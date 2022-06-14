Princess Beatrice wore a £820 floral Zimmerman dress to Royal Ascot

This is just a reminder that Royal Ascot has started this week. People think the Queen might go to Ascot one day, likely Thursday? But I doubt it. I think she’s felt like ten kinds of hell since the Jubbly. Prince Andrew will likely be seen at Ascot too, although I doubt they’ll allow him to ride in a carriage.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and her husband came out for Ascot today. From the looks of it, there were some of the first people to arrive. Bea wore this Zimmerman floral dress which retails for £820. It’s not my style but Beatrice looks comfortable. Edo is arguably the best-dressed married-in dude of the royals.

Is it just me or have Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi been more visible lately? I think they’re doing that on purpose, and I assumed that they were positioning themselves to be more active “royals.” As it turns out, that might actually be the plan. Reportedly, Prince Andrew not only wants his own royal position reinstated, but he’s also pushing for his daughters to be made full-time working royals. This has always been a fight between Charles and Andrew, because Charles wanted his sons to get all of the attention in the streamlined monarchy. But now with the Sussexes gone… yeah, I could actually see Beatrice getting some kind of upgrade in status. I would imagine the Queen wants that too. I doubt Eugenie and Jack want any part of this scheme though.

Her “BY” bag is cute. Those are her initials, Beatrice York.

