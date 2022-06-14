“Britney Spears & Sam Asghari reportedly have an iron-clad prenup” links

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari have an “ironclad prenup” and he can’t get his hands on any of the money she made before they were married. [Buzzfeed]

That Australian reporter apologized to Rebel Wilson after he spent days/weeks threatening to out her and her girlfriend.[JustJared]

Horoscopes for June! [OMG Blog]

Rest in peace, Philip Baker Hall. [Dlisted]

Right-wing extremists are ramping up their terrorism during Pride Month. [Jezebel]

People keep recommending For All Mankind. [Pajiba]

Patti LuPone won another Tony Award. [GFY]

BTS + Anderson Paak performed together! [LaineyGossip]

Some backstory on a 90 Day Fiance star. [Starcasm]

The Tony Awards were all about Black artists and Wall St. [Towleroad]

Blind item: Bradley Cooper & Lea Michele?? LOL. [Gawker]