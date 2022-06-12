Victoria Beckham: ‘It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin’

Victoria Beckham covers the latest issue of Grazia UK, and all of the international editions too. She’s promoting her latest fashion line, the VB Body line. This new line is very simple, very body-con, very tight. After years spent trying to do palazzo pants and Roland Mouret knockoffs, Posh is going back to her roots. But she explains that it’s more like a evolution brought on by how much time she and David spend in Miami these days. From what I hear, David primarily lives in Miami and Victoria is the one splitting her time between London and the States. So the VB Body line is supposed to reflect a more Miami state of mind. It all sounds very… Kardashian, honestly. Some highlights:
It’s old-fashioned to want to be thin: “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum. The curvier you are, the better my VB Body dresses look.’
She designed the line for curvier women: Victoria’s VB Body range – featuring tight knit jersey dresses and separates – was in fact designed with a curvaceous figure in mind. ‘Every woman wants a nice, round, curvy bottom, right? For that, you need a really tight knit that nips you in at the waist and holds you in all the right places,’ she explained.
Miami vibes: ‘There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know? They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating. And as a mother, I loved the fact that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look.’
She was doing too many layers: ‘For quite a few years, the more time I spent working in fashion, the more clothes I wore and I ended up buried under all these ‘fashion’ layers. Last year when I was in Miami and starting to go out again, post-Covid, I wanted a change. I wanted to feel sexy again.’
She dresses for David: ‘Much as I do dress for myself, I also love the fact that he [David] loves me in these dresses. Men love to see a bit of shape.’
She’s been weight training lately: ‘I’ve always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them. I’ve even got those special gloves to wear! It’s good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I’ve got so much more muscle tone now.’
I do think men like it when women wear tight clothes and show off their body. As I get older though… I refuse. I do want layers. I love a bulky cardi. I love oversized t-shirts, which I feel can go from day to night (lol). More and more, I hate feeling confined in body-con clothing. As for all of Victoria’s talk about how she designed this line for curvier women… I looked up the collection. She is not showing the collection on curvy women. The models are the same slender models as always. Some of the designs will look nice on women with bigger boobs and bums, but honestly… Victoria is like most designers, she designs for skinny women and no one else. Also: the largest size she offers is 6
in UK sizing update: okay I looked again and the sizing is explained – VB size 6 is an American size 14. She did not design this sh-t for curvy women.
“Curvier” means rail thin with implants.
I don’t believe a word she says. Just trying to cash in on bigger sizes and seem relatable.
She is lying through her teeth. I don’t even know how she got the words out. Nobody believes she is doing anything but trying to sell her line of clothing.
I agree. She’s no more sincere than when Gwyneth Paltrow made a point to defend Kourtney Kardashian and her Poosh website, and then a few weeks later “coincidentally” announces a Goop and Poosh collaboration on the Goop Instagram account. They’re both trying to cash in on the Kardashian fan base.
Remember when they tried to tell us Giselle was the anti-Amber, as she was ‘curvy’? Please, tall & skinny, as per usual, with a bit more of a bust–which is now, of course, surgically enhanced. VB is just towing that line. This collection looks like a knockoff SKIMS line, except Kim really does have models of different sizes on her website.
VB clearly has some body issues of her own to sort through, still, after all these years. It sounds as though she may realize that, as she mentioned Harper seeing healthy body role models in Miami.
Yeah. Implants really did cause a lot of damage to womens body issues. It used to be that you were either super skinny OR had boobs and a butt. When implants came along, that balancing act was destroyed. All women were expected to be super slender and surgically enhance themselves as necessary to also meet male standards of curvieness.
Not in Miami. Latinas have real curves for the most part. They all look like JLo and Salma Hayek. Their booties are insane.
Says the woman that only eated fish and vegetables for lunch the last 25 years! Such a liar.
Curvier to her means big butt and bust and a tiny waist.
