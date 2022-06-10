Britney Spears married Sam Asghari & her first husband tried to crash the wedding

Britney Spears’s Thursday wedding happened, y’all. And it was chaotic! First, the good news. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married in Los Angeles on Thursday evening. The bride wore a custom Versace gown and walked down the aisle to Elvis’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” There were about 60 guests. Some notable celebrities in attendance: Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez and Maria Menounos. Britney’s two sons were not in attendance but they released a statement wishing their mom well on her big day. There were nice stories about how Britney had been planning her special day for nine months, since Sam proposed.
…And then, during the wedding, Britney’s forgotten ex-husband tried to crash the wedding. No, not Kevin Federline. Jason Alexander. Britney and Jason eloped in Las Vegas in January 2004, then “divorced” 55 hours later. I completely forgot about that guy, honestly. Well, he hasn’t forgotten about Brit-Brit.
Britney Spears’ wedding was just dramatically interrupted, as her first husband, Jason Alexander, showed up trying to crash the event … resulting in a police response.
Jason went live on Instagram Thursday as he approached event security — telling him Britney had invited him — and that she was his first and only wife, and he was going to crash the event before some kind of physical struggle. Alexander’s phone then freezes up.
Somehow, Alexander was able to make it inside Britney’s home, where he continued to live stream. He was eventually restrained outside.
We’re told the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded for a trespassing call, and are still on the scene.
TMZ has learned Jason’s been booked for trespassing, vandalism and 2 batteries … related to his physical altercations with Britney’s security. We’re told he also has felony warrant for larceny in another county, and he remains in custody.
Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, tells TMZ he’s “absolutely livid” Jason tried to crash the wedding and says Alexander needs to be locked up. Rosengart tells us Britney is safe and adds … “I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
I suspect Alexander was doing this for attention, for the ‘gram, but who even knows. Considering how sad Britney’s life was during her conservatorship, you would think that anyone and everyone who cares about her would simply want her to have a no-drama wedding. Jeez.
Britney Spears e Sam Asghari #BritneyWedding 🥂 pic.twitter.com/JDLyBvertH
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander breaks into her home and crashes her wedding on Instagram Live:
“Where’s Britney? I'm here to crash the wedding.” pic.twitter.com/rgTjE0mmVe
Photos courtesy of Britney and Sam’s Instagrams.
Congratulations on her marriage. I hope she is happy. Too bad her first husband did his heartless stunt. Wish her two boys were there. Why couldn’t they be? This poor woman.
“Couldn’t” may not be the right word. Maybe they didn’t want to be? They’re old enough to make that decision themselves.
The statement that was released said that they did not want to take any attention away from their mom so they opted to not go and let it all be about her
Its that easy to get into one of the most world famous pop stars compound!!??
That’s what I was wondering. That was far too easy for him to access the property & enter the house. And now, of course, anybody else could follow this route.
For good or ill, my very first thought was “Who put him up to this?” I just wouldn’t have thought he’d have the money to get there and make that kind of move.
Yeah, he might be a POS for doing it, but I wonder if he had some help. It shouldn’t be easy to get inside her house! I guess he succeeded in getting people to remember his name again, however briefly.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Her ex trying to crash was a self-centered moronic move. Newsflash to him … breaking the law for a Gram story is still breaking the law. FAaFO dude!
Did he say he had a gun? It’s after he first runs up the stairs
This behaviour so incredibly dangerous.
Yes, he claimed he had a gun.
I smell a restraining order and some prison time. What a putz.
Why weren’t her boys there?
I mean, they’re both still school age and I assume have a pretty stable life and unfortunately it seems like not much contact with their mum.
It seems like she wanted to get married quickly and didn’t plan to have them attend, I’m assuming they’ll celebrate with her during their normal visiting times (holidays)? Congrats to her, I hope she’s happy.
I feel like that’s the saddest part. She always talked about wanting to be a mom, and she didn’t get to raise her own children.
How did he even know she was getting married? Did someone leak it? The public only heard yesterday they were getting married, even then it might have been a rumour. And I wonder why her boys weren’t there.
What a piece of trash. Why are there so many infamy hungry Thomas Markle’s out there??? #LeaveBritneyAlone
This poor woman! Such a stupid stunt, all just to spoil her hard-earned happiness. I hope they do bring the hammer down on this schmuck.
Congrats to them – I would love to see the dress. I know there are some on here who are not keen on Sam but for me he hasn’t done anything to make me think ill of him or his intentions towards her. Let’s face it he’s a MASSIVE improvement on husbands 1 and 2 AND that Timberlake twat. That alone makes him a-ok to me.
This Alexander guy was doing it for the money and attention – he has a history of stalking and harassing his ex’s, as well as fraud etc… Her security effed up big time.
Whats interesting is her sons were not there – wonder why not? I often wonder what kind of relationship she really has with the boys – she never got to spend as much time with them as she wanted. Both KFed and her father used them as a stick to control her. Make no mistake KFed benefited from the conservatorship just as much as everyone else – I won’t give KFed a cookie for being a father but he and his wife did give those children a stable home environment that Britney could have during those years, but hey isn’t that what all parents try to do.
Vogue Runway has a headshot on Twitter and a link to a more in a Vogue.com article. She wore Versace.
It is very, very Brit and I bet she loved it. She looks so happy!
