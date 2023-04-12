The Sussexes are ‘dithering’ about the coronation & ‘quibbling’ about their kids?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still haven’t announced anything publicly about whether they’ll go to King Charles’s coronation (as of this writing). It’s my sincere hope that the veil has been lifted and Prince Harry sees clearly how ridiculous, spiteful and petty his family is and always has been. I also suspect that Harry has already privately indicated his decision to the palace, and that’s why they seem to be in full panic mode. Speaking of, the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle would have people believe that the Sussexes’ sticking point is Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s inclusion in the coronation somehow. Keep in mind, the palace continues to make it abundantly clear that Archie and Lilibet are not invited, that the king’s mixed-race grandchildren are utterly unwelcome at the Chubbly.
Still dithering over their Coronation RSVPs, could Harry and Meghan be quibbling over bringing their children?
Demanding that Archie be let in for part of the service (so Prince George doesn’t steal all the limelight) and Lilibet be held up at the Palace window to see the Coronation procession depart would imitate the roles played by Charles and Anne back in 1953.
Whatever the cause of delay, they need to get a move on if they want their names in the order of service. A source says the first draft has been drawn up and proofed and once the King signs off on it then no changes will be possible.
[From The Daily Mail]
Just stand back and think about how utterly bizarre this whole melodrama has been. The palace has said clearly: the mixed-race kids are not invited, how dare you make this day about Archie’s birthday, you need to forget about your children and just focus on the king’s special day, when you come we’ll treat you like sh-t, no one will speak to you and you’ll be seated next to the family rapist. And Harry’s reaction is supposed to be “let’s negotiate whether we put Lilibet in the window?” Are you f–king joking? Unhinged doesn’t even cover this. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are also being cited as one of the big reasons why the Chubbly planning is in shambles:
The King’s Coronation has been plunged into chaos after rehearsals overran significantly, prompting fears the nation will switch off and heap more pressure on the stuttering start to the monarch’s reign. With little more than three weeks to go, organisers face a “race against time” to finalise details of the King and Queen’s historic crowning at Westminster Abbey.
A source said royal aides are working around the clock in their determination to ensure everything is perfect for the big day. But a catalogue of major issues have emerged at the heart of planning for the May 6 event, with insiders revealing: Seating plans are still not arranged, owing to Prince Harry and Meghan who have still not confirmed their attendance despite the April 3 cut off point; Fears the King could stumble over his elaborate robes in front of a TV audience of 100 million; Rows over the Coronation route, with planners wanting a smaller procession to keep costs down to avoid scrutiny; Confusion over whether women will wear tiaras into the church before the Queen Consort enters the Abbey.
[From The Daily Mirror]
“Prince Harry and Meghan who have still not confirmed their attendance despite the April 3 cut off point” – sounds like Harry and Meghan’s silence IS a confirmation that they’re not coming. I doubt it slipped their mind, you know? As for the rest of it… the Chubblyshambles doesn’t even sound like it’s primarily about the Sussexes. It sound like the Windsors and their staff have half-assed the planning and preparations and now we’re about three weeks away and the whole thing is going to be an overpriced disaster.
Update: Harry has now confirmed that he will attend. Meghan and the children will not.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Cover Images.
Stay home.. show the world what you think of this horrible institution..
Seriously! This has become so embarrassing to watch. I am crossing every finger that H&M are not touching this circus with a ten foot pole.
While H&M staying silent to the very end and not going would be what KFC deserves, I really want H&M to show up in revenge dress! Their shine would show the world what the RF thew away due to jealousy.
That dumb deadline was the 28-days in advance bs they’re trying to impose on Harry to determine if he needs real MET/Royal security coordination. It’s not a serious deadline and is just another threat. And if the palace doesn’t already have everything worked out they’re too inept to run anything. Charles should abdicate to a pointed stick. It has more sense.
I have an idea. Postpone the thing, since you can’t get your acts together and the headlines three weeks before aren’t, “everything is in place and all are excited about the day, rehearsals went off without a hitch and all will be perfect,” then postpone or cancel because these keystone cops aren’t gonna get it together in time.
Whoops. So Harry’s going but Meg is not.
A few of us have said that was going to be the case and were shouted down 🤷♀️
@Becks1 People shout quite a bit here. On a gossip site. About people no one knows and situations no one has insider knowledge of. It’s…extraordinary.