Yes it does. If these pieces are a reflection of Miami, she obviously doesn’t spend a great deal of time there. I lived in S. FL and the ready to wear collection reflect heavy pieces, ie blazers, sweaters, etc. You would die from heat stroke from all of these pieces as they are not conducive for that weather. Also, the largest waist size is 31”. How many curvy women have a 31” waist?
She needs to hang up her career as a designer. I have read that Beckham financially supports her line, as Minx mentioned. VB has been losing money for years.
The body range is different. It’s £350 pound leggings, crop tops and one shoulder skin tight dresses. There are also sleeveless dresses. When I’m in hot climates full length leggings would not be my go to! It’s very boring looking.
VB needs to leave couture and make dresses/separates for the Target shopping public. Look at the success Jessica Simpson has had. The Spice Girls fans would eat this up, it’s a natural crossover. Victoria had a very short lived reality show in the states, she is self deprecating and legit funny. And then she realized she didn’t want her whole life on camera. I literally would not touch *anything* from Goop or the Kardashians whereas I would look at VB designs and buy it if it was good.
Isn’t that what curvy means? That one has curves.
According to the Cambridge dictionary curvy means “having a body with rounded parts, especially large breasts and hips”.
Being over weight is something different and does not mean curvy. Overweight people should stop hijacking the word curvy, because how else could an actual curvy person describe themselves?
@Kaykay I’m surprised you haven’t been bombarded with angry comments. Sadly, I have to agree with you. I am both curvy and overweight, so these clothes aren’t going to look good on me. To those wanting to rage over these comments, I LOVE Lizzo, and think she is a radiant beauty. No one is saying that thick women aren’t gorgeous.
Yeah, those overpriviledged overweight women should stop being so greedy by hijacking the word “curvy.” They get everything (snark).
I just had a look. Yes, they are shown in rail thin models, however, she has her own sizing. It clearly states that a 6 is a UK 18 (so, a US 20?).
The sizing US to UK is the other way around. Looks like VB has its own scale but generally UK sizes are two ahead of US – so a US 4 would be a UK 8, a US 6 is a UK 10. So a UK 18 would be a US 14 – Kaiser is right, the largest size in the range is a US 14 therefore.
Ah, thank you, I wasn’t sure which way it was.
Doesn’t David financially prop up her business, because it has always lost money?
Maybe to keep his wife busy so he can get on with doing his own “thing”…
I think the website is supposed to say VB sizing not UK, so it goes up to US 14
Old-fashioned attitude? There have been many historic periods when curvy was considered better.
@Equality, please be realistic. For several living generations, the ideal body type was thin. Great if you have a sizeable chest and for the past decade, it’s now great to have a bigger butt, but even that has not always been the case.
What I don’t like is Victoria’s interpretation of what it means to not be thin…It sounds like instead of thin, the ideal is now curvy, but still thin, so don’t gain any weight around your waist. So, she really is trying to convince us that we’ve made great strides and her new VB line is great and modern because it’s now made for an hourglass shape and not just thin women? ok…
Fail to see what’s not “realistic” about my comment. It’s a simple truth. And, since, as you yourself pointed out the “thin is better” persists, it’s not old-fashioned; it’s an on-going thing.
I think her interpretation is what is actually going on now. Before you just had to be skinny. Now you have to have an hour glass figure with a big fake ass. Which means doing a BBL. I think she is being honest about what she is seeing as the ideal body type at this time.
@ Equality, you are right. Up until the late ‘60’s, when Twiggy became a hit, thinner became the desired body frame. Look at paintings from centuries past, these women are portrayed with some hips and not-flat stomachs. They certainly didn’t portray women with a 31” waist.
I had to chuckle at her comment that David loves to see her dressed as men love to see the curves in women. Where are her curves exactly?
Oh, it goes back further than Twiggy’s time, the obsession for thinness. I haven’t done a study of it, but as a casual observer–i.e., someone who watched a lot of B/W 1930s movies as a kid–society women have been chasing being thinner through crazy diet, exercise, & other methods (e.g., sitting in a steam box) at least since that time. It’s definitely something class-related & somewhat perverted, as only people who can afford food can seriously think about restricting food.
