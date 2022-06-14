Kim Kardashian irreparably harmed the Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala

I’m confused about something involving Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Jean Louis dress. Marilyn wore the dress for one of her last public appearances, and after she passed away, the dress likely traded hands a few times. Then in 2016, the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum purchased the dress at auction for a historic price: $4.8 million. The museum obviously keeps the dress in one of their permanent exhibitions, and they only lent it out for the first time for the Met Gala, for Kim Kardashian to wear (she only wore it briefly on the carpet, then changed into a replica for the dinner). Following the gala, I assumed the dress was returned to the museum.

That was all the long-winded backstory, so here’s my question: the Ripley’s museum is in charge of the dress, correct? They have their own museum people looking after the dress, right? It does not appear so. It appears that while Ripley’s OWNS the dress, they allow the Marilyn Monroe Collection to look after the dress or make repairs as needed. And the MM Collection is NOT happy. The MM Collection’s social media posted several Instagrams about the damage done to the fragile dress by Kim and her team. Several crystals are missing/popped off, the zipper is f–ked and the fabric around the zipper is ripped and frayed.

The MM Collection notes that Ripley’s did try to ensure that the dress was not damaged and that Kim was not alone with the dress, and that the museum could pull the plug on it at any time. But that doesn’t change the fact that the fragile dress never should have been lent out for the Met Gala, especially not for Kim. I’m not criticizing Kim’s figure, but her figure is NOTHING like Marilyn’s. Of course Kim couldn’t fit her giant ass in the dress. Though Marilyn wasn’t as assy as Kim, even Marilyn had to be sewn into the dress! Anyway, a whole mess.