The Fail has some pic’s and the dress is very Brit. It’s simple but the choker and lace gloves are very much her.
The both look soo happy!
Gorgeous gown, she looks very happy. Good for her. Glad that first idiot didn’t ruin it for her.
Count down to a Vegas residency! Commercials! Oprah interview with new hubby! Production company with hubby starring in all the vehicles! An heir and a spare!
I don’t think you have been paying attention. She doesn’t want to re-engage in all of that. She just wants to live her life.
If she does want all that and it’s HER CHOICE , then good I’m happy for her.
I hope she does re-build her fortune, much of which was stolen from her. But I hope it’s what SHE wants and she’s able to carry out whatever her plans are.
I think she will eventually but I get the impression she just wants to enjoy her freedom first.
I can’t help but feel this is the calm before Storm Britney comes down – am sure her legal team are busy prepping their cases against her family and Lou Taylor. Am sure they will go after KFed as well over the custody agreement hence why the boys weren’t there – somethings a brewing. She has never been happy with the access she was given to the boys.
Britney’s sons are turning 16 and 17 in September. Under California law after age 14 children have more say in custody matters. I doubt a judge would order them to spend time with Britney if they didn’t want to spend time with Britney.
I’m very happy for her. For some reason I wasn’t think it would be a big celebrity affair, but that’s great that she had so much love and support on her special day.
I’d also forgotten about that first hubby and I’ll bet Britney did as well. I still don’t understand how he was able to get inside her house and walk around like he owned the place. I’d get new security if I was her and a restraining order against him. I wish her and Sam the best and a lot less drama in this next chapter of their lives.
From what I read he hiked up the surrounding hillside and climbed a wall. He clearly had been staking the place out and had found a way to get in. I shudder to think what he would have done if he’d actually met her – read about the guys history, he’s a proper nutjob.
Yeah he has some mental health and/or drugs issues. I doubt he was in his right mind.
I wouldn’t be surprised if TMZ put him up to do this. All the best to Britney, I hope she finds some peace.
What a turd.
This poor woman, will she never be free of people using her for money and attention?
I hope they had a beautiful wedding that was everything she dreamed of.
My thoughts exactly.
Congrats to her and Sam! Sam looks very handsome, I can’t tell what the dress really looks like. But Britney doesn’t really look happy in those photos, I always get the sense when she smiles it never reaches her eyes and it hasn’t for a very long time. She’s been through so much in the past decade, so I hope she has some sense of happiness with Sam. But it’s definitely going to be hard for her. I hope she and Sam can live their best lives together but I am very cautiously optimistic.
As for this Jason Alexander guy, what the eff was he thinking, showing up on Britney’s big day. He’s clearly mentally unwell and needs to be locked up far away from Britney.
I’ll never get what people think they’ll achieve by doing something like that at a wedding. If anything, it just pushes the couple to dig their heels in that they should proceed. Ugh.
You’re right, she doesn’t look thrilled. Kinda looks a bit like I did in the photos from my wedding. I was tired, stressed and in the middle of a massive panic attack. I’m now in the middle of divorcing the guy. Hopefully, this isn’t what’s in the pipes for Britney. I also laugh at Sam’s cheesy romance novel cover poses. Either this guy has a weird sense of humour or he’s basking in the glow of knowing he just scored a pay day.
Her smile never reaches her eyes. It’s partially the work she had done on her face, and partially because she’s always posing and spinning manically, but you know, confetti cannon to them both.
Her makeup actually looks nice, when left to her own devices her eye makeup tends to look like the smudged slept in look. A nice upswept hair style would have been pretty , elongate her silhouette too.
But, it’s her wedding and she should be able to do what she wants. As far as her sons not being there, this wasn’t a quickie wedding with little notice. She says she has planned it for 9 months.
Britney wore all Charlotte Tilbury (Sofia Tilbury did her makeup)! I agree, her eyes looked great
I have nothing against the Sam guy but he sure loves the camera.
Good point. Asghari shows a disconcerting gift for positioning himself in the foreground of many of these images.
He’s a better poser than Britney.
Probably paid by jamie spears to disturb britney’s wedding. Congrats britney & sam. hope you’re happy forever
Yes, I hope that they have many happy years together and she is able to recover for the abuse she suffered from for all of those years. Sam seems to be a stand up guy and she loves him, and he her. I wish them all the best!
Did her first husband think the ending of The Graduate was a How To video?
A bridal party all in custom Versace, Charlotte Tillbury herself (!) did Brit’s makeup (damn, that’s a get) Sam throwing Blue Steel looks every chance he got, and a white horse with gold painted hooves pulling a carriage! Congrats to Brit.
For those wondering, it was the #FreeBritney folks who put Jason up to it, in particular the BAnon fringe part of it. They’ve been gassing this guy up for months, just because he has some entanglement with her 20+ years ago. That popular podcast on her situation (name escapes me) included an interview with him, and that was all it took for stans to engage with him and send him money (yes, you read that right, they’re funding his stalking of Britney). There’s a really good deep dive into BAnon, if anybody wants to read it.
How conspiracy theories slowly suffocated the #FreeBritney movement
https://www.medusone.com/blog/how-conspiracy-theories-became-increasingly-prevalent-in-the-free-britney-movement
What? I heard this guy is being questioned for taking part in th January 6 coup attempt.