Fears that viewers will tune out because it is over-long? How many will tune in to begin with? That’s why they want to drop hints that maybe Lili will be spotted at a window or Archie will attend at least part. If they would trip KC and make him fall over the robes more people might be interested. They have had months to organize but the planners can’t get it together because 2 seats in “Iceland” might be empty? It makes it sound as if the tiara decision has to do with Meghan. Hard to blame the route issue on H&M since they are “banned” from the big parade.
My guess is most people (who are going to tune in anyway) will tune in for the procession and the arrivals, and then tune it off for the ceremony because that thing sounds boring as anything. Or people may leave it on in the background or something.
In the US, I do not know anyone who is approaching this with any sort of excitement or special intent to watch. The best analogy I can think of is that this is closer to Pippa’s wedding than Kate’s in terms of interest. (I know Pippa’s wasn’t televised, but just in terms of how much people are talking about it or how much people care.)
I would certainly tune in if there were a chance to see Charles stumble over his robes.
Or one of Camilla’s grandkids tripping, causing the canopy to collapse on her head. If that happened, I’d know it was Diana.
With all of the clowns in the UK this has become a full blown circus. #ConANation #UnderTheBigTop
They also mention at the bottom of the mirror article …Buckingham palace actually rebutted and said this article isn’t true lol (don’t click)
Listen the point of these articles is to continue the clickbait money stream because we already know..
I decided engaging on social media in the will they won’t they only feeds the media industry trying to keep people engaged in the Chubby!!
But on this website I’ll say I think they are still going even if I don’t want them to!
I think the wait is more about security or maybe even Harry waiting on his father to pick up his damn phone and call if he hasn’t.
I agree – I don’t think anything in this is true.
The palace knows how to plan these events, they aren’t worried about any of these things – someone just has to submit an article.
Also, re: the Archie Lili part, you can see how it’s worded carefully that shows it’s 100% made up and they’re just making the comparison to Charles and Anne – not that anyone is asking for that.
So, if they’re stalling on announcing/leaking that H&M aren’t coming is kind of like the delay with announcing QEII’s death…? And the delay in announcing Archie’s birth (totally justified, of course)? Wanting to control the situation ahead of big news. Makes sense to me.
I’ve been thinking the delay is more about security negotiations, but I hope you’re right, Kaiser. Stay home and party with Archie! (Not my decision, I know.)
I’d bet the negotiations are beyond security. If I were H&M, I would make sure every part of their participation was agreed upon and in writing so when Pegs, Chuck and Cammy brief against them or the RR makes stuff up out of whole cloth, they have receipts to show that whatever happening was mutually agreed upon.
Good point. They would be smart to get all that settled.
Of course they aren’t going, and now the palace and Chuckles are in a panic – as soon as they admit it, the press will go after Chuck etc, so they are hoping to force the Sussexes hand and make them announce it and draw the press ire instead.
So who else is coming to this chubby? The hoopla about Joe Biden not going which some are still salty about is done. But clearly Harry and Meghan are the superstars and most important guests.
What happened to all the other world leaders that were clamoring to be seen at such a prestigious event 🙄
Anyways I know Macron is going because of their recent deal with the UK and some other royal houses but the papers don’t seem to care beyond that.
This is probably 100% projection coming from Mean and Keen about something they want (kids, tiara) and they’re stalling the finalization of the plans. Peggington is raging and throwing things and Keen is crying to her mother.
I think the Sussexes have already said no and it hasn’t been announced yet because the palace is desperately trying to get them to change their minds behind the scenes by offering things the Sussexes don’t care about (like Prince Archie participating). If there was an RSVP by date on the invitation, they don’t seem like the type to just drag that out.
I truly believe that if they had said yes, it would have been leaked by the usual Palace Sources (aka Camzilla and her Daily Fail staff) and the public press bashing would be focused on the assumption of attendance, not the current focus of they won’t reply until their kids get a role. Which, there’s no way they want Prince Archie and Princess Lili to be involved in that abusive mess.
I get that too. It’s a desperate tone to all these articles. I think the palace knows they aren’t coming and is afraid to tell their masters in the press because of backlash. The press need and want the Sussexes back for clicks and money. The palace is trying to stall and the press are pressing for answers but I think they know the answer deep down and they want public confirmation.
I wonder if Kate is throwing a fit because she wants Charlotte involved in the ceremony somehow, and she wants she and charlotte to be wearing tiaras.
At this point I feel like Chuckles already knows the answer. But he also knows that releasing that answer, be it affirmative or not, will completely overshadow his Very Special Moment.