In this case I feel old fashion means “eating disorder”.
The size 6 is VB sizing, 6= US 14 which is not good enough. Her line looks like a Skims knock off but for thin people only.
Have always had a soft spot for Posh but for the life of me will never understand why she stuck with him – she could have done better. Can’t stand him and never have. But together their brand is worth a fortune.
I had a friend work on a shoot with him. She said he had a whole load of expensive demands they had to fulfil including having his sheets changed every day in his hotel room, having his personal hairdresser accompany him at the cost of thousands a day and being flown first class – but not his team. His team had to turn right getting on the plane….
“Sheets changed every day..” it wasn’t that long ago that was the norm! ( I spent one summer as a hotel housekeeper as my second job.)
I was wondering what Posh’s ‘secrets to a happy marriage’ could possibly be. Looks like time away from each other + an ocean’s distance works pretty well.
He’s skeeved me out ever since news of his affair with Rebecca Loos, his then PA, hit the media. Other women came forward with tales of affairs with him after that — model Sarah Marbeck and beautician Danielle Heath. I’m sure that’s just scratching the surface, but VB held on and immediately got pregnant with a bandaid baby. I think her secret to a happy marriage is he finances her *fashion* business and she turns a blind eye.
I generally think she’s a nice and mostly sweet person, but she sounds fake here.
I saw pictures of David and Harper, and she is actually body size appropriate for her age. I literally thought “oh thank God she didn’t inherit her moms eating disorder….yet” Good luck to her.
I think these statements are for Harper. And thank goodness for that.
Coming on to say the same thing-Harper looks like an average size girl and Victoria obviously realizes it and is trying to make it “okay”. It would be really hard to have a mom who has made being super thin and not eating much her whole life.
I also agree that this is for Harper. She has clearly decided to break a pattern for her.
Only, 90% of communication is non-verbal. Especially so for children and parents. She can scream about thinness being old-fashioned as much as she wants. The fact is she herself has an eating disorder and would want to die if she gained an ounce. And her line completely excludes ‘curvy women’ and is only just tolerating average sized women. I can practically guarantee that her daughter will food/eating/size issues in the next 5 years.
Agree with all of y’all. And I’ll go a step further: I think Harper has been happy with her looks and size and it’s been a shock to VB. Harper actually cooks and eats things other than salad and salmon with no dressing. So Harper has taught her mom a thing or two about self acceptance and it’s rocked VB’s world.
“taught her mom a thing or two about self acceptance and it’s rocked VB’s world”
Nothing has Rich Victoria world her brand is still stick thin, just not it Plastic surgery Boobs and Butt.
Not to mention being “ size includes” is the it thing to do now . Victoria Fashion brand is on a downward slope she need to try to appeal to as many people as possible at least on paper.
It looks like yoga gear with stirrups on the bottom. The dresses are commonly found onTiK Tok.influencer gear. .. to be found at Arritzia, SKmms HM, or Amazon depending on your price point.
Tasteless marketing. I said at the start her clothes weren’t something anyone would wear except adolescents. Now she wants to cash in on ‘Body Positive’ ignoring the deep seated issues that plague the clothing industry
Maybe the fabric is something super special, but the designs are generic.
I don’t believe a word she says. Posh has kept her weight down by having steamed fish and veg every day for years. She is incredibly disciplined. I guess in those Miami society circles, the women will be very thin anyway, with implants?
Exactly. Mu thought when reading that quote was, “says the woman who orders a fruit platter because she won’t eat cake on her own birthday”
Yup. This is pretty rich coming from a woman notoriously known for very restrictive eating.
Also, thank god I do not dress for men and what they like but for me and what I like.
I agree with the comments above, i think she’s just trying to tap a new niche, good luck with that.
