“Princess Eugenie has a very small tattoo behind her ear” links

Evil (the tv show) is so much fun!
I don’t love the tattoo, but if it’s meaningful to her. . .
Interesting to have a tattoo but not pierced ears. I’ve so rarely seen any woman any where without pierced ears!
Me!!! Allergic to metal…
Me too. Allergic and always on the lookout for fabulous clip in’s (that hurt after awhile).
Just in case y’all haven’t tried titanium, niobium, or platinum, these metals work for me, despite my allergy. I’ll check back in case anyone wants resources.
I didn’t get my ears pierced until a major milestone birthday. I don’t have any tats though.
That’s a tattoo honoring her grandmother? It looks like she got a mole removed. Or she stuck a pen behind her ear without the cap and it leaked.
Also, it’s in a place where she’d never see it?
I’m happy for her if it’s meaningful to her, but I call b.s. on this lol
Is it a medication patch?
no. those are usually square, larger, and not placed there.
I was thinking radiation tattoo. They’re usually singular solid dots, though, not rings.
Implanted chip?
There’s new images of the damage done to Marilyn’s dress after Kim wore it. Check twitter. I gasped. It’s so sad.
Beads missing, hooks missing, seams, stretched, delicate fabric frayed multiple places, all because a selfish fool tried to pull it over her giant fake a$$.
Who took the pics and who posted them? Ripley’s had no problem loaning it to her. Why would they admit to damage? It wouldn’t make them look good. Is this something coming from the Kardashian Kamp? They love bad publicty because that’s the only way people talk about them. I mean is anyone surprised if there was damage to the dress? She squeezed into it and left the zipper undone in the back. She had that fur hiding her open butt dress. The fur rubbing up on the beads is probably what did the damage.
My sister works in collections management for an art museum. No reputable, legitimate museum would have allowed her to wear that dress – my sister would have fought tooth and nail against it, with the museum’s insurance companies standing behind her. With rare exceptions (musical instruments being the most common), museum pieces are for display only. Look at them, study them, think about them, copy them (many museums will allow people to set up an easel and copy the paintings on the wall) . They are Not for actual use.
Ripley’s isn’t a museum. It is a for-profit entertainment company that happens to own some items that have historical value. They knew what they were doing when they allowed Kim to wear that dress and they knew the risks it involved. They did it because it would garner them a lot of publicity (we’re talking about them, aren’t we?). As for who “should” have it – Ripley’s bought it for $4.8 million at public auction. I can’t imagine the Smithsonian or the Met thinking it was worth that much money.
That really bums me out. Entirely preventable, but I guess her ego won out.
Of course Kim Kardashian would destroy a Marilyn Monroe dress. Ripley’s Believe it or Not outdid itself. I wouldn’t have believed that they could have allowed that. But it’s all about the money. They have an iconic garment worn by an even more iconic woman. They are all a disgrace. A genuine museum should get the dress. In fact, Kardashian should buy the dress from Ripley’s and donate it to the Smithsonian. But she’ll never do that.
It was owned by a for profit entity. They loaned it out. It’s also a very old and fragile since the day it was made dress. Any outrage over this is only because Kim wore it. Not because anyone ever cared about the dress that nearly everyone forgot until Kim wore it.
What Wiglet Watcher said. This isn’t the hat that Abraham Lincoln wore to the theater.
I never did get why she didn’t just wear the replica that she had made — that presumably actually fit. Or why she didn’t get a replica made in her own skin tone, that would have had a more similar impact to the dress as Marilyn wore it.
Nazi dumbasses are in Idaho every weekend. And every day. No offense to Idaho CBs, but it’s the second most common thing the state is known for. (Yes, I know Boise’s had a renaissance of hipsters and craft beer, but they haven’t yet chased the nazis out of the state).
Am I the only one shocked [but happy!] the police arrested them instead of high-fiving them
That kitten ambush was too darned cute! Y’all have to watch both videos, both the ambush & the takeover of the SUV.
Jennifer Aniston is getting DRAGGED for her interview! Mostly for her claims that SM makes stars out of anyone without talent. They’re rattling off Jen’s nepotism, wealth, skin color and range.
She’s right, though, isn’t she? At least to a certain degree. And although her dad is in the business, I’m not sure how much power he has. She may have had a leg up in the industry, but she has talent. She found her niche. It’s actually refreshing to hear her have an opinion.
Addison Rae got a Netflix deal after a horrendous Netflix movie did well so I think a point can be made. Plus reading about how casting directors now look at social media followings of the stars they hire.
Happy cake day to our new Buzz Lightyear, aka Chris Evans. Keep it up and you’ll be a national treasure like Chris Meloni.