The Sussexes need to protect themselves and their family. I take this as confirmation as to why the press is panicking is that Harry and Meghan aren’t going and if they are, it’ll just be Harry and he ain’t confirming nothing with the papers. That is what happens when people have control and boundaries and freedom to do what they want. Some aren’t happy about that.
The Sussexes did well to negotiate the terms of their attendance . No point attending if the royals is going to coldshoulder them and send them to Iceland as proclaimed by the tabloids
My new tinfoil tiara theory: The email about the chubbly was for Harry only and did not mention Meghan attending and that pissed off Harry so much he is refusing to dignify it with a response.
I like your theory! Makes sense.
Sussex spokesperson only confirmed Harry had received email message about the crowning. I haven’t seen Sussex confirmation of actual paper invite sent to both Harry and Meghan. So your tinfoil tiara theory sounds about right.
My goodness! You are probably right!
Just like when TQ died and Meghan
wasn’t welcome. 😡
I can not believe they are proposing a shorter procession “to keep costs down and avoid scrutiny”.
THEY COMISSIONED NEW GOLD THRONES AND AN AIR CONDITIONED GOLDEN COACH! FOR THEIR “SPECTACLE”. Truth be told, they likely fear wide expanses of bare sidewalk, punctuated by protesters. To frame the change in route as a consideration for cutting costs an insult to the reader!
What?! No power windows? Oh, wait. Power windows check. Are the power windows faster than a propelled egg? I want to know. Stupid pimped out pumpkin car drawn by horses. Stupid. Wasteful
Yeah it sounds like Harry and Meghan aren’t coming. If the Palace hasn’t heard from them they should take it that they’re not going to be there and stop blaming Harry and Meghan for their incompetence.
Due to clashing with prior commitments, we have decided not to attend the crowning of KFC3.
@Lili- or “Due to ongoing safety concerns for me and my familyand the failure to agree to acceptable permanent security arrangements while in the UK, we will not be atending.”
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the Coronation”.
No explanation, reason or discussion needed as the RR will spin it whatever way they want to anyway.
My sense is that the Sussexes made it abundantly clear that they were not going to attend — months ago. There is zero expectation for anyone public to make a statement about NOT attending… who does that? So, they are leaving the burden of the news to BP. Of course, they are going to string this along for as long as they can — make the Sussexes look rude… where they already in fact Respondez-voused. So these are all palace games which are further proving the point to the Sussexes that staying home was a very good decision. I wonder if bookies in the UK are laying odds about this?
I commented last week that if the Sussexes do attend, they will not be putting their children on display. Now here comes the DM insisting that H&M are demanding that their children be centered in the 💩 show. No one who knows anything about the Sussexes would believe that for a minute. They would prefer not to be there themselves I am sure. No way they will subject the kids to the abuse.
Ephraim Hardcastle!? Maybe we’re all living in a Charles Dickens novel because Ephraim Hardcastle is the most Dickensian name I have heard in a very long time.
What has Harry and Meghan ever done to indicate they want their kids front and center to be feasted on by the press?? Exactly the opposite. IF they come, they aren’t bringing the kids, and they absolutely aren’t holding them up to windows for photographers to snap away.
I would love if people in the crowd held up Diana signs, wore Diana shirts. Extra points if Harry says he can’t come but is thinking about his mother today.
And BIG, BIG signs saying “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARCHIE”
Nope, no dithering, the Sussexes have already replied, but the press can’t get wind of it, just like they didn’t get wind of the fact that Harry would be in London for his court case, if and it’s a big if, he has said yes, he will have also said, if you leak the fact that I’m attending, I will not be there, and if its a NO from her Sussexes, the Palace penguins won’t say so, because they know people will switch off from the whole stupid thing. We don’t need this massive vanity project. Charlie has been king since last year!! That 100 million cost could be put to better use, and I don’t mean ANOTHER face-lift for camzilla or a million wiglets and jewels for Khate! Final point regarding Harry being able to arrive at the courts without anyone in the press getting wind of it. YES it proves the Palace DOES leak when it knows what’s happening and “ALL HAIL HARRY, THE KING OF STEALTH” 🤭
When they announced the coronation they billed it as a spectacular affair for the UK. Some of the big spectacular things billed but seem to not be going well so far are:
Millions will line the streets to see the procession – Now the route has been shortened.
Foreign heads of state will attend for the first time – They didn’t snag Joe Biden
The ceremony and attendees will be diverse to reflect the King’s embrace of inclusion – Reporting in the media reflects dissatisfaction among some CoE leaders about other faiths’ roles in the program and peers who haven’t received an invitation
Billions will watch around the world and admire the UK – TBD…so far reporting on royals’ role in slavery is being discussed on social media in various commonwealth countries and the US.
It’s looking like it’s going to be a disaster and they’re telegraphing in their pre coronation stories about will they won’t they, their reporting angle for any disaster will be blaming the Sussexes if it is not as successful as they have said it would be.
I dislike that the tabloids are using the Sussex children in their reporting to get clicks and make money. They should not be any part of the reporting. Since when are young children specifically or specially invited to adult events. They are less than 5 years old. They are not working royals. However these tabloids are claiming the Sussexes are making demands for their children to be included in the coronation. If they attend or not shouldn’t be a point of so much contention reported in the news. Disgusting!!! I pray Prince Harry and the other litigants win their court cases and help change the media culture in Britain. There needs to be some regulation around treatment of children in the media there.
Whether H&M attend or not, one thing I think we can all say for certain is that they do not want Archie to have a prominent role in the ceremony (he’s 4 FFS) and they are not arguing about Lilibet being held up to a window. And also, they’re not insisting they sing happy birthday to Archie during the coronation ceremony as some random source on twitter is insisting.
MY theory: Harry is awaiting the results of the RAVEC hearing over his security. If they want him there bad enough, they would make sure his security issues are cleared up. No security, no Sussexes.
If Harry had thought about going ,Jobsons joke about dangling Archie over the balcony ,would have definitely decided on him not.
To hear that mockery of your beloved child and then get not one display of support from his grandfather .,that’s just despicable .
Jobson keeps his job with no rebuke and then releases a book in response to Spare .
Of all the disgusting things they have had to endure ,making fun of Archie would have been the final straw imo .
Hope he told them where they could stick their stupid Coronation .
Meghan already told us how those people feel about Archie. With all the threats they receive and their cruel grandfather’s refusal to provide them security, I’m supposed to believe they want their kids on an exposed balcony? Yeah, right.
I think Harry and Meghan have RSVP’d and they said no. I don’t see Meghan going out of her way to put Chuckles’ silly hat ceremony over Prince Archie’s birthday, especially since he’s treated them as less than. When Lizzy wanted them at events, she made sure they were adequately taken care of. Harry might be more conflicted coz that’s his dad but he’ll always put his family first and after the abuse they (especially Meghan) endured at the funeral, I don’t think he’s going to subject them to that again.
It’s also ironic how the same people who say they wish Harry and Meghan would shut up and go away are crying for a response from them. They gave you what you wished for, they’re enjoying their privacy and the boundaries they’ve set. Hold that! 😂😂
Yes, carefully worded to try to make it sound like H and M want their kids held up for display at the Struggly, when it fact all it says is that if they want that to happen, they had BETTER SHOW UP.
I hope they don’t go, but I know if Harry does either alone or with Meghan, it will be on his terms, not the Firm’s.
Christ on a cracker that place is full of incompetent staff. Harry and Meghan won’t play a part in the coronation so how does there non-reply affect the planning? This thing takes place in a church if they are in pews attendees will just slide over, in chairs just move over. Done!
You have QE2 and Charles staff to plan this. Why are they whining? Royal staff is always whining about having to do their jobs. Its especially irritating because they seem to knows this thing is going to fail and are already trying to blame the Sussexes for it.
I think Harry and Meghan have said no and told the Palace some time ago. They’ll announce when they’re ready and give an explanation if they deem necessary. The BM is fuming because of no confirmation. BP is afraid the media will turn on them.
BP just announced that Harry will be attending.
A new set of braying begins….
With William and Kate leading….
C and C gaslighting….
Harry is forced to once again take one for the team/cult.
Yes I’m seeing that too but I think Kaiser will either update this post or write a new one.
The British press is starting to report that Harry will attend but not Meghan. What a fiasco.
#NotMyKing
Doesn’t seem as though H & M are dithering about anything since it was just announced they are going to this farce on a cracker.
I hate to say it because it breaks my heart for them, but I feel/suspect that Harry has been deep in his thoughts and feelings and is deeply conflicted about this. You can leave a cult and still have major residual pangs. How could he not have a knee jerk desire to be there on some level? If they do show up, it’ll be a leak-free caper and they’ll surprise everyone with their quiet, back of house presence.
Reader: They neither dithered, nor did they quibble.