I worked with a brand that David was in partnership with. He was very polite, talked to everyone, and he likes bacon and sausage sandwiches. He is a lot shorter than you think he is! Like 5’7 or 5’8! His mate who is with Liv Tyler was not very friendly. My 2 cents.
As a mother I loved that Harper was around women celebrating their curves ; this left me wondering if this was an underhanded way of body shaming Harper.
I’m wondering —and hoping — just the opposite: if having a much-loved tween daughter has encouraged her to espouse somewhat healthier and more flexible standards of beauty.
While she might be very “disciplined”, I could see a loving parent being genuinely taken aback by seeing her kid doing the same kinds of behaviors for the same kinds of reasons. Maybe she —and/or others in the family — realized that Harper deserves better.
I agree. There’s the question “why” and then the “why now”. And it could be Miami but I’m guessing she’s evolving with Harper and her friends. And not wanting to body shame her for not being rail-thin. a good thing.
LMAO. I live in Miami and a lot of what you see down here is injections and implants. Miami has a huge plastic surgery industry. So yeah, little Harper is growing up seeing exactly what kind of body a lot of money can buy you.
I really loved the first couple of ranges that VB did – her Roland Mouret type knock offs, I guess. Then, as far as I was concerned as a normal person who has to work in an office, it all became unwearable. OTOH it was always unaffordable for my budget.
Older woman speaking, I’m in my mid 50’s , wear what makes you happy. If it’s layers be my guest , if it’s not be my guest . Don’t harass anyone else about what they choose to wear, it’s not your style it’s theirs. I also highly recommend weight training at this age. You don’t have to end up looking like a body builder, but you need to strengthen your body so if you get sick, you’re in better shape to fight it off.
Agree with everything you said except ‘older woman’ 🙂 I’m 50, let’s not make ourselves sound like we’re in our ’70s before we get there.
My godmother was wearing mini skirts and jelly sandals well past her 70s, she was so much fun and she looked damn cute. A matronly woman we both knew said “G, what are you wearing underneath that skirt?!” like as if she had to have shorts on. G flashed her and said “nothing except my Victoria Secret panties!”
She was my role model for life. Enjoy your clothes!
I mean the traditional view was to have a woman covered enough to last though the winter and possible famine. its approach I take to my figure and i love it.
Not attacking VB for this, but “post-COVID…”
Ugh. We are not “post-COVID.” Big Business just decided to ignore the ongoing pandemic and so we are. I hear this almost every day now. Every week, someone I know has tested positive and we just roll through it now. Sigh.
All I can say about Victoria beckhams body is thank god she got rid of those awful breast implants. Truly one of the worst boob jobs ever. I think being super skinny has never looked good on Victoria, I always thought she looked amazing in the spice girls when she was a little heavier.
I agree with the other commenters who think this is just a load of BS. I wish VB would stick to what she’s truly great at, which IMO is her beauty line. I own an embarrassing number of those ridiculously gorgeous, ridiculously overpriced products, and I LOVE THEM.
David could get up to a lot in Miami without Victoria. This marriage will last forever.
Victoria isn’t a genuine working designer. She pays others to do the creative work and serves as a public figurehead and head of the VB brand.
I do like the designs though and the styles are quite classic and wearable if you have the cash (I don’t!) and thin figure.
I get the feeling the brand and revenue is rapidly waning. She seems to be grasping at trying to do whatever she can to sell to a wider market (clothes, makeup, skincare and now a curvier clothing line) in an effort to boost wider appeal to more people across a range of product lines. Better off trying to one thing well instead of trying to pimp the brand out across too many products.
She comes across as insincere and lacking a clear vision.
I hate this line. It’s boring, unflattering and overpriced.
She starves herself and ruined her face with plastic surgery. So maybe she shouldn’t be commenting on other women’s bodies.
No, you guys. Look at the cover. Doesn’t she looks like she’s been weighing the same all those years, but finally gained like almost 2 pounds of covid weight?
I think that was the inspiration for her ‘curvy’ line.