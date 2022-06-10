Prince Harry is treated ‘like he’s just one of the guys’ when he’s playing polo

Prince Harry has been playing polo on the weekends before he traveled to the UK last week with his family. It was so much fun to see him, and to see Meghan supporting him. I wish there were more photos of them at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, but I also appreciate the fact that the club hasn’t become a circus. In the photos we’ve seen, Harry looks so happy to be back on a horse, playing one of his favorite sports and hanging out with his friends. Harry has brought his love of horses and polo to California and the vibe is great. People Magazine thinks so.
Prince Harry has brought a “really cool vibe” to the California polo scene! Despite his status as sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, Prince Harry “is just one of the guys” when it comes to his weekend polo tournaments at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, near the Montecito home he shares with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
“Prince Harry looks so comfortable and happy on the polo field, and everyone treats him like he is just one of the guys!” an observer tells PEOPLE.
Competing on a team called Los Padres alongside longtime pal Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry has brought his longtime passion for the sport to his new home in recent weeks. However, his competitors have made him work for his successes (the team has won two tournaments already!).
“His presence this season has brought a really cool vibe to the club, but it hasn’t changed the way the games have been played — it’s business as usual and all the teams are fighting for the win,” the observer says.
While Prince Harry, 37, is a “very fierce competitor” on the field, he shows off his gentler side with the horses. “He is also extremely caring to the horses that he is playing and never hesitates to give them the praise that they deserve,” the observer notes.
Meghan, 40, has been spotted attending many of the matches, and the observer says she “seems extremely supportive.”
[From People]
When Meghan and Harry lived in the UK and they were doing all of the royal rigmarole, I often thought that Meghan’s favorite events were when Harry wore a uniform or when he was on a horse. We talk a lot about Harry and Meghan’s chemistry, but she gets especially hot for him during those events. Basically, I’m saying that of course Meghan is “extremely supportive.” She wants to see her sweaty man on a horse. You couldn’t keep Meghan away. As for the stuff about how much Harry enjoys it… he loves polo szn, he loves horses, he loves that his hot wife comes out to watch him play.
Photos courtesy of Nacho Figueras’s Instagram, Avalon Red and Instar.
Prince Harry plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club
Lol, this is the guy who’s is “haunted” by what he’s given up.
Exactly!
He is haunted by actions of his family members treatment of he and Meghan. That’s all.
We were calling Archie “Baby Polo Sussex”, of course Meghan likes him in a uniform and on a horse, we already knew that…
somehow this is much more believable than the DM trying to tell us Harry is haunted and depressed about not being a working royal…. lol
Word.
Yep, it’s pervy to say this … polo pants are really flattering. This aspect of their Best Life makes me so happy because **they** are happy, doing things they love in beautiful Santa Barbara, hanging with true friends and chosen family. Gorgeous horses, fabulous weather, hot men. It’s got everything.
I can’t find the article right now but the US Polo Association put out a short news piece about how Harry had been instrumental in waking up the polo scene in Santa Barbara Tickets were sold out every weekend and thousand showed up to catch a glimpse of him He and Meghan did some charity work Ir mentioned he was the only amateur in the team but played up to their level He bas played school boy polo previously but has upped his game
I don’t doubt any of that! If I weren’t a continent away, I’d buy tickets.
I had no trouble buying grand stand tickets a few weeks ahead of time when we went over memorial weekend. It’s not sold out by a long shot (so don’t think you can’t get tickets!) The gentleman in front of us (a regular in a box seat) said that since Harry started playing, more young women came to watch. It’s great for the club that’s for sure! People were super friendly and helpful – it’s definitely a social scene. More people were talking to each other than watching the polo.
Good to know there’s a place to sit. In every polo photo I’ve seen (usually when someone from the BRF plays), it looks like people just stand around or sit on the grass or the tailgates of the cars. None which looked comfortable to me.
My favorite Harry is the one living his life his way.plus I really enjoy seeing these polo players.
Harry and family appear to be living their best life in Cali. The pictures show a man whose found a better life outside the royal sphere.
Good lord, that is a handsome set of men!
Absolutely!! I wouldn’t mind having to look at them in person…..
Is polo dangerous? It seems like it. I worry about him getting hurt.
Riding is generally dangerous, but my sense is that polo is less dangerous than equestrian competitions with jumping. This is only based on my experience hanging out at a barn watching my daughter (who rarely gets thrown but typically gets thrown while when she is jumping). I have also learned that riding is one heck of a workout, you have to have really strong legs and core to be competitive.
Harry seems really happy at the polo but according to the British press he’s unhappy and regrets leaving the royal fold. The fact that Harry is free do what he wants with his life, including play polo makes me believe that the only thing he regrets is not leaving the Royal Family sooner. If he had regrets he would not have left the Jubliee while it was still going on and he would’ve been at all the events.
Oh thats literally what he told Oprah in their interview last year.
When Oprah asked both H&M if they had any regrets: M said she regretted believing them when they told her she would be protected.
