounds very… Kardashian, honestly. Some highlights:

It’s old-fashioned to want to be thin: “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum. The curvier you are, the better my VB Body dresses look.’ She designed the line for curvier women: Victoria’s VB Body range – featuring tight knit jersey dresses and separates – was in fact designed with a curvaceous figure in mind. ‘Every woman wants a nice, round, curvy bottom, right? For that, you need a really tight knit that nips you in at the waist and holds you in all the right places,’ she explained. Miami vibes: ‘There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know? They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating. And as a mother, I loved the fact that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look.’ She was doing too many layers: ‘For quite a few years, the more time I spent working in fashion, the more clothes I wore and I ended up buried under all these ‘fashion’ layers. Last year when I was in Miami and starting to go out again, post-Covid, I wanted a change. I wanted to feel sexy again.’ She dresses for David: ‘Much as I do dress for myself, I also love the fact that he [David] loves me in these dresses. Men love to see a bit of shape.’ She’s been weight training lately: ‘I’ve always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them. I’ve even got those special gloves to wear! It’s good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I’ve got so much more muscle tone now.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I do think men like it when women wear tight clothes and show off their body. As I get older though… I refuse. I do want layers. I love a bulky cardi. I love oversized t-shirts, which I feel can go from day to night (lol). More and more, I hate feeling confined in body-con clothing. As for all of Victoria’s talk about how she designed this line for curvier women… I looked up the collection. She is not showing the collection on curvy women. The models are the same slender models as always. Some of the designs will look nice on women with bigger boobs and bums, but honestly… Victoria is like most designers, she designs for skinny women and no one else. Also: the largest size she offers is 6 in UK sizing update: okay I looked again and the sizing is explained – VB size 6 is an American size 14. She did not design this sh-t for curvy women.