Princess Eugenie got a very small tattoo behind her ear. Reportedly, it’s a tattoo in honor of her grandmother or the Jubbly or something. [Gawker]
I totally missed these photos of Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton! [Go Fug Yourself]
I have watched the kitten-ambush video about 20 times already. [Dlisted]
Nazi dumbasses were arrested in Idaho this weekend. [Towleroad]
Review of the horror film Family Dinner. [Pajiba]
Jennifer Aniston & Sebastian Stan’s Variety talk was boring. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Mara’s Dior look is kind of creepy. [RCFA]
Saoirse Ronan had a lowkey day out with her boyfriend. [Just Jared]
CBS’s Evil has returned! I can’t watch that mess. [Seriously OMG]
Teachers speak about gun violence. [Buzzfeed]
Cool photos from the Tiffany & Co. exhibition. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hailey Beiber & Ayesha Curry talk in the bathroom. [Egotastic]

27 Responses to ““Princess Eugenie has a very small tattoo behind her ear” links”

  1. GR says:
    June 13, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    Evil (the tv show) is so much fun!

    Reply
  2. jferber says:
    June 13, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    I don’t love the tattoo, but if it’s meaningful to her. . .

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      June 13, 2022 at 1:28 pm

      Interesting to have a tattoo but not pierced ears. I’ve so rarely seen any woman any where without pierced ears!

      Reply
      • Desdemona says:
        June 13, 2022 at 2:56 pm

        Me!!! Allergic to metal…

      • Matilda says:
        June 13, 2022 at 4:07 pm

        Me too. Allergic and always on the lookout for fabulous clip in’s (that hurt after awhile).

      • Blithe says:
        June 13, 2022 at 4:56 pm

        Just in case y’all haven’t tried titanium, niobium, or platinum, these metals work for me, despite my allergy. I’ll check back in case anyone wants resources.

        I didn’t get my ears pierced until a major milestone birthday. I don’t have any tats though.

  3. What? says:
    June 13, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    That’s a tattoo honoring her grandmother? It looks like she got a mole removed. Or she stuck a pen behind her ear without the cap and it leaked.
    Also, it’s in a place where she’d never see it?
    I’m happy for her if it’s meaningful to her, but I call b.s. on this lol

    Reply
  4. nocturne says:
    June 13, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    There’s new images of the damage done to Marilyn’s dress after Kim wore it. Check twitter. I gasped. It’s so sad.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      June 13, 2022 at 2:47 pm

      Beads missing, hooks missing, seams, stretched, delicate fabric frayed multiple places, all because a selfish fool tried to pull it over her giant fake a$$.

      Reply
      • ME says:
        June 13, 2022 at 4:53 pm

        Who took the pics and who posted them? Ripley’s had no problem loaning it to her. Why would they admit to damage? It wouldn’t make them look good. Is this something coming from the Kardashian Kamp? They love bad publicty because that’s the only way people talk about them. I mean is anyone surprised if there was damage to the dress? She squeezed into it and left the zipper undone in the back. She had that fur hiding her open butt dress. The fur rubbing up on the beads is probably what did the damage.

    • liz says:
      June 13, 2022 at 3:36 pm

      My sister works in collections management for an art museum. No reputable, legitimate museum would have allowed her to wear that dress – my sister would have fought tooth and nail against it, with the museum’s insurance companies standing behind her. With rare exceptions (musical instruments being the most common), museum pieces are for display only. Look at them, study them, think about them, copy them (many museums will allow people to set up an easel and copy the paintings on the wall) . They are Not for actual use.

      Ripley’s isn’t a museum. It is a for-profit entertainment company that happens to own some items that have historical value. They knew what they were doing when they allowed Kim to wear that dress and they knew the risks it involved. They did it because it would garner them a lot of publicity (we’re talking about them, aren’t we?). As for who “should” have it – Ripley’s bought it for $4.8 million at public auction. I can’t imagine the Smithsonian or the Met thinking it was worth that much money.

      Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      June 13, 2022 at 7:54 pm

      That really bums me out. Entirely preventable, but I guess her ego won out.

      Reply
  5. jferber says:
    June 13, 2022 at 1:54 pm

    Of course Kim Kardashian would destroy a Marilyn Monroe dress. Ripley’s Believe it or Not outdid itself. I wouldn’t have believed that they could have allowed that. But it’s all about the money. They have an iconic garment worn by an even more iconic woman. They are all a disgrace. A genuine museum should get the dress. In fact, Kardashian should buy the dress from Ripley’s and donate it to the Smithsonian. But she’ll never do that.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      June 13, 2022 at 7:10 pm

      It was owned by a for profit entity. They loaned it out. It’s also a very old and fragile since the day it was made dress. Any outrage over this is only because Kim wore it. Not because anyone ever cared about the dress that nearly everyone forgot until Kim wore it.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        June 13, 2022 at 9:43 pm

        What Wiglet Watcher said. This isn’t the hat that Abraham Lincoln wore to the theater.

  6. Blithe says:
    June 13, 2022 at 4:53 pm

    I never did get why she didn’t just wear the replica that she had made — that presumably actually fit. Or why she didn’t get a replica made in her own skin tone, that would have had a more similar impact to the dress as Marilyn wore it.

    Reply
  7. bettyrose says:
    June 13, 2022 at 5:05 pm

    Nazi dumbasses are in Idaho every weekend. And every day. No offense to Idaho CBs, but it’s the second most common thing the state is known for. (Yes, I know Boise’s had a renaissance of hipsters and craft beer, but they haven’t yet chased the nazis out of the state).

    Reply
  8. BeanieBean says:
    June 13, 2022 at 6:27 pm

    That kitten ambush was too darned cute! Y’all have to watch both videos, both the ambush & the takeover of the SUV.

    Reply
  9. Wiglet Watcher says:
    June 13, 2022 at 7:09 pm

    Jennifer Aniston is getting DRAGGED for her interview! Mostly for her claims that SM makes stars out of anyone without talent. They’re rattling off Jen’s nepotism, wealth, skin color and range.

    Reply
    • FHMom says:
      June 13, 2022 at 7:27 pm

      She’s right, though, isn’t she? At least to a certain degree. And although her dad is in the business, I’m not sure how much power he has. She may have had a leg up in the industry, but she has talent. She found her niche. It’s actually refreshing to hear her have an opinion.

      Reply
      • Lens says:
        June 13, 2022 at 8:14 pm

        Addison Rae got a Netflix deal after a horrendous Netflix movie did well so I think a point can be made. Plus reading about how casting directors now look at social media followings of the stars they hire.

  10. The Recluse says:
    June 13, 2022 at 8:07 pm

    Happy cake day to our new Buzz Lightyear, aka Chris Evans. Keep it up and you’ll be a national treasure like Chris Meloni.

    Reply