And H said he regretted not leaving 4 years earlier.
So the royals and their sycophants in the britshidtmedia and in the royal bubble are wallowing in denial.
What’s funny to me is the implication that Meghan, Archie, and Lili are not worth as much as being whipping boy to William in a family that really couldn’t care less about him. Because that is what they are saying indirectly, isn’t it? That having his own children and family are a poor substitute for being royal and that he regrets the trade?
Poor Harry. so miserable. So haunted by what he gave up.
Whats that? this is a man who is probably the happiest he’s ever been? Surrounded by friends he loves and trusts and living his best life with his wife and children? you don’t say.
I’m beginning to think that in Britain, “miserable” and “happy” mean the opposite of what they mean here in the United States. How else to explain the British media always saying that Harry is miserable, and William & Kate are happy?
The RR wants him to be sad and miserable. I keep laughing. Because as we have found his friends are visiting, so are members of his/her family. They are good.
I don’t know anything about Polo other than it’s considered elitist, but, OMG, every time I see one of these photos with Harry and friends in these outfits, I just want to jump them! So hot!
That all I came to say! 😛
@Sandra, I’d to check myself…two members of the team are teenagers..lol.
Polo Prince Harry is hot. I was into Nacho from his Ralph Lauren ads.
Harry looks oh so miserable. Yeah, right. In reality, he looks happy and relaxed (and oh so HOT!). Like so many royal watchers, I am overjoyed to see Diana’s youngest son finally at peace and free to live the life HE wants. He can get that here in America and we love that he came here to enjoy everything that freedom has to offer!
(Oh, PS to all the CB royal commenters…I try to keep up on all the abbreviations but one escapes me. I know TOB is for William but what does it stand for?)
The Other Brother 😜
Duh, I shoulda figured that one out! Thank you so much!
I once read that Harry played well enough to turn professional in his youth, so I’m sure he played well in his exhibition games. Seems like he is the best athlete in the family. Does anyone remember a story a while back about William selling some polo ponies, but had their portraits painted?
Another example of how their new life is their best life. Choke on it, royals and tabloids. A love story for all time. I can see their story becoming a permanent part of the demise of the House of Windsor.
I’ve noticed something in photos before Harry quit the royal family and after Harry quit the royal family: his shoulders since moving stateside are relaxed. In the new pics we saw from the UK his shoulders were tensed up again at St. Paul’s. I noticed when he got off the plane, his shoulders were starting to relax again. I think Harry knows where his life is and I suspect once TQ goes, he will quit Britain entirely. Who knows, maybe he’ll become a US citizen named Harry Prince instead of Prince Harry…lol. I really hope he does.
The British tabloids NEED Harry to come back to sell their press. I also believe Harry’s family is narcissistic enough to believe that Harry needs them. Harry’s shown time and time again that he can build a nice life in the US without them and I think it especially drives Charles mad. I also think William doesn’t understand why everyone is still interested in his brother over him (despite it being painfully obvious). I think they are all really starting to realize that Harry doesn’t care and will just stay in California if he isn’t going to be treated well. He doesn’t have to be at their beck and call anymore.
He’d probably go back to using his military name, Harry Wales. An earlier article, last week or the week before, indicated that’s the name he’s playing polo under.
Prince Harry is living life on his terms. He’s surrounded with love by trusted friends.
Los Padres plays to raise money for Foodbank Santa Barbara County, Heal The Ocean, and CALM4kids.
Thanks for calling out the local charities supported.
Meghan is so relaxed in Cali, a wonderful contrast to how tense she was back in Salt Island (and understandably so). Both Meghan and Harry are so much better off now and what a gift to the U.S. that they chose to live here and do so much good.
And can you imagine little Archie and Lilibet to come home to everyday? Just amazing. I do believe Princess Diana is looking out for him, as he’s recently said himself. Peace and grace.
Agree. This is the life Diana would have wanted for Harry.
It’s refreshing to see how supportive Meghan is to Harry.
Although Harry just wants to be a normal guy, deep down he is a prince and as a good wife Meghan knows he needs “to prince” once in a while to feel connected to his roots in a positive way and polo is a great way for him to integrate that in his new life. It’s also good fortune that Harry can do this with his longtime friend Nacho.
The Sussexes are a great team who help eachother. I remember when Meghan needed her friends’ support a few years ago because she was bullied relentlessly in the British media while being highly pregnant with Archie. Harry supported her to go to New York for her American baby shower with her closest friends and that was ridiculed by the British tabloids and possibly the palace.
Harry knew then that she needed to be out of the toxicity and stress of the royal bubble for her own sanity and the baby’s health.
After the Santa Barbara Polo season is over Nacho takes his team to Aspen Last year Harry played one weekend in Aspen I wish Harry and Meghan would pick up and rent a lovely house and spend the month in Aspen Aspen in the summer is lovely it is a completely different place than ski season and there are great rentals They can work from any where They like to hike and the hiking is great the restaurants are wonderful and it is a very low keyed